Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 2024

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 2024

Site Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA
Date 10 March 2024
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Oppenheimer 8.7
Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
American Fiction 7.7
American Fiction
Ben LeClair, Jermaine Johnson, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson
The Zone of Interest 7.4
The Zone of Interest
James Wilson
Watch trailer
The Holdovers 7.7
The Holdovers
Mark Johnson
Bernstein 6.6
Bernstein Maestro
Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, , Kristie Macosko Krieger, Amy Durning
Past Lives 7.5
Past Lives
Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, David Hinojosa
Killers of the Flower Moon 7.8
Killers of the Flower Moon Killers Of The Flower Moon
Martin Scorsese, Daniel Lupi, Bradley Thomas, Den Fridkin
Watch trailer
Anatomy of a Fall 7.6
Anatomy of a Fall Anatomie d'une chute
David Thion, Marie-Ange Luciani
Poor Things 7.9
Poor Things
Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe,
Barbie 7.3
Barbie
Robbie Brenner, David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Oppenheimer
Winner
All nominees
Jeffrey Wright
Jeffrey Wright
American Fiction
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo
Rustin
Paul Giamatti
Paul Giamatti
The Holdovers
Bernstein
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Poor Things
Winner
All nominees
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
NYAD
Lily Gladstone
Lily Gladstone
Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
Bernstein
Sandra Hüller
Sandra Hüller
Anatomy of a Fall
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Oppenheimer
Winner
All nominees
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Killers of the Flower Moon
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown
American Fiction
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo
Poor Things
Barbie
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
The Holdovers
Winner
All nominees
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster
NYAD
Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks
The Color Purple
America Ferrera
America Ferrera
Barbie
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt
Oppenheimer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Christopher Nolan
Christopher Nolan
Oppenheimer
Winner
All nominees
Jonathan Glazer
Jonathan Glazer
The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos
Yorgos Lanthimos
Poor Things
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet
Justine Triet
Anatomy of a Fall
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Oppenheimer 8.7
Oppenheimer
Hoyte Van Hoytema
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Poor Things 7.9
Poor Things
Robbie Ryan
Killers of the Flower Moon 7.8
Killers of the Flower Moon Killers Of The Flower Moon
Rodrigo Prieto
Watch trailer
Bernstein 6.6
Bernstein Maestro
Matthew Libatique
The Count 6.4
The Count El Conde
Edward Lachman
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Poor Things 7.9
Poor Things
Holly Waddington
Winner
All nominees
Killers of the Flower Moon 7.8
Killers of the Flower Moon Killers Of The Flower Moon
Jacqueline West
Watch trailer
Oppenheimer 8.7
Oppenheimer
Ellen Mirojnick
Watch trailer
Barbie 7.3
Barbie
Jacqueline Durran
Watch trailer
Napoleon 6.9
Napoleon
David Crossman, Janty Yates
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Oppenheimer 8.7
Oppenheimer
Jennifer Lame
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Poor Things 7.9
Poor Things
Yorgos Mavropsaridis
The Holdovers 7.7
The Holdovers
Kevin Tent
Killers of the Flower Moon 7.8
Killers of the Flower Moon Killers Of The Flower Moon
Thelma Schoonmaker
Watch trailer
Anatomy of a Fall 7.6
Anatomy of a Fall Anatomie d'une chute
Laurent Sénéchal
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Poor Things 7.9
Poor Things
Mark Coulier, Josh Weston, Nadia Stacey
Winner
All nominees
Society of the Snow 8.2
Society of the Snow La sociedad de la nieve
Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí, Montse Ribé
Watch trailer
Oppenheimer 8.7
Oppenheimer
Luisa Abel
Watch trailer
Golda 6.4
Golda
Karen Hartley, Suzi Battersby, Ashra Kelly-Blue
Bernstein 6.6
Bernstein Maestro
Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell, Kazu Hiro
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Oppenheimer 8.7
Oppenheimer
Ludwig Göransson
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Poor Things 7.9
Poor Things
Jerskin Fendrix
Killers of the Flower Moon 7.8
Killers of the Flower Moon Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robbie Robertson Posthumously.
Watch trailer
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 7.3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Williams
Watch trailer
American Fiction 7.7
American Fiction
Laura Karpman
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Barbie 7.3
Barbie
Finneas O'Connell, Billie Eilish For "What Was I Made For?"
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
American Symphony 7.7
American Symphony
Dan Wilson, Jon Batiste For "It Never Went Away"
Watch trailer
Flamin' Hot 7.7
Flamin' Hot
Diane Warren For "The Fire Inside"
Killers of the Flower Moon 7.8
Killers of the Flower Moon Killers Of The Flower Moon
Scott George For "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)"
Watch trailer
Barbie 7.3
Barbie
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt For "I'm Just Ken"
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Poor Things 7.9
Poor Things
Zsuzsa Mihalek, James Price, Shona Heath
Winner
All nominees
Napoleon 6.9
Napoleon
Elli Griff, Arthur Max
Watch trailer
Barbie 7.3
Barbie
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Watch trailer
Killers of the Flower Moon 7.8
Killers of the Flower Moon Killers Of The Flower Moon
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
Watch trailer
Oppenheimer 8.7
Oppenheimer
Claire Kaufman, Ruth De Jong
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Godzilla: Minus One 7.6
Godzilla: Minus One Gojira -1.0
Takashi Yamazaki, Masaki Takahashi, Kiyoko Shibuya, Tatsuji Nojima
Winner
All nominees
Napoleon 6.9
Napoleon
Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Simone Coco, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
Watch trailer
The Creator 7.1
The Creator
Jay Cooper, Neil Corbould, Andrew Roberts, Ian Comley
Watch trailer
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One 8.0
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning
Neil Corbould, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco
Watch trailer
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 8.5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Stephane Ceretti, Theodore Bialek, Guy Williams, Alexis Wajsbrot
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction 7.7
American Fiction
Cord Jefferson
Winner
All nominees
Barbie 7.3
Barbie
Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig
Watch trailer
The Zone of Interest 7.4
The Zone of Interest
Jonathan Glazer
Watch trailer
Poor Things 7.9
Poor Things
Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer 8.7
Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Animated Feature Film
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live? 8.1
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka / How Do You Live?
Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki
Winner
All nominees
Elemental 8.0
Elemental
Denise Ream, Peter Sohn
Watch trailer
Nimona 7.2
Nimona
Troy Quane, Julie Zackary, Karen Ryan, Nick Bruno
Watch trailer
Robot Dreams 7.6
Robot Dreams
Pablo Berger, Ibón Cormenzana, Sandra Tapia, Ignasi Estapé
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 8.7
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Justin K. Thompson, Amy Pascal, Kemp Powers
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
War Is Over! War Is Over!
Brad Booker, Dave Mullins
Winner
All nominees
Ninety-Five Senses Ninety-Five Senses
Jared Hess, Jerusha Hess
Pachyderme Pachyderme
Marc Rius, Stéphanie Clément
Our Uniform Our Uniform
Yegane Moghaddam
Letter to a Pig Letter to a Pig
Amit Russell Gicelter, Tal Kantor
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
20 Days in Mariupol 20 Days in Mariupol
Raney Aronson, Michelle Mizner, Mstyslav Chernov
Winner
All nominees
The Eternal Memory 7.4
The Eternal Memory La memoria infinita
Meyt Alberdi
Four Daughters 7.4
Four Daughters Les filles d'Olfa
Nadim Cheikhrouha, Kaouther Ben Hania
Bobi Wine: The People's President 7.8
Bobi Wine: The People's President
John Battsek, Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp
To Kill a Tiger To Kill a Tiger
Cornelia Principe, Nisha Pahuja, David Oppenheim
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
The Last Repair Shop The Last Repair Shop
Kris Bowers, Ben Proudfoot
Winner
All nominees
Nai Nai & Wài Pó Nai Nai & Wài Pó
Sam A. Davis, Sean Wang
The ABCs of Book Banning The ABCs of Book Banning
Trish Adlesic, Sheila Nevins
Island in Between Island in Between
S. Leo Chiang, Jean Tsien
The Barber of Little Rock The Barber of Little Rock
John Hoffman, Christine Turner
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
The Zone of Interest 7.4
The Zone of Interest
United Kingdom
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Perfect Days 7.6
Perfect Days
Japan
The Captain 7.2
The Captain Io capitano
Italy
Society of the Snow 8.2
Society of the Snow La sociedad de la nieve
Spain
Watch trailer
The Teachers' Lounge 7.6
The Teachers' Lounge Das Lehrerzimmer
Germany
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar 7.3
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Wes Anderson, Steven Rales
Winner
All nominees
The After The After
Nicky Bentham, Misan Harriman
Red, White and Blue Red, White and Blue
Nazrin Choudhury, Sara McFarlane
Knight of Fortune Ridder Lykke
Christian Norlyk, Lasse Lyskjær Noer
Invincible Invincible
Vincent René-Lortie, Samuel Caron
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall 7.6
Anatomy of a Fall Anatomie d'une chute
Arthur Harari, Justine Triet
Winner
All nominees
Past Lives 7.5
Past Lives
Celine Song
The Holdovers 7.7
The Holdovers
David Hemingson
Bernstein 6.6
Bernstein Maestro
, Josh Singer
May December 6.7
May December
Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik
Oscar / Best Sound
The Zone of Interest 7.4
The Zone of Interest
Tarn Willers, Johnnie Burn
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Bernstein 6.6
Bernstein Maestro
Richard King, Steven Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Dean A. Zupancic, Jason Ruder
Oppenheimer 8.7
Oppenheimer
Willie D. Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo
Watch trailer
The Creator 7.1
The Creator
Erik Aadahl, Tom Ozanich, Ethan Van der Ryn, Ian Voigt, Dean A. Zupancic
Watch trailer
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One 8.0
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning
Chris Burdon, James Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
Watch trailer
Scientific and Engineering Award
Ken Museth
For the creation of OpenVDB and its ongoing impact within the motion picture industry. For over a decade, OpenVDB's core voxel data structures, programming interface, file format and rich tools for data manipulation continue to be the standard for efficiently representing complex volumetric effects, such as water, fire and smoke.
Winner
Mihai Aldén
For the creation of OpenVDB and its ongoing impact within the motion picture industry. For over a decade, OpenVDB's core voxel data structures, programming interface, file format and rich tools for data manipulation continue to be the standard for efficiently representing complex volumetric effects, such as water, fire and smoke.
Winner
Peter Cucka
For the creation of OpenVDB and its ongoing impact within the motion picture industry. For over a decade, OpenVDB's core voxel data structures, programming interface, file format and rich tools for data manipulation continue to be the standard for efficiently representing complex volumetric effects, such as water, fire and smoke.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Michelle Satter
Winner
