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Film rating
6.8
Rate15 votes
6.7IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Ludwig van BeethovenThe vibrations on the air are the breath of God speaking to man's soul. Music is the language of God. We musicians are as close to God as man can be. We hear his voice, we read his lips, we give birth to the children of God, who sing his praise. That's what musicians are.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.