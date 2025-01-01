Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1970

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1970

Site Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 7 April 1970
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Midnight Cowboy 7.3
Midnight Cowboy
Jerome Hellman
Winner
All nominees
Hello, Dolly! 7.3
Hello, Dolly!
Ernest Lehman
Z 8.2
Z
Jacques Perrin, Ahmed Rachedi
Anne of the Thousand Days 7.5
Anne of the Thousand Days
Hal B. Wallis
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid 7.8
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
John Foreman
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
John Wayne
John Wayne
True Grit
Winner
All nominees
Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Anne of the Thousand Days
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Midnight Cowboy
Peter O'Brien
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Midnight Cowboy
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie Maggie Smith was not present at the awards ceremony. Alice Ghostley accepted the award on her behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Geneviève Bujold
Anne of the Thousand Days
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli
The Sterile Cuckoo
Gene Simmons
The Happy Ending
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Gig Young
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Winner
All nominees
Rupert Crosse
The Reivers Rupert Crosse became the first African American to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Easy Rider
Anthony Quayle
Anne of the Thousand Days
Elliott Gould
Elliott Gould
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn
Cactus Flower Goldie Hawn was not present at the awards ceremony. Raquel Welch accepted the award on her behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Sylvia Miles
Midnight Cowboy
Susannah York
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Catherine Burns
Last Summer
Dyan Cannon
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
John Schlesinger
John Schlesinger
Midnight Cowboy John Schlesinger was not present at the awards ceremony. Jon Voight accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
George Roy Hill
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Sydney Pollack
Sydney Pollack
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Costa-Gavras
Z
Arthur Penn
Alice's Restaurant
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid 7.8
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Conrad L. Hall
Winner
All nominees
Hello, Dolly! 7.3
Hello, Dolly!
Harry Stradling Sr.
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice 6.7
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
Charles Lang
Anne of the Thousand Days 7.5
Anne of the Thousand Days
Arthur Ibbetson
Marooned 5.9
Marooned
Daniel L. Fapp
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Anne of the Thousand Days 7.5
Anne of the Thousand Days
Margaret Furse
Winner
All nominees
Hello, Dolly! 7.3
Hello, Dolly!
Irene Sharaff
Sweet Charity Sweet Charity
Edith Head
Gaily, Gaily Gaily, Gaily
Ray Aghayan
They Shoot Horses, Don't They? 7.9
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Donfeld
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Z 8.2
Z
Françoise Bonnot
Winner
All nominees
Hello, Dolly! 7.3
Hello, Dolly!
William Reynolds
The Secret of Santa Vittoria The Secret of Santa Vittoria
Earle Herdan, William A. Lyon
They Shoot Horses, Don't They? 7.9
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Fredric Steinkamp
Midnight Cowboy 7.3
Midnight Cowboy
Hugh A. Robertson Hugh A. Robertson becomes the first African American to be nominated for Best Film Editing.
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid 7.8
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Burt Bacharach
Winner
All nominees
Paint Your Wagon 6.9
Paint Your Wagon
Nelson Riddle
The Wild Bunch 7.9
The Wild Bunch
Jerry Fielding
The Reivers The Reivers
John Williams
Anne of the Thousand Days 7.5
Anne of the Thousand Days
Georges Delerue
They Shoot Horses, Don't They? 7.9
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Johnny Green, Albert Woodbury
Sweet Charity Sweet Charity
Cy Coleman
Goodbye, Mr. Chips 6.9
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
John Williams, Leslie Bricusse
The Secret of Santa Vittoria The Secret of Santa Vittoria
Ernest Gold
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid 7.8
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Burt Bacharach, Hal David For the song "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head"
Winner
All nominees
The Sterile Cuckoo The Sterile Cuckoo
Fred Karlin, Dory Previn For the song "Come Saturday Morning"
The Happy Ending The Happy Ending
Marilyn Bergman, Michel Legrand, Alan Bergman For the song "What Are You Doing for the Rest of Your Life?"
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
Rod McKuen For the song "Jean"
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Hello, Dolly! 7.3
Hello, Dolly!
Jack Martin Smith, Herman A. Blumenthal, Raphael Bretton, John DeCuir, George James Hopkins, Walter M. Scott
Winner
All nominees
They Shoot Horses, Don't They? 7.9
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Harry Horner, Frank R. McKelvy
Sweet Charity Sweet Charity
Alexander Golitzen, Jack D. Moore, George C. Webb
Gaily, Gaily Gaily, Gaily
Carl Biddiscombe, Edward G. Boyle, Robert F. Boyle, George B. Chan
Anne of the Thousand Days 7.5
Anne of the Thousand Days
Maurice Carter, Lionel Couch, Patrick McLoughlin
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Marooned 5.9
Marooned
Robbie Robertson
Winner
All nominees
Krakatoa: East of Java Krakatoa: East of Java
Eugène Lourié, Alex Weldon
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Midnight Cowboy 7.3
Midnight Cowboy
Waldo Salt
Winner
All nominees
Z 8.2
Z
Costa-Gavras, Jorge Semprún
Anne of the Thousand Days 7.5
Anne of the Thousand Days
Bridget Boland, John Hale, Richard Sokolove
They Shoot Horses, Don't They? 7.9
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
James Poe, Robert E. Thompson
Goodbye, Columbus Goodbye, Columbus
Arnold Schulman
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
It's Tough to Be a Bird It's Tough to Be a Bird
Ward Kimball
Winner
All nominees
Walking En marchant
Ryan Larkin
Of Men and Demons Of Men and Demons
Faith Hubley, John Hubley
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Arthur Rubinstein: The Love of Life L'amour de la vie - Artur Rubinstein
Bernard Chevry
Winner
All nominees
The Olympics in Mexico Olimpiada en México
The Wolf Men The Wolf Men
Irwin Rosten
In the Year of the Pig In the Year of the Pig
Emile de Antonio
Before the Mountain Was Moved Before the Mountain Was Moved
Robert K. Sharpe
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Czechoslovakia 1918-1968 Czechoslovakia 1968
Robert M. Fresco, Denis Sanders
Winner
All nominees
Jenny Is a Good Thing Jenny Is a Good Thing
Joan Horvath
Leo Beuerman Leo Beuerman
Russell A. Mosser, Arthur H. Wolf
An Impression of John Steinbeck: Writer An Impression of John Steinbeck: Writer
Donald Wrye
The Magic Machines The Magic Machines
Joan Keller Stern
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Z 8.2
Z
Algeria
Winner
All nominees
The Battle of Neretva Bitka na Neretvi
Yugoslavia
Adalen 31 Ådalen 31
Sweden
The Brothers Karamazov 7.7
The Brothers Karamazov Bratya Karamazovy
Soviet Union
My Night at Maud's 6.7
My Night at Maud's Ma nuit chez Maud
France
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
The Magic Machines The Magic Machines
Joan Keller Stern
Winner
All nominees
Blake Blake
Douglas Jackson
People Soup People Soup
Marc Merson
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid 7.8
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
William Goldman William Goldman was not present at the awards ceremony. Katharine Ross accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice 6.7
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
Paul Mazursky, Larry Tucker
The Wild Bunch 7.9
The Wild Bunch
Sam Peckinpah, Walon Green, Roy N. Sickner
Easy Rider 7.1
Easy Rider
Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda, Terry Southern
Oscar / Best Sound
Hello, Dolly! 7.3
Hello, Dolly!
Jack Solomon, Murray Spivack
Winner
All nominees
Marooned 5.9
Marooned
Les Fresholtz, Arthur Piantadosi
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid 7.8
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
David Dockendorf, Bill Edmondson
Gaily, Gaily Gaily, Gaily
Robert Martin, Clem Portman
Anne of the Thousand Days 7.5
Anne of the Thousand Days
John Aldred
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Fouad Said
For the design and introduction of the Cinemobile series of equipment trucks for location motion picture production.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
George Jessel
Winner
Year
Nominations

