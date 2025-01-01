Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1976

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1976

Site Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 29 March 1976
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
Michael Douglas, Saul Zaentz 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' became the first film in 41 years to sweep the major categories of best picture, director, actor, actress and screenplay.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Nashville 7.6
Nashville
Robert Altman
Dog Day Afternoon 7.4
Dog Day Afternoon
Martin Bregman, Martin Elfand
Watch trailer
Jaws 8.3
Jaws
Richard D. Zanuck, David Brown
Watch trailer
Barry Lyndon 8.0
Barry Lyndon
Stanley Kubrick
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Winner
All nominees
The Sunshine Boys
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Dog Day Afternoon
James Whitmore
James Whitmore
Give 'em Hell, Harry!
Maximilian Schell
Maximilian Schell
The Man in the Glass Booth
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Louise Fletcher
Louise Fletcher
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Winner
All nominees
Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson
Hedda
Ann-Margret
Ann-Margret
Tommy
Isabelle Adjani
Isabelle Adjani
The Story of Adele H
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
All nominees
Burgess Meredith
The Day of the Locust
Brad Dourif
Brad Dourif
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Jack Warden
Jack Warden
Shampoo
Chris Sarandon
Chris Sarandon
Dog Day Afternoon
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Lee Grant
Shampoo
Winner
All nominees
Lily Tomlin
Lily Tomlin
Nashville
Brenda Vaccaro
Brenda Vaccaro
Once Is Not Enough
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Milos Forman
Milos Forman
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Winner
All nominees
Stanley Kubrick
Stanley Kubrick
Barry Lyndon
Sidney Lumet
Sidney Lumet
Dog Day Afternoon
Federico Fellini
Federico Fellini
Amarcord
Robert Altman
Robert Altman
Nashville
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Barry Lyndon 8.0
Barry Lyndon
John Alcott
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Funny Lady 6.2
Funny Lady
James Wong Howe
The Hindenburg The Hindenburg
Robert Surtees
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Haskell Wexler, Bill Butler
Watch trailer
The Day of the Locust 6.9
The Day of the Locust
Conrad L. Hall
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Barry Lyndon 8.0
Barry Lyndon
Milena Canonero, Ulla-Britt Söderlund
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Man Who Would Be King 7.8
The Man Who Would Be King
Edith Head
Funny Lady 6.2
Funny Lady
Ray Aghayan, Bob Mackie
The Four Musketeers: Milady's Revenge The Four Musketeers
Yvonne Blake, Ron Talsky
The Magic Flute 7.5
The Magic Flute Trollflojten
Karin Erskine, Henny Noremark
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Jaws 8.3
Jaws
Verna Fields
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Dog Day Afternoon 7.4
Dog Day Afternoon
Dede Allen
Watch trailer
Three Days of the Condor 7.3
Three Days of the Condor
Don Guidice, Fredric Steinkamp
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Richard Chew, Sheldon Kahn, Lynzee Klingman
Watch trailer
The Man Who Would Be King 7.8
The Man Who Would Be King
Rassell Lloyd
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Jaws 8.3
Jaws
John Williams
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Wind and the Lion 7.1
The Wind and the Lion
Jerry Goldsmith
Funny Lady 6.2
Funny Lady
Peter Matz
Tommy 6.6
Tommy
Pete Townshend
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Jack Nitzsche
Watch trailer
Bite the Bullet Bite the Bullet
Alex North
Birds Do It, Bees Do It Birds Do It, Bees Do It
Gerald Fried
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nashville 7.6
Nashville
Keith Carradine For the song "I'm Easy"
Winner
All nominees
Whiffs Whiffs
Sammy Cahn, George Barrie For the song "Now That We're In Love"
The Other Side of the Mountain The Other Side of the Mountain
Charles Fox, Norman Gimbel For the song "Richard's Window"
Mahogany Mahogany
Michael Masser, Gerry Goffin For the song "Theme from Mahogany (Do You Know Where You're Going To)"
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Barry Lyndon 8.0
Barry Lyndon
Ken Adam, Vernon Dixon, Roy Walker
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Sunshine Boys 7.1
The Sunshine Boys
Albert Brenner, Marvin March
The Hindenburg The Hindenburg
Edward C. Carfagno, Frank R. McKelvy
Shampoo 6.4
Shampoo
W. Stewart Campbell, George Gaines, Richard Sylbert
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Bo Goldman, Lawrence Hauben
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Scent of a Woman 7.4
Scent of a Woman Profumo di donna
Ruggero Maccari, Dino Risi
The Man Who Would Be King 7.8
The Man Who Would Be King
John Huston, Gladys Hill
Barry Lyndon 8.0
Barry Lyndon
Stanley Kubrick
Watch trailer
The Sunshine Boys 7.1
The Sunshine Boys
Neil Simon
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Great (Isambard Kingdom Brunel) Great (Isambard Kingdom Brunel)
Bob Godfrey
Winner
All nominees
Kick Me Kick Me
Robert Swarthe
Monsieur Pointu Monsieur Pointu
André Leduc, Bernard Longpré
Sisyphus Sisyphus
Marcell Jankovics
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Man Who Skied Down Everest The Man Who Skied Down Everest
F.R. Crawley, James Hager, Dale Hartleben
Winner
All nominees
The Incredible Machine The Incredible Machine
Irwin Rosten
Fighting for Our Lives Fighting for Our Lives
Glen Pearcy
The Other Half of the Sky: A China Memoir The Other Half of the Sky: A China Memoir
Shirley MacLaine
The California Reich The California Reich
Keith Critchlow, Walter F. Parkes
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
The End of the Game The End of the Game
Robin Lehman, Claire Wilbur
Winner
All nominees
Whistling Smith Whistling Smith
Barrie Howells, Michael J.F. Scott
Arthur and Lillie Arthur and Lillie
Jon Else, Steven Kovacs, Kristine Samuelson
Probes in Space Probes in Space
George Casey
Millions of Years Ahead of Man Millions of Years Ahead of Man
Manfred Baier
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Dersu Uzala 8.2
Dersu Uzala
Soviet Union
Winner
All nominees
The Promised Land 7.0
The Promised Land Ziemia obiecana
Poland
Sandakan No. 8 Sandakan hachiban shôkan: Bôkyô
Japan
Letters from Marusia Actas de Marusia
Mexico
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Angel and Big Joe Angel and Big Joe
Bert Salzman
Winner
All nominees
Doubletalk Doubletalk
Alan Beattie
Dawn Flight Dawn Flight
Brian Lansburgh, Larry Lansburgh
A Day in the Life of Bonnie Consolo A Day in the Life of Bonnie Consolo
Barry J. Spinello
Conquest of Light Conquest of Light
Louis Marcus
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Dog Day Afternoon 7.4
Dog Day Afternoon
Frank Pierson Frank Pierson was not present at the awards ceremony. Presenter Gore Vidal accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Amarcord 7.9
Amarcord
Federico Fellini, Tonino Guerra
And Now My Love Toute une vie
Claude Lelouch, Pierre Uytterhoeven
Lies My Father Told Me Lies My Father Told Me
Ted Allan
Shampoo 6.4
Shampoo
Warren Beatty, Robert Towne
Oscar / Best Sound
Jaws 8.3
Jaws
John R. Carter, Roger Heman Jr., Robert L. Hoyt, Earl Madery
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Bite the Bullet Bite the Bullet
Les Fresholtz, Al Overton Jr., Arthur Piantadosi, Richard Tyler
The Hindenburg The Hindenburg
Jack A. Bolger Jr., John L. Mack, Leonard Peterson, Don Sharpless
Funny Lady 6.2
Funny Lady
Don MacDougall, Richard Portman, Jack Solomon, Curly Thirlwell
The Wind and the Lion 7.1
The Wind and the Lion
Roy Charman, William L. McCaughey, Aaron Rochin, Harry W. Tetrick
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Mervyn LeRoy
Winner
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Jules C. Stein
Winner
Special Achievement Award
The Hindenburg The Hindenburg
Glen Robinson, Albert Whitlock For visual effects.
Winner
The Hindenburg The Hindenburg
Peter Berkos For sound effects.
Winner
Year
Nominations

