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Poster of Copying Beethoven
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Copying Beethoven
6.8

Copying Beethoven

, 2006
Copying Beethoven
USA, Germany, Hungary / Musical, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Copying Beethoven
6.8

Synopsis

A fictionalized account of the last year of Beethoven's life.

Cast

Ed Harris
Ed Harris
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Matthew Goode
Matthew Goode
Phyllida Law
Nicholas Jones
Ralph Riach
Director Agnieszka Holland
Writer Stephen J. Rivele, Christopher Wilkinson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany / Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 14 June 2007
World premiere 30 July 2006
Release date
28 October 2006 Russia Парадиз 12+
23 August 2007 Argentina
19 April 2007 Australia
13 April 2007 Austria
15 August 2007 Belgium
17 November 2006 Brazil
13 April 2007 Bulgaria
10 September 2006 Canada
26 October 2007 Colombia
3 May 2007 Czechia
21 September 2007 Denmark
5 July 2009 France
5 April 2007 Germany
17 August 2007 Great Britain
25 January 2007 Hong Kong
8 March 2007 Hungary
17 August 2007 Ireland
19 October 2006 Israel
15 June 2007 Italy
9 December 2006 Japan
28 October 2006 Kazakhstan
23 March 2007 Mexico
28 June 2007 Netherlands
28 March 2008 Panama
1 December 2006 Poland
16 November 2006 Portugal
11 October 2007 South Korea
20 October 2006 Spain
29 March 2007 Thailand
27 April 2007 Turkey
28 October 2006 Ukraine
13 June 2008 Venezuela
MPAA PG-13
Budget $11,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,191,746
Production VIP 2 Medienfonds, Copying Beethoven, Eurofilm Stúdió
Also known as
Copying Beethoven, L'élève de Beethoven, Beethoven árnyékában, Beethoven et la copiste, Beethoven'ı anlamak, Beethoveni varjus, Copiant Beethoven, Corrigindo Beethoven, Io e Beethoven, Klang der Stille, Kopia mistrza, Kopijuojant Bethoveną, La pasión de Beethoven, Người Chép Nhạc cho Beethoven, O Segredo de Beethoven, Simfonia iubirii, V tieni Beethovena, Ve stínu Beethovena, Αντιγράφοντας τον Μπετόβεν, Переписывая Бетховена, Як Бетховен, 敬愛なるベートーヴェン

Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb

Quotes

Ludwig van Beethoven The vibrations on the air are the breath of God speaking to man's soul. Music is the language of God. We musicians are as close to God as man can be. We hear his voice, we read his lips, we give birth to the children of God, who sing his praise. That's what musicians are.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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