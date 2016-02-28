Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 2016

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 2016

Site Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA
Date 28 February 2016
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Spotlight 7.7
Spotlight
Steve Golin, Michael Sugar, Blye Pagon Faust, Nicole Rocklin
Winner
All nominees
Room 8.3
Room
Ed Guiney
The Revenant 7.9
The Revenant
Steve Golin, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Arnon Milchan, Mary Parent, Keith Redmon
The Big Short 7.8
The Big Short
, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner
The Martian 8.0
The Martian
Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Michael Schaefer, Simon Kinberg
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
George Miller, Doug Mitchell
Brooklyn 7.3
Brooklyn
Finola Dwyer, Amanda Posey
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Revenant
Winner
All nominees
The Martian
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston
Trumbo
Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender
Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne
The Danish Girl
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Brie Larson
Brie Larson
Room
Winner
All nominees
Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
45 Years
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
Joy
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Carol
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan
Brooklyn
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Mark Rylance
Mark Rylance
Bridge of Spies
Winner
All nominees
Christian Bale
Christian Bale
The Big Short
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Creed
Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy
The Revenant
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo
Spotlight
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
The Danish Girl
Winner
All nominees
Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara
Carol
Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams
Spotlight
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Steve Jobs
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Jennifer Jason Leigh
The Hateful Eight
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Alejandro Gonz&#225;lez I&#241;&#225;rritu
Alejandro González Iñárritu
The Revenant
Winner
All nominees
Tom McCarthy
Tom McCarthy
Spotlight
Lenny Abrahamson
Lenny Abrahamson
Room
Adam McKay
Adam McKay
The Big Short
George Miller
George Miller
Mad Max: Fury Road
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
The Revenant 7.9
The Revenant
Emmanuel Lubezki
Winner
All nominees
Carol 7.2
Carol
Edward Lachman
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
John Seale
Sicario 7.5
Sicario
Roger Deakins
The Hateful Eight 7.8
The Hateful Eight
Robert Richardson
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Jenny Beavan
Winner
All nominees
Carol 7.2
Carol
Sandy Powell
The Danish Girl 7.2
The Danish Girl
Paco Delgado
Cinderella 7.1
Cinderella
Sandy Powell
The Revenant 7.9
The Revenant
Jacqueline West
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Margaret Sixel
Winner
All nominees
The Revenant 7.9
The Revenant
Stephen Mirrione
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Lesley Vanderwalt, Elka Wardega, Damian Martin
Winner
The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared 7.1
The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared Hundraåringen som klev ut genom fönstret och försvann
Eva Von Bahr, Love Larson
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
The Hateful Eight 7.8
The Hateful Eight
Ennio Morricone
Winner
All nominees
Bridge of Spies 7.5
Bridge of Spies
Thomas Newman
Carol 7.2
Carol
Carter Burwell
Sicario 7.5
Sicario
Jóhann Jóhannsson
Star Wars: The Force Awakens 7.3
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
John Williams
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Spectre 6.9
Spectre
Sam Smith, Jimmy Napes Song: "Writing's On The Wall"
Winner
All nominees
Fifty Shades of Grey 4.3
Fifty Shades of Grey
Stephan Moccio, The Weeknd, Belly, DaHeala Song: "Earned It"
The Hunting Ground 7.4
The Hunting Ground
Diane Warren, Lady GaGa Song: "Til It Happens to You"
Youth 7.4
Youth
David Lang Song: "Simple Song #3"
Racing Extinction 8.3
Racing Extinction
J. Ralph, Anohni Song: "Manta Ray"
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Colin Gibson, Lisa Thompson
Winner
All nominees
The Martian 8.0
The Martian
Celia Bobak, Arthur Max
The Danish Girl 7.2
The Danish Girl
Michael Standish, Eve Stewart
Bridge of Spies 7.5
Bridge of Spies
Rena DeAngelo, Bernhard Henrich, Adam Stockhausen
The Revenant 7.9
The Revenant
Jack Fisk, Hamish Purdy
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Ex Machina 8.0
Ex Machina
Paul Norris, Sara Bennett, Andrew Whitehurst, Mark Williams Ardington
Winner
All nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
The Big Short 7.8
The Big Short
Adam McKay, Charles Randolph
Winner
Oscar / Best Animated Feature Film
Inside Out 8.0
Inside Out
Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera
Winner
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Bear Story Historia de un oso
Gabriel Osorio Vargas, Pato Escala Pierart
Winner
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Amy 7.9
Amy
James Gay-Rees, Asif Kapadia
Winner
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness 7.7
A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness
Sharmeen Obaid
Winner
All nominees
Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah 6.9
Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah
Adam Benzayn
Chau, Beyond the Lines Chau, Beyond the Lines
Jerry Franck, Courtney Marsh
Last Day of Freedom Last Day of Freedom
Dee Hibbert-Jones, Nomi Talisman
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Mark A. Mangini, David White
Winner
All nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Son of Saul 7.4
Son of Saul Saul fia / Son of Saul
Hungary
Winner
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Stutterer Stutterer
Serena Armitage, Benjamin Cleary
Winner
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Spotlight 7.7
Spotlight
Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer
Winner
Oscar / Best Sound
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
Mad Max: Fury Road
Chris Jenkins, Ben Osmo, Gregg Rudloff
Winner
Scientific and Engineering Award
Martin Meunier
To Brian McLean and Martin Meunier for pioneering the use of rapid prototyping for character animation in stop-motion film production. Laikas inventive use of rapid prototyping has enabled artistic leaps in character expressiveness, facial animation, motion blur and effects animation. Through highly specialized pipelines and techniques, 3D printing capabilities have been harnessed with color uniformity, mechanical repeatability, and the scale required to significantly enhance stop-motion animated feature films.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds
Winner
Year
Nominations

