Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 1968
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1968
Site
Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date
10 April 1968
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
7.9
In the Heat of the Night
Walter Mirisch
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Stanley Kramer
7.6
Bonnie and Clyde
Warren Beatty
7.2
The Graduate
Lawrence Turman
6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Arthur P. Jacobs
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Rod Steiger
In the Heat of the Night
Winner
All nominees
Spencer Tracy
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Posthumously.
Warren Beatty
Bonnie and Clyde
Paul Newman
Cool Hand Luke
Dustin Hoffman
The Graduate
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Katharine Hepburn
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Katharine Hepburn was not present at the awards ceremony. George Cukor accepted the award on her behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Audrey Hepburn
Wait Until Dark
Edit Evans
The Whisperers
Faye Dunaway
Bonnie and Clyde
Anne Bancroft
The Graduate
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
George Kennedy
Cool Hand Luke
Winner
All nominees
Gene Hackman
Bonnie and Clyde
Michael J. Pollard
Bonnie and Clyde
Cecil Kellaway
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
John Cassavetes
The Dirty Dozen
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Estelle Parsons
Bonnie and Clyde
Winner
All nominees
Carol Channing
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Katharine Ross
The Graduate
Beah Richards
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Mildred Natwick
Barefoot in the Park
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Mike Nichols
The Graduate
Winner
All nominees
Norman Jewison
In the Heat of the Night
Stanley Kramer
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Richard Brooks
In Cold Blood
Arthur Penn
Bonnie and Clyde
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
7.6
Bonnie and Clyde
Burnett Guffey
Winner
All nominees
6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Robert Surtees
7.2
The Graduate
Robert Surtees
Camelot
Camelot
Richard H. Kline
7.9
In Cold Blood
Conrad L. Hall
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Camelot
Camelot
John Truscott
Winner
All nominees
6.6
The Taming of the Shrew
Bisbetica domata, La/ The Taming of the Shrew
Danilo Donati, Irene Sharaff
7.6
Bonnie and Clyde
Theadora Van Runkle
The Happiest Millionaire
The Happiest Millionaire
Bill Thomas
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Jean Louis
6.6
The Taming of the Shrew
Bisbetica domata, La/ The Taming of the Shrew
Danilo Donati, Irene Sharaff
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
7.9
In the Heat of the Night
Hal Ashby
Winner
All nominees
Beach Red
Beach Red
Frank P. Keller
6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Samuel E. Beetley, Marjorie Fowler
7.7
The Dirty Dozen
Michael Luciano
7.7
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Robert C. Jones
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Camelot
Camelot
Alfred Newman, Ken Darby
Winner
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Elmer Bernstein
Winner
All nominees
6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Leslie Bricusse
7.9
In Cold Blood
Quincy Jones
6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Alexander Courage, Lionel Newman
8.0
Cool Hand Luke
Lalo Schifrin
Far from the Madding Crowd
Far from the Madding Crowd
Richard Rodney Bennett
Valley of the Dolls
Valley of the Dolls
John Williams
6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Alexander Courage, Lionel Newman
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Thoroughly Modern Millie
André Previn, Joseph Gershenson
7.7
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Frank De Vol
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Thoroughly Modern Millie
André Previn, Joseph Gershenson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Leslie Bricusse
For the song "Talk to the Animals". Leslie Bricusse was not present at the awards ceremony. 'Sammy Davis Jr.' accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Sammy Cahn, Jimmy Van Heusen
For the song "Thoroughly Modern Millie".
5.1
Casino Royale
Burt Bacharach, Hal David
For the song "The Look of Love".
5.1
Casino Royale
Burt Bacharach, Hal David
For the song "The Look of Love".
7.5
The Jungle Book
Terry Gilkyson
For the song "The Bare Necessities".
Banning
Banning
Quincy Jones, Bob Russell
For the song "The Eyes of Love".
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Camelot
Camelot
John Brown, Edward Carrere, John Truscott
Winner
Camelot
Camelot
John Brown, Edward Carrere, John Truscott
Winner
All nominees
6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Jack Martin Smith, Mario Chiari, Ed Graves, Stuart A. Reiss, Walter M. Scott
6.6
The Taming of the Shrew
Bisbetica domata, La/ The Taming of the Shrew
John DeCuir, Luigi Gervasi, Giuseppe Mariani, Lorenzo Mongiardino, Dario Simoni, Elven Webb
7.7
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Robert Clatworthy, Frank Tuttle
7.7
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Robert Clatworthy, Frank Tuttle
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Howard Bristol, Alexander Golitzen, George C. Webb
6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Jack Martin Smith, Mario Chiari, Ed Graves, Stuart A. Reiss, Walter M. Scott
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Howard Bristol, Alexander Golitzen, George C. Webb
6.6
The Taming of the Shrew
Bisbetica domata, La/ The Taming of the Shrew
John DeCuir, Luigi Gervasi, Giuseppe Mariani, Lorenzo Mongiardino, Dario Simoni, Elven Webb
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
6.2
Doctor Dolittle
L.B. Abbott
Winner
All nominees
Tobruk
Tobruk
Howard A. Anderson, Albert Whitlock
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
7.9
In the Heat of the Night
Stirling Silliphant
Winner
All nominees
7.9
In Cold Blood
Richard Brooks
6.4
Ulysses
Fred Haines, Joseph Strick
8.0
Cool Hand Luke
Donn Pearce, Frank Pierson
7.2
The Graduate
Buck Henry, Calder Willingham
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Box
The Box
Fred Wolf
Winner
All nominees
What on Earth!
What on Earth!
Wolf Koenig, Robert Verrall
Hypothèse Beta
Hypothèse Beta
Jean-Charles Meunier
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Anderson Platoon
La section Anderson
Pierre Schoendoerffer
Winner
All nominees
Harvest
Harvest
Carroll Ballard
A King's Story
A King's Story
Jack Levin
Festival
Festival
Murray Lerner
A Time for Burning
A Time for Burning
Bill Jersey
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
The Redwoods
The Redwoods
Trevor Greenwood, Mark Jonathan Harris
Winner
All nominees
See You at the Pillar
See You at the Pillar
Robert Fitchet
Monument to the Dream
Monument to the Dream
Charles Guggenheim
A Place to Stand
A Place to Stand
Christopher Chapman
While I Run This Race
While I Run This Race
Carl V. Ragsdale
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
7.7
The Dirty Dozen
John Poyner
Winner
All nominees
7.9
In the Heat of the Night
James Richard
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
7.5
Closely Watched Trains
Ostre sledované vlaky
Czechoslovakia
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Live for Life
Vivre pour vivre
France
Portrait of Chieko
Chieko-sho
Japan
Bewitched Love
El amor brujo
Spain
7.8
I Even Met Happy Gypsies
Skupljaci perja
Yugoslavia
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
A Place to Stand
A Place to Stand
Christopher Chapman
Winner
All nominees
Paddle to the Sea
Paddle to the Sea
Julian Biggs
Stop Look and Listen
Stop Look and Listen
Len Janson, Chuck Menville
Sky Over Holland
Sky Over Holland
John Fernhout
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
7.7
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
William Rose
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Bonnie and Clyde
Robert Benton, David Newman
Divorce American Style
Divorce American Style
Norman Lear, Robert Kaufman
7.1
Two for the Road
Frederic Raphael
7.3
The War Is Over
La guerre est finie
Jorge Semprún
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
7.9
In the Heat of the Night
Recipient: Samuel Goldwyn Studio Sound Department
Winner
All nominees
6.2
Doctor Dolittle
Recipient: 20th Century-Fox Studio Sound Department.
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Recipient: Universal City Studio Sound Department
7.7
The Dirty Dozen
Recipient: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studio Sound Department
Camelot
Camelot
Recipient: Warner Bros.-Seven Arts Studio Sound Department
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Alfred Hitchcock
Winner
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Gregory Peck
Winner
