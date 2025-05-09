Menu
Nuremberg

Nuremberg

Nuremberg
Synopsis

American psychiatrist Douglas Kelley, tasked with determining whether Nazi prisoners are fit to stand trial for their war crimes, finds himself in a complex battle of wits with Hitler’s right-hand man Hermann Göring.
Nuremberg - teaser
Nuremberg  teaser
Country Hungary / USA
Runtime 2 hours 28 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 9 May 2025
Release date
6 November 2025 Australia
28 November 2025 Finland
14 November 2025 Great Britain
29 January 2026 Mexico
14 November 2025 Spain
7 November 2025 USA
Production Bluestone Entertainment, Filmsquad, Media Finance Capital
Also known as
Nuremberg, Norymberga, Nürnberg, Нюрнберг, 纽伦堡
Director
James Vanderbilt
Cast
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
Michael Shannon
Michael Shannon
Rami Malek
Rami Malek
Colin Hanks
Colin Hanks
Richard E. Grant
Richard E. Grant
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.1
12 votes
7.7 IMDb
Film Trailers
Nuremberg - teaser
Nuremberg Teaser
