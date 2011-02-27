Mark Noel, for the design, engineering, and development, and John Frazier, for his contributions to the design and safety features, of the NAC Servo Winch System, which allows full-size cars, aircraft and other heavy props to be flown on wires with unprecedented freedom of motion and a high degree of safety, on-set and in real time.
Winner
Mark Noel
Winner
Jim Rodnunsky
For the development of the Cablecam 3-D volumetric suspended cable camera technologies. Cablecam technological evolution has made it possible to move a camera safely and accurately anywhere through a three-dimensional space.
Winner
Alex MacDonald
Winner
Mark Chapman
Winner
Tim Drnec
Winner
Ben Britten Smith
Winner
Matt Davis
Winner
Mark Sagar
Dr. Mark Sagar, whose development of influential facial motion retargeting solutions has impacted the creation of computer animated feature films. Dr. Sagar's work led to a method of transforming facial motion capture data into an expression-based, editable character animation system to create more lifelike digital characters.
Winner
Winner
Winner
Winner
Winner
Winner
