Nuremberg
Nuremberg
Nuremberg
Drama
Synopsis
American psychiatrist Douglas Kelley, tasked with determining whether Nazi prisoners are fit to stand trial for their war crimes, finds himself in a complex battle of wits with Hitler’s right-hand man Hermann Göring.
Nuremberg
teaser
teaser
Country
Hungary / USA
Runtime
2 hours 28 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
9 May 2025
Release date
6 November 2025
Australia
28 November 2025
Finland
14 November 2025
Great Britain
29 January 2026
Mexico
14 November 2025
Spain
7 November 2025
USA
Production
Bluestone Entertainment, Filmsquad, Media Finance Capital
Also known as
Nuremberg, Norymberga, Nürnberg, Нюрнберг, 纽伦堡
Director
James Vanderbilt
Cast
Russell Crowe
Michael Shannon
Rami Malek
Colin Hanks
Richard E. Grant
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.1
7.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Nuremberg
Teaser
0
0
