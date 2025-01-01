Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1935

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1935

Site Biltmore Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 27 February 1935
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
It Happened One Night 7.6
It Happened One Night
Winner
All nominees
Flirtation Walk Flirtation Walk
The House of Rothschild The House of Rothschild
The White Parade The White Parade
Viva Villa! 6.4
Viva Villa!
The Thin Man 8.3
The Thin Man
Here Comes the Navy Here Comes the Navy
Imitation of Life Imitation of Life
The Barretts of Wimpole Street The Barretts of Wimpole Street
The Gay Divorcee 7.8
The Gay Divorcee
One Night of Love One Night of Love
Cleopatra 6.7
Cleopatra
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Clark Gable
Clark Gable
It Happened One Night In 1996, Steven Spielberg anonymously purchased Clark Gable's Oscar to protect it from further commercial exploitation, gave it back to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, commenting that he could think of "no better sanctuary for Gable's only Oscar than the Motion Picture Academy".
Winner
All nominees
William Powell
William Powell
The Thin Man
Frank Morgan
The Affairs of Cellini
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Claudette Colbert
It Happened One Night Claudette Colbert was so convinced that she would lose the Oscar to write-in nominee Bette Davis that she didn't attended the ceremony originally. She was summoned from a train station to pick up her Academy Award.
Winner
All nominees
Grace Moore
One Night of Love
Norma Shearer
Norma Shearer
The Barretts of Wimpole Street
Bette Davis
Bette Davis
Of Human Bondage This was a write-in nomination.
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Frank Capra
It Happened One Night
Winner
All nominees
W.S. Van Dyke
W.S. Van Dyke
The Thin Man
Victor Schertzinger
One Night of Love
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Cleopatra 6.7
Cleopatra
Victor Milner
Winner
All nominees
The Affairs of Cellini The Affairs of Cellini
Charles Rosher
Operator 13 Operator 13
George J. Folsey
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Eskimo Eskimo
Conrad A. Nervig
Winner
All nominees
One Night of Love One Night of Love
Gene Milford
Cleopatra 6.7
Cleopatra
Anne Bauchens
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
One Night of Love One Night of Love
Louis Silvers Thematic music by Victor Schertzinger and Gus Kahn.
Winner
All nominees
The Lost Patrol 6.8
The Lost Patrol
Max Steiner Score by Max Steiner.
The Gay Divorcee 7.8
The Gay Divorcee
Max Steiner Score by Kenneth S. Webb and Samuel Hoffenstein.
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
The Gay Divorcee 7.8
The Gay Divorcee
Con Conrad, Herb Magidson For the song "The Continental".
Winner
All nominees
She Loves Me Not She Loves Me Not
Ralph Rainger, Leo Robin For the song "Love in Bloom".
Flying Down to Rio 6.6
Flying Down to Rio
Gus Kahn, Edward Eliscu, Vincent Youmans For the song "Carioca".
She Loves Me Not She Loves Me Not
Ralph Rainger, Leo Robin For the song "Love in Bloom".
Flying Down to Rio 6.6
Flying Down to Rio
Gus Kahn, Edward Eliscu, Vincent Youmans For the song "Carioca".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
The Merry Widow 7.2
The Merry Widow
Cedric Gibbons, Fredric Hope
Winner
The Merry Widow 7.2
The Merry Widow
Cedric Gibbons, Fredric Hope
Winner
All nominees
The Gay Divorcee 7.8
The Gay Divorcee
Carroll Clark, Van Nest Polglase
The Affairs of Cellini The Affairs of Cellini
Richard Day
The Gay Divorcee 7.8
The Gay Divorcee
Carroll Clark, Van Nest Polglase
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
It Happened One Night 7.6
It Happened One Night
Robert Riskin
Winner
All nominees
The Thin Man 8.3
The Thin Man
Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett
Viva Villa! 6.4
Viva Villa!
Ben Hecht
The Thin Man 8.3
The Thin Man
Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Tortoise and the Hare The Tortoise and the Hare
Walt Disney
Winner
All nominees
Holiday Land Holiday Land
Charles Mintz
Jolly Little Elves Jolly Little Elves
Walter Lantz
Oscar / Best Assistant Director
John Waters
Viva Villa!
Winner
All nominees
Cullen Tate
Cleopatra
Scott R. Beal
Imitation of Life
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
La Cucaracha La Cucaracha
Kenneth Macgowan
Winner
City of Wax City of Wax
Horace Woodard, Stacy Woodard
Winner
All nominees
Men in Black Men in Black
Jules White
What, No Men? What, No Men?
Strikes and Spares Strikes and Spares
Pete Smith
Bosom Friends Bosom Friends
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Manhattan Melodrama 7.6
Manhattan Melodrama
Arthur Caesar
Winner
All nominees
Hide-Out Hide-Out
Mauri Grashin
The Richest Girl in the World The Richest Girl in the World
Norman Krasna
Oscar / Best Sound
One Night of Love One Night of Love
John P. Livadary
Winner
All nominees
Cleopatra 6.7
Cleopatra
Franklin Hansen
Viva Villa! 6.4
Viva Villa!
Douglas Shearer
Imitation of Life Imitation of Life
Theodore Soderberg
The Affairs of Cellini The Affairs of Cellini
Thomas T. Moulton
The Gay Divorcee 7.8
The Gay Divorcee
Carl Dreher
Flirtation Walk Flirtation Walk
Nathan Levinson
The White Parade The White Parade
Edmund H. Hansen
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
One Night of Love One Night of Love
For their application of the vertical cut disc method ("hill and dale recording") to actual studio production, with their recording of the sound on the picture One Night of Love.
Winner
Juvenile Award
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

