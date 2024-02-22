Menu
Poster of All About the Levkoviches
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films All About the Levkoviches

All About the Levkoviches

All About the Levkoviches 18+
Synopsis

A generous and stubborn elderly boxing coach who gets along with everyone except his own son. They're reunited after the death of the old man's wife and forced to face old grievances.
Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 22 February 2024
Release date
1 May 2025 Brazil 12
22 February 2024 Hungary 12
Worldwide Gross $219,292
Production ULab
Also known as
All About the Levkoviches, Lefkovicsék gyászolnak, Totul despre familia Lefkovics, Tudo Sobre os Levkoviches, Все о Левковичах
Director
Ádám Breier
Cast
Zoltán Bezerédi
Tamás Szabó
Leo Gagel
Ágnes Máhr
Váradi Roland
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
