Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1981

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1981

Site Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 31 March 1981
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Ordinary People 7.7
Ordinary People
Ronald L. Schwary
Winner
All nominees
Raging Bull 8.2
Raging Bull
Irwin Winkler, Robert Chartoff
Watch trailer
Raging Bull 8.2
Raging Bull
Irwin Winkler, Robert Chartoff
Watch trailer
Tess 7.0
Tess
Claude Berri, Timothy Burrill
The Elephant Man 7.9
The Elephant Man
Jonathan Sanger
Watch trailer
Coal Miner's Daughter 7.5
Coal Miner's Daughter
Bernard Schwartz
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Raging Bull
Winner
All nominees
John Hurt
John Hurt
The Elephant Man
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
Tribute
Peter O'Brien
The Stunt Man
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
The Great Santini
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Sissy Spacek
Sissy Spacek
Coal Miner's Daughter
Winner
All nominees
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
Resurrection
Gena Rowlands
Gena Rowlands
Gloria
Mary Tyler Moore
Ordinary People
Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn
Private Benjamin
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Timothy Hutton
Timothy Hutton
Ordinary People
Winner
All nominees
Jason Robards
Jason Robards
The Melvin Dummar Story
Michael O'Keefe
The Great Santini
Judd Hirsch
Judd Hirsch
Ordinary People
Joe Pesci
Joe Pesci
Raging Bull
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Mary Steenburgen
Mary Steenburgen
The Melvin Dummar Story
Winner
All nominees
Cathy Moriarty
Cathy Moriarty
Raging Bull
Eileen Brennan
Private Benjamin
Eva Le Gallienne
Resurrection
Diana Scarwid
Inside Moves
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Robert Redford
Robert Redford
Ordinary People
Winner
All nominees
Roman Polanski
Roman Polanski
Tess
Richard Rush
The Stunt Man
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Raging Bull
David Lynch
David Lynch
The Elephant Man
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Tess 7.0
Tess
Ghislain Cloquet, Geoffrey Unsworth Unsworth's nomination and award were posthumous.
Winner
Tess 7.0
Tess
Ghislain Cloquet, Geoffrey Unsworth Unsworth's nomination and award were posthumous.
Winner
All nominees
The Formula 5.6
The Formula
James Crabe
The Blue Lagoon 7.2
The Blue Lagoon
Néstor Almendros
Coal Miner's Daughter 7.5
Coal Miner's Daughter
Ralf D. Bode
Raging Bull 8.2
Raging Bull
Michael Chapman
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Tess 7.0
Tess
Anthony Powell
Winner
All nominees
Somewhere in Time 7.4
Somewhere in Time
Jean-Pierre Dorléac
The Elephant Man 7.9
The Elephant Man
Patricia Norris
Watch trailer
When Time Ran Out... 4.6
When Time Ran Out...
Paul Zastupnevich
My Brilliant Career My Brilliant Career
Anna Senior
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Raging Bull 8.2
Raging Bull
Thelma Schoonmaker
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Elephant Man 7.9
The Elephant Man
Anne V. Coates
Watch trailer
Coal Miner's Daughter 7.5
Coal Miner's Daughter
Arthur Schmidt
Fame 6.6
Fame
Gerry Hambling
The Competition The Competition
David E. Blewitt
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Fame 6.6
Fame
Michael Gore
Winner
All nominees
Tess 7.0
Tess
Philippe Sarde
The Elephant Man 7.9
The Elephant Man
John Morris
Watch trailer
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 8.3
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
John Williams
Watch trailer
Altered States 6.7
Altered States
John Corigliano
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Fame 6.6
Fame
Michael Gore, Dean Pitchford For the song "Fame"
Winner
Fame 6.6
Fame
Michael Gore, Dean Pitchford For the song "Fame"
Winner
All nominees
Fame 6.6
Fame
Lesley Gore, Michael Gore For the song "Out Here on My Own"
Honeysuckle Rose Honeysuckle Rose
Willie Nelson For the song "On the Road Again"
Fame 6.6
Fame
Lesley Gore, Michael Gore For the song "Out Here on My Own"
9 to 5 Nine to Five
Dolly Parton For the song "Nine to Five"
The Competition The Competition
Lalo Schifrin, Will Jennings For the song "People Alone"
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Tess 7.0
Tess
Pierre Guffroy, Jack Stephens
Winner
All nominees
Coal Miner's Daughter 7.5
Coal Miner's Daughter
John W. Corso, John M. Dwyer
Coal Miner's Daughter 7.5
Coal Miner's Daughter
John W. Corso, John M. Dwyer
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 8.3
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Leslie Dilley, Michael Ford, Harry Lange, Norman Reynolds, Alan Tomkins
Watch trailer
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 8.3
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Leslie Dilley, Michael Ford, Harry Lange, Norman Reynolds, Alan Tomkins
Watch trailer
The Elephant Man 7.9
The Elephant Man
Robert Cartwright, Stuart Craig, Hugh Scaife
Watch trailer
Kagemusha: The Shadow Warrior Kagemusha
Yoshirô Muraki
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Ordinary People 7.7
Ordinary People
Alvin Sargent
Winner
All nominees
The Stunt Man 6.9
The Stunt Man
Lawrence B. Marcus, Richard Rush
Breaker Morant 'Breaker' Morant
Bruce Beresford, Jonathan Hardy, David Stevens
Coal Miner's Daughter 7.5
Coal Miner's Daughter
Thomas Rickman
Breaker Morant 'Breaker' Morant
Bruce Beresford, Jonathan Hardy, David Stevens
The Stunt Man 6.9
The Stunt Man
Lawrence B. Marcus, Richard Rush
The Elephant Man 7.9
The Elephant Man
David Lynch, Eric Bergren, Christopher De Vore
Watch trailer
The Elephant Man 7.9
The Elephant Man
David Lynch, Eric Bergren, Christopher De Vore
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Fly A légy
Ferenc Rofusz
Winner
All nominees
Tout rien Tout rien
Frédéric Back
History of the World in Three Minutes Flat History of the World in Three Minutes Flat
Michael Mills
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
From Mao to Mozart: Isaac Stern in China From Mao to Mozart: Isaac Stern in China
Murray Lerner
Winner
All nominees
Agee Agee
Ross Spears
The Yellow Star: The Persecution of the Jews in Europe - 1933-1945 Der gelbe Stern - Ein Film über die Judenverfolgung 1933-1945
Arthur Cohn, Bengt von zur Mühlen
The Yellow Star: The Persecution of the Jews in Europe - 1933-1945 Der gelbe Stern - Ein Film über die Judenverfolgung 1933-1945
Arthur Cohn, Bengt von zur Mühlen
The Day After Trinity The Day After Trinity
Jon Else
Front Line Front Line
David Bradbury
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Karl Hess: Toward Liberty Karl Hess: Toward Liberty
Roland Hallé, Peter W. Ladue
Winner
All nominees
Luther Metke at 94 Luther Metke a los 94
Richard Hawkins, Jorge Preloran
Luther Metke at 94 Luther Metke a los 94
Richard Hawkins, Jorge Preloran
It's the Same World It's the Same World
Dick Young
The Eruption of Mount St. Helens! The Eruption of Mount St. Helens!
George Casey
Don't Mess with Bill Don't Mess with Bill
Pen Densham, John Watson
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears 8.3
Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears Moskva slezam ne verit
Soviet Union
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Last Metro 7.3
The Last Metro Le dernier métro
France
The Nest El nido
Spain
Bizalom 7.5
Bizalom
Hungary
Kagemusha: The Shadow Warrior Kagemusha
Japan
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
The Dollar Bottom The Dollar Bottom
Lloyd Phillips
Winner
All nominees
A Jury of Her Peers A Jury of Her Peers
Sally Heckel
Fall Line Fall Line
Bob Carmichael, Greg Lowe
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
The Melvin Dummar Story 6.8
The Melvin Dummar Story Melvin and Howard
Bo Goldman
Winner
All nominees
Fame 6.6
Fame
Christopher Gore
Brubaker 7.7
Brubaker
W.D. Richter, Arthur A. Ross
Brubaker 7.7
Brubaker
W.D. Richter, Arthur A. Ross
Private Benjamin 6.2
Private Benjamin
Nancy Meyers, Harvey Miller, Charles Shyer
Private Benjamin 6.2
Private Benjamin
Nancy Meyers, Harvey Miller, Charles Shyer
Mon oncle d'Amérique 7.7
Mon oncle d'Amérique
Jean Gruault
Oscar / Best Sound
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 8.3
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Gregg Landaker, Steve Maslow, Peter Sutton, Bill Varney
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Fame 6.6
Fame
Jay M. Harding, Michael J. Kohut, Christopher Newman, Aaron Rochin
Coal Miner's Daughter 7.5
Coal Miner's Daughter
James R. Alexander, Roger Heman Jr., Richard Portman
Altered States 6.7
Altered States
Willie D. Burton, Les Fresholtz, Michael Minkler, Arthur Piantadosi
Fame 6.6
Fame
Jay M. Harding, Michael J. Kohut, Christopher Newman, Aaron Rochin
Raging Bull 8.2
Raging Bull
David J. Kimball, Les Lazarowitz, Donald O. Mitchell, Bill Nicholson
Watch trailer
Coal Miner's Daughter 7.5
Coal Miner's Daughter
James R. Alexander, Roger Heman Jr., Richard Portman
Academy Award of Merit
Linwood G. Dunn
For the concept, engineering and development of the Acme-Dunn Optical Printer for motion picture special effects.
Winner
Cecil Love
For the concept, engineering and development of the Acme-Dunn Optical Printer for motion picture special effects.
Winner
Scientific and Engineering Award
Jean-Marie Lavalou
For the engineering and development of the Louma Camera Crane and remote control system for motion picture production.
Winner
Alain Masseron
For the engineering and development of the Louma Camera Crane and remote control system for motion picture production.
Winner
David Samuelson
For the engineering and development of the Louma Camera Crane and remote control system for motion picture production.
Winner
Jean-Marie Lavalou
For the engineering and development of the Louma Camera Crane and remote control system for motion picture production.
Winner
Alain Masseron
For the engineering and development of the Louma Camera Crane and remote control system for motion picture production.
Winner
David Samuelson
For the engineering and development of the Louma Camera Crane and remote control system for motion picture production.
Winner
David Grafton
For the optical design and engineering of a telecentric anamorphic lens for motion picture optical effects printers.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
Fred Hynes
In appreciation for outstanding service and dedication in upholding the high standards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Winner
Honorary Award
Special Achievement Award
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 8.3
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Richard Edlund, Brian Johnson, Dennis Muren, Bruce Nicholson For visual effects (statuette).
Winner
Watch trailer
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 8.3
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Richard Edlund, Brian Johnson, Dennis Muren, Bruce Nicholson For visual effects (statuette).
Winner
Watch trailer
