Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1940

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1940

Site Ambassador Hotel (Cocoanut Grove)
Date 29 February 1940
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Gone with the Wind 8.3
Gone with the Wind
Winner
All nominees
Ninotchka 7.0
Ninotchka
Wuthering Heights 7.2
Wuthering Heights
The Wizard of Oz 7.9
The Wizard of Oz
Goodbye, Mr. Chips 8.2
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington 8.3
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Love Affair 7.4
Love Affair
Dark Victory 7.5
Dark Victory
Stagecoach 6.2
Stagecoach
Of Mice and Men Of Mice and Men
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Robert Donat
Goodbye, Mr. Chips Robert Donat was not present at the awards ceremony. Victor Saville accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Clark Gable
Clark Gable
Gone with the Wind
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
Wuthering Heights
James Stewart
James Stewart
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Mikki Runi
Babes in Arms
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Vivien Leigh
Vivien Leigh
Gone with the Wind
Winner
All nominees
Bette Davis
Bette Davis
Dark Victory
Greta Garbo
Greta Garbo
Ninotchka
Irene Dunne
Love Affair
Greer Garson
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Thomas Mitchell
Thomas Mitchell
Stagecoach
Winner
All nominees
Brian Aherne
Juarez
Claude Rains
Claude Rains
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Harry Carey
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Brian Donlevy
Beau Geste
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Hattie McDaniel
Gone with the Wind Hattie McDaniel became the first African American to be nominated for and win an Oscar.
Winner
All nominees
Geraldine Fitzgerald
Wuthering Heights
Maria Ouspenskaya
Love Affair
Olivia de Havilland
Gone with the Wind
Edna May Oliver
Drums Along the Mohawk
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Victor Fleming
Gone with the Wind
Winner
All nominees
William Wyler
William Wyler
Wuthering Heights
Sam Wood
Sam Wood
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Frank Capra
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
John Ford
John Ford
Stagecoach
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Gone with the Wind 8.3
Gone with the Wind
Ernest Haller, Ray Rennahan
Winner
Wuthering Heights 7.2
Wuthering Heights
Gregg Toland
Winner
All nominees
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
Sol Polito, W. Howard Greene
Stagecoach 6.2
Stagecoach
Bert Glennon
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
Sol Polito, W. Howard Greene
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Gone with the Wind 8.3
Gone with the Wind
Hal C. Kern, James E. Newcom
Winner
All nominees
The Rains Came The Rains Came
Barbara McLean
Stagecoach 6.2
Stagecoach
Otho Lovering, Dorothy Spencer
Goodbye, Mr. Chips 8.2
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Charlz Frend
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington 8.3
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Al Clark, Gene Havlick
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
The Wizard of Oz 7.9
The Wizard of Oz
Herbert Stothart
Winner
Stagecoach 6.2
Stagecoach
Richard Hageman, W. Franke Harling, John Leipold, Leo Shuken
Winner
Stagecoach 6.2
Stagecoach
Richard Hageman, W. Franke Harling, John Leipold, Leo Shuken
Winner
All nominees
They Shall Have Music They Shall Have Music
Alfred Newman
Intermezzo 6.6
Intermezzo Intermezzo: A love story
Louis Forbes
She Married a Cop She Married a Cop
Cy Feuer
The Man in the Iron Mask 7.0
The Man in the Iron Mask
Lud Gluskin, Lucien Moraweck
The Great Victor Herbert The Great Victor Herbert
Phil Boutelje, Arthur Lange
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington 8.3
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Dimitri Tiomkin
Wuthering Heights 7.2
Wuthering Heights
Alfred Newman
Of Mice and Men Of Mice and Men
Aaron Copland
Of Mice and Men Of Mice and Men
Aaron Copland
Way Down South Way Down South
Victor Young
The Rains Came The Rains Came
Alfred Newman
Golden Boy Golden Boy
Victor Young
First Love 6.9
First Love
Charles Previn
Swanee River Swanee River
Louis Silvers
The Man in the Iron Mask 7.0
The Man in the Iron Mask
Lud Gluskin, Lucien Moraweck
Babes in Arms Babes in Arms
George Stoll, Roger Edens
Babes in Arms Babes in Arms
George Stoll, Roger Edens
The Great Victor Herbert The Great Victor Herbert
Phil Boutelje, Arthur Lange
Gone with the Wind 8.3
Gone with the Wind
Max Steiner
Eternally Yours Eternally Yours
Werner Janssen
The Hunchback of Notre Dame 8.2
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Alfred Newman
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Dark Victory 7.5
Dark Victory
Max Steiner
Gulliver's Travels 6.6
Gulliver's Travels
Victor Young
Man of Conquest Man of Conquest
Victor Young
Nurse Edith Cavell Nurse Edith Cavell
Anthony Collins
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
The Wizard of Oz 7.9
The Wizard of Oz
Harold Arlen, E.Y. Harburg For the song "Over the Rainbow"
Winner
All nominees
Gulliver's Travels 6.6
Gulliver's Travels
Ralph Rainger, Leo Robin For the song "Faithful Forever"
Second Fiddle Second Fiddle
Irving Berlin For the song "I Poured My Heart Into a Song"
Gulliver's Travels 6.6
Gulliver's Travels
Ralph Rainger, Leo Robin For the song "Faithful Forever"
Love Affair 7.4
Love Affair
Buddy G. DeSylva For the song "Wishing"
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Gone with the Wind 8.3
Gone with the Wind
Lyle R. Wheeler
Winner
All nominees
First Love 6.9
First Love
Martin Obzina, Jack Otterson
Captain Fury 6.5
Captain Fury
Charles D. Hall
Love Affair 7.4
Love Affair
Alfred Herman, Van Nest Polglase
The Rains Came The Rains Came
William S. Darling, George Dudley
The Rains Came The Rains Came
William S. Darling, George Dudley
The Wizard of Oz 7.9
The Wizard of Oz
Cedric Gibbons, William A. Horning
Love Affair 7.4
Love Affair
Alfred Herman, Van Nest Polglase
Stagecoach 6.2
Stagecoach
Alexander Toluboff
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington 8.3
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Lionel Banks
Man of Conquest Man of Conquest
John Victor Mackay
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
Anton Grot
Wuthering Heights 7.2
Wuthering Heights
James Basevi
First Love 6.9
First Love
Martin Obzina, Jack Otterson
Beau Geste Beau Geste
Hans Dreier, Robert Odell
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
The Rains Came The Rains Came
Edmund H. Hansen, Fred Sersen
Winner
The Rains Came The Rains Came
Edmund H. Hansen, Fred Sersen
Winner
All nominees
Only Angels Have Wings 7.9
Only Angels Have Wings
Roy Davidson, Edwin C. Hahn
Topper Takes a Trip Topper Takes a Trip
Roy Seawright
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
Byron Haskin, Nathan Levinson
Gone with the Wind 8.3
Gone with the Wind
Fred Albin, Jack Cosgrove, Arthur Johns
The Wizard of Oz 7.9
The Wizard of Oz
A. Arnold Gillespie, Douglas Shearer
Gone with the Wind 8.3
Gone with the Wind
Fred Albin, Jack Cosgrove, Arthur Johns
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
Byron Haskin, Nathan Levinson
Union Pacific 7.1
Union Pacific
Farciot Edouart, Gordon Jennings, Loren L. Ryder
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Gone with the Wind 8.3
Gone with the Wind
Sidney Howard Posthumously. Sidney Howard became the first posthumous Oscar nominee and winner.
Winner
All nominees
Ninotchka 7.0
Ninotchka
Billy Wilder, Charles Brackett, Walter Reisch
Goodbye, Mr. Chips 8.2
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Eric Maschwitz, R.C. Sherriff, Claudine West
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington 8.3
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Sidney Buchman
Ninotchka 7.0
Ninotchka
Billy Wilder, Charles Brackett, Walter Reisch
Goodbye, Mr. Chips 8.2
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Eric Maschwitz, R.C. Sherriff, Claudine West
Wuthering Heights 7.2
Wuthering Heights
Ben Hecht, Charles MacArthur
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Ugly Duckling Ugly Duckling
Walt Disney
Winner
All nominees
The Pointer The Pointer
Walt Disney
Detouring America Detouring America
Peace on Earth Peace on Earth
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Busy Little Bears Busy Little Bears
Winner
Sons of Liberty Sons of Liberty
Winner
All nominees
Information Please: Series 1, No. 1 Information Please: Series 1, No. 1
Prophet Without Honor Prophet Without Honor
Five Times Five Five Times Five
Drunk Driving Drunk Driving
Sword Fishing Sword Fishing
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington 8.3
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Lewis R. Foster
Winner
All nominees
Bachelor Mother Bachelor Mother
Felix Jackson
Young Mr. Lincoln 7.5
Young Mr. Lincoln
Lamar Trotti
Love Affair 7.4
Love Affair
Mildred Cram, Leo MakKeri
Ninotchka 7.0
Ninotchka
Melchior Lengyel
Love Affair 7.4
Love Affair
Mildred Cram, Leo MakKeri
Oscar / Best Sound
When Tomorrow Comes When Tomorrow Comes
Bernard B. Brown
Winner
All nominees
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
Nathan Levinson
Goodbye, Mr. Chips 8.2
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
A.W. Watkins
The Rains Came The Rains Came
Edmund H. Hansen
The Great Victor Herbert The Great Victor Herbert
Loren L. Ryder
Gone with the Wind 8.3
Gone with the Wind
Thomas T. Moulton
Man of Conquest Man of Conquest
Charles L. Lootens
Balalaika Balalaika
Douglas Shearer
Of Mice and Men Of Mice and Men
Elmer Raguse
The Hunchback of Notre Dame 8.2
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
John Aalberg
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington 8.3
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
John P. Livadary
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Gone with the Wind 8.3
Gone with the Wind
R.D. Musgrave For pioneering in the use of coordinated equipment in the production Gone with the Wind.
Winner
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
David O. Selznick
Winner
Honorary Award
Gone with the Wind 8.3
Gone with the Wind
William Cameron Menzies For outstanding achievement in the use of color for the enhancement of dramatic mood in the production of Gone with the Wind (plaque).
Winner
Juvenile Award
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

