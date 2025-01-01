Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1968

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1968

Site Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date 10 April 1968
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
In the Heat of the Night 7.9
In the Heat of the Night
Walter Mirisch
Winner
All nominees
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner 7.7
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Stanley Kramer
Bonnie and Clyde 7.6
Bonnie and Clyde
Warren Beatty
The Graduate 7.2
The Graduate
Lawrence Turman
Doctor Dolittle 6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Arthur P. Jacobs
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Rod Steiger
In the Heat of the Night
Winner
All nominees
Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner Posthumously.
Warren Beatty
Warren Beatty
Bonnie and Clyde
Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Cool Hand Luke
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
The Graduate
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner Katharine Hepburn was not present at the awards ceremony. George Cukor accepted the award on her behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Audrey Hepburn
Audrey Hepburn
Wait Until Dark
Edit Evans
The Whisperers
Faye Dunaway
Faye Dunaway
Bonnie and Clyde
Anne Bancroft
The Graduate
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
George Kennedy
Cool Hand Luke
Winner
All nominees
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Bonnie and Clyde
Michael J. Pollard
Bonnie and Clyde
Cecil Kellaway
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
John Cassavetes
John Cassavetes
The Dirty Dozen
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Estelle Parsons
Bonnie and Clyde
Winner
All nominees
Carol Channing
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Katharine Ross
The Graduate
Beah Richards
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Mildred Natwick
Barefoot in the Park
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Mike Nichols
Mike Nichols
The Graduate
Winner
All nominees
Norman Jewison
In the Heat of the Night
Stanley Kramer
Stanley Kramer
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Richard Brooks
In Cold Blood
Arthur Penn
Bonnie and Clyde
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Bonnie and Clyde 7.6
Bonnie and Clyde
Burnett Guffey
Winner
All nominees
Doctor Dolittle 6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Robert Surtees
The Graduate 7.2
The Graduate
Robert Surtees
Camelot Camelot
Richard H. Kline
In Cold Blood 7.9
In Cold Blood
Conrad L. Hall
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Camelot Camelot
John Truscott
Winner
All nominees
The Taming of the Shrew 6.6
The Taming of the Shrew Bisbetica domata, La/ The Taming of the Shrew
Danilo Donati, Irene Sharaff
Bonnie and Clyde 7.6
Bonnie and Clyde
Theadora Van Runkle
The Happiest Millionaire The Happiest Millionaire
Bill Thomas
Thoroughly Modern Millie Thoroughly Modern Millie
Jean Louis
The Taming of the Shrew 6.6
The Taming of the Shrew Bisbetica domata, La/ The Taming of the Shrew
Danilo Donati, Irene Sharaff
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
In the Heat of the Night 7.9
In the Heat of the Night
Hal Ashby
Winner
All nominees
Beach Red Beach Red
Frank P. Keller
Doctor Dolittle 6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Samuel E. Beetley, Marjorie Fowler
The Dirty Dozen 7.7
The Dirty Dozen
Michael Luciano
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner 7.7
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Robert C. Jones
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Camelot Camelot
Alfred Newman, Ken Darby
Winner
Thoroughly Modern Millie Thoroughly Modern Millie
Elmer Bernstein
Winner
All nominees
Doctor Dolittle 6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Leslie Bricusse
In Cold Blood 7.9
In Cold Blood
Quincy Jones
Doctor Dolittle 6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Alexander Courage, Lionel Newman
Cool Hand Luke 8.0
Cool Hand Luke
Lalo Schifrin
Far from the Madding Crowd Far from the Madding Crowd
Richard Rodney Bennett
Valley of the Dolls Valley of the Dolls
John Williams
Doctor Dolittle 6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Alexander Courage, Lionel Newman
Thoroughly Modern Millie Thoroughly Modern Millie
André Previn, Joseph Gershenson
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner 7.7
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Frank De Vol
Thoroughly Modern Millie Thoroughly Modern Millie
André Previn, Joseph Gershenson
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Doctor Dolittle 6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Leslie Bricusse For the song "Talk to the Animals". Leslie Bricusse was not present at the awards ceremony. 'Sammy Davis Jr.' accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Thoroughly Modern Millie Thoroughly Modern Millie
Sammy Cahn, Jimmy Van Heusen For the song "Thoroughly Modern Millie".
Casino Royale 5.1
Casino Royale
Burt Bacharach, Hal David For the song "The Look of Love".
Casino Royale 5.1
Casino Royale
Burt Bacharach, Hal David For the song "The Look of Love".
The Jungle Book 7.5
The Jungle Book
Terry Gilkyson For the song "The Bare Necessities".
Banning Banning
Quincy Jones, Bob Russell For the song "The Eyes of Love".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Camelot Camelot
John Brown, Edward Carrere, John Truscott
Winner
Camelot Camelot
John Brown, Edward Carrere, John Truscott
Winner
All nominees
Doctor Dolittle 6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Jack Martin Smith, Mario Chiari, Ed Graves, Stuart A. Reiss, Walter M. Scott
The Taming of the Shrew 6.6
The Taming of the Shrew Bisbetica domata, La/ The Taming of the Shrew
John DeCuir, Luigi Gervasi, Giuseppe Mariani, Lorenzo Mongiardino, Dario Simoni, Elven Webb
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner 7.7
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Robert Clatworthy, Frank Tuttle
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner 7.7
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Robert Clatworthy, Frank Tuttle
Thoroughly Modern Millie Thoroughly Modern Millie
Howard Bristol, Alexander Golitzen, George C. Webb
Doctor Dolittle 6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Jack Martin Smith, Mario Chiari, Ed Graves, Stuart A. Reiss, Walter M. Scott
Thoroughly Modern Millie Thoroughly Modern Millie
Howard Bristol, Alexander Golitzen, George C. Webb
The Taming of the Shrew 6.6
The Taming of the Shrew Bisbetica domata, La/ The Taming of the Shrew
John DeCuir, Luigi Gervasi, Giuseppe Mariani, Lorenzo Mongiardino, Dario Simoni, Elven Webb
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Doctor Dolittle 6.2
Doctor Dolittle
L.B. Abbott
Winner
All nominees
Tobruk Tobruk
Howard A. Anderson, Albert Whitlock
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
In the Heat of the Night 7.9
In the Heat of the Night
Stirling Silliphant
Winner
All nominees
In Cold Blood 7.9
In Cold Blood
Richard Brooks
Ulysses 6.4
Ulysses
Fred Haines, Joseph Strick
Cool Hand Luke 8.0
Cool Hand Luke
Donn Pearce, Frank Pierson
The Graduate 7.2
The Graduate
Buck Henry, Calder Willingham
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Box The Box
Fred Wolf
Winner
All nominees
What on Earth! What on Earth!
Wolf Koenig, Robert Verrall
Hypothèse Beta Hypothèse Beta
Jean-Charles Meunier
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Anderson Platoon La section Anderson
Pierre Schoendoerffer
Winner
All nominees
Harvest Harvest
Carroll Ballard
A King's Story A King's Story
Jack Levin
Festival Festival
Murray Lerner
A Time for Burning A Time for Burning
Bill Jersey
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
The Redwoods The Redwoods
Trevor Greenwood, Mark Jonathan Harris
Winner
All nominees
See You at the Pillar See You at the Pillar
Robert Fitchet
Monument to the Dream Monument to the Dream
Charles Guggenheim
A Place to Stand A Place to Stand
Christopher Chapman
While I Run This Race While I Run This Race
Carl V. Ragsdale
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
The Dirty Dozen 7.7
The Dirty Dozen
John Poyner
Winner
All nominees
In the Heat of the Night 7.9
In the Heat of the Night
James Richard
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Closely Watched Trains 7.5
Closely Watched Trains Ostre sledované vlaky
Czechoslovakia
Winner
All nominees
Live for Life 6.8
Live for Life Vivre pour vivre
France
Portrait of Chieko Chieko-sho
Japan
Bewitched Love El amor brujo
Spain
7.8
I Even Met Happy Gypsies Skupljaci perja
Yugoslavia
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
A Place to Stand A Place to Stand
Christopher Chapman
Winner
All nominees
Paddle to the Sea Paddle to the Sea
Julian Biggs
Stop Look and Listen Stop Look and Listen
Len Janson, Chuck Menville
Sky Over Holland Sky Over Holland
John Fernhout
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner 7.7
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
William Rose
Winner
All nominees
Bonnie and Clyde 7.6
Bonnie and Clyde
Robert Benton, David Newman
Divorce American Style Divorce American Style
Norman Lear, Robert Kaufman
Two for the Road 7.1
Two for the Road
Frederic Raphael
The War Is Over 7.3
The War Is Over La guerre est finie
Jorge Semprún
Oscar / Best Sound
In the Heat of the Night 7.9
In the Heat of the Night
Recipient: Samuel Goldwyn Studio Sound Department
Winner
All nominees
Doctor Dolittle 6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Recipient: 20th Century-Fox Studio Sound Department.
Thoroughly Modern Millie Thoroughly Modern Millie
Recipient: Universal City Studio Sound Department
The Dirty Dozen 7.7
The Dirty Dozen
Recipient: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studio Sound Department
Camelot Camelot
Recipient: Warner Bros.-Seven Arts Studio Sound Department
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Alfred Hitchcock
Alfred Hitchcock
Winner
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Gregory Peck
Gregory Peck
Winner
Year
Nominations

