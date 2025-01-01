Menu
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 1976
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1976
Site
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
29 March 1976
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Michael Douglas, Saul Zaentz
'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' became the first film in 41 years to sweep the major categories of best picture, director, actor, actress and screenplay.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.6
Nashville
Robert Altman
7.4
Dog Day Afternoon
Martin Bregman, Martin Elfand
Watch trailer
8.3
Jaws
Richard D. Zanuck, David Brown
Watch trailer
8.0
Barry Lyndon
Stanley Kubrick
Watch trailer
7.4
Dog Day Afternoon
Martin Bregman, Martin Elfand
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Jack Nicholson
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Winner
All nominees
Uolter Mettau
The Sunshine Boys
Al Pacino
Dog Day Afternoon
James Whitmore
Give 'em Hell, Harry!
Maximilian Schell
The Man in the Glass Booth
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Louise Fletcher
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Winner
All nominees
Glenda Jackson
Hedda
Ann-Margret
Tommy
Isabelle Adjani
The Story of Adele H
Carol Kane
Hester Street
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Machine Gun Kelly
The Sunshine Boys
Winner
All nominees
Burgess Meredith
The Day of the Locust
Brad Dourif
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Jack Warden
Shampoo
Chris Sarandon
Dog Day Afternoon
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Lee Grant
Shampoo
Winner
All nominees
Lily Tomlin
Nashville
Sylvia Miles
Farewell, My Lovely
Roni Bleykli
Nashville
Brenda Vaccaro
Once Is Not Enough
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Milos Forman
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Winner
All nominees
Stanley Kubrick
Barry Lyndon
Sidney Lumet
Dog Day Afternoon
Federico Fellini
Amarcord
Robert Altman
Nashville
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
8.0
Barry Lyndon
John Alcott
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.2
Funny Lady
James Wong Howe
The Hindenburg
The Hindenburg
Robert Surtees
8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Haskell Wexler, Bill Butler
Watch trailer
6.9
The Day of the Locust
Conrad L. Hall
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
8.0
Barry Lyndon
Milena Canonero, Ulla-Britt Söderlund
Winner
Watch trailer
8.0
Barry Lyndon
Milena Canonero, Ulla-Britt Söderlund
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.8
The Man Who Would Be King
Edith Head
6.2
Funny Lady
Ray Aghayan, Bob Mackie
The Four Musketeers: Milady's Revenge
The Four Musketeers
Yvonne Blake, Ron Talsky
7.5
The Magic Flute
Trollflojten
Karin Erskine, Henny Noremark
6.2
Funny Lady
Ray Aghayan, Bob Mackie
The Four Musketeers: Milady's Revenge
The Four Musketeers
Yvonne Blake, Ron Talsky
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
8.3
Jaws
Verna Fields
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.4
Dog Day Afternoon
Dede Allen
Watch trailer
7.3
Three Days of the Condor
Don Guidice, Fredric Steinkamp
7.3
Three Days of the Condor
Don Guidice, Fredric Steinkamp
8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Richard Chew, Sheldon Kahn, Lynzee Klingman
Watch trailer
8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Richard Chew, Sheldon Kahn, Lynzee Klingman
Watch trailer
7.8
The Man Who Would Be King
Rassell Lloyd
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
8.3
Jaws
John Williams
Winner
Watch trailer
8.0
Barry Lyndon
Leonard Rosenman
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.1
The Wind and the Lion
Jerry Goldsmith
6.2
Funny Lady
Peter Matz
6.6
Tommy
Pete Townshend
8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Jack Nitzsche
Watch trailer
Bite the Bullet
Bite the Bullet
Alex North
Birds Do It, Bees Do It
Birds Do It, Bees Do It
Gerald Fried
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
7.6
Nashville
Keith Carradine
For the song "I'm Easy"
Winner
All nominees
Whiffs
Whiffs
Sammy Cahn, George Barrie
For the song "Now That We're In Love"
The Other Side of the Mountain
The Other Side of the Mountain
Charles Fox, Norman Gimbel
For the song "Richard's Window"
6.2
Funny Lady
Fred Ebb, John Kander
For the song "How Lucky Can You Get"
6.2
Funny Lady
Fred Ebb, John Kander
For the song "How Lucky Can You Get"
The Other Side of the Mountain
The Other Side of the Mountain
Charles Fox, Norman Gimbel
For the song "Richard's Window"
Whiffs
Whiffs
Sammy Cahn, George Barrie
For the song "Now That We're In Love"
Mahogany
Mahogany
Michael Masser, Gerry Goffin
For the song "Theme from Mahogany (Do You Know Where You're Going To)"
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
8.0
Barry Lyndon
Ken Adam, Vernon Dixon, Roy Walker
Winner
Watch trailer
8.0
Barry Lyndon
Ken Adam, Vernon Dixon, Roy Walker
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.1
The Sunshine Boys
Albert Brenner, Marvin March
The Hindenburg
The Hindenburg
Edward C. Carfagno, Frank R. McKelvy
6.4
Shampoo
W. Stewart Campbell, George Gaines, Richard Sylbert
6.4
Shampoo
W. Stewart Campbell, George Gaines, Richard Sylbert
7.1
The Sunshine Boys
Albert Brenner, Marvin March
7.8
The Man Who Would Be King
Tony Inglis, Peter James, Alexandre Trauner
The Hindenburg
The Hindenburg
Edward C. Carfagno, Frank R. McKelvy
7.8
The Man Who Would Be King
Tony Inglis, Peter James, Alexandre Trauner
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Bo Goldman, Lawrence Hauben
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.4
Scent of a Woman
Profumo di donna
Ruggero Maccari, Dino Risi
7.8
The Man Who Would Be King
John Huston, Gladys Hill
7.4
Scent of a Woman
Profumo di donna
Ruggero Maccari, Dino Risi
8.0
Barry Lyndon
Stanley Kubrick
Watch trailer
7.1
The Sunshine Boys
Neil Simon
7.8
The Man Who Would Be King
John Huston, Gladys Hill
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Great (Isambard Kingdom Brunel)
Great (Isambard Kingdom Brunel)
Bob Godfrey
Winner
All nominees
Kick Me
Kick Me
Robert Swarthe
Monsieur Pointu
Monsieur Pointu
André Leduc, Bernard Longpré
Sisyphus
Sisyphus
Marcell Jankovics
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Man Who Skied Down Everest
The Man Who Skied Down Everest
F.R. Crawley, James Hager, Dale Hartleben
Winner
The Man Who Skied Down Everest
The Man Who Skied Down Everest
F.R. Crawley, James Hager, Dale Hartleben
Winner
All nominees
The Incredible Machine
The Incredible Machine
Irwin Rosten
Fighting for Our Lives
Fighting for Our Lives
Glen Pearcy
The Other Half of the Sky: A China Memoir
The Other Half of the Sky: A China Memoir
Shirley MacLaine
The California Reich
The California Reich
Keith Critchlow, Walter F. Parkes
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
The End of the Game
The End of the Game
Robin Lehman, Claire Wilbur
Winner
The End of the Game
The End of the Game
Robin Lehman, Claire Wilbur
Winner
All nominees
Whistling Smith
Whistling Smith
Barrie Howells, Michael J.F. Scott
Arthur and Lillie
Arthur and Lillie
Jon Else, Steven Kovacs, Kristine Samuelson
Whistling Smith
Whistling Smith
Barrie Howells, Michael J.F. Scott
Arthur and Lillie
Arthur and Lillie
Jon Else, Steven Kovacs, Kristine Samuelson
Probes in Space
Probes in Space
George Casey
Millions of Years Ahead of Man
Millions of Years Ahead of Man
Manfred Baier
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
8.2
Dersu Uzala
Soviet Union
Winner
All nominees
7.0
The Promised Land
Ziemia obiecana
Poland
Sandakan No. 8
Sandakan hachiban shôkan: Bôkyô
Japan
7.4
Scent of a Woman
Profumo di donna
Italy
Letters from Marusia
Actas de Marusia
Mexico
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Angel and Big Joe
Angel and Big Joe
Bert Salzman
Winner
All nominees
Doubletalk
Doubletalk
Alan Beattie
Dawn Flight
Dawn Flight
Brian Lansburgh, Larry Lansburgh
Dawn Flight
Dawn Flight
Brian Lansburgh, Larry Lansburgh
A Day in the Life of Bonnie Consolo
A Day in the Life of Bonnie Consolo
Barry J. Spinello
Conquest of Light
Conquest of Light
Louis Marcus
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
7.4
Dog Day Afternoon
Frank
Frank Pierson was not present at the awards ceremony. Presenter Gore Vidal accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.9
Amarcord
Federico Fellini, Tonino Guerra
And Now My Love
Toute une vie
Claude Lelouch, Pierre Uytterhoeven
Lies My Father Told Me
Lies My Father Told Me
Ted Allan
7.9
Amarcord
Federico Fellini, Tonino Guerra
6.4
Shampoo
Warren Beatty, Robert Towne
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
8.3
Jaws
John R. Carter, Roger Heman Jr., Robert L. Hoyt, Earl Madery
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Bite the Bullet
Bite the Bullet
Les Fresholtz, Al Overton Jr., Arthur Piantadosi, Richard Tyler
The Hindenburg
The Hindenburg
Jack A. Bolger Jr., John L. Mack, Leonard Peterson, Don Sharpless
6.2
Funny Lady
Don MacDougall, Richard Portman, Jack Solomon, Curly Thirlwell
7.1
The Wind and the Lion
Roy Charman, William L. McCaughey, Aaron Rochin, Harry W. Tetrick
7.1
The Wind and the Lion
Roy Charman, William L. McCaughey, Aaron Rochin, Harry W. Tetrick
6.2
Funny Lady
Don MacDougall, Richard Portman, Jack Solomon, Curly Thirlwell
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Mervyn LeRoy
Winner
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Jules C. Stein
Winner
Special Achievement Award
The Hindenburg
The Hindenburg
Glen Robinson, Albert Whitlock
For visual effects.
Winner
The Hindenburg
The Hindenburg
Glen Robinson, Albert Whitlock
For visual effects.
Winner
The Hindenburg
The Hindenburg
Peter Berkos
For sound effects.
Winner
