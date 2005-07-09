ProductionBest Man Filmproduktions, Endgame Entertainment, Film Consortium
Also known as
The Best Man, Amor Sob Medida, Best Man, Worst Friend, Ein Trauzeuge zum Verlieben, El padrino de boda, Le Témoin du marié, Loco por la novia, Louco Pela Noiva, Non dire sì - L'amore sta per sorprenderti, Oui, je le veux... pas, Pabrolys, Pasik, London, Szerelem, Porocna prica, Unhitched, Wysadzony z siodła, Идеалният кум, Свидетель на свадьбе, Свідок на весіллі
Olly PickeringSome people say that the ground falls away beneath you but with me, it was as if I suddenly knew the ground was there, as though I could feel the entire planet right there beneath the soles of my feet.
Olly PickeringAlthough I felt the same way when I went up the Empire State Building.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.