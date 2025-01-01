For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Winner
Stephen Katz
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Winner
David P. Robinson
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Winner
Ioan Allen
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Winner
Ray Dolby
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Winner
John Dykstra
For the development of the Dykstraflex Camera (Dykstra) and the engineering of the Electronic Motion Control System (Miller/Jeffress used in concert for multiple exposure visual effects motion picture photography.
Winner
Jerry Jeffress
For the development of the Dykstraflex Camera (Dykstra) and the engineering of the Electronic Motion Control System (Miller/Jeffress used in concert for multiple exposure visual effects motion picture photography.
Winner
Alvah J. Miller
For the development of the Dykstraflex Camera (Dykstra) and the engineering of the Electronic Motion Control System (Miller/Jeffress used in concert for multiple exposure visual effects motion picture photography.
Winner
Paul Kenworthy
For the invention and development of the Kenworthy Snorkel Camera System for motion picture photography.
Winner
William R. Latady
For the invention and development of the Kenworthy Snorkel Camera System for motion picture photography.
Winner
