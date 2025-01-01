Menu
Academy Awards, USA 1981
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1981
Site
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
31 March 1981
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
7.7
Ordinary People
Ronald L. Schwary
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Raging Bull
Irwin Winkler, Robert Chartoff
Watch trailer
8.2
Raging Bull
Irwin Winkler, Robert Chartoff
Watch trailer
7.0
Tess
Claude Berri, Timothy Burrill
7.9
The Elephant Man
Jonathan Sanger
Watch trailer
7.5
Coal Miner's Daughter
Bernard Schwartz
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Robert De Niro
Raging Bull
Winner
All nominees
John Hurt
The Elephant Man
Jack Lemmon
Tribute
Peter O'Brien
The Stunt Man
Robert Duvall
The Great Santini
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Sissy Spacek
Coal Miner's Daughter
Winner
All nominees
Ellen Burstyn
Resurrection
Gena Rowlands
Gloria
Mary Tyler Moore
Ordinary People
Goldie Hawn
Private Benjamin
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Timothy Hutton
Ordinary People
Winner
All nominees
Jason Robards
The Melvin Dummar Story
Michael O'Keefe
The Great Santini
Judd Hirsch
Ordinary People
Joe Pesci
Raging Bull
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Mary Steenburgen
The Melvin Dummar Story
Winner
All nominees
Cathy Moriarty
Raging Bull
Eileen Brennan
Private Benjamin
Eva Le Gallienne
Resurrection
Diana Scarwid
Inside Moves
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Robert Redford
Ordinary People
Winner
All nominees
Roman Polanski
Tess
Richard Rush
The Stunt Man
Martin Scorsese
Raging Bull
David Lynch
The Elephant Man
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
7.0
Tess
Ghislain Cloquet, Geoffrey Unsworth
Unsworth's nomination and award were posthumous.
Winner
7.0
Tess
Ghislain Cloquet, Geoffrey Unsworth
Unsworth's nomination and award were posthumous.
Winner
All nominees
5.6
The Formula
James Crabe
7.2
The Blue Lagoon
Néstor Almendros
7.5
Coal Miner's Daughter
Ralf D. Bode
8.2
Raging Bull
Michael Chapman
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
7.0
Tess
Anthony Powell
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Somewhere in Time
Jean-Pierre Dorléac
7.9
The Elephant Man
Patricia Norris
Watch trailer
4.6
When Time Ran Out...
Paul Zastupnevich
My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career
Anna Senior
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
8.2
Raging Bull
Thelma Schoonmaker
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.9
The Elephant Man
Anne V. Coates
Watch trailer
7.5
Coal Miner's Daughter
Arthur Schmidt
6.6
Fame
Gerry Hambling
The Competition
The Competition
David E. Blewitt
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
6.6
Fame
Michael Gore
Winner
All nominees
7.0
Tess
Philippe Sarde
7.9
The Elephant Man
John Morris
Watch trailer
8.3
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
John Williams
Watch trailer
6.7
Altered States
John Corigliano
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
6.6
Fame
Michael Gore, Dean Pitchford
For the song "Fame"
Winner
6.6
Fame
Michael Gore, Dean Pitchford
For the song "Fame"
Winner
All nominees
6.6
Fame
Lesley Gore, Michael Gore
For the song "Out Here on My Own"
Honeysuckle Rose
Honeysuckle Rose
Willie Nelson
For the song "On the Road Again"
6.6
Fame
Lesley Gore, Michael Gore
For the song "Out Here on My Own"
9 to 5
Nine to Five
Dolly Parton
For the song "Nine to Five"
The Competition
The Competition
Lalo Schifrin, Will Jennings
For the song "People Alone"
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
7.0
Tess
Pierre Guffroy, Jack Stephens
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Coal Miner's Daughter
John W. Corso, John M. Dwyer
7.5
Coal Miner's Daughter
John W. Corso, John M. Dwyer
8.3
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Leslie Dilley, Michael Ford, Harry Lange, Norman Reynolds, Alan Tomkins
Watch trailer
8.3
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Leslie Dilley, Michael Ford, Harry Lange, Norman Reynolds, Alan Tomkins
Watch trailer
7.9
The Elephant Man
Robert Cartwright, Stuart Craig, Hugh Scaife
Watch trailer
Kagemusha: The Shadow Warrior
Kagemusha
Yoshirô Muraki
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
7.7
Ordinary People
Alvin Sargent
Winner
All nominees
6.9
The Stunt Man
Lawrence B. Marcus, Richard Rush
Breaker Morant
'Breaker' Morant
Bruce Beresford, Jonathan Hardy, David Stevens
7.5
Coal Miner's Daughter
Thomas Rickman
Breaker Morant
'Breaker' Morant
Bruce Beresford, Jonathan Hardy, David Stevens
6.9
The Stunt Man
Lawrence B. Marcus, Richard Rush
7.9
The Elephant Man
David Lynch, Eric Bergren, Christopher De Vore
Watch trailer
7.9
The Elephant Man
David Lynch, Eric Bergren, Christopher De Vore
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Fly
A légy
Ferenc Rofusz
Winner
All nominees
Tout rien
Tout rien
Frédéric Back
History of the World in Three Minutes Flat
History of the World in Three Minutes Flat
Michael Mills
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
From Mao to Mozart: Isaac Stern in China
From Mao to Mozart: Isaac Stern in China
Murray Lerner
Winner
All nominees
Agee
Agee
Ross Spears
The Yellow Star: The Persecution of the Jews in Europe - 1933-1945
Der gelbe Stern - Ein Film über die Judenverfolgung 1933-1945
Arthur Cohn, Bengt von zur Mühlen
The Yellow Star: The Persecution of the Jews in Europe - 1933-1945
Der gelbe Stern - Ein Film über die Judenverfolgung 1933-1945
Arthur Cohn, Bengt von zur Mühlen
The Day After Trinity
The Day After Trinity
Jon Else
Front Line
Front Line
David Bradbury
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Karl Hess: Toward Liberty
Karl Hess: Toward Liberty
Roland Hallé, Peter W. Ladue
Winner
All nominees
Luther Metke at 94
Luther Metke a los 94
Richard Hawkins, Jorge Preloran
Luther Metke at 94
Luther Metke a los 94
Richard Hawkins, Jorge Preloran
It's the Same World
It's the Same World
Dick Young
The Eruption of Mount St. Helens!
The Eruption of Mount St. Helens!
George Casey
Don't Mess with Bill
Don't Mess with Bill
Pen Densham, John Watson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
8.3
Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears
Moskva slezam ne verit
Soviet Union
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.3
The Last Metro
Le dernier métro
France
The Nest
El nido
Spain
7.5
Bizalom
Hungary
Kagemusha: The Shadow Warrior
Kagemusha
Japan
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
The Dollar Bottom
The Dollar Bottom
Lloyd Phillips
Winner
All nominees
A Jury of Her Peers
A Jury of Her Peers
Sally Heckel
Fall Line
Fall Line
Bob Carmichael, Greg Lowe
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
6.8
The Melvin Dummar Story
Melvin and Howard
Bo Goldman
Winner
All nominees
6.6
Fame
Christopher Gore
7.7
Brubaker
W.D. Richter, Arthur A. Ross
7.7
Brubaker
W.D. Richter, Arthur A. Ross
6.2
Private Benjamin
Nancy Meyers, Harvey Miller, Charles Shyer
6.2
Private Benjamin
Nancy Meyers, Harvey Miller, Charles Shyer
7.7
Mon oncle d'Amérique
Jean Gruault
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
8.3
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Gregg Landaker, Steve Maslow, Peter Sutton, Bill Varney
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.6
Fame
Jay M. Harding, Michael J. Kohut, Christopher Newman, Aaron Rochin
7.5
Coal Miner's Daughter
James R. Alexander, Roger Heman Jr., Richard Portman
6.7
Altered States
Willie D. Burton, Les Fresholtz, Michael Minkler, Arthur Piantadosi
6.6
Fame
Jay M. Harding, Michael J. Kohut, Christopher Newman, Aaron Rochin
8.2
Raging Bull
David J. Kimball, Les Lazarowitz, Donald O. Mitchell, Bill Nicholson
Watch trailer
7.5
Coal Miner's Daughter
James R. Alexander, Roger Heman Jr., Richard Portman
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Linwood G. Dunn
For the concept, engineering and development of the Acme-Dunn Optical Printer for motion picture special effects.
Winner
Cecil Love
For the concept, engineering and development of the Acme-Dunn Optical Printer for motion picture special effects.
Winner
Scientific and Engineering Award
Jean-Marie Lavalou
For the engineering and development of the Louma Camera Crane and remote control system for motion picture production.
Winner
Alain Masseron
For the engineering and development of the Louma Camera Crane and remote control system for motion picture production.
Winner
David Samuelson
For the engineering and development of the Louma Camera Crane and remote control system for motion picture production.
Winner
Jean-Marie Lavalou
For the engineering and development of the Louma Camera Crane and remote control system for motion picture production.
Winner
Alain Masseron
For the engineering and development of the Louma Camera Crane and remote control system for motion picture production.
Winner
David Samuelson
For the engineering and development of the Louma Camera Crane and remote control system for motion picture production.
Winner
David Grafton
For the optical design and engineering of a telecentric anamorphic lens for motion picture optical effects printers.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
Fred Hynes
In appreciation for outstanding service and dedication in upholding the high standards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Winner
Honorary Award
Special Achievement Award
8.3
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Richard Edlund, Brian Johnson, Dennis Muren, Bruce Nicholson
For visual effects (statuette).
Winner
Watch trailer
8.3
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Richard Edlund, Brian Johnson, Dennis Muren, Bruce Nicholson
For visual effects (statuette).
Winner
Watch trailer
