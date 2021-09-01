Programma filmov vengerskogo festivalya korotkometrazhnyh filmov Friss Hus, 2016
Hungary / Short, Festival / 18+
Film details
Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2016
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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