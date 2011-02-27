Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 2011

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 2011

Site Kodak Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA
Date 27 February 2011
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
The King's Speech 8.0
The King's Speech
Emile Sherman, Gareth Unwin, Iain Canning
Winner
All nominees
Winter's Bone 7.3
Winter's Bone
Alix Madigan, Anne Rosellini
Black Swan 8.1
Black Swan
Mike Medavoy, Scott Franklin, Brian Oliver
Inception 8.8
Inception
Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas
127 Hours 7.7
127 Hours
Danny Boyle, John Smithson, Christian Colson
The Social Network 7.9
The Social Network
Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti, Ceán Chaffin, Scott Rudin
The Kids Are All Right 7.2
The Kids Are All Right
Jeffrey Kusama-Hinte, Gary Gilbert, Celine Rattray
The Fighter 7.8
The Fighter
Mark Wahlberg, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman
True Grit 7.6
True Grit
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Scott Rudin
Toy Story 3 8.1
Toy Story 3
Darla K. Anderson
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Colin Firth
Colin Firth
The King's Speech
Winner
All nominees
Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges
True Grit
Jesse Eisenberg
Jesse Eisenberg
The Social Network
127 Hours
Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem
Biutiful
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Black Swan
Winner
All nominees
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
Winter's Bone
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
The Kids Are All Right
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Rabbit Hole
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
Blue Valentine
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Christian Bale
Christian Bale
The Fighter
Winner
All nominees
Geoffrey Rush
Geoffrey Rush
The King's Speech
John Hawkes
John Hawkes
Winter's Bone
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner
The Town
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo
The Kids Are All Right
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Melissa Leo
Melissa Leo
The Fighter
Winner
All nominees
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
The Fighter
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
True Grit
Jacki Weaver
Jacki Weaver
Animal Kingdom
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Tom Hooper
Tom Hooper
The King's Speech
Winner
All nominees
Ethan Coen
Ethan Coen
True Grit
Joel Coen
Joel Coen
True Grit
David O. Russell
David O. Russell
The Fighter
Darren Aronofsky
Darren Aronofsky
Black Swan
David Fincher
David Fincher
The Social Network
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Inception 8.8
Inception
Wally Pfister
Winner
All nominees
The Social Network 7.9
The Social Network
Jeff Cronenweth
True Grit 7.6
True Grit
Roger Deakins
The King's Speech 8.0
The King's Speech
Danny Cohen
Black Swan 8.1
Black Swan
Matthew Libatique
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Alice in Wonderland 6.9
Alice in Wonderland
Colleen Atwood
Winner
All nominees
True Grit 7.6
True Grit
Mary Zophres
The Tempest 6.2
The Tempest
Sandy Powell
I Am Love 7.0
I Am Love Io sono l'amore / I Am Love
Antonella Cannarozzi
The King's Speech 8.0
The King's Speech
Jenny Beavan
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
The Social Network 7.9
The Social Network
Kirk Baxter, Angus Wall
Winner
All nominees
The Fighter 7.8
The Fighter
Pamela Martin
127 Hours 7.7
127 Hours
Dzhon Harris
Black Swan 8.1
Black Swan
Andrew Weisblum
The King's Speech 8.0
The King's Speech
Tariq Anwar
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
The Wolfman 6.1
The Wolfman
Rick Baker, Dave Elsey
Winner
All nominees
The Way Back 7.4
The Way Back Way Back
Greg Funk, Edouard F. Henriques, Yolanda Toussieng
Barney's Version 7.6
Barney's Version
Adrien Morot
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
The Social Network 7.9
The Social Network
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Winner
All nominees
How to Train Your Dragon 8.3
How to Train Your Dragon
John Powell
Inception 8.8
Inception
Hans Zimmer
127 Hours 7.7
127 Hours
A.R. Rahman
The King's Speech 8.0
The King's Speech
Alexandre Desplat
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Toy Story 3 8.1
Toy Story 3
Randy Newman For the song "We Belong Together".
Winner
All nominees
Country Strong 7.0
Country Strong
Troy Verges, Tom Douglas, Hillary Lindsey For the song "Coming Home".
127 Hours 7.7
127 Hours
A.R. Rahman, Dido, Rollo For the song "If I Rise".
Tangled 8.1
Tangled Rapunzel
Alan Menken, Glenn Slater For the song "I See the Light".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Alice in Wonderland 6.9
Alice in Wonderland
Karen O'Hara, Robert Stromberg
Winner
All nominees
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I
Stuart Craig, Stephenie McMillan
True Grit 7.6
True Grit
Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
Inception 8.8
Inception
Larry Dias, Guy Hendrix Dyas, Douglas A. Mowat
The King's Speech 8.0
The King's Speech
Judy Farr, Eve Stewart
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Inception 8.8
Inception
Pete Bebb, Chris Corbould, Paul J. Franklin, Andrew Lockley
Winner
All nominees
Hereafter 6.9
Hereafter
Bryan Grill, Michael Owens, Joe Farrell, Stephan Trojansky
Alice in Wonderland 6.9
Alice in Wonderland
Ken Ralston, David Schaub, Carey Villegas, Sean Phillips
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
The Social Network 7.9
The Social Network
Aaron Sorkin
Winner
All nominees
127 Hours 7.7
127 Hours
Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy
Toy Story 3 8.1
Toy Story 3
Andrew Stanton, John Lasseter, Lee Unkrich, Michael Arndt
Winter's Bone 7.3
Winter's Bone
Debra Granik, Anne Rosellini
Oscar / Best Animated Feature Film
Toy Story 3 8.1
Toy Story 3
Lee Unkrich
Winner
All nominees
How to Train Your Dragon 8.3
How to Train Your Dragon
Dean DeBlois, Chris Sanders
The Illusionist 7.5
The Illusionist The Illusionist / L'Illusionniste
Sylvain Chomet
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Lost Thing The Lost Thing
Andrew Ruhemann, Shaun Tan
Winner
All nominees
Let's Pollute Let's Pollute
Geefwee Boedoe
The Gruffalo 7.5
The Gruffalo
Jakob Schuh, Max Lang
Day & Night Day & Night
Teddy Newton
Madagascar, a Journey Diary Madagascar, carnet de voyage
Bastien Dubois
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Inside Job 8.2
Inside Job
Charlz Fergyuson, Audrey Marrs
Winner
All nominees
Exit Through the Gift Shop 7.8
Exit Through the Gift Shop
Banksy, Jaimie D'Cruz
Waste Land 7.7
Waste Land
Lucy Walker, Angus Aynsley
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Strangers No More Strangers No More
Karen Goodman, Kirk Simon
Winner
All nominees
The Warriors of Qiugang The Warriors of Qiugang
Ruby Yang, Thomas Lennon
Sun Come Up Sun Come Up
Tim Metzger, Jennifer Redfearn
Poster Girl 6.7
Poster Girl
Mitchell Block, Sara Nisson
Killing in the Name Killing in the Name
Jed Rothstein
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Inception 8.8
Inception
Richard King
Winner
All nominees
Toy Story 3 8.1
Toy Story 3
Tom Myers, Michael Silvers
Unstoppable 7.3
Unstoppable
Mark P. Stoeckinger
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
In a Better World 7.3
In a Better World Hævnen / In a Better World
Denmark.
Winner
All nominees
Dogtooth 7.1
Dogtooth Kynodontas / Dogtooth
Greece.
Biutiful 7.5
Biutiful
Mexico.
Incendies 8.2
Incendies
Canada.
Outside the Law 7.1
Outside the Law Outside the law
Algeria.
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
God of Love God of Love
Luke Matheny
Winner
All nominees
The Confession The Confession
Tanel Toom
The Crush The Crush
Michael Creagh
Na Wewe Na Wewe
Ivan Goldschmidt
Wish 143 Wish 143
Ian Barnes, Samantha Waite
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
The King's Speech 8.0
The King's Speech
David Seidler
Winner
All nominees
The Fighter 7.8
The Fighter
Scott Silver, Paul Tamasy, Eric Johnson, Keith Dorrington
The Kids Are All Right 7.2
The Kids Are All Right
Stuart Blumberg, Lisa Cholodenko
Inception 8.8
Inception
Christopher Nolan
Another Year 7.1
Another Year
Mike Leigh
Oscar / Best Sound
Inception 8.8
Inception
Lora Hirschberg, Ed Novick, Gary A. Rizzo
Winner
All nominees
The King's Speech 8.0
The King's Speech
Paul Hamblin, John Midgley, Martin Jensen
True Grit 7.6
True Grit
Peter F. Kurland, Craig Berkey, Skip Lievsay, Greg Orloff
Salt 6.6
Salt
Jeffrey J. Haboush, Scott Millan, Greg P. Russell, William Sarokin
Scientific and Engineering Award
John Frazier
Mark Noel, for the design, engineering, and development, and John Frazier, for his contributions to the design and safety features, of the NAC Servo Winch System, which allows full-size cars, aircraft and other heavy props to be flown on wires with unprecedented freedom of motion and a high degree of safety, on-set and in real time.
Winner
Mark Noel
Mark Noel, for the design, engineering, and development, and John Frazier, for his contributions to the design and safety features, of the NAC Servo Winch System, which allows full-size cars, aircraft and other heavy props to be flown on wires with unprecedented freedom of motion and a high degree of safety, on-set and in real time.
Winner
Jim Rodnunsky
For the development of the Cablecam 3-D volumetric suspended cable camera technologies. Cablecam technological evolution has made it possible to move a camera safely and accurately anywhere through a three-dimensional space.
Winner
Alex MacDonald
For the development of the Cablecam 3-D volumetric suspended cable camera technologies. Cablecam technological evolution has made it possible to move a camera safely and accurately anywhere through a three-dimensional space.
Winner
Mark Chapman
For the development of the Cablecam 3-D volumetric suspended cable camera technologies. Cablecam technological evolution has made it possible to move a camera safely and accurately anywhere through a three-dimensional space.
Winner
Tim Drnec
For the development of the Spydercam 3D volumetric suspended cable camera technologies, whose evolution made it possible to move a camera safely and accurately anywhere through a three-dimensional space.
Winner
Ben Britten Smith
For the development of the Spydercam 3D volumetric suspended cable camera technologies, whose evolution made it possible to move a camera safely and accurately anywhere through a three-dimensional space.
Winner
Matt Davis
For the development of the Spydercam 3D volumetric suspended cable camera technologies, whose evolution made it possible to move a camera safely and accurately anywhere through a three-dimensional space.
Winner
Mark Sagar
Dr. Mark Sagar, whose development of influential facial motion retargeting solutions has impacted the creation of computer animated feature films. Dr. Sagar's work led to a method of transforming facial motion capture data into an expression-based, editable character animation system to create more lifelike digital characters.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
Denny Clairmont
Winner
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Francis Ford Coppola
Francis Ford Coppola
Winner
Honorary Award
Year
Nominations

