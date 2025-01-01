Menu
Academy Awards, USA 1978

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1978

Site Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 3 April 1978
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Annie Hall 7.6
Annie Hall
Charles H. Joffe
Winner
All nominees
The Goodbye Girl 7.6
The Goodbye Girl
Ray Stark
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 8.2
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Star Wars
Gary Kurtz
Julia 7.2
Julia
Richard N. Roth
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss
The Goodbye Girl
Winner
All nominees
Woody Allen
Woody Allen
Annie Hall
Marcello Mastroianni
Marcello Mastroianni
A Special Day
Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Equus
John Travolta
John Travolta
Saturday Night Fever
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton
Annie Hall
Winner
All nominees
Marsha Mason
The Goodbye Girl
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
The Turning Point
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Julia
Anne Bancroft
The Turning Point
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Jason Robards
Jason Robards
Julia Jason Robards was not present at the ceremony. Presenters Maggie Smith and Michael Caine accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Mikhail Baryshnikov
Mikhail Baryshnikov
The Turning Point
Alec Guinness
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
Peter Firth
Equus
Maximilian Schell
Maximilian Schell
Julia
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Julia
Winner
All nominees
Melinda Dillon
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Les Brown
The Turning Point
Quinn Cummings
The Goodbye Girl
Tuesday Weld
Looking for Mr. Goodbar
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Woody Allen
Woody Allen
Annie Hall Woody Allen was not present at the awards ceremony. Co-presenter King Vidor accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Herbert Ross
Herbert Ross
The Turning Point
Fred Cinneman
Julia
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
George Lucas
George Lucas
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Close Encounters of the Third Kind 7.6
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Vilmos Zsigmond
Winner
All nominees
The Turning Point 7.1
The Turning Point
Robert Surtees
Julia 7.2
Julia
Douglas Slocombe
Looking for Mr. Goodbar 7.0
Looking for Mr. Goodbar
William A. Fraker
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 8.2
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Star Wars
John Mollo
Winner
All nominees
Julia 7.2
Julia
Anthea Sylbert
A Little Night Music 5.5
A Little Night Music
Florence Klotz
The Other Side of Midnight 6.1
The Other Side of Midnight
Irene Sharaff
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 8.2
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Star Wars
Richard Chew, Paul Hirsch, Marcia Lucas
Winner
All nominees
The Turning Point 7.1
The Turning Point
William Reynolds
Close Encounters of the Third Kind 7.6
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Michael Kahn
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
A Little Night Music 5.5
A Little Night Music
Jonathan Tunick
Winner
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 8.2
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Star Wars
John Williams
Winner
All nominees
Close Encounters of the Third Kind 7.6
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
John Williams
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella 7.2
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
Angela Morley, Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman
The Message 8.2
The Message
Maurice Jarre
Julia 7.2
Julia
Georges Delerue
The Spy Who Loved Me 6.5
The Spy Who Loved Me
Marvin Hamlisch
Pete's Dragon 5.9
Pete's Dragon
Joel Hirschhorn, Al Kasha, Irwin Kostal
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
You Light Up My Life 4.8
You Light Up My Life
Joseph Brooks For the song "You Light Up My Life".
Winner
All nominees
The Spy Who Loved Me 6.5
The Spy Who Loved Me
Carole Bayer Sager, Marvin Hamlisch For the song "Nobody Does It Better".
The Rescuers 7.3
The Rescuers
Sammy Fain, Carol Connors, Ayn Robbins For the song "Someone's Waiting For You".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 8.2
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Star Wars
Roger Christian, Jon Barry, Leslie Dilley, Norman Reynolds
Winner
All nominees
Close Encounters of the Third Kind 7.6
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Phil Abramson, Dzho Elves, Daniel A. Lomino
The Spy Who Loved Me 6.5
The Spy Who Loved Me
Ken Adam, Peter Lamont, Hugh Scaife
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 8.2
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Star Wars
John Dykstra, Robert Blalack, Richard Edlund, Grant McCune, John Stears
Winner
All nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Julia 7.2
Julia
Alvin Sargent
Winner
All nominees
Equus 7.1
Equus
Peter Shaffer
Oh, God! 6.6
Oh, God!
Larry Gelbart
I Never Promised You a Rose Garden 6.7
I Never Promised You a Rose Garden
Lewis John Carlino, Gavin Lambert
That Obscure Object of Desire 7.3
That Obscure Object of Desire
Luis Buñuel, Jean-Claude Carrière
I Never Promised You a Rose Garden 6.7
I Never Promised You a Rose Garden
Lewis John Carlino, Gavin Lambert
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Sand Castle Le château de sable
Co Hoedeman
Winner
All nominees
The Bead Game The Bead Game
Ishu Patel
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Who Are the DeBolts? and Where Did They Get Nineteen Kids? Who Are the DeBolts? and Where Did They Get Nineteen Kids?
John Korty, Warren Lockhart, Dan McCann
Winner
All nominees
Homage to Chagall: The Colours of Love Homage to Chagall: The Colours of Love
Harry Rasky
The Children of Theatre Street The Children of Theatre Street
Robert Dornhelm, Earle Mack
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Gravity Is My Enemy Gravity Is My Enemy
John C. Joseph, Jan Stussy
Winner
All nominees
The Shetland Experience The Shetland Experience
Douglas Gordon
Agueda Martinez: Our People, Our Country Agueda Martinez: Our People, Our Country
Moctesuma Esparza
First Edition First Edition
DeWitt Sage, Helen Whitney
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Madame Rosa 7.1
Madame Rosa La Vie devant soi
France
Winner
All nominees
A Special Day 7.2
A Special Day Giornata particolare, Una
Italy
That Obscure Object of Desire 7.3
That Obscure Object of Desire
Spain
Operation Thunderbolt Mivtsa Yonatan
Israel
Iphigenia 7.7
Iphigenia Ifigenia
Greece
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
I'll Find a Way I'll Find a Way
Beverly Shaffer, Yuki Yoshida
Winner
All nominees
Floating Free Floating Free
Jerry Butts
The Absent-Minded Waiter The Absent-Minded Waiter
William E. McEuen
Spaceborne Spaceborne
Philip Dauber
Notes on the Popular Arts Notes on the Popular Arts
Saul Bass
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Annie Hall 7.6
Annie Hall
Woody Allen, Marshall Brickman Woody Allen was not present at the awards ceremony.
Winner
All nominees
The Late Show 6.9
The Late Show
Robert Benton
The Turning Point 7.1
The Turning Point
Arthur Laurents
The Goodbye Girl 7.6
The Goodbye Girl
Neil Simon
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 8.2
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Star Wars
George Lucas
Oscar / Best Sound
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 8.2
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Star Wars
Derek Ball, Don MacDougall, Bob Minkler, Ray West Derek Ball was not present at the awards ceremony.
Winner
All nominees
Close Encounters of the Third Kind 7.6
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Gene S. Cantamessa, Robert Glass, Robert Knudson, Don MacDougall
Sorcerer 8.0
Sorcerer
Jean-Louis Ducarme, Robert Glass, Robert Knudson, Richard Tyler
The Turning Point 7.1
The Turning Point
Jerry Jost, Theodore Soderberg, Paul Wells, Douglas O. Williams
The Deep 6.2
The Deep
Tom Beckert, Walter Goss, Robin Gregory, Rick Alexander
The Deep 6.2
The Deep
Tom Beckert, Walter Goss, Robin Gregory, Rick Alexander
Academy Award of Merit
Garrett Brown
For the invention and development of Steadicam. The award was presented outside the technical awards ceremony as part of the main ceremony on 3 April.
Winner
Scientific and Engineering Award
Philip Boole
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Winner
Stephen Katz
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Winner
David P. Robinson
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Winner
Ioan Allen
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Winner
Ray Dolby
For the development and implementation of an improved Sound Recording and Reproducing System for Motion Picture Production and Exhibition.
Winner
John Dykstra
For the development of the Dykstraflex Camera (Dykstra) and the engineering of the Electronic Motion Control System (Miller/Jeffress used in concert for multiple exposure visual effects motion picture photography.
Winner
Jerry Jeffress
For the development of the Dykstraflex Camera (Dykstra) and the engineering of the Electronic Motion Control System (Miller/Jeffress used in concert for multiple exposure visual effects motion picture photography.
Winner
Alvah J. Miller
For the development of the Dykstraflex Camera (Dykstra) and the engineering of the Electronic Motion Control System (Miller/Jeffress used in concert for multiple exposure visual effects motion picture photography.
Winner
Paul Kenworthy
For the invention and development of the Kenworthy Snorkel Camera System for motion picture photography.
Winner
William R. Latady
For the invention and development of the Kenworthy Snorkel Camera System for motion picture photography.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
Gordon Sawyer
In appreciation for outstanding service and dedication in upholding the high standards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Winner
Sidney P. Solow
In appreciation for outstanding service and dedication in upholding the high standards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Winner
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Walter Mirisch
Winner
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Charlton Heston
Winner
Special Achievement Award
Close Encounters of the Third Kind 7.6
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Frank E. Warner For sound effects editing.
Winner
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope 8.2
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope Star Wars
Ben Burtt For sound effects. (For the creation of the alien, creature and robot voices.)
Winner
Year
Nominations

