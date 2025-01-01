Menu
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 1970
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1970
Site
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
7 April 1970
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
7.3
Midnight Cowboy
Jerome Hellman
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Hello, Dolly!
Ernest Lehman
8.2
Z
Jacques Perrin, Ahmed Rachedi
7.5
Anne of the Thousand Days
Hal B. Wallis
7.8
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
John Foreman
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
John Wayne
True Grit
Winner
All nominees
Richard Burton
Anne of the Thousand Days
Dustin Hoffman
Midnight Cowboy
Peter O'Brien
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Jon Voight
Midnight Cowboy
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Maggie Smith
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
Maggie Smith was not present at the awards ceremony. Alice Ghostley accepted the award on her behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Geneviève Bujold
Anne of the Thousand Days
Jane Fonda
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Liza Minnelli
The Sterile Cuckoo
Gene Simmons
The Happy Ending
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Gig Young
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Winner
All nominees
Rupert Crosse
The Reivers
Rupert Crosse became the first African American to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Jack Nicholson
Easy Rider
Anthony Quayle
Anne of the Thousand Days
Elliott Gould
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Goldie Hawn
Cactus Flower
Goldie Hawn was not present at the awards ceremony. Raquel Welch accepted the award on her behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Sylvia Miles
Midnight Cowboy
Susannah York
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Catherine Burns
Last Summer
Dyan Cannon
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
John Schlesinger
Midnight Cowboy
John Schlesinger was not present at the awards ceremony. Jon Voight accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
George Roy Hill
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Sydney Pollack
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Costa-Gavras
Z
Arthur Penn
Alice's Restaurant
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
7.8
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Conrad L. Hall
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.3
Hello, Dolly!
Harry Stradling Sr.
6.7
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
Charles Lang
7.5
Anne of the Thousand Days
Arthur Ibbetson
5.9
Marooned
Daniel L. Fapp
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
7.5
Anne of the Thousand Days
Margaret Furse
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Hello, Dolly!
Irene Sharaff
Sweet Charity
Sweet Charity
Edith Head
Gaily, Gaily
Gaily, Gaily
Ray Aghayan
7.9
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Donfeld
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
8.2
Z
Françoise Bonnot
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Hello, Dolly!
William Reynolds
The Secret of Santa Vittoria
The Secret of Santa Vittoria
Earle Herdan, William A. Lyon
7.9
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Fredric Steinkamp
7.3
Midnight Cowboy
Hugh A. Robertson
Hugh A. Robertson becomes the first African American to be nominated for Best Film Editing.
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
7.8
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Burt Bacharach
Winner
Watch trailer
7.3
Hello, Dolly!
Lennie Hayton, Lionel Newman
Winner
All nominees
6.9
Paint Your Wagon
Nelson Riddle
7.9
The Wild Bunch
Jerry Fielding
The Reivers
The Reivers
John Williams
7.5
Anne of the Thousand Days
Georges Delerue
7.9
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Johnny Green, Albert Woodbury
Sweet Charity
Sweet Charity
Cy Coleman
6.9
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
John Williams, Leslie Bricusse
The Secret of Santa Vittoria
The Secret of Santa Vittoria
Ernest Gold
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
7.8
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Burt Bacharach, Hal David
For the song "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head"
Winner
Watch trailer
7.8
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Burt Bacharach, Hal David
For the song "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head"
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.4
True Grit
Elmer Bernstein, Don Black
For the song "True Grit"
The Sterile Cuckoo
The Sterile Cuckoo
Fred Karlin, Dory Previn
For the song "Come Saturday Morning"
7.4
True Grit
Elmer Bernstein, Don Black
For the song "True Grit"
The Happy Ending
The Happy Ending
Marilyn Bergman, Michel Legrand, Alan Bergman
For the song "What Are You Doing for the Rest of Your Life?"
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
Rod McKuen
For the song "Jean"
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
7.3
Hello, Dolly!
Jack Martin Smith, Herman A. Blumenthal, Raphael Bretton, John DeCuir, George James Hopkins, Walter M. Scott
Winner
7.3
Hello, Dolly!
Jack Martin Smith, Herman A. Blumenthal, Raphael Bretton, John DeCuir, George James Hopkins, Walter M. Scott
Winner
All nominees
7.9
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Harry Horner, Frank R. McKelvy
Sweet Charity
Sweet Charity
Alexander Golitzen, Jack D. Moore, George C. Webb
Gaily, Gaily
Gaily, Gaily
Carl Biddiscombe, Edward G. Boyle, Robert F. Boyle, George B. Chan
7.5
Anne of the Thousand Days
Maurice Carter, Lionel Couch, Patrick McLoughlin
7.5
Anne of the Thousand Days
Maurice Carter, Lionel Couch, Patrick McLoughlin
Sweet Charity
Sweet Charity
Alexander Golitzen, Jack D. Moore, George C. Webb
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
5.9
Marooned
Robbie Robertson
Winner
All nominees
Krakatoa: East of Java
Krakatoa: East of Java
Eugène Lourié, Alex Weldon
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
7.3
Midnight Cowboy
Waldo Salt
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Z
Costa-Gavras, Jorge Semprún
7.5
Anne of the Thousand Days
Bridget Boland, John Hale, Richard Sokolove
7.9
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
James Poe, Robert E. Thompson
8.2
Z
Costa-Gavras, Jorge Semprún
Goodbye, Columbus
Goodbye, Columbus
Arnold Schulman
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
It's Tough to Be a Bird
It's Tough to Be a Bird
Ward Kimball
Winner
All nominees
Walking
En marchant
Ryan Larkin
Of Men and Demons
Of Men and Demons
Faith Hubley, John Hubley
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Arthur Rubinstein: The Love of Life
L'amour de la vie - Artur Rubinstein
Bernard Chevry
Winner
All nominees
The Olympics in Mexico
Olimpiada en México
The Wolf Men
The Wolf Men
Irwin Rosten
In the Year of the Pig
In the Year of the Pig
Emile de Antonio
Before the Mountain Was Moved
Before the Mountain Was Moved
Robert K. Sharpe
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Czechoslovakia 1918-1968
Czechoslovakia 1968
Robert M. Fresco, Denis Sanders
Winner
All nominees
Jenny Is a Good Thing
Jenny Is a Good Thing
Joan Horvath
Leo Beuerman
Leo Beuerman
Russell A. Mosser, Arthur H. Wolf
An Impression of John Steinbeck: Writer
An Impression of John Steinbeck: Writer
Donald Wrye
The Magic Machines
The Magic Machines
Joan Keller Stern
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
8.2
Z
Algeria
Winner
All nominees
The Battle of Neretva
Bitka na Neretvi
Yugoslavia
Adalen 31
Ådalen 31
Sweden
7.7
The Brothers Karamazov
Bratya Karamazovy
Soviet Union
6.7
My Night at Maud's
Ma nuit chez Maud
France
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
The Magic Machines
The Magic Machines
Joan Keller Stern
Winner
All nominees
Blake
Blake
Douglas Jackson
People Soup
People Soup
Marc Merson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
7.8
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
William Goldman
William Goldman was not present at the awards ceremony. Katharine Ross accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.7
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
Paul Mazursky, Larry Tucker
7.9
The Wild Bunch
Sam Peckinpah, Walon Green, Roy N. Sickner
7.2
The Damned
Caduta degli dei, La
Nicola Badalucco, Enrico Medioli, Luchino Visconti
7.2
The Damned
Caduta degli dei, La
Nicola Badalucco, Enrico Medioli, Luchino Visconti
7.1
Easy Rider
Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda, Terry Southern
7.9
The Wild Bunch
Sam Peckinpah, Walon Green, Roy N. Sickner
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
7.3
Hello, Dolly!
Jack Solomon, Murray Spivack
Winner
All nominees
5.9
Marooned
Les Fresholtz, Arthur Piantadosi
7.8
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
David Dockendorf, Bill Edmondson
Watch trailer
Gaily, Gaily
Gaily, Gaily
Robert Martin, Clem Portman
5.9
Marooned
Les Fresholtz, Arthur Piantadosi
7.5
Anne of the Thousand Days
John Aldred
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Fouad Said
For the design and introduction of the Cinemobile series of equipment trucks for location motion picture production.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
George Jessel
Winner
