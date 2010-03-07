Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 2010

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 2010

Site Kodak Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA
Date 7 March 2010
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
All nominees
Precious 7.1
Precious Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire
Lee Daniels, Sara Sigel-Magness, Gary Magness
The Blind Side 7.7
The Blind Side
Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, Gil Netter
An Education 7.4
An Education
Finola Dwyer, Amanda Posey
Up in the Air 7.5
Up in the Air
Daniel Dubiecki, Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
Inglourious Basterds
Lawrence Bender
District 9 8.0
District 9
Peter Jackson, Carolynne Cunningham
Avatar 8.4
Avatar
James Cameron, Jon Landau
Up 8.1
Up
Jonas Rivera
A Serious Man 7.1
A Serious Man
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges
Crazy Heart
Winner
All nominees
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Invictus
Up in the Air
Colin Firth
Colin Firth
A Single Man
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner
The Hurt Locker
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
The Blind Side
Winner
All nominees
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Julie & Julia
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
The Last Station
Gabourey Sidibe
Gabourey Sidibe
Precious
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
An Education
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Christoph Waltz
Christoph Waltz
Inglourious Basterds
Winner
All nominees
Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer
The Last Station
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci
The Lovely Bones
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson
The Messenger
Invictus
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Mo'Nique
Mo'Nique
Precious
Winner
All nominees
Vera Farmiga
Vera Farmiga
Up in the Air
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Nine
Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick
Up in the Air
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Crazy Heart
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Kathryn Bigelow
Kathryn Bigelow
The Hurt Locker Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win an Academy Award for Best Director.
Winner
All nominees
Jason Reitman
Jason Reitman
Up in the Air
Lee Daniels
Lee Daniels
Precious
James Cameron
James Cameron
Avatar
Inglourious Basterds
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Avatar 8.4
Avatar
Mauro Fiore
Winner
All nominees
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 7.7
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Bruno Delbonnel
The White Ribbon 7.7
The White Ribbon Das weiße Band
Christian Berger
The Hurt Locker 7.3
The Hurt Locker
Barry Ackroyd
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
Inglourious Basterds
Robert Richardson
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
The Young Victoria 7.3
The Young Victoria
Sandy Powell
Winner
All nominees
Bright Star 7.3
Bright Star
Janet Patterson
Coco Before Chanel 7.0
Coco Before Chanel Coco avant Chanel
Catherine Leterrier
Nine 6.7
Nine
Colleen Atwood
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus 6.9
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Monique Prudhomme
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
The Hurt Locker 7.3
The Hurt Locker
Chris Innis, Bob Murawski
Winner
All nominees
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
Inglourious Basterds
Sally Menke
Avatar 8.4
Avatar
James Cameron, John Refoua, Stephen E. Rivkin
District 9 8.0
District 9
Julian Clarke
Precious 7.1
Precious Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire
Joe Klotz
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Star Trek 7.8
Star Trek
Barney Burman, Mindy Hall, Joel Harlow
Winner
All nominees
The Young Victoria 7.3
The Young Victoria
Jon Henry Gordon, Jenny Shircore
Il Divo 7.0
Il Divo Il divo
Aldo Signoretti, Vittorio Sodano
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Up 8.1
Up
Michael Giacchino
Winner
All nominees
The Hurt Locker 7.3
The Hurt Locker
Marco Beltrami, Buck Sanders
Fantastic Mr. Fox 7.6
Fantastic Mr. Fox The Fantastic Mr. Fox
Alexandre Desplat
Avatar 8.4
Avatar
James Horner
Sherlock Holmes 8.0
Sherlock Holmes
Hans Zimmer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Crazy Heart 7.6
Crazy Heart
T Bone Burnett, Ryan Bingham For the song "The Weary Kind".
Winner
All nominees
The Princess and the Frog 7.4
The Princess and the Frog
Randy Newman For the song "Almost There".
Nine 6.7
Nine
Maury Yeston For the song "Take It All".
Paris 36 7.0
Paris 36 Faubourg 36
Reinhardt Wagner, Frank Thomas For the song "Loin de Paname".
The Princess and the Frog 7.4
The Princess and the Frog
Randy Newman For the song "Down in New Orleans".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Avatar 8.4
Avatar
Rick Carter, Kim Sinclair, Robert Stromberg
Winner
All nominees
Sherlock Holmes 8.0
Sherlock Holmes
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
The Young Victoria 7.3
The Young Victoria
Maggie Gray, Patrice Vermette
Nine 6.7
Nine
John Myhre, Gordon Sim
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus 6.9
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Anastasia Masaro, Caroline Smith, David Warren
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Avatar 8.4
Avatar
Richard Baneham, Joe Letteri, Stephen Rosenbaum, Andrew R. Jones
Winner
All nominees
Star Trek 7.8
Star Trek
Roger Guyett, Burt Dalton, Russell Earl, Paul Kavanagh
District 9 8.0
District 9
Matt Aitken, Robert Habros, Dan Kaufman, Peter Muyzers
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Precious 7.1
Precious Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire
Dzheffri Fletcher Geoffrey Fletcher became the first African American to win a Best Screenplay Oscar (Original or Adapted).
Winner
All nominees
In the Loop 7.4
In the Loop
Armando Iannucci, Tony Roche, Simon Blackwell, Jesse Armstrong
An Education 7.4
An Education
Nick Hornby
Up in the Air 7.5
Up in the Air
Jason Reitman, Sheldon Turner
District 9 8.0
District 9
Neill Blomkamp, Terri Tatchell
Oscar / Best Animated Feature Film
Up 8.1
Up
Pete Docter
Winner
All nominees
Fantastic Mr. Fox 7.6
Fantastic Mr. Fox The Fantastic Mr. Fox
Wes Anderson
Coraline 7.6
Coraline
Henry Selick
The Secret of Kells 7.3
The Secret of Kells
Tomm Moore
The Princess and the Frog 7.4
The Princess and the Frog
Ron Clements, John Musker
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Logorama Logorama
Nicolas Schmerkin
Winner
All nominees
Granny O'Grimm's Sleeping Beauty Granny O'Grimm's Sleeping Beauty
Darragh O'Connell, Nicky Phelan
French Roast French Roast
Fabrice Joubert
Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death A Matter of Loaf and Death
Nick Park
The Lady and the Reaper (La dama y la muerte) The Lady and the Reaper (La dama y la muerte)
Javier Recio Gracia
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Cove 8.4
The Cove
Fisher Stevens, Lui Sahoyos
Winner
All nominees
Burma VJ: Reporting from a Closed Country Burma VJ: Reporter i et lukket land
Lise Lense-Møller, Anders Østergaard
The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers
Rick Goldsmith, Judith Ehrlich
Food, Inc. 7.7
Food, Inc.
Robert Kenner, Elise Pearlstein
Which Way Home Which Way Home
Rebecca Cammisa
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Music by Prudence Music by Prudence
Elinor Burkett, Roger Ross Williams Roger Ross Williams becomes the first African American to win in this category.
Winner
All nominees
The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant 6.9
The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant
Steven Bognar, Dzhuliya Rayhert
Rabbit à la Berlin 7.5
Rabbit à la Berlin Krolik po berlinsku
Bartek Konopka, Anna Wydra
The Last Campaign of Governor Booth Gardner The Last Campaign of Governor Booth Gardner
Daniel Junge, Henry Ansbacher
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
The Hurt Locker 7.3
The Hurt Locker
Paul N.J. Ottosson
Winner
All nominees
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
Inglourious Basterds
Wylie Stateman
Avatar 8.4
Avatar
Christopher Boyes, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle
Star Trek 7.8
Star Trek
Alan Rankin, Mark P. Stoeckinger
Up 8.1
Up
Tom Myers, Michael Silvers
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
The Secret in Their Eyes 7.4
The Secret in Their Eyes El secreto de sus ojos
Argentina.
Winner
All nominees
A Prophet 7.5
A Prophet Un prophète
France.
Teta asustada, La 6.2
Teta asustada, La
Peru.
The White Ribbon 7.7
The White Ribbon Das weiße Band
Germany.
Ajami 6.9
Ajami
Israel.
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
The New Tenants The New Tenants
Tivi Magnusson, Joachim Back
Winner
All nominees
Kavi Kavi
Gregg Helvey
The Door The Door
James Flynn, Juanita Wilson
Instead of Abracadabra Istället för abrakadabra
Mathias Fjellström, Patrik Eklund
Miracle Fish Miracle Fish
Luke Doolan, Drew Bailey
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
The Hurt Locker 7.3
The Hurt Locker
Mark Boal
Winner
All nominees
A Serious Man 7.1
A Serious Man
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
The Messenger 6.2
The Messenger
Alessandro Camon, Oren Moverman
Up 8.1
Up
Pete Docter, Tom McCarthy, Bob Peterson
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
Inglourious Basterds
Oscar / Best Sound
The Hurt Locker 7.3
The Hurt Locker
Ray Beckett, Paul N.J. Ottosson
Winner
All nominees
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 7.0
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Geoffrey Patterson, Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
Inglourious Basterds
Tony Lamberti, Michael Minkler, Mark Ulano
Star Trek 7.8
Star Trek
Anna Behlmer, Peter J. Devlin, Andy Nelson
Avatar 8.4
Avatar
Christopher Boyes, Tony Johnson, Andy Nelson, Gary Summers
Scientific and Engineering Award
John Frazier
For the design and construction of the NAC servo winches.
Winner
Mark Noel
For the design and construction of the NAC servo winches.
Winner
Christophe Hery
For the development of point-based rendering for indirect illumination and ambient occlusion.
Winner
Per Christensen
For the development of point-based rendering for indirect illumination and ambient occlusion.
Winner
Márk Jászberényi
For their contributions to the development of the Lustre color correction system, which enables real-time digital manipulation of motion picture imagery during the digital intermediate process.
Winner
Gyula Priskin
For their contributions to the development of the Lustre color correction system, which enables real-time digital manipulation of motion picture imagery during the digital intermediate process.
Winner
Martin Tlaskal
For their contributions to the development of the Baselight color correction system, which enables real-time digital manipulation of motion picture imagery during the digital intermediate process.
Winner
Steve Chapman
For their contributions to the development of the Baselight color correction system, which enables real-time digital manipulation of motion picture imagery during the digital intermediate process.
Winner
Mark Sagar
For the design and engineering of the Light Stage capture devices and the image-based facial rendering system developed for character relighting in motion pictures.
Winner
John Monos
For the design and engineering of the Light Stage capture devices and the image-based facial rendering system developed for character relighting in motion pictures.
Winner
Paul Debevec
For the design and engineering of the Light Stage capture devices and the image-based facial rendering system developed for character relighting in motion pictures.
Winner
Tim Hawkins
For the design and engineering of the Light Stage capture devices and the image-based facial rendering system developed for character relighting in motion pictures.
Winner
Jim Rodnunsky
For the development of the Cablecam 3-D volumetric suspended cable camera technologies.
Winner
Alex MacDonald
For the development of the Cablecam 3-D volumetric suspended cable camera technologies.
Winner
Mark Chapman
For the development of the Cablecam 3-D volumetric suspended cable camera technologies.
Winner
Wolfgang Lempp
For the development of the Northlight film scanner, which enables high-resolution, pin-registered scanning in the motion picture digital intermediate process.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
John Calley
Winner
Honorary Award
