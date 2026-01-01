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Lenny Abrahamson
Lenny Abrahamson Lenny Abrahamson
Kinoafisha Persons Lenny Abrahamson

Lenny Abrahamson

Lenny Abrahamson

Date of Birth
30 November 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Place of Birth
Dublin, Ireland

Popular Films

Room 8.3
Room (2015)
Normal People 8.2
Normal People (2020)
Chance 7.2
Chance (2016)

Filmography

Conversations with Friends 6.6
Conversations with Friends
Drama 2022, Great Britain/USA/Ireland
Normal People 8.2
Normal People
Drama, Romantic, 2020, Ireland
The Little Stranger 5.5
The Little Stranger The Little Stranger
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2018, USA / Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
Chance 7.2
Chance
Drama, Thriller 2016, USA
Room 8.3
Room Room
Drama 2015, Ireland / Canada
Watch trailer
Frank 7.1
Frank Frank
Comedy, Drama, Detective 2014, Great Britain / Ireland
Watch trailer
Garage 7.1
Garage Garage
Drama 2007, Ireland
Adam & Paul 7.1
Adam & Paul Adam and Paul
Comedy, Drama 2004, Ireland
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