Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 1937
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1937
Site
Biltmore Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
4 March 1937
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
6.7
The Great Ziegfeld
Winner
All nominees
7.6
The Story of Louis Pasteur
The Story Of Louis Pasteur
A Tale of Two Cities
A Tale of Two Cities
Dodsworth
Dodsworth
6.5
Romeo and Juliet
6.3
Anthony Adverse
7.6
San Francisco
7.9
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town
Mr. Deeds Goes To Town
6.7
Three Smart Girls
7.9
Libeled Lady
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Paul Mooney
The Story of Louis Pasteur
Winner
All nominees
William Powell
My Man Godfrey
Walter Huston
Dodsworth
Gary Cooper
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town
Spencer Tracy
San Francisco
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Luise Rainer
The Great Ziegfeld
Winner
All nominees
Gladys George
Valiant Is the Word for Carrie
Norma Shearer
Romeo and Juliet
Carole Lombard
My Man Godfrey
Irene Dunne
Theodora Goes Wild
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Walter Brennan
Come and Get It
Winner
All nominees
Akim Tamiroff
The General Died at Dawn
Stuart Erwin
Pigskin Parade
Basil Rathbone
Romeo and Juliet
Mischa Auer
My Man Godfrey
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Geyl Sondergaard
Anthony Adverse
Winner
All nominees
Maria Ouspenskaya
Dodsworth
Beulah Bondi
The Gorgeous Hussy
Alice Brady
My Man Godfrey
Bonita Granville
These Three
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Frank Capra
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town
Winner
All nominees
Robert Z. Leonard
The Great Ziegfeld
Gregory La Cava
My Man Godfrey
W.S. Van Dyke
San Francisco
William Wyler
Dodsworth
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
6.3
Anthony Adverse
Tony Gaudio
Winner
All nominees
The Gorgeous Hussy
The Gorgeous Hussy
George J. Folsey
The General Died at Dawn
The General Died at Dawn
Victor Milner
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
6.3
Anthony Adverse
Ralph Dawson
Winner
All nominees
6.7
The Great Ziegfeld
William S. Gray
Come and Get It
Come and Get It
Edward Curtiss
Theodora Goes Wild
Theodora Goes Wild
Otto Meyer
A Tale of Two Cities
A Tale of Two Cities
Conrad A. Nervig
Lloyd's of London
Lloyds of London
Barbara McLean
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
6.3
Anthony Adverse
Leo F. Forbstein
Score by Erich Wolfgang Korngold.
Winner
All nominees
The Garden of Allah
The Garden of Allah
Max Steiner
Score by Max Steiner.
Winterset
Winterset
Nathaniel Shilkret
Score by Nathaniel Shilkret.
The General Died at Dawn
The General Died at Dawn
Boris Morros
Score by Werner Janssen.
7.0
The Charge of the Light Brigade
The Charge Of The Light Brigade
Leo F. Forbstein
Score by Max Steiner.
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
7.6
Swing Time
Jerome Kern, Dorothy Fields
For the song "The Way You Look Tonight".
Winner
7.6
Swing Time
Jerome Kern, Dorothy Fields
For the song "The Way You Look Tonight".
Winner
All nominees
The Trail of the Lonesome Pine
The Trail of the Lonesome Pine
Louis Alter, Sidney D. Mitchell
For the song "A Melody from the Sky".
The Trail of the Lonesome Pine
The Trail of the Lonesome Pine
Louis Alter, Sidney D. Mitchell
For the song "A Melody from the Sky".
Sing, Baby, Sing
Sing, Baby, Sing
Walter Bullock, Richard A. Whiting
For the song "When Did You Leave Heaven".
Born to Dance
Born to Dance
Cole Porter
For the song "I've Got You Under My Skin".
Suzy
Suzy
Harold Adamson, Walter Donaldson
For the song "Did I Remember".
Pennies from Heaven
Pennies from Heaven
Johnny Burke, Arthur Johnston
For the song "Pennies from Heaven (1936)".
Pennies from Heaven
Pennies from Heaven
Johnny Burke, Arthur Johnston
For the song "Pennies from Heaven (1936)".
Suzy
Suzy
Harold Adamson, Walter Donaldson
For the song "Did I Remember".
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Dodsworth
Dodsworth
Richard Day
Winner
All nominees
6.3
Anthony Adverse
Anton Grot
Lloyd's of London
Lloyds of London
William S. Darling
The Magnificent Brute
The Magnificent Brute
Albert S. D'Agostino, Jack Otterson
6.7
The Great Ziegfeld
Cedric Gibbons, Eddie Imazu, Edwin B. Willis
6.7
The Great Ziegfeld
Cedric Gibbons, Eddie Imazu, Edwin B. Willis
6.5
Romeo and Juliet
Cedric Gibbons, Fredric Hope, Edwin B. Willis
6.5
Romeo and Juliet
Cedric Gibbons, Fredric Hope, Edwin B. Willis
Winterset
Winterset
Perry Ferguson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
7.6
The Story of Louis Pasteur
The Story Of Louis Pasteur
Pierre Collings, Sheridan Gibney
Winner
All nominees
After the Thin Man
After the Thin Man
Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett
8.2
My Man Godfrey
Eric Hatch, Morrie Ryskind
After the Thin Man
After the Thin Man
Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett
7.9
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town
Mr. Deeds Goes To Town
Robert Riskin
Dodsworth
Dodsworth
Sidney Howard
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Country Cousin
The Country Cousin
Walt Disney
Winner
All nominees
The Old Mill Pond
The Old Mill Pond
Hugh Harman, Rudolf Ising
The Old Mill Pond
The Old Mill Pond
Hugh Harman, Rudolf Ising
Popeye the Sailor Meets Sindbad the Sailor
Popeye the Sailor Meets Sindbad the Sailor
Max Fleischer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Assistant Director
Jack Sullivan
The Charge of the Light Brigade
Winner
All nominees
Joseph M. Newman
San Francisco
Clem Beauchamp
The Last of the Mohicans
William H. Cannon
Anthony Adverse
Eric Stacey
The Garden of Allah
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Dance Direction
6.7
The Great Ziegfeld
Seymour Felix
For "A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody".
Winner
All nominees
Cain and Mabel
Cain and Mabel
Bobby Connolly
For "1000 Love Songs".
Born to Dance
Born to Dance
Dave Gould
For "Swingin' the Jinx".
7.6
Swing Time
Hermes Pan
For "Bojangles of Harlem".
5.2
Dancing Pirate
Russell Lewis
For "The Finale".
One in a Million
One in a Million
Jack Haskell
For "Skating Ensemble".
Gold Diggers of 1937
Gold Diggers of 1937
Busby Berkeley
For "Love and War".
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Bored of Education
Bored of Education
Hel Roch
Winner
The Public Pays
The Public Pays
Winner
Give Me Liberty
Give Me Liberty
Winner
All nominees
Moscow Moods
Moscow Moods
La Fiesta de Santa Barbara
La Fiesta de Santa Barbara
Dummy Ache
Dummy Ache
Popular Science J-5-1
Popular Science J-5-1
Double or Nothing
Double or Nothing
Wanted -- A Master
Wanted -- A Master
Pete Smith
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
7.6
The Story of Louis Pasteur
The Story Of Louis Pasteur
Pierre Collings, Sheridan Gibney
Winner
All nominees
6.7
The Great Ziegfeld
William Anthony McGuire
7.7
Fury
Norman Krasna
6.7
Three Smart Girls
Adele Comandini
7.6
San Francisco
Robert E. Hopkins
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
7.6
San Francisco
Douglas Shearer
Winner
All nominees
General Spanky
General Spanky
Elmer Raguse
6.6
The Texas Rangers
Franklin Hansen
7.0
The Charge of the Light Brigade
The Charge Of The Light Brigade
Nathan Levinson
7.9
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town
Mr. Deeds Goes To Town
John P. Livadary
That Girl from Paris
That Girl from Paris
John Aalberg
6.7
Three Smart Girls
Homer G. Tasker
Banjo on My Knee
Banjo on My Knee
Edmund H. Hansen
Dodsworth
Dodsworth
Oscar Lagerstrom
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Douglas Shearer
For the development of a practical two-way horn system and a biased Class A push-pull recording system.
Winner
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
The Garden of Allah
The Garden of Allah
Harold Rosson, W. Howard Greene
For the color cinematography of the Selznick International Production The Garden of Allah (plaque).
Winner
