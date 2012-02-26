Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 2012

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 2012

Site Hollywood and Highland Center, Hollywood, California, USA
Date 26 February 2012
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Tomas Langmann
Winner
Midnight in Paris 7.5
Midnight in Paris
Letty Aronson, Stephen Tenenbaum
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Martin Scorsese, Graham King
The Tree of Life 6.7
The Tree of Life
Dede Gardner, Sarah Green, Grant Hill, Bill Pohlad
War Horse 7.3
War Horse
Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close 6.9
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Scott Rudin
The Descendants 7.3
The Descendants
Jim Burke, Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor
The Help 7.9
The Help
Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan, Brunson Green
Moneyball 7.6
Moneyball
, Michael De Luca, Rachael Horovitz
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Jean Dujardin
Jean Dujardin
The Artist
Winner
The Descendants
Demián Bichir
Demián Bichir
A Better Life
Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Moneyball
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
The Iron Lady
Winner
Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
The Help
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Albert Nobbs
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
My Week with Marilyn
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer
Beginners
Winner
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill
Moneyball
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
My Week with Marilyn
Nick Nolte
Nick Nolte
Warrior
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer
The Help
Winner
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
The Help
Bérénice Bejo
Bérénice Bejo
The Artist
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy
Bridesmaids
Janet McTeer
Janet McTeer
Albert Nobbs
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Michel Hazanavicius
Michel Hazanavicius
The Artist
Winner
Woody Allen
Woody Allen
Midnight in Paris
Alexander Payne
Alexander Payne
The Descendants
Terrence Malick
Terrence Malick
The Tree of Life
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Hugo
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Robert Richardson
Winner
War Horse 7.3
War Horse
Janusz Kamiński
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Guillaume Schiffman
The Tree of Life 6.7
The Tree of Life
Emmanuel Lubezki
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 8.0
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Jeff Cronenweth
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Mark Bridges
Winner
Anonymous 7.1
Anonymous
Lisy Christl
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Sandy Powell
Jane Eyre 7.5
Jane Eyre
Michael O'Connor
W.E. 6.8
W.E.
Arianne Phillips
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 8.0
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Kirk Baxter, Angus Wall
Winner
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Michel Hazanavicius, Anne-Sophie Bion
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Thelma Schoonmaker
The Descendants 7.3
The Descendants
Kevin Tent
Moneyball 7.6
Moneyball
Christopher Tellefsen
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
The Iron Lady 6.8
The Iron Lady
Mark Coulier, J. Roy Helland
Winner
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II
Nick Dudman, Amanda Knight, Lisa Tomblin
Albert Nobbs 6.7
Albert Nobbs
Martial Corneville, Lynn Johnston, Matthew W. Mungle
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Ludovic Bource
Winner
The Adventures of Tintin 7.5
The Adventures of Tintin The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn
John Williams
War Horse 7.3
War Horse
John Williams
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Howard Shore
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy 7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Alberto Iglesias
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
The Muppets 7.1
The Muppets
Bret McKenzie For the song "Man or Muppet".
Winner
Rio 7.6
Rio
Sergio Mendes, Carlinhos Brown, Siedah Garrett For the song "Real in Rio".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Dante Ferretti, Francesca Lo Schiavo
Winner
War Horse 7.3
War Horse
Rick Carter, Lee Sandales
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Laurence Bennett, Robert Gould
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II
Stuart Craig, Stephenie McMillan
Midnight in Paris 7.5
Midnight in Paris
Hélène Dubreuil, Anne Seibel
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Robert Legato, Joss Williams, Ben Grossmann, Alex Henning
Winner
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II
Tim Burke, Greg Butler, John Richardson, David Vickery
Real Steel 7.7
Real Steel
Erik Nash, John Rosengrant, Danny Gordon Taylor, Swen Gillberg
Transformers: Dark of the Moon 7.0
Transformers: Dark of the Moon Transformers: The Dark Of The Moon
Matthew E. Butler, Scott Farrar, John Frazier, Scott Benza
Rise of the Planet of the Apes 7.8
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri, R. Christopher White, Daniel Barrett
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
The Descendants 7.3
The Descendants
Nat Faxon, Alexander Payne, Jim Rash
Winner
Moneyball 7.6
Moneyball
Stiven Zeyllyan, Aaron Sorkin, Stan Chervin
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy 7.3
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Peter Straughan, Bridget O'Connor
The Ides of March 7.6
The Ides of March
, Grant Heslov, Beau Willimon
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
John Logan
Oscar / Best Animated Feature Film
Rango 7.6
Rango
Gore Verbinski
Winner
Chico & Rita 6.8
Chico & Rita
Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal
Puss in Boots 7.3
Puss in Boots
Chris Miller
A Cat in Paris 6.9
A Cat in Paris Une vie de chat
Jean-Loup Felicioli, Alain Gagnol
Kung Fu Panda 2 7.7
Kung Fu Panda 2
Jennifer Yuh Nelson
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore
William Joyce, Brandon Oldenburg
Winner
Wild Life Wild Life
Amanda Forbis, Wendy Tilby
A Morning Stroll A Morning Stroll
Grant Orchard, Sue Goffe
Sunday Dimanche
Patrick Doyon
La Luna La Luna
Enrico Casarosa
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Undefeated Undefeated
T.J. Martin, Daniel Lindsay, Rich Middlemas
Winner
Hell and Back Again 6.4
Hell and Back Again
Mike Lerner, Danfung Dennis
Pina 7.5
Pina
Wim Wenders, Gian-Piero Ringel
If a Tree Falls 7.6
If a Tree Falls If a Tree Falls: A Story of the Earth Liberation Front
Marshall Curry, Sam Cullman
Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory
Joe Berlinger, Bruce Sinofsky
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Saving Face Saving Face
Daniel Junge, Sharmeen Obaid
Winner
The Barber of Birmingham: Foot Soldier of the Civil Rights Movement The Barber of Birmingham: Foot Soldier of the Civil Rights Movement
Gail Dolgin, Robin Fryday
God Is the Bigger Elvis 7.0
God Is the Bigger Elvis
Julie Anderson, Rebecca Cammisa
Incident in New Baghdad Incident in New Baghdad
James Spione
The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom
Kira Carstensen, Lucy Walker
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Eugene Gearty, Philip Stockton
Winner
Drive 7.8
Drive
Lon Bender, Victor Ray Ennis
Transformers: Dark of the Moon 7.0
Transformers: Dark of the Moon Transformers: The Dark Of The Moon
Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn
War Horse 7.3
War Horse
Gari Ridstrom, Richard Hymns
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 8.0
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Ren Klyce
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
A Separation 8.1
A Separation Jodaeiye Nader az Simin
Iran.
Winner
Bullhead 7.3
Bullhead Rundskop
Belgium.
Monsieur Lazhar 7.5
Monsieur Lazhar
Canada.
In Darkness 7.3
In Darkness
Poland.
Footnote 7.0
Footnote Hearat Shulayim / Footnote
Israel.
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
The Shore The Shore
Terry George, Oorlagh George
Winner
Time Freak Time Freak
Gigi Causey, Andrew Bowler
Pentecost Pentecost
Peter McDonald, Eimear O'Kane
Raju Raju
Max Zähle, Stefan Gieren
Tuba Atlantic Tuba Atlantic
Hallvar Witzø [NOTE: THIS IS NOT AN OFFICIAL NOMINATION. After the awards ceremony on February 26, 2012, the Academy was made aware that Tuba Atlantic had been shown on Norwegian television in 2010, making the film ineligible for the 84th Awards under the rules governing the category. In July 2012, the nomination was rescinded by the Board of Governors.]
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Midnight in Paris 7.5
Midnight in Paris
Woody Allen Woody Allen was not present at the awards ceremony. Presenter Angelina Jolie accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
Bridesmaids 6.5
Bridesmaids
Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Michel Hazanavicius
A Separation 8.1
A Separation Jodaeiye Nader az Simin
Asghar Farhadi
Margin Call 7.1
Margin Call
J. C. Chandor
Oscar / Best Sound
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Tom Fleischman, John Midgley
Winner
War Horse 7.3
War Horse
Gari Ridstrom, Tom Johnson, Andy Nelson, Stuart Wilson
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 8.0
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Ren Klyce, David Parker, Bo Persson, Michael Semanick
Transformers: Dark of the Moon 7.0
Transformers: Dark of the Moon Transformers: The Dark Of The Moon
Peter J. Devlin, Jeffrey J. Haboush, Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers
Moneyball 7.6
Moneyball
Deb Adair, Ron Bochar, David Giammarco, Ed Novick
Academy Award of Merit
Franz Kraus
Franz Kraus, Johannes Steurer and Wolfgang Riedel -For the design and development of the ARRILASER Film Recorder.
Winner
Scientific and Engineering Award
Radu Corlan
For the design and engineering of the Phantom family of high-speed cameras for motion picture production.
Winner
Petru Pop
For the design and engineering of the Phantom family of high-speed cameras for motion picture production.
Winner
Andy Jantzen
For the design and engineering of the Phantom family of high-speed cameras for motion picture production.
Winner
Richard Toftness
For the design and engineering of the Phantom family of high-speed cameras for motion picture production.
Winner
Winner
John D. Lowry
John D. Lowry, Ian Cavén, Ian Godin, Kimball Thurston and Tim Connolly -For the development of a unique and efficient system for the reduction of noise and other artifacts, thereby providing high-quality images required by the filmmaking process.
Winner
E.F. 'Bob' Nettman
E.F. "Bob" Nettmann -For the concept and system architecture of the Stab-C Classic, Super-G and Stab-C Compact stabilizing heads.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
Jonathan Erland
Winner
Honorary Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Douglas Trumbull
Winner
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey
Winner
