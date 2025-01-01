Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1986

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1986

Site Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 24 March 1986
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Out of Africa 7.4
Out of Africa
Sydney Pollack
Winner
All nominees
Kiss of the Spider Woman 7.4
Kiss of the Spider Woman
David Weisman
The Color Purple 7.8
The Color Purple
Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall
The Color Purple 7.8
The Color Purple
Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall
Prizzi's Honor 6.6
Prizzi's Honor Prizzi’s Honor
John Foreman
Witness 7.8
Witness
Edward S. Feldman
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
William Hurt
William Hurt
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Winner
All nominees
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Prizzi's Honor
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Runaway Train
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford
Witness
James Garner
James Garner
Murphy's Romance
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Geraldine Page
Geraldine Page
The Trip to Bountiful
Winner
All nominees
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Out of Africa
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg
The Color Purple
Anne Bancroft
Agnes of God
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
Sweet Dreams
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Don Ameche
Don Ameche
Cocoon
Winner
All nominees
Klaus Maria Brandauer
Klaus Maria Brandauer
Out of Africa
Robert Loggia
Jagged Edge
Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Runaway Train
William Hickey
Prizzi's Honor
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Anjelica Huston
Anjelica Huston
Prizzi's Honor
Winner
All nominees
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey
The Color Purple
Meg Tilly
Agnes of God
Margaret Avery
The Color Purple
Amy Madigan
Amy Madigan
Twice in a Lifetime
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Sydney Pollack
Sydney Pollack
Out of Africa
Winner
All nominees
Héctor Babenco
Kiss of the Spider Woman
John Huston
Prizzi's Honor
Peter Weir
Witness
Akira Kurosawa
Akira Kurosawa
Ran
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Out of Africa 7.4
Out of Africa
David Watkin
Winner
All nominees
The Color Purple 7.8
The Color Purple
Allen Daviau
Ran 8.2
Ran
Asakazu Nakai, Takao Saitô, Shôji Ueda
Ran 8.2
Ran
Asakazu Nakai, Takao Saitô, Shôji Ueda
Murphy's Romance Murphy's Romance
William A. Fraker
Witness 7.8
Witness
John Seale
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Ran 8.2
Ran
Emi Wada
Winner
All nominees
The Color Purple 7.8
The Color Purple
Aggie Guerard Rodgers
Out of Africa 7.4
Out of Africa
Milena Canonero
The Journey of Natty Gann 7.0
The Journey of Natty Gann
Albert Wolsky
Prizzi's Honor 6.6
Prizzi's Honor Prizzi’s Honor
Donfeld
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Witness 7.8
Witness
Thom Noble
Winner
All nominees
Runaway Train 7.2
Runaway Train
Henry Richardson
Out of Africa 7.4
Out of Africa
Pembroke J. Herring, Sheldon Kahn, Fredric Steinkamp, William Steinkamp
A Chorus Line 5.7
A Chorus Line
John Bloom
Prizzi's Honor 6.6
Prizzi's Honor Prizzi’s Honor
Kaja Fehr, Rudi Fehr
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Mask Mask
Zoltan Elek, Michael Westmore
Winner
Mask Mask
Zoltan Elek, Michael Westmore
Winner
All nominees
The Color Purple 7.8
The Color Purple
Ken Chase
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Carl Fullerton
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Out of Africa 7.4
Out of Africa
John Barry
Winner
All nominees
The Color Purple 7.8
The Color Purple
Quincy Jones, Fred Steiner, Chris Boardman, Jorge Calandrelli, Andraé Crouch, Jack Hayes, Jerry Hey, Randy Kerber, Jeremy Lubbock, Joel Rosenbaum, Caiphus Semenya, Rod Temperton
Witness 7.8
Witness
Maurice Jarre
Agnes of God 6.6
Agnes of God
Georges Delerue
The Color Purple 7.8
The Color Purple
Quincy Jones, Fred Steiner, Chris Boardman, Jorge Calandrelli, Andraé Crouch, Jack Hayes, Jerry Hey, Randy Kerber, Jeremy Lubbock, Joel Rosenbaum, Caiphus Semenya, Rod Temperton
Silverado 7.2
Silverado
Bruce Broughton
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
White Nights 6.7
White Nights
Lionel Richie For the song "Say You, Say Me".
Winner
All nominees
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
Johnny Colla, Chris Hayes, Huey Lewis For the song "The Power of Love".
Watch trailer
White Nights 6.7
White Nights
Stephen Bishop For the song "Separate Lives (Love Theme from White Nights)".
The Color Purple 7.8
The Color Purple
Quincy Jones, Lionel Richie, Rod Temperton For the song "Miss Celie's Blues (Sister)".
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
Johnny Colla, Chris Hayes, Huey Lewis For the song "The Power of Love".
Watch trailer
The Color Purple 7.8
The Color Purple
Quincy Jones, Lionel Richie, Rod Temperton For the song "Miss Celie's Blues (Sister)".
A Chorus Line 5.7
A Chorus Line
Marvin Hamlisch, Ed Kleban For the song "Surprise, Surprise".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Out of Africa 7.4
Out of Africa
Stephen B. Grimes, Josie MacAvin
Winner
All nominees
The Color Purple 7.8
The Color Purple
Linda DeScenna, J. Michael Riva, Bo Uelch
Brazil 8.2
Brazil
Norman Garwood, Maggie Gray
Witness 7.8
Witness
John H. Anderson, Stan Jolley
Ran 8.2
Ran
Yoshirô Muraki, Shinobu Muraki
The Color Purple 7.8
The Color Purple
Linda DeScenna, J. Michael Riva, Bo Uelch
Witness 7.8
Witness
John H. Anderson, Stan Jolley
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Cocoon 6.7
Cocoon
David Berry, Scott Farrar, Ralph McQuarrie, Ken Ralston
Winner
Cocoon 6.7
Cocoon
David Berry, Scott Farrar, Ralph McQuarrie, Ken Ralston
Winner
All nominees
Return to Oz 6.8
Return to Oz
Michael Lloyd, Zoran Perisic, Will Vinton, Ian Wingrove
Young Sherlock Holmes 6.8
Young Sherlock Holmes
David Allen, Dennis Muren, Kit West, John Ellis
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Out of Africa 7.4
Out of Africa
Kurt Luedtke
Winner
All nominees
The Color Purple 7.8
The Color Purple
Menno Meydzhes
Kiss of the Spider Woman 7.4
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Leonard Shreder
Prizzi's Honor 6.6
Prizzi's Honor Prizzi’s Honor
Richard Condon, Janet Roach
The Trip to Bountiful 7.4
The Trip to Bountiful
Horton Foote
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Anna & Bella Anna & Bella
Cilia van Dijk
Winner
All nominees
Second Class Mail Second Class Mail
Alison Snowden
The Big Snit The Big Snit
Richard Condie, Michael J.F. Scott
The Big Snit The Big Snit
Richard Condie, Michael J.F. Scott
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Broken Rainbow Broken Rainbow
Maria Florio, Victoria Mudd
Winner
All nominees
The Mothers of the Plaza of Mayo Las madres de la Plaza de Mayo
Susana Blaustein Muñoz, Lourdes Portillo
Soldiers in Hiding Soldiers in Hiding
Japhet Asher
The Statue of Liberty The Statue of Liberty
Ken Burns, Buddy Squires
Unfinished Business Unfinished Business
Steven Okazaki
The Statue of Liberty The Statue of Liberty
Ken Burns, Buddy Squires
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Witness to War: Dr. Charlie Clements Witness to War: Dr. Charlie Clements
David Goodman
Winner
All nominees
Making Overtures: The Story of a Community Orchestra Making Overtures: The Story of a Community Orchestra
Barbara Willis Sweete
The Courage to Care The Courage to Care
Robert H. Gardner
The Wizard of the Strings The Wizard of the Strings
Alan Edelstein
Keats and His Nightingale: A Blind Date Keats and His Nightingale: A Blind Date
Michael Crowley, Jim Wolpaw
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
Charles L. Campbell, Robert R. Rutledge
Winner
Watch trailer
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
Charles L. Campbell, Robert R. Rutledge
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Ladyhawke 6.9
Ladyhawke
Robert G. Henderson, Alan Robert Murray
Ladyhawke 6.9
Ladyhawke
Robert G. Henderson, Alan Robert Murray
Rambo: First Blood Part II 7.3
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Fred J. Brown
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
La Historia oficial / The Official Story 7.2
La Historia oficial / The Official Story
Argentina
Winner
All nominees
Colonel Redl 7.2
Colonel Redl Oberst Redl
Hungary
Three Men and a Cradle 6.6
Three Men and a Cradle 3 hommes et un couffin
France
When Father Was Away on Business 6.9
When Father Was Away on Business Otac na službenom putu / When Father Was Away On Business
Yugoslavia
Angry Harvest 7.1
Angry Harvest Bittere Ernte
West Germany
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Molly's Pilgrim Molly's Pilgrim
Jeffrey D. Brown
Winner
All nominees
Rainbow War Rainbow War
Bob Rogers
Graffiti Graffiti
Dianna Costello
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Witness 7.8
Witness
William Kelley, Earl W. Wallace, Pamela Wallace
Winner
Witness 7.8
Witness
William Kelley, Earl W. Wallace, Pamela Wallace
Winner
All nominees
La Historia oficial / The Official Story 7.2
La Historia oficial / The Official Story
Aída Bortnik, Luis Puenzo
Brazil 8.2
Brazil
Terry Gilliam, Tom Stoppard, Charles McKeown
The Purple Rose of Cairo 7.6
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Woody Allen
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
Robert Zemeckis, Bob Geyl
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Sound
Out of Africa 7.4
Out of Africa
Gary Alexander, Peter Handford, Chris Jenkins, Larry Stensvold
Winner
Out of Africa 7.4
Out of Africa
Gary Alexander, Peter Handford, Chris Jenkins, Larry Stensvold
Winner
All nominees
A Chorus Line 5.7
A Chorus Line
Gerry Humphreys, Michael Minkler, Donald O. Mitchell, Christopher Newman
Ladyhawke 6.9
Ladyhawke
Bud Alper, Les Fresholtz, Vern Poore, Rick Alexander
Silverado 7.2
Silverado
Rick Kline, Donald O. Mitchell, Kevin O'Connell, David M. Ronne
Ladyhawke 6.9
Ladyhawke
Bud Alper, Les Fresholtz, Vern Poore, Rick Alexander
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
William B. Kaplan, B. Tennyson Sebastian II, Robert Thirlwell, Bill Varney
Watch trailer
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
William B. Kaplan, B. Tennyson Sebastian II, Robert Thirlwell, Bill Varney
Watch trailer
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Richard Grant
Winner
Ron Grant
Winner
Carlos DeMattos
For the invention (Nettman) and the development (Phillips/DeMattos) of the CamRemote for motion picture photography.
Winner
Edward Phillips
For the invention (Nettman) and the development (Phillips/DeMattos) of the CamRemote for motion picture photography.
Winner
David Crookham
For the invention of a method of transporting adjustable, high-intensity Luminaires and their application to the motion picture industry.
Winner
Richard Grant
Winner
Ron Grant
Winner
Carlos DeMattos
For the invention (Nettman) and the development (Phillips/DeMattos) of the CamRemote for motion picture photography.
Winner
Edward Phillips
For the invention (Nettman) and the development (Phillips/DeMattos) of the CamRemote for motion picture photography.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Charlz Baddi Rodzhers
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more