Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1937

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1937

Site Biltmore Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 4 March 1937
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
The Great Ziegfeld 6.7
The Great Ziegfeld
Winner
All nominees
The Story of Louis Pasteur 7.6
The Story of Louis Pasteur The Story Of Louis Pasteur
A Tale of Two Cities A Tale of Two Cities
Dodsworth Dodsworth
Romeo and Juliet 6.5
Romeo and Juliet
Anthony Adverse 6.3
Anthony Adverse
San Francisco 7.6
San Francisco
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town 7.9
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town Mr. Deeds Goes To Town
Three Smart Girls 6.7
Three Smart Girls
Libeled Lady 7.9
Libeled Lady
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Paul Mooney
The Story of Louis Pasteur
Winner
All nominees
William Powell
William Powell
My Man Godfrey
Walter Huston
Dodsworth
Gary Cooper
Gary Cooper
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town
Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy
San Francisco
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Luise Rainer
The Great Ziegfeld
Winner
All nominees
Gladys George
Valiant Is the Word for Carrie
Norma Shearer
Norma Shearer
Romeo and Juliet
Carole Lombard
My Man Godfrey
Irene Dunne
Theodora Goes Wild
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Walter Brennan
Come and Get It
Winner
All nominees
Akim Tamiroff
The General Died at Dawn
Stuart Erwin
Pigskin Parade
Basil Rathbone
Romeo and Juliet
Mischa Auer
My Man Godfrey
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Geyl Sondergaard
Anthony Adverse
Winner
All nominees
Maria Ouspenskaya
Dodsworth
Beulah Bondi
The Gorgeous Hussy
Alice Brady
My Man Godfrey
Bonita Granville
These Three
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Frank Capra
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town
Winner
All nominees
Robert Z. Leonard
The Great Ziegfeld
Gregory La Cava
My Man Godfrey
W.S. Van Dyke
W.S. Van Dyke
San Francisco
William Wyler
William Wyler
Dodsworth
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Anthony Adverse 6.3
Anthony Adverse
Tony Gaudio
Winner
All nominees
The Gorgeous Hussy The Gorgeous Hussy
George J. Folsey
The General Died at Dawn The General Died at Dawn
Victor Milner
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Anthony Adverse 6.3
Anthony Adverse
Ralph Dawson
Winner
All nominees
The Great Ziegfeld 6.7
The Great Ziegfeld
William S. Gray
Come and Get It Come and Get It
Edward Curtiss
Theodora Goes Wild Theodora Goes Wild
Otto Meyer
A Tale of Two Cities A Tale of Two Cities
Conrad A. Nervig
Lloyd's of London Lloyds of London
Barbara McLean
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Anthony Adverse 6.3
Anthony Adverse
Leo F. Forbstein Score by Erich Wolfgang Korngold.
Winner
All nominees
The Garden of Allah The Garden of Allah
Max Steiner Score by Max Steiner.
Winterset Winterset
Nathaniel Shilkret Score by Nathaniel Shilkret.
The General Died at Dawn The General Died at Dawn
Boris Morros Score by Werner Janssen.
The Charge of the Light Brigade 7.0
The Charge of the Light Brigade The Charge Of The Light Brigade
Leo F. Forbstein Score by Max Steiner.
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Swing Time 7.6
Swing Time
Jerome Kern, Dorothy Fields For the song "The Way You Look Tonight".
Winner
Swing Time 7.6
Swing Time
Jerome Kern, Dorothy Fields For the song "The Way You Look Tonight".
Winner
All nominees
The Trail of the Lonesome Pine The Trail of the Lonesome Pine
Louis Alter, Sidney D. Mitchell For the song "A Melody from the Sky".
The Trail of the Lonesome Pine The Trail of the Lonesome Pine
Louis Alter, Sidney D. Mitchell For the song "A Melody from the Sky".
Sing, Baby, Sing Sing, Baby, Sing
Walter Bullock, Richard A. Whiting For the song "When Did You Leave Heaven".
Born to Dance Born to Dance
Cole Porter For the song "I've Got You Under My Skin".
Suzy Suzy
Harold Adamson, Walter Donaldson For the song "Did I Remember".
Pennies from Heaven Pennies from Heaven
Johnny Burke, Arthur Johnston For the song "Pennies from Heaven (1936)".
Pennies from Heaven Pennies from Heaven
Johnny Burke, Arthur Johnston For the song "Pennies from Heaven (1936)".
Suzy Suzy
Harold Adamson, Walter Donaldson For the song "Did I Remember".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Dodsworth Dodsworth
Richard Day
Winner
All nominees
Anthony Adverse 6.3
Anthony Adverse
Anton Grot
Lloyd's of London Lloyds of London
William S. Darling
The Magnificent Brute The Magnificent Brute
Albert S. D'Agostino, Jack Otterson
The Great Ziegfeld 6.7
The Great Ziegfeld
Cedric Gibbons, Eddie Imazu, Edwin B. Willis
The Great Ziegfeld 6.7
The Great Ziegfeld
Cedric Gibbons, Eddie Imazu, Edwin B. Willis
Romeo and Juliet 6.5
Romeo and Juliet
Cedric Gibbons, Fredric Hope, Edwin B. Willis
Romeo and Juliet 6.5
Romeo and Juliet
Cedric Gibbons, Fredric Hope, Edwin B. Willis
Winterset Winterset
Perry Ferguson
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
The Story of Louis Pasteur 7.6
The Story of Louis Pasteur The Story Of Louis Pasteur
Pierre Collings, Sheridan Gibney
Winner
All nominees
After the Thin Man After the Thin Man
Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett
My Man Godfrey 8.2
My Man Godfrey
Eric Hatch, Morrie Ryskind
After the Thin Man After the Thin Man
Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town 7.9
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town Mr. Deeds Goes To Town
Robert Riskin
Dodsworth Dodsworth
Sidney Howard
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Country Cousin The Country Cousin
Walt Disney
Winner
All nominees
The Old Mill Pond The Old Mill Pond
Hugh Harman, Rudolf Ising
The Old Mill Pond The Old Mill Pond
Hugh Harman, Rudolf Ising
Popeye the Sailor Meets Sindbad the Sailor Popeye the Sailor Meets Sindbad the Sailor
Max Fleischer
Oscar / Best Assistant Director
Jack Sullivan
The Charge of the Light Brigade
Winner
All nominees
Joseph M. Newman
San Francisco
Clem Beauchamp
The Last of the Mohicans
William H. Cannon
Anthony Adverse
Eric Stacey
The Garden of Allah
Oscar / Best Dance Direction
The Great Ziegfeld 6.7
The Great Ziegfeld
Seymour Felix For "A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody".
Winner
All nominees
Cain and Mabel Cain and Mabel
Bobby Connolly For "1000 Love Songs".
Born to Dance Born to Dance
Dave Gould For "Swingin' the Jinx".
Swing Time 7.6
Swing Time
Hermes Pan For "Bojangles of Harlem".
Dancing Pirate 5.2
Dancing Pirate
Russell Lewis For "The Finale".
One in a Million One in a Million
Jack Haskell For "Skating Ensemble".
Gold Diggers of 1937 Gold Diggers of 1937
Busby Berkeley For "Love and War".
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Bored of Education Bored of Education
Hel Roch
Winner
The Public Pays The Public Pays
Winner
Give Me Liberty Give Me Liberty
Winner
All nominees
Moscow Moods Moscow Moods
La Fiesta de Santa Barbara La Fiesta de Santa Barbara
Dummy Ache Dummy Ache
Popular Science J-5-1 Popular Science J-5-1
Double or Nothing Double or Nothing
Wanted -- A Master Wanted -- A Master
Pete Smith
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
The Story of Louis Pasteur 7.6
The Story of Louis Pasteur The Story Of Louis Pasteur
Pierre Collings, Sheridan Gibney
Winner
All nominees
The Great Ziegfeld 6.7
The Great Ziegfeld
William Anthony McGuire
Fury 7.7
Fury
Norman Krasna
Three Smart Girls 6.7
Three Smart Girls
Adele Comandini
San Francisco 7.6
San Francisco
Robert E. Hopkins
Oscar / Best Sound
San Francisco 7.6
San Francisco
Douglas Shearer
Winner
All nominees
General Spanky General Spanky
Elmer Raguse
The Texas Rangers 6.6
The Texas Rangers
Franklin Hansen
The Charge of the Light Brigade 7.0
The Charge of the Light Brigade The Charge Of The Light Brigade
Nathan Levinson
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town 7.9
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town Mr. Deeds Goes To Town
John P. Livadary
That Girl from Paris That Girl from Paris
John Aalberg
Three Smart Girls 6.7
Three Smart Girls
Homer G. Tasker
Banjo on My Knee Banjo on My Knee
Edmund H. Hansen
Dodsworth Dodsworth
Oscar Lagerstrom
Academy Award of Merit
Douglas Shearer
For the development of a practical two-way horn system and a biased Class A push-pull recording system.
Winner
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
The Garden of Allah The Garden of Allah
Harold Rosson, W. Howard Greene For the color cinematography of the Selznick International Production The Garden of Allah (plaque).
Winner
Year
Nominations

