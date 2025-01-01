Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 1940
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1940
Site
Ambassador Hotel (Cocoanut Grove)
Date
29 February 1940
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
8.3
Gone with the Wind
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.0
Ninotchka
7.2
Wuthering Heights
7.9
The Wizard of Oz
Watch trailer
8.2
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
8.3
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Watch trailer
7.4
Love Affair
7.5
Dark Victory
6.2
Stagecoach
Of Mice and Men
Of Mice and Men
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Robert Donat
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Robert Donat was not present at the awards ceremony. Victor Saville accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Clark Gable
Gone with the Wind
Laurence Olivier
Wuthering Heights
James Stewart
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Mikki Runi
Babes in Arms
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Vivien Leigh
Gone with the Wind
Winner
All nominees
Bette Davis
Dark Victory
Greta Garbo
Ninotchka
Irene Dunne
Love Affair
Greer Garson
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Thomas Mitchell
Stagecoach
Winner
All nominees
Brian Aherne
Juarez
Claude Rains
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Harry Carey
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Brian Donlevy
Beau Geste
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Hattie McDaniel
Gone with the Wind
Hattie McDaniel became the first African American to be nominated for and win an Oscar.
Winner
All nominees
Geraldine Fitzgerald
Wuthering Heights
Maria Ouspenskaya
Love Affair
Olivia de Havilland
Gone with the Wind
Edna May Oliver
Drums Along the Mohawk
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Victor Fleming
Gone with the Wind
Winner
All nominees
William Wyler
Wuthering Heights
Sam Wood
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Frank Capra
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
John Ford
Stagecoach
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
8.3
Gone with the Wind
Ernest Haller, Ray Rennahan
Winner
Watch trailer
7.2
Wuthering Heights
Gregg Toland
Winner
All nominees
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
Sol Polito, W. Howard Greene
6.2
Stagecoach
Bert Glennon
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
Sol Polito, W. Howard Greene
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
8.3
Gone with the Wind
Hal C. Kern, James E. Newcom
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Rains Came
The Rains Came
Barbara McLean
6.2
Stagecoach
Otho Lovering, Dorothy Spencer
8.2
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Charlz Frend
8.3
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Al Clark, Gene Havlick
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
7.9
The Wizard of Oz
Herbert Stothart
Winner
Watch trailer
6.2
Stagecoach
Richard Hageman, W. Franke Harling, John Leipold, Leo Shuken
Winner
6.2
Stagecoach
Richard Hageman, W. Franke Harling, John Leipold, Leo Shuken
Winner
All nominees
They Shall Have Music
They Shall Have Music
Alfred Newman
6.6
Intermezzo
Intermezzo: A love story
Louis Forbes
She Married a Cop
She Married a Cop
Cy Feuer
7.0
The Man in the Iron Mask
Lud Gluskin, Lucien Moraweck
The Great Victor Herbert
The Great Victor Herbert
Phil Boutelje, Arthur Lange
8.3
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Dimitri Tiomkin
Watch trailer
7.2
Wuthering Heights
Alfred Newman
Of Mice and Men
Of Mice and Men
Aaron Copland
Of Mice and Men
Of Mice and Men
Aaron Copland
Way Down South
Way Down South
Victor Young
The Rains Came
The Rains Came
Alfred Newman
Golden Boy
Golden Boy
Victor Young
6.9
First Love
Charles Previn
Swanee River
Swanee River
Louis Silvers
7.0
The Man in the Iron Mask
Lud Gluskin, Lucien Moraweck
Babes in Arms
Babes in Arms
George Stoll, Roger Edens
Babes in Arms
Babes in Arms
George Stoll, Roger Edens
The Great Victor Herbert
The Great Victor Herbert
Phil Boutelje, Arthur Lange
8.3
Gone with the Wind
Max Steiner
Watch trailer
Eternally Yours
Eternally Yours
Werner Janssen
8.2
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Alfred Newman
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
7.5
Dark Victory
Max Steiner
6.6
Gulliver's Travels
Victor Young
Man of Conquest
Man of Conquest
Victor Young
Nurse Edith Cavell
Nurse Edith Cavell
Anthony Collins
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
7.9
The Wizard of Oz
Harold Arlen, E.Y. Harburg
For the song "Over the Rainbow"
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.6
Gulliver's Travels
Ralph Rainger, Leo Robin
For the song "Faithful Forever"
Second Fiddle
Second Fiddle
Irving Berlin
For the song "I Poured My Heart Into a Song"
6.6
Gulliver's Travels
Ralph Rainger, Leo Robin
For the song "Faithful Forever"
7.4
Love Affair
Buddy G. DeSylva
For the song "Wishing"
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
8.3
Gone with the Wind
Lyle R. Wheeler
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.9
First Love
Martin Obzina, Jack Otterson
6.5
Captain Fury
Charles D. Hall
7.4
Love Affair
Alfred Herman, Van Nest Polglase
The Rains Came
The Rains Came
William S. Darling, George Dudley
The Rains Came
The Rains Came
William S. Darling, George Dudley
7.9
The Wizard of Oz
Cedric Gibbons, William A. Horning
Watch trailer
7.4
Love Affair
Alfred Herman, Van Nest Polglase
6.2
Stagecoach
Alexander Toluboff
8.3
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Lionel Banks
Watch trailer
Man of Conquest
Man of Conquest
John Victor Mackay
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
Anton Grot
7.2
Wuthering Heights
James Basevi
6.9
First Love
Martin Obzina, Jack Otterson
Beau Geste
Beau Geste
Hans Dreier, Robert Odell
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
The Rains Came
The Rains Came
Edmund H. Hansen, Fred Sersen
Winner
The Rains Came
The Rains Came
Edmund H. Hansen, Fred Sersen
Winner
All nominees
7.9
Only Angels Have Wings
Roy Davidson, Edwin C. Hahn
Topper Takes a Trip
Topper Takes a Trip
Roy Seawright
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
Byron Haskin, Nathan Levinson
8.3
Gone with the Wind
Fred Albin, Jack Cosgrove, Arthur Johns
Watch trailer
7.9
The Wizard of Oz
A. Arnold Gillespie, Douglas Shearer
Watch trailer
8.3
Gone with the Wind
Fred Albin, Jack Cosgrove, Arthur Johns
Watch trailer
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
Byron Haskin, Nathan Levinson
7.1
Union Pacific
Farciot Edouart, Gordon Jennings, Loren L. Ryder
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
8.3
Gone with the Wind
Sidney Howard
Posthumously. Sidney Howard became the first posthumous Oscar nominee and winner.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.0
Ninotchka
Billy Wilder, Charles Brackett, Walter Reisch
8.2
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Eric Maschwitz, R.C. Sherriff, Claudine West
8.3
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Sidney Buchman
Watch trailer
7.0
Ninotchka
Billy Wilder, Charles Brackett, Walter Reisch
8.2
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Eric Maschwitz, R.C. Sherriff, Claudine West
7.2
Wuthering Heights
Ben Hecht, Charles MacArthur
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Ugly Duckling
Ugly Duckling
Walt Disney
Winner
All nominees
The Pointer
The Pointer
Walt Disney
Detouring America
Detouring America
Peace on Earth
Peace on Earth
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Busy Little Bears
Busy Little Bears
Winner
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
Winner
All nominees
Information Please: Series 1, No. 1
Information Please: Series 1, No. 1
Prophet Without Honor
Prophet Without Honor
Five Times Five
Five Times Five
Drunk Driving
Drunk Driving
Sword Fishing
Sword Fishing
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
8.3
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Lewis R. Foster
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Bachelor Mother
Bachelor Mother
Felix Jackson
7.5
Young Mr. Lincoln
Lamar Trotti
7.4
Love Affair
Mildred Cram, Leo MakKeri
7.0
Ninotchka
Melchior Lengyel
7.4
Love Affair
Mildred Cram, Leo MakKeri
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
When Tomorrow Comes
When Tomorrow Comes
Bernard B. Brown
Winner
All nominees
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
Nathan Levinson
8.2
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
A.W. Watkins
The Rains Came
The Rains Came
Edmund H. Hansen
The Great Victor Herbert
The Great Victor Herbert
Loren L. Ryder
8.3
Gone with the Wind
Thomas T. Moulton
Watch trailer
Man of Conquest
Man of Conquest
Charles L. Lootens
Balalaika
Balalaika
Douglas Shearer
Of Mice and Men
Of Mice and Men
Elmer Raguse
8.2
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
John Aalberg
8.3
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
John P. Livadary
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
8.3
Gone with the Wind
R.D. Musgrave
For pioneering in the use of coordinated equipment in the production Gone with the Wind.
Winner
Watch trailer
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
David O. Selznick
Winner
Honorary Award
8.3
Gone with the Wind
William Cameron Menzies
For outstanding achievement in the use of color for the enhancement of dramatic mood in the production of Gone with the Wind (plaque).
Winner
Watch trailer
Juvenile Award
Year
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Show all
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Academy Awards, USA 1969
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Academy Awards, USA 1967
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Academy Awards, USA 1964
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Academy Awards, USA 1960
Academy Awards, USA 1959
Academy Awards, USA 1958
Academy Awards, USA 1957
Academy Awards, USA 1956
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Academy Awards, USA 1954
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Academy Awards, USA 1952
Academy Awards, USA 1951
Academy Awards, USA 1950
Academy Awards, USA 1949
Academy Awards, USA 1948
Academy Awards, USA 1947
Academy Awards, USA 1946
Academy Awards, USA 1945
Academy Awards, USA 1944
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Academy Awards, USA 1942
Academy Awards, USA 1941
Academy Awards, USA 1940
Academy Awards, USA 1939
Academy Awards, USA 1938
Academy Awards, USA 1937
Academy Awards, USA 1936
Academy Awards, USA 1935
Academy Awards, USA 1934
Academy Awards, USA 1932
Academy Awards, USA 1931
Academy Awards, USA 1930 - 2
Academy Awards, USA 1930
Academy Awards, USA 1929
Nominations
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Achievement in Directing
Show all
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Best Achievement in Production Design
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Best Writing, Title Writing
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Animated Short Film
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Best Documentary Short Film
Best Documentary Feature
Best Sound
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Best Live Action Short Film
Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Best Original Screenplay
Best Assistant Director
Best International Feature Film
Best Dance Direction
Best Picture, Unique and Artistic Production
Oscars Fan Favorite
Oscars Cheer Moment
John A. Bonner Award
Special Commendation
Juvenile Award
Special Achievement Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Honorary Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Medal of Commendation
Award of Commendation
Technical Achievement Award
Scientific and Engineering Award
Academy Award of Merit
Other awards and film festivals
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree