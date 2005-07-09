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Poster of The Best Man
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Best Man
5.9

The Best Man

, 2005
The Best Man
Great Britain, Hungary, Germany, USA / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Best Man
5.9

Cast

Stuart Townsend
Stuart Townsend
Olly Pickering
Amy Smart
Amy Smart
Seth Green
Seth Green
Murray
Jane How
Simon Callow
Simon Callow
Big-Time Publisher
Burn Gorman
Burn Gorman
George Mendel
Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue
Raphael Schwartz
Olly Aged 2
Jacob Collier
Olly Aged 10
Callum Williams
Murray Aged 10
Steve John Shepherd
James
Director Stefan Schwartz
Writer Ed Roe, Stefan Schwartz
Composer James Edward Barker, Tim Despic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Hungary / Germany / USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 9 July 2005
Release date
5 April 2006 Russia Люксор 16+
5 April 2006 Belarus
19 January 2006 Germany
15 September 2010 Great Britain
13 April 2007 Italy
5 April 2006 Kazakhstan
9 July 2005 USA
5 April 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $11,000,000
Worldwide Gross $839,117
Production Best Man Filmproduktions, Endgame Entertainment, Film Consortium
Also known as
The Best Man, Amor Sob Medida, Best Man, Worst Friend, Ein Trauzeuge zum Verlieben, El padrino de boda, Le Témoin du marié, Loco por la novia, Louco Pela Noiva, Non dire sì - L'amore sta per sorprenderti, Oui, je le veux... pas, Pabrolys, Pasik, London, Szerelem, Porocna prica, Unhitched, Wysadzony z siodła, Идеалният кум, Свидетель на свадьбе, Свідок на весіллі

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 28 May 2024

Quotes

Olly Pickering I've been in love.
Sarah Marie Barker You have? What was it like?
Olly Pickering Some people say that the ground falls away beneath you but with me, it was as if I suddenly knew the ground was there, as though I could feel the entire planet right there beneath the soles of my feet.
Olly Pickering Although I felt the same way when I went up the Empire State Building.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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