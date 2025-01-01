Menu
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 1986
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1986
Site
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
24 March 1986
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
7.4
Out of Africa
Sydney Pollack
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Kiss of the Spider Woman
David Weisman
7.8
The Color Purple
Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall
7.8
The Color Purple
Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall
6.6
Prizzi's Honor
Prizzi’s Honor
John Foreman
7.8
Witness
Edward S. Feldman
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
William Hurt
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Winner
All nominees
Jack Nicholson
Prizzi's Honor
Jon Voight
Runaway Train
Harrison Ford
Witness
James Garner
Murphy's Romance
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Geraldine Page
The Trip to Bountiful
Winner
All nominees
Meryl Streep
Out of Africa
Whoopi Goldberg
The Color Purple
Anne Bancroft
Agnes of God
Jessica Lange
Sweet Dreams
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Don Ameche
Cocoon
Winner
All nominees
Klaus Maria Brandauer
Out of Africa
Robert Loggia
Jagged Edge
Eric Roberts
Runaway Train
William Hickey
Prizzi's Honor
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Anjelica Huston
Prizzi's Honor
Winner
All nominees
Oprah Winfrey
The Color Purple
Meg Tilly
Agnes of God
Margaret Avery
The Color Purple
Amy Madigan
Twice in a Lifetime
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Sydney Pollack
Out of Africa
Winner
All nominees
Héctor Babenco
Kiss of the Spider Woman
John Huston
Prizzi's Honor
Peter Weir
Witness
Akira Kurosawa
Ran
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
7.4
Out of Africa
David Watkin
Winner
All nominees
7.8
The Color Purple
Allen Daviau
8.2
Ran
Asakazu Nakai, Takao Saitô, Shôji Ueda
8.2
Ran
Asakazu Nakai, Takao Saitô, Shôji Ueda
Murphy's Romance
Murphy's Romance
William A. Fraker
7.8
Witness
John Seale
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
8.2
Ran
Emi Wada
Winner
All nominees
7.8
The Color Purple
Aggie Guerard Rodgers
7.4
Out of Africa
Milena Canonero
7.0
The Journey of Natty Gann
Albert Wolsky
6.6
Prizzi's Honor
Prizzi’s Honor
Donfeld
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
7.8
Witness
Thom Noble
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Runaway Train
Henry Richardson
7.4
Out of Africa
Pembroke J. Herring, Sheldon Kahn, Fredric Steinkamp, William Steinkamp
5.7
A Chorus Line
John Bloom
6.6
Prizzi's Honor
Prizzi’s Honor
Kaja Fehr, Rudi Fehr
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Mask
Mask
Zoltan Elek, Michael Westmore
Winner
Mask
Mask
Zoltan Elek, Michael Westmore
Winner
All nominees
7.8
The Color Purple
Ken Chase
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Carl Fullerton
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
7.4
Out of Africa
John Barry
Winner
All nominees
7.8
The Color Purple
Quincy Jones, Fred Steiner, Chris Boardman, Jorge Calandrelli, Andraé Crouch, Jack Hayes, Jerry Hey, Randy Kerber, Jeremy Lubbock, Joel Rosenbaum, Caiphus Semenya, Rod Temperton
7.8
Witness
Maurice Jarre
6.6
Agnes of God
Georges Delerue
7.8
The Color Purple
Quincy Jones, Fred Steiner, Chris Boardman, Jorge Calandrelli, Andraé Crouch, Jack Hayes, Jerry Hey, Randy Kerber, Jeremy Lubbock, Joel Rosenbaum, Caiphus Semenya, Rod Temperton
7.2
Silverado
Bruce Broughton
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
6.7
White Nights
Lionel Richie
For the song "Say You, Say Me".
Winner
All nominees
8.6
Back to the Future
Johnny Colla, Chris Hayes, Huey Lewis
For the song "The Power of Love".
Watch trailer
6.7
White Nights
Stephen Bishop
For the song "Separate Lives (Love Theme from White Nights)".
7.8
The Color Purple
Quincy Jones, Lionel Richie, Rod Temperton
For the song "Miss Celie's Blues (Sister)".
8.6
Back to the Future
Johnny Colla, Chris Hayes, Huey Lewis
For the song "The Power of Love".
Watch trailer
7.8
The Color Purple
Quincy Jones, Lionel Richie, Rod Temperton
For the song "Miss Celie's Blues (Sister)".
5.7
A Chorus Line
Marvin Hamlisch, Ed Kleban
For the song "Surprise, Surprise".
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
7.4
Out of Africa
Stephen B. Grimes, Josie MacAvin
Winner
All nominees
7.8
The Color Purple
Linda DeScenna, J. Michael Riva, Bo Uelch
8.2
Brazil
Norman Garwood, Maggie Gray
7.8
Witness
John H. Anderson, Stan Jolley
8.2
Ran
Yoshirô Muraki, Shinobu Muraki
7.8
The Color Purple
Linda DeScenna, J. Michael Riva, Bo Uelch
7.8
Witness
John H. Anderson, Stan Jolley
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
6.7
Cocoon
David Berry, Scott Farrar, Ralph McQuarrie, Ken Ralston
Winner
6.7
Cocoon
David Berry, Scott Farrar, Ralph McQuarrie, Ken Ralston
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Return to Oz
Michael Lloyd, Zoran Perisic, Will Vinton, Ian Wingrove
6.8
Young Sherlock Holmes
David Allen, Dennis Muren, Kit West, John Ellis
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
7.4
Out of Africa
Kurt Luedtke
Winner
All nominees
7.8
The Color Purple
Menno Meydzhes
7.4
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Leonard Shreder
6.6
Prizzi's Honor
Prizzi’s Honor
Richard Condon, Janet Roach
7.4
The Trip to Bountiful
Horton Foote
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Anna & Bella
Anna & Bella
Cilia van Dijk
Winner
All nominees
Second Class Mail
Second Class Mail
Alison Snowden
The Big Snit
The Big Snit
Richard Condie, Michael J.F. Scott
The Big Snit
The Big Snit
Richard Condie, Michael J.F. Scott
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Broken Rainbow
Broken Rainbow
Maria Florio, Victoria Mudd
Winner
All nominees
The Mothers of the Plaza of Mayo
Las madres de la Plaza de Mayo
Susana Blaustein Muñoz, Lourdes Portillo
Soldiers in Hiding
Soldiers in Hiding
Japhet Asher
The Statue of Liberty
The Statue of Liberty
Ken Burns, Buddy Squires
Unfinished Business
Unfinished Business
Steven Okazaki
The Statue of Liberty
The Statue of Liberty
Ken Burns, Buddy Squires
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Witness to War: Dr. Charlie Clements
Witness to War: Dr. Charlie Clements
David Goodman
Winner
All nominees
Making Overtures: The Story of a Community Orchestra
Making Overtures: The Story of a Community Orchestra
Barbara Willis Sweete
The Courage to Care
The Courage to Care
Robert H. Gardner
The Wizard of the Strings
The Wizard of the Strings
Alan Edelstein
Keats and His Nightingale: A Blind Date
Keats and His Nightingale: A Blind Date
Michael Crowley, Jim Wolpaw
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
8.6
Back to the Future
Charles L. Campbell, Robert R. Rutledge
Winner
Watch trailer
8.6
Back to the Future
Charles L. Campbell, Robert R. Rutledge
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.9
Ladyhawke
Robert G. Henderson, Alan Robert Murray
6.9
Ladyhawke
Robert G. Henderson, Alan Robert Murray
7.3
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Fred J. Brown
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
7.2
La Historia oficial / The Official Story
Argentina
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Colonel Redl
Oberst Redl
Hungary
6.6
Three Men and a Cradle
3 hommes et un couffin
France
6.9
When Father Was Away on Business
Otac na službenom putu / When Father Was Away On Business
Yugoslavia
7.1
Angry Harvest
Bittere Ernte
West Germany
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Molly's Pilgrim
Molly's Pilgrim
Jeffrey D. Brown
Winner
All nominees
Rainbow War
Rainbow War
Bob Rogers
Graffiti
Graffiti
Dianna Costello
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
7.8
Witness
William Kelley, Earl W. Wallace, Pamela Wallace
Winner
7.8
Witness
William Kelley, Earl W. Wallace, Pamela Wallace
Winner
All nominees
7.2
La Historia oficial / The Official Story
Aída Bortnik, Luis Puenzo
8.2
Brazil
Terry Gilliam, Tom Stoppard, Charles McKeown
7.6
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Woody Allen
8.6
Back to the Future
Robert Zemeckis, Bob Geyl
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
7.4
Out of Africa
Gary Alexander, Peter Handford, Chris Jenkins, Larry Stensvold
Winner
7.4
Out of Africa
Gary Alexander, Peter Handford, Chris Jenkins, Larry Stensvold
Winner
All nominees
5.7
A Chorus Line
Gerry Humphreys, Michael Minkler, Donald O. Mitchell, Christopher Newman
6.9
Ladyhawke
Bud Alper, Les Fresholtz, Vern Poore, Rick Alexander
7.2
Silverado
Rick Kline, Donald O. Mitchell, Kevin O'Connell, David M. Ronne
6.9
Ladyhawke
Bud Alper, Les Fresholtz, Vern Poore, Rick Alexander
8.6
Back to the Future
William B. Kaplan, B. Tennyson Sebastian II, Robert Thirlwell, Bill Varney
Watch trailer
8.6
Back to the Future
William B. Kaplan, B. Tennyson Sebastian II, Robert Thirlwell, Bill Varney
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Richard Grant
Winner
Ron Grant
Winner
Carlos DeMattos
For the invention (Nettman) and the development (Phillips/DeMattos) of the CamRemote for motion picture photography.
Winner
Edward Phillips
For the invention (Nettman) and the development (Phillips/DeMattos) of the CamRemote for motion picture photography.
Winner
David Crookham
For the invention of a method of transporting adjustable, high-intensity Luminaires and their application to the motion picture industry.
Winner
Richard Grant
Winner
Ron Grant
Winner
Carlos DeMattos
For the invention (Nettman) and the development (Phillips/DeMattos) of the CamRemote for motion picture photography.
Winner
Edward Phillips
For the invention (Nettman) and the development (Phillips/DeMattos) of the CamRemote for motion picture photography.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Charlz Baddi Rodzhers
Winner
