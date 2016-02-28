Martin Meunier

To Brian McLean and Martin Meunier for pioneering the use of rapid prototyping for character animation in stop-motion film production. Laikas inventive use of rapid prototyping has enabled artistic leaps in character expressiveness, facial animation, motion blur and effects animation. Through highly specialized pipelines and techniques, 3D printing capabilities have been harnessed with color uniformity, mechanical repeatability, and the scale required to significantly enhance stop-motion animated feature films.