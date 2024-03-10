For the creation of OpenVDB and its ongoing impact within the motion picture industry. For over a decade, OpenVDB's core voxel data structures, programming interface, file format and rich tools for data manipulation continue to be the standard for efficiently representing complex volumetric effects, such as water, fire and smoke.
Winner
Mihai Aldén
Peter Cucka
