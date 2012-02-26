Hallvar Witzø [NOTE: THIS IS NOT AN OFFICIAL NOMINATION. After the awards ceremony on February 26, 2012, the Academy was made aware that Tuba Atlantic had been shown on Norwegian television in 2010, making the film ineligible for the 84th Awards under the rules governing the category. In July 2012, the nomination was rescinded by the Board of Governors.]
For the design and engineering of the Phantom family of high-speed cameras for motion picture production.
Petru Pop
Andy Jantzen
Richard Toftness
John D. Lowry, Ian Cavén, Ian Godin, Kimball Thurston and Tim Connolly -For the development of a unique and efficient system for the reduction of noise and other artifacts, thereby providing high-quality images required by the filmmaking process.
E.F. 'Bob' Nettman
E.F. "Bob" Nettmann -For the concept and system architecture of the Stab-C Classic, Super-G and Stab-C Compact stabilizing heads.
