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Lenny Abrahamson
Lenny Abrahamson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lenny Abrahamson
Lenny Abrahamson
Lenny Abrahamson
Date of Birth
30 November 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Place of Birth
Dublin, Ireland
Popular Films
8.3
Room
(2015)
8.2
Normal People
(2020)
7.2
Chance
(2016)
Filmography
6.6
Conversations with Friends
Drama
2022, Great Britain/USA/Ireland
8.2
Normal People
Drama, Romantic,
2020, Ireland
5.5
The Little Stranger
The Little Stranger
Horror, Thriller, Detective
2018, USA / Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
7.2
Chance
Drama, Thriller
2016, USA
8.3
Room
Room
Drama
2015, Ireland / Canada
Watch trailer
7.1
Frank
Frank
Comedy, Drama, Detective
2014, Great Britain / Ireland
Watch trailer
7.1
Garage
Garage
Drama
2007, Ireland
7.1
Adam & Paul
Adam and Paul
Comedy, Drama
2004, Ireland
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