Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1957

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1957

Site Pantages Theatre / NBC Century Theatre
Date 27 March 1957
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Around the World in 80 Days 6.8
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in Eighty Days
Mike Todd
Winner
All nominees
The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments
Sesil B. DeMill
Giant 7.6
Giant
Henry Ginsberg, George Stevens
Friendly Persuasion Friendly Persuasion
William Wyler
The King and I 7.6
The King and I
Charles Brackett
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Yul Brynner
Yul Brynner
The King and I
Winner
All nominees
Rock Hudson
Giant
James Dean
James Dean
Giant This was James Dean's second consecutive posthumous nomination.
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Lust for Life
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
Richard III
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Ingrid Bergman
Ingrid Bergman
Anastasia Ingrid Bergman was not present at the awards ceremony. Cary Grant accepted on her behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Kerrol Beyker
Baby Doll
Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr
The King and I
Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
The Rainmaker
Nancy Kelly
The Bad Seed
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Anthony Quinn
Anthony Quinn
Lust for Life
Winner
All nominees
Anthony Perkins
Anthony Perkins
Friendly Persuasion
Mikki Runi
The Bold and the Brave
Don Murray
Bus Stop
Robert Stack
Written on the Wind
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Dorothy Malone
Dorothy Malone
Written on the Wind
Winner
All nominees
Mildred Dunnock
Baby Doll
Mercedes McCambridge
Giant
Eileen Heckart
The Bad Seed
Patty McCormack
The Bad Seed
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
George Stevens
Giant
Winner
All nominees
William Wyler
William Wyler
Friendly Persuasion
Walter Lang
The King and I
King Vidor
War and Peace
Michael Anderson
Michael Anderson
Around the World in 80 Days
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Somebody Up There Likes Me 7.5
Somebody Up There Likes Me
Joseph Ruttenberg
Winner
Around the World in 80 Days 6.8
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in Eighty Days
Lionel Lindon
Winner
All nominees
The King and I 7.6
The King and I
Leon Shamroy
Baby Doll 7.3
Baby Doll
Boris Kaufman
The Harder They Fall The Harder They Fall
Burnett Guffey
The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments
Loyal Griggs
War and Peace 7.0
War and Peace
Jack Cardiff
The Bad Seed The Bad Seed
Harold Rosson
Stagecoach to Fury Stagecoach to Fury
Walter Strenge
The Eddy Duchin Story The Eddy Duchin Story
Harry Stradling Sr.
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
The King and I 7.6
The King and I
Irene Sharaff
Winner
The Solid Gold Cadillac The Solid Gold Cadillac
Jean Louis
Winner
All nominees
The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments
Arnold Friberg, Edith Head, Dorothy Jeakins, John Jensen, Ralph Jester
Seven Samurai 8.4
Seven Samurai Seven Samurai / Shichinin no samurai
Kôhei Ezaki
Watch trailer
War and Peace 7.0
War and Peace
Maria De Matteis
Teenage Rebel Teenage Rebel
Charles Le Maire, Mary Wills
The Power and the Prize The Power and the Prize
Helen Rose
The Proud and Profane The Proud and Profane
Edith Head
The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments
Arnold Friberg, Edith Head, Dorothy Jeakins, John Jensen, Ralph Jester
Giant 7.6
Giant
Marjorie Best, Moss Mabry
Around the World in 80 Days 6.8
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in Eighty Days
Miles White
Teenage Rebel Teenage Rebel
Charles Le Maire, Mary Wills
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Around the World in 80 Days 6.8
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in Eighty Days
Gene Ruggiero, Paul Weatherwax
Winner
Around the World in 80 Days 6.8
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in Eighty Days
Gene Ruggiero, Paul Weatherwax
Winner
All nominees
Somebody Up There Likes Me 7.5
Somebody Up There Likes Me
Albert Akst
Giant 7.6
Giant
Philip W. Anderson, Fred Bohanan, William Hornbeck
The Brave One 6.6
The Brave One
Merrill G. White
The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments
Anne Bauchens
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Around the World in 80 Days 6.8
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in Eighty Days
Victor Young Posthumously.
Winner
The King and I 7.6
The King and I
Alfred Newman, Ken Darby
Winner
All nominees
Giant 7.6
Giant
Dimitri Tiomkin
The Eddy Duchin Story The Eddy Duchin Story
George Duning, Morris Stoloff
Between Heaven and Hell Between Heaven and Hell
Hugo Friedhofer
The Best Things in Life Are Free The Best Things in Life Are Free
Lionel Newman
High Society 6.9
High Society
Saul Chaplin, Johnny Green
Meet Me in Las Vegas Meet Me in Las Vegas
George Stoll, Johnny Green
High Society 6.9
High Society
Saul Chaplin, Johnny Green
Anastasia 7.0
Anastasia
Alfred Newman
The Rainmaker 6.9
The Rainmaker
Alex North
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
The Man Who Knew Too Much 7.4
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Ray Evans, Jay Livingston For the song "Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera)".
Winner
The Man Who Knew Too Much 7.4
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Ray Evans, Jay Livingston For the song "Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera)".
Winner
All nominees
Friendly Persuasion Friendly Persuasion
Dimitri Tiomkin, Paul Francis Webster For the song "Friendly Persuasion (Thee I Love)".
Written on the Wind 7.4
Written on the Wind
Victor Young, Sammy Cahn For the song "Written on the Wind". Victor Young's nomination was posthumous.
Julie Julie
Leith Stevens, Tom Adair For the song "Julie".
High Society 6.9
High Society
Cole Porter For the song "True Love".
Written on the Wind 7.4
Written on the Wind
Victor Young, Sammy Cahn For the song "Written on the Wind". Victor Young's nomination was posthumous.
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
The King and I 7.6
The King and I
John DeCuir, Paul S. Fox, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler
Winner
Somebody Up There Likes Me 7.5
Somebody Up There Likes Me
Malcolm Brown, Cedric Gibbons, F. Keogh Gleason, Edwin B. Willis
Winner
Somebody Up There Likes Me 7.5
Somebody Up There Likes Me
Malcolm Brown, Cedric Gibbons, F. Keogh Gleason, Edwin B. Willis
Winner
The King and I 7.6
The King and I
John DeCuir, Paul S. Fox, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler
Winner
All nominees
The Solid Gold Cadillac The Solid Gold Cadillac
Ross Bellah, Louis Diage, William Kiernan
Around the World in 80 Days 6.8
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in Eighty Days
Ken Adam, Ross Dowd, James W. Sullivan
The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments
Sam Comer, Ray Moyer, Albert Nozaki, Hal Pereira, Walter H. Tyler
Giant 7.6
Giant
Ralph S. Hurst, Boris Leven
Around the World in 80 Days 6.8
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in Eighty Days
Ken Adam, Ross Dowd, James W. Sullivan
The Solid Gold Cadillac The Solid Gold Cadillac
Ross Bellah, Louis Diage, William Kiernan
Teenage Rebel Teenage Rebel
Jack Martin Smith, Stuart A. Reiss, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler
Lust for Life 7.4
Lust for Life
E. Preston Ames, Cedric Gibbons, F. Keogh Gleason, Hans Peters, Edwin B. Willis
Lust for Life 7.4
Lust for Life
E. Preston Ames, Cedric Gibbons, F. Keogh Gleason, Hans Peters, Edwin B. Willis
The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments
Sam Comer, Ray Moyer, Albert Nozaki, Hal Pereira, Walter H. Tyler
Teenage Rebel Teenage Rebel
Jack Martin Smith, Stuart A. Reiss, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler
The Proud and Profane The Proud and Profane
Sam Comer, A. Earl Hedrick, Frank R. McKelvy, Hal Pereira
Seven Samurai 8.4
Seven Samurai Seven Samurai / Shichinin no samurai
Takashi Matsuyama
Watch trailer
Giant 7.6
Giant
Ralph S. Hurst, Boris Leven
The Proud and Profane The Proud and Profane
Sam Comer, A. Earl Hedrick, Frank R. McKelvy, Hal Pereira
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments
John P. Fulton
Winner
All nominees
Forbidden Planet 7.6
Forbidden Planet
A. Arnold Gillespie, Wesley C. Miller, Irving G. Ries
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Around the World in 80 Days 6.8
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in Eighty Days
John Farrow, S.J. Perelman, James Poe
Winner
All nominees
Lust for Life 7.4
Lust for Life
Norman Corwin
Giant 7.6
Giant
Fred Guiol, Ivan Moffat
Friendly Persuasion Friendly Persuasion
Michael Wilson Due to being blacklisted Michael Wilson did not receive a screen credit, which under special Academy by-law made him ineligible personally although the writing achievement itself could be eligible. In early 1957 AMPAS instructed Price Waterhouse & Co. not to list any nomination declared ineligible under the by-law and thus this nomination was not included on the final voting ballot. The by-law was laster declared unworkable in January 1959. In December 2002 the Academy reinstated Mr. Wilson's nomination.
Giant 7.6
Giant
Fred Guiol, Ivan Moffat
Baby Doll 7.3
Baby Doll
Tennessee Williams
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Magoo's Puddle Jumper Magoo's Puddle Jumper
Stephen Bosustow
Winner
All nominees
The Jaywalker The Jaywalker
Stephen Bosustow
Gerald McBoing! Boing! on Planet Moo Gerald McBoing! Boing! on Planet Moo
Stephen Bosustow
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Silent World 6.9
The Silent World Le monde du silence
Zhak Iv Kusto
Winner
All nominees
The Naked Eye The Naked Eye
Louis Clyde Stoumen
Where Mountains Float Hvor bjergene sejler
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
The True Story of the Civil War The True Story of the Civil War
Louis Clyde Stoumen
Winner
All nominees
A City Decides A City Decides
The Dark Wave The Dark Wave
John Healy
The Magical World of Disney Disneyland
Ward Kimball For episode Man in Space (1955)
The House Without a Name The House Without a Name
Valentine Davies
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
La Strada 7.2
La Strada
Dino De Laurentiis, Carlo Ponti Italy.
Winner
All nominees
Gervaise 7.4
Gervaise
Agnès Delahaie France.
Qivitoq Qivitoq
O. Dalsgaard-Olsen Denmark.
The Captain from Köpenick 7.1
The Captain from Köpenick Der Hauptmann von Köpenick
Walter Koppel, Gyula Trebitsch Germany.
The Burmese Harp 8.0
The Burmese Harp Biruma no tategoto
Masayuki Takagi Japan.
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Crashing the Water Barrier Crashing the Water Barrier
Konstantin Kalser
Winner
The Bespoke Overcoat The Bespoke Overcoat
George K. Arthur
Winner
All nominees
The Dark Wave The Dark Wave
John Healy
Samoa Samoa
Walt Disney
I Never Forget a Face I Never Forget a Face
Robert Youngson
Time Stood Still Time Stood Still
Cedric Francis
Cow Dog Cow Dog
Larry Lansburgh
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Le ballon rouge 8.4
Le ballon rouge
Albert Lamorisse Lamorisse is the only person ever to have received this award for a short film.
Winner
All nominees
The Bold and the Brave The Bold and the Brave
Robert Lewin
The Ladykillers 7.6
The Ladykillers
William Rose
La Strada 7.2
La Strada
Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli
La Strada 7.2
La Strada
Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli
Julie Julie
Andrew L. Stone
Oscar / Best Sound
The King and I 7.6
The King and I
Carlton W. Faulkner
Winner
All nominees
The Brave One 6.6
The Brave One
Buddy Myers
The Eddy Duchin Story The Eddy Duchin Story
John P. Livadary
Friendly Persuasion Friendly Persuasion
Gordon R. Glennan, Gordon Sawyer
The Ten Commandments The Ten Commandments
Loren L. Ryder
Friendly Persuasion Friendly Persuasion
Gordon R. Glennan, Gordon Sawyer
Oscar / Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
The Brave One 6.6
The Brave One
Dalton Trumbo Because he was not permitted to work due to the Hollywood blacklist, Trumbo wrote the story - and was nominated - under the pseudonym Robert Rich, who had nothing to do with the film industry and is a nephew of the King Brothers, producers of the film. Although there were rumors at the time that this was the case, the film's producer repeatedly denied the suggestion. It was not acknowledged until several years later that Trumbo had been the writer. He finally received his award on May 2, 1975, presented by then Academy president Walter Mirisch, shortly before his death - although the official screen credit was not changed until many years afterward.
Winner
All nominees
The Proud and the Beautiful Les orgueilleux
Jean-Paul Sartre
The Eddy Duchin Story The Eddy Duchin Story
Leo Katcher
High Society High Society
Edward Bernds, Elwood Ullman The screenwriters graciously and voluntarily declined the nomination. The Academy had inadvertently confused their quickly-made Bowery Boys series entry called High Society with the similarly titled Cole Porter musical High Society (1956), which came out the following year and would have been eligible for adapted screenplay only. The nomination was officially revoked for both films and is listed for the purpose of information only.
Umberto D. 8.1
Umberto D.
Cesare Zavattini
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Buddy Adler
Winner
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Y. Frank Freeman
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more