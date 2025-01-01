Menu
Academy Awards, USA 1966
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1966
Site
Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date
18 April 1966
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
7.9
The Sound of Music
Robert Wise
Robert Wise couldn't attend the award ceremony, as he was busy filming The Sand Pebbles (1966) in Hong Kong. Saul Chaplin, the film's associate producer, accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.0
Ship of Fools
Stanley Kramer
7.9
Doctor Zhivago
Carlo Ponti
A Thousand Clowns
A Thousand Clowns
Fred Coe
6.6
Darling
Joseph Janni
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Lee Marvin
Cat Ballou
Winner
All nominees
Oskar Werner
Ship of Fools
Richard Burton
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold
Laurence Olivier
Othello
Rod Steiger
The Pawnbroker
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Julie Christie
Darling
Winner
All nominees
Julie Andrews
The Sound of Music
Elizabeth Hartman
A Patch of Blue
Simone Signoret
Ship of Fools
Samantha Eggar
The Collector
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Martin Balsam
A Thousand Clowns
Winner
All nominees
Michael Dunn
Ship of Fools
Ian Bannen
The Flight of the Phoenix
Tom Courtenay
Doctor Zhivago
Frank Finlay
Othello
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Shelley Winters
A Patch of Blue
Winner
All nominees
Maggie Smith
Othello
Joyce Redman
Othello
Ruth Gordon
Inside Daisy Clover
Peggy Wood
The Sound of Music
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Robert Wise
The Sound of Music
Robert Wise couldn't attend the award ceremony, as he was busy filming The Sand Pebbles (1966) in Hong Kong. Best Actress nominee Julie Andrews accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
William Wyler
The Collector
John Schlesinger
Darling
David Lean
Doctor Zhivago
Hiroshi Teshigahara
The Woman in the Dunes
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
7.0
Ship of Fools
Ernest Laszlo
Winner
7.9
Doctor Zhivago
Freddie Young
Winner
All nominees
King Rat
King Rat
Burnett Guffey
7.0
Morituri
Conrad L. Hall
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Agony and the Ecstasy
Leon Shamroy
7.3
In Harm's Way
Loyal Griggs
6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Loyal Griggs, William C. Mellor
William C. Mellor's nomination is posthumous, as he died from a heart attack during the film's production. Loyal Griggs was brought in finish the movie.
7.9
The Sound of Music
Ted D. McCord
Watch trailer
A Patch of Blue
A Patch of Blue
Robert Burks
8.0
The Great Race
Russell Harlan
Watch trailer
6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Loyal Griggs, William C. Mellor
William C. Mellor's nomination is posthumous, as he died from a heart attack during the film's production. Loyal Griggs was brought in finish the movie.
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
6.6
Darling
Julie Harris
Winner
7.9
Doctor Zhivago
Phyllis Dalton
Winner
All nominees
7.0
The Slender Thread
Edith Head
6.2
Inside Daisy Clover
Edith Head, Bill Thomas
6.2
Inside Daisy Clover
Edith Head, Bill Thomas
A Rage to Live
A Rage to Live
Howard Shoup
6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Marjorie Best, Vittorio Nino Novarese
6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Marjorie Best, Vittorio Nino Novarese
7.0
Ship of Fools
Jean Louis, Bill Thomas
7.9
The Sound of Music
Dorothy Jeakins
Watch trailer
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Agony and the Ecstasy
Vittorio Nino Novarese
7.0
Morituri
Moss Mabry
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
7.9
The Sound of Music
William Reynolds
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.9
Doctor Zhivago
Norman Savage
8.0
The Great Race
Ralph E. Winters
Watch trailer
The Flight of the Phoenix
The Flight of the Phoenix
Michael Luciano
6.8
Cat Ballou
Charles Nelson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
7.9
Doctor Zhivago
Maurice Jarre
Winner
7.9
The Sound of Music
Irwin Kostal
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Agony and the Ecstasy
Alex North
6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Alfred Newman
A Patch of Blue
A Patch of Blue
Jerry Goldsmith
8.0
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg
Les Parapluies de Cherbourg
Michel Legrand, Jacques Demy
A Thousand Clowns
A Thousand Clowns
Don Walker
8.0
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg
Les Parapluies de Cherbourg
Michel Legrand
The Pleasure Seekers
The Pleasure Seekers
Alexander Courage, Lionel Newman
6.8
Cat Ballou
Frank De Vol
The Pleasure Seekers
The Pleasure Seekers
Alexander Courage, Lionel Newman
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
6.3
The Sandpiper
Johnny Mandel, Paul Francis Webster
For the song "The Shadow of Your Smile"
Winner
6.3
The Sandpiper
Johnny Mandel, Paul Francis Webster
For the song "The Shadow of Your Smile"
Winner
All nominees
8.0
The Great Race
Henry Mancini, Johnny Mercer
For the song "The Sweetheart Tree"
Watch trailer
8.0
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg
Les Parapluies de Cherbourg
Michel Legrand, Jacques Demy
For the song "I Will Wait for You"
6.1
What's New Pussycat
Burt Bacharach, Hal David
For the song "What's New, Pussycat?"
6.8
Cat Ballou
Mack David, Jerry Livingston
For the song "The Ballad of Cat Ballou"
6.1
What's New Pussycat
Burt Bacharach, Hal David
For the song "What's New, Pussycat?"
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
7.0
Ship of Fools
Robert Clatworthy, Joseph Kish
Winner
7.9
Doctor Zhivago
John Box, Terence Marsh, Dario Simoni
Winner
7.0
Ship of Fools
Robert Clatworthy, Joseph Kish
Winner
All nominees
7.0
The Slender Thread
Robert R. Benton, Joseph Kish, Hal Pereira, Jack Poplin
7.0
The Slender Thread
Robert R. Benton, Joseph Kish, Hal Pereira, Jack Poplin
7.9
The Sound of Music
Boris Leven, Ruby R. Levitt, Walter M. Scott
Watch trailer
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Agony and the Ecstasy
Jack Martin Smith, John DeCuir, Dario Simoni
7.5
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold
The Spy Who Came In from the Cold
Tambi Larsen, Josie MacAvin, Edward Marshall, Hal Pereira
King Rat
King Rat
Robert Emmet Smith, Frank Tuttle
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Agony and the Ecstasy
Jack Martin Smith, John DeCuir, Dario Simoni
A Patch of Blue
A Patch of Blue
George W. Davis, Henry Grace, Urie McCleary, Charles S. Thompson
6.2
Inside Daisy Clover
Robert Clatworthy, George James Hopkins
6.2
Inside Daisy Clover
Robert Clatworthy, George James Hopkins
King Rat
King Rat
Robert Emmet Smith, Frank Tuttle
7.5
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold
The Spy Who Came In from the Cold
Tambi Larsen, Josie MacAvin, Edward Marshall, Hal Pereira
A Patch of Blue
A Patch of Blue
George W. Davis, Henry Grace, Urie McCleary, Charles S. Thompson
6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told
William J. Creber, Richard Day, David S. Hall, Fred M. MacLean, Ray Moyer, Norman Rockett
7.9
The Sound of Music
Boris Leven, Ruby R. Levitt, Walter M. Scott
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
6.9
Thunderball
John Stears
Winner
All nominees
6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told
J. McMillan Johnson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
7.9
Doctor Zhivago
Robert Bolt
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Cat Ballou
Walter Newman, Frank Pierson
7.4
The Collector
John Kohn, Stanley Mann
A Thousand Clowns
A Thousand Clowns
Herb Gardner
7.0
Ship of Fools
Abby Mann
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Dot and the Line: A Romance in Lower Mathematics
The Dot and the Line: A Romance in Lower Mathematics
Chuck Jones, Les Goldman
Winner
The Dot and the Line: A Romance in Lower Mathematics
The Dot and the Line: A Romance in Lower Mathematics
Chuck Jones, Les Goldman
Winner
All nominees
La gazza ladra
La gazza ladra
Emanuele Luzzati
Clay or the Origin of Species
Clay or the Origin of Species
Eli Noyes
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Eleanor Roosevelt Story
The Eleanor Roosevelt Story
Sidney Glazier
Winner
All nominees
The Battle of the Bulge... The Brave Rifles
The Battle of the Bulge... The Brave Rifles
Laurence E. Mascott
To Die in Madrid
Mourir à Madrid
Frédéric Rossif
The Forth Road Bridge
The Forth Road Bridge
Peter Mills
Let My People Go
Let My People Go: The Story of Israel
Marshall Flaum
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
To Be Alive!
To Be Alive!
Francis Thompson
Winner
All nominees
Ouverture
Nyitány
Point of View
Point of View
Mural on Our Street
Mural on Our Street
Kirk Smallman
Yeats Country
Yeats Country
Patrick Carey, Joe Mendoza
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
8.0
The Great Race
Treg Brown
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.1
Von Ryan's Express
Walter Rossi
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
7.7
The Shop on Main Street
Obchod na korze
Czechoslovakia.
Winner
All nominees
Blood on the Land
To homa vaftike kokkino
Greece.
Dear John
Käre John
Sweden.
7.2
Marriage Italian-Style
Matrimonio all'italiana
Italy.
7.9
Kwaidan
Japan.
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Le poulet
Le poulet
Claude Berri
Winner
All nominees
Snow
Snow
Edgar Anstey
Fortress of Peace
Fortress of Peace
Lothar Wolff
Skaterdater
Skaterdater
Marshall Backlar, Noel Black
Skaterdater
Skaterdater
Marshall Backlar, Noel Black
Time Piece
Time Piece
Jim Henson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
6.6
Darling
Frederic Raphael
Winner
All nominees
Casanova 70
Casanova '70
Suso Cecchi D'Amico, Tonino Guerra, Agenore Incrocci, Mario Monicelli, Giorgio Salvioni, Furio Scarpelli
Casanova 70
Casanova '70
Suso Cecchi D'Amico, Tonino Guerra, Agenore Incrocci, Mario Monicelli, Giorgio Salvioni, Furio Scarpelli
7.0
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes
Ken Annakin, Jack Davies
7.9
The Train
Franklin Coen, Frank Davis
8.0
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg
Les Parapluies de Cherbourg
Jacques Demy
7.0
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes
Ken Annakin, Jack Davies
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
7.9
The Sound of Music
James Corcoran, Fred Hynes
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.9
Doctor Zhivago
Franklin Milton, A.W. Watkins
8.0
The Great Race
George Groves
Watch trailer
Shenandoah
Shenandoah
Waldon O. Watson
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Agony and the Ecstasy
James Corcoran
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
William Wyler
Winner
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Edmond L. DePatie
Winner
