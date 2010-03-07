Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 2010
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 2010
Site
Kodak Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA
Date
7 March 2010
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
7.3
The Hurt Locker
Kathryn Bigelow, Greg Shapiro, Nicolas Chartier, Mark Boal
Winner
7.3
The Hurt Locker
Kathryn Bigelow, Greg Shapiro, Nicolas Chartier, Mark Boal
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Precious
Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire
Lee Daniels, Sara Sigel-Magness, Gary Magness
7.7
The Blind Side
Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, Gil Netter
7.4
An Education
Finola Dwyer, Amanda Posey
7.5
Up in the Air
Daniel Dubiecki, Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman
7.4
An Education
Finola Dwyer, Amanda Posey
8.0
Inglourious Basterds
Lawrence Bender
8.0
District 9
Peter Jackson, Carolynne Cunningham
8.4
Avatar
James Cameron, Jon Landau
8.4
Avatar
James Cameron, Jon Landau
8.1
Up
Jonas Rivera
7.1
A Serious Man
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
8.0
District 9
Peter Jackson, Carolynne Cunningham
7.1
Precious
Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire
Lee Daniels, Sara Sigel-Magness, Gary Magness
7.5
Up in the Air
Daniel Dubiecki, Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Jeff Bridges
Crazy Heart
Winner
All nominees
Morgan Freeman
Invictus
Up in the Air
Colin Firth
A Single Man
Jeremy Renner
The Hurt Locker
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
The Blind Side
Winner
All nominees
Meryl Streep
Julie & Julia
Helen Mirren
The Last Station
Gabourey Sidibe
Precious
Carey Mulligan
An Education
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Christoph Waltz
Inglourious Basterds
Winner
All nominees
Christopher Plummer
The Last Station
Stanley Tucci
The Lovely Bones
Woody Harrelson
The Messenger
Invictus
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Mo'Nique
Precious
Winner
All nominees
Vera Farmiga
Up in the Air
Penelope Cruz
Nine
Anna Kendrick
Up in the Air
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Crazy Heart
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Kathryn Bigelow
The Hurt Locker
Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win an Academy Award for Best Director.
Winner
All nominees
Jason Reitman
Up in the Air
Lee Daniels
Precious
James Cameron
Avatar
Inglourious Basterds
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
8.4
Avatar
Mauro Fiore
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Bruno Delbonnel
7.7
The White Ribbon
Das weiße Band
Christian Berger
7.3
The Hurt Locker
Barry Ackroyd
8.0
Inglourious Basterds
Robert Richardson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
7.3
The Young Victoria
Sandy Powell
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Bright Star
Janet Patterson
7.0
Coco Before Chanel
Coco avant Chanel
Catherine Leterrier
6.7
Nine
Colleen Atwood
6.9
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Monique Prudhomme
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
7.3
The Hurt Locker
Chris Innis, Bob Murawski
Winner
7.3
The Hurt Locker
Chris Innis, Bob Murawski
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Inglourious Basterds
Sally Menke
8.4
Avatar
James Cameron, John Refoua, Stephen E. Rivkin
8.4
Avatar
James Cameron, John Refoua, Stephen E. Rivkin
8.0
District 9
Julian Clarke
7.1
Precious
Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire
Joe Klotz
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
7.8
Star Trek
Barney Burman, Mindy Hall, Joel Harlow
Winner
7.8
Star Trek
Barney Burman, Mindy Hall, Joel Harlow
Winner
All nominees
7.3
The Young Victoria
Jon Henry Gordon, Jenny Shircore
7.0
Il Divo
Il divo
Aldo Signoretti, Vittorio Sodano
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
8.1
Up
Michael Giacchino
Winner
All nominees
7.3
The Hurt Locker
Marco Beltrami, Buck Sanders
7.3
The Hurt Locker
Marco Beltrami, Buck Sanders
7.6
Fantastic Mr. Fox
The Fantastic Mr. Fox
Alexandre Desplat
8.4
Avatar
James Horner
8.0
Sherlock Holmes
Hans Zimmer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
7.6
Crazy Heart
T Bone Burnett, Ryan Bingham
For the song "The Weary Kind".
Winner
7.6
Crazy Heart
T Bone Burnett, Ryan Bingham
For the song "The Weary Kind".
Winner
All nominees
7.4
The Princess and the Frog
Randy Newman
For the song "Almost There".
6.7
Nine
Maury Yeston
For the song "Take It All".
7.0
Paris 36
Faubourg 36
Reinhardt Wagner, Frank Thomas
For the song "Loin de Paname".
7.4
The Princess and the Frog
Randy Newman
For the song "Down in New Orleans".
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
8.4
Avatar
Rick Carter, Kim Sinclair, Robert Stromberg
Winner
8.4
Avatar
Rick Carter, Kim Sinclair, Robert Stromberg
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Sherlock Holmes
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
7.3
The Young Victoria
Maggie Gray, Patrice Vermette
7.3
The Young Victoria
Maggie Gray, Patrice Vermette
8.0
Sherlock Holmes
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
6.7
Nine
John Myhre, Gordon Sim
6.9
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Anastasia Masaro, Caroline Smith, David Warren
6.9
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Anastasia Masaro, Caroline Smith, David Warren
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
8.4
Avatar
Richard Baneham, Joe Letteri, Stephen Rosenbaum, Andrew R. Jones
Winner
8.4
Avatar
Richard Baneham, Joe Letteri, Stephen Rosenbaum, Andrew R. Jones
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Star Trek
Roger Guyett, Burt Dalton, Russell Earl, Paul Kavanagh
8.0
District 9
Matt Aitken, Robert Habros, Dan Kaufman, Peter Muyzers
8.0
District 9
Matt Aitken, Robert Habros, Dan Kaufman, Peter Muyzers
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
7.1
Precious
Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire
Dzheffri Fletcher
Geoffrey Fletcher became the first African American to win a Best Screenplay Oscar (Original or Adapted).
Winner
All nominees
7.4
In the Loop
Armando Iannucci, Tony Roche, Simon Blackwell, Jesse Armstrong
7.4
In the Loop
Armando Iannucci, Tony Roche, Simon Blackwell, Jesse Armstrong
7.4
An Education
Nick Hornby
7.5
Up in the Air
Jason Reitman, Sheldon Turner
7.5
Up in the Air
Jason Reitman, Sheldon Turner
8.0
District 9
Neill Blomkamp, Terri Tatchell
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Feature Film
8.1
Up
Pete Docter
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Fantastic Mr. Fox
The Fantastic Mr. Fox
Wes Anderson
7.6
Coraline
Henry Selick
7.3
The Secret of Kells
Tomm Moore
7.4
The Princess and the Frog
Ron Clements, John Musker
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Logorama
Logorama
Nicolas Schmerkin
Winner
All nominees
Granny O'Grimm's Sleeping Beauty
Granny O'Grimm's Sleeping Beauty
Darragh O'Connell, Nicky Phelan
French Roast
French Roast
Fabrice Joubert
Granny O'Grimm's Sleeping Beauty
Granny O'Grimm's Sleeping Beauty
Darragh O'Connell, Nicky Phelan
Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death
A Matter of Loaf and Death
Nick Park
The Lady and the Reaper (La dama y la muerte)
The Lady and the Reaper (La dama y la muerte)
Javier Recio Gracia
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
8.4
The Cove
Fisher Stevens, Lui Sahoyos
Winner
8.4
The Cove
Fisher Stevens, Lui Sahoyos
Winner
All nominees
Burma VJ: Reporting from a Closed Country
Burma VJ: Reporter i et lukket land
Lise Lense-Møller, Anders Østergaard
Burma VJ: Reporting from a Closed Country
Burma VJ: Reporter i et lukket land
Lise Lense-Møller, Anders Østergaard
The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers
The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers
Rick Goldsmith, Judith Ehrlich
7.7
Food, Inc.
Robert Kenner, Elise Pearlstein
Which Way Home
Which Way Home
Rebecca Cammisa
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Music by Prudence
Music by Prudence
Elinor Burkett, Roger Ross Williams
Roger Ross Williams becomes the first African American to win in this category.
Winner
All nominees
6.9
The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant
Steven Bognar, Dzhuliya Rayhert
China's Unnatural Disaster: The Tears of Sichuan Province
China's Unnatural Disaster: The Tears of Sichuan Province
Jon Alpert, Matthew O'Neill
7.5
Rabbit à la Berlin
Krolik po berlinsku
Bartek Konopka, Anna Wydra
China's Unnatural Disaster: The Tears of Sichuan Province
China's Unnatural Disaster: The Tears of Sichuan Province
Jon Alpert, Matthew O'Neill
The Last Campaign of Governor Booth Gardner
The Last Campaign of Governor Booth Gardner
Daniel Junge, Henry Ansbacher
The Last Campaign of Governor Booth Gardner
The Last Campaign of Governor Booth Gardner
Daniel Junge, Henry Ansbacher
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
7.3
The Hurt Locker
Paul N.J. Ottosson
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Inglourious Basterds
Wylie Stateman
8.4
Avatar
Christopher Boyes, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle
7.8
Star Trek
Alan Rankin, Mark P. Stoeckinger
8.1
Up
Tom Myers, Michael Silvers
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
7.4
The Secret in Their Eyes
El secreto de sus ojos
Argentina.
Winner
All nominees
7.5
A Prophet
Un prophète
France.
6.2
Teta asustada, La
Peru.
7.7
The White Ribbon
Das weiße Band
Germany.
6.9
Ajami
Israel.
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
The New Tenants
The New Tenants
Tivi Magnusson, Joachim Back
Winner
The New Tenants
The New Tenants
Tivi Magnusson, Joachim Back
Winner
All nominees
Kavi
Kavi
Gregg Helvey
The Door
The Door
James Flynn, Juanita Wilson
The Door
The Door
James Flynn, Juanita Wilson
Instead of Abracadabra
Istället för abrakadabra
Mathias Fjellström, Patrik Eklund
Miracle Fish
Miracle Fish
Luke Doolan, Drew Bailey
Miracle Fish
Miracle Fish
Luke Doolan, Drew Bailey
Instead of Abracadabra
Istället för abrakadabra
Mathias Fjellström, Patrik Eklund
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
7.3
The Hurt Locker
Mark Boal
Winner
All nominees
7.1
A Serious Man
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
6.2
The Messenger
Alessandro Camon, Oren Moverman
8.1
Up
Pete Docter, Tom McCarthy, Bob Peterson
8.0
Inglourious Basterds
8.1
Up
Pete Docter, Tom McCarthy, Bob Peterson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
7.3
The Hurt Locker
Ray Beckett, Paul N.J. Ottosson
Winner
All nominees
7.0
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Geoffrey Patterson, Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers
8.0
Inglourious Basterds
Tony Lamberti, Michael Minkler, Mark Ulano
7.8
Star Trek
Anna Behlmer, Peter J. Devlin, Andy Nelson
8.4
Avatar
Christopher Boyes, Tony Johnson, Andy Nelson, Gary Summers
8.4
Avatar
Christopher Boyes, Tony Johnson, Andy Nelson, Gary Summers
7.8
Star Trek
Anna Behlmer, Peter J. Devlin, Andy Nelson
8.0
Inglourious Basterds
Tony Lamberti, Michael Minkler, Mark Ulano
Show all nominees
Scientific and Engineering Award
John Frazier
For the design and construction of the NAC servo winches.
Winner
Mark Noel
For the design and construction of the NAC servo winches.
Winner
Christophe Hery
For the development of point-based rendering for indirect illumination and ambient occlusion.
Winner
Per Christensen
For the development of point-based rendering for indirect illumination and ambient occlusion.
Winner
Márk Jászberényi
For their contributions to the development of the Lustre color correction system, which enables real-time digital manipulation of motion picture imagery during the digital intermediate process.
Winner
Gyula Priskin
For their contributions to the development of the Lustre color correction system, which enables real-time digital manipulation of motion picture imagery during the digital intermediate process.
Winner
Martin Tlaskal
For their contributions to the development of the Baselight color correction system, which enables real-time digital manipulation of motion picture imagery during the digital intermediate process.
Winner
Steve Chapman
For their contributions to the development of the Baselight color correction system, which enables real-time digital manipulation of motion picture imagery during the digital intermediate process.
Winner
Mark Sagar
For the design and engineering of the Light Stage capture devices and the image-based facial rendering system developed for character relighting in motion pictures.
Winner
John Monos
For the design and engineering of the Light Stage capture devices and the image-based facial rendering system developed for character relighting in motion pictures.
Winner
Paul Debevec
For the design and engineering of the Light Stage capture devices and the image-based facial rendering system developed for character relighting in motion pictures.
Winner
Tim Hawkins
For the design and engineering of the Light Stage capture devices and the image-based facial rendering system developed for character relighting in motion pictures.
Winner
Mark Sagar
For the design and engineering of the Light Stage capture devices and the image-based facial rendering system developed for character relighting in motion pictures.
Winner
John Monos
For the design and engineering of the Light Stage capture devices and the image-based facial rendering system developed for character relighting in motion pictures.
Winner
Paul Debevec
For the design and engineering of the Light Stage capture devices and the image-based facial rendering system developed for character relighting in motion pictures.
Winner
Tim Hawkins
For the design and engineering of the Light Stage capture devices and the image-based facial rendering system developed for character relighting in motion pictures.
Winner
Jim Rodnunsky
For the development of the Cablecam 3-D volumetric suspended cable camera technologies.
Winner
Alex MacDonald
For the development of the Cablecam 3-D volumetric suspended cable camera technologies.
Winner
Mark Chapman
For the development of the Cablecam 3-D volumetric suspended cable camera technologies.
Winner
Wolfgang Lempp
For the development of the Northlight film scanner, which enables high-resolution, pin-registered scanning in the motion picture digital intermediate process.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
John Calley
Winner
Honorary Award
Year
Academy Awards, USA 2026
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Show all
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Academy Awards, USA 1969
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Academy Awards, USA 1967
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Academy Awards, USA 1964
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Academy Awards, USA 1960
Academy Awards, USA 1959
Academy Awards, USA 1958
Academy Awards, USA 1957
Academy Awards, USA 1956
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Academy Awards, USA 1954
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Academy Awards, USA 1952
Academy Awards, USA 1951
Academy Awards, USA 1950
Academy Awards, USA 1949
Academy Awards, USA 1948
Academy Awards, USA 1947
Academy Awards, USA 1946
Academy Awards, USA 1945
Academy Awards, USA 1944
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Academy Awards, USA 1942
Academy Awards, USA 1941
Academy Awards, USA 1940
Academy Awards, USA 1939
Academy Awards, USA 1938
Academy Awards, USA 1937
Academy Awards, USA 1936
Academy Awards, USA 1935
Academy Awards, USA 1934
Academy Awards, USA 1932
Academy Awards, USA 1931
Academy Awards, USA 1930 - 2
Academy Awards, USA 1930
Academy Awards, USA 1929
Nominations
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Achievement in Directing
Show all
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Best Achievement in Production Design
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Best Writing, Title Writing
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Animated Short Film
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Best Documentary Short Film
Best Documentary Feature
Best Sound
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Best Live Action Short Film
Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Best Original Screenplay
Best Assistant Director
Best International Feature Film
Best Dance Direction
Best Picture, Unique and Artistic Production
Oscars Fan Favorite
Oscars Cheer Moment
John A. Bonner Award
Special Commendation
Juvenile Award
Special Achievement Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Honorary Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Medal of Commendation
Award of Commendation
Technical Achievement Award
Scientific and Engineering Award
Academy Award of Merit
Other awards and film festivals
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree