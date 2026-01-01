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Poster of Derzhis za oblaka
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Derzhis za oblaka
5.3

Derzhis za oblaka

, 1971
Derzhis za oblaka
USSR, Hungary / Adventure, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Derzhis za oblaka
5.3

Cast

Svetlana Svetlichnaya
Svetlana Svetlichnaya
Milly
István Bujtor
Timóth Zsiga
Mikhail Kononov
Mikhail Kononov
Szokolov
Andrei Mironov
Andrei Mironov
Tukman tábornok
Galina Polskikh
Galina Polskikh
Maruszja
Aleksey Kozhevnikov
Vasily Shukshin
Vasily Shukshin
Alla Balter
Anatoly Korolkevich
Artur Nishchyonkin
Pavel Shpringfeld
Iván Darvas
Perczel János
Director Boris Grigorev, Péter Szász
Writer Yulian Semyonov, Péter Szász
Composer Szabolcs Fényes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR / Hungary
Runtime 2 hours 47 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 26 August 1971
Release date
26 August 1971 Russia 16+
26 August 1971 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Mafilm
Also known as
Derzhis za oblaka, Hold on to the Clouds, Kapaszkodj a fellegekbe!, Держись за облака

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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