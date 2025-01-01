Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1966

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1966

Site Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date 18 April 1966
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
The Sound of Music 7.9
The Sound of Music
Robert Wise Robert Wise couldn't attend the award ceremony, as he was busy filming The Sand Pebbles (1966) in Hong Kong. Saul Chaplin, the film's associate producer, accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Ship of Fools 7.0
Ship of Fools
Stanley Kramer
Doctor Zhivago 7.9
Doctor Zhivago
Carlo Ponti
A Thousand Clowns A Thousand Clowns
Fred Coe
Darling 6.6
Darling
Joseph Janni
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Lee Marvin
Lee Marvin
Cat Ballou
Winner
All nominees
Oskar Werner
Ship of Fools
Richard Burton
Richard Burton
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
Othello
Rod Steiger
The Pawnbroker
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Julie Christie
Julie Christie
Darling
Winner
All nominees
Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews
The Sound of Music
Elizabeth Hartman
A Patch of Blue
Simone Signoret
Simone Signoret
Ship of Fools
Samantha Eggar
The Collector
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Martin Balsam
Martin Balsam
A Thousand Clowns
Winner
All nominees
Michael Dunn
Ship of Fools
Ian Bannen
The Flight of the Phoenix
Tom Courtenay
Tom Courtenay
Doctor Zhivago
Frank Finlay
Othello
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Shelley Winters
A Patch of Blue
Winner
All nominees
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
Othello
Joyce Redman
Othello
Ruth Gordon
Inside Daisy Clover
Peggy Wood
Peggy Wood
The Sound of Music
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Robert Wise
Robert Wise
The Sound of Music Robert Wise couldn't attend the award ceremony, as he was busy filming The Sand Pebbles (1966) in Hong Kong. Best Actress nominee Julie Andrews accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
William Wyler
William Wyler
The Collector
John Schlesinger
John Schlesinger
Darling
David Lean
Doctor Zhivago
Hiroshi Teshigahara
The Woman in the Dunes
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Ship of Fools 7.0
Ship of Fools
Ernest Laszlo
Winner
Doctor Zhivago 7.9
Doctor Zhivago
Freddie Young
Winner
All nominees
King Rat King Rat
Burnett Guffey
Morituri 7.0
Morituri
Conrad L. Hall
The Agony and the Ecstasy The Agony and the Ecstasy
Leon Shamroy
In Harm's Way 7.3
In Harm's Way
Loyal Griggs
The Greatest Story Ever Told 6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Loyal Griggs, William C. Mellor William C. Mellor's nomination is posthumous, as he died from a heart attack during the film's production. Loyal Griggs was brought in finish the movie.
The Sound of Music 7.9
The Sound of Music
Ted D. McCord
Watch trailer
A Patch of Blue A Patch of Blue
Robert Burks
The Great Race 8.0
The Great Race
Russell Harlan
Watch trailer
The Greatest Story Ever Told 6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Loyal Griggs, William C. Mellor William C. Mellor's nomination is posthumous, as he died from a heart attack during the film's production. Loyal Griggs was brought in finish the movie.
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Darling 6.6
Darling
Julie Harris
Winner
Doctor Zhivago 7.9
Doctor Zhivago
Phyllis Dalton
Winner
All nominees
The Slender Thread 7.0
The Slender Thread
Edith Head
Inside Daisy Clover 6.2
Inside Daisy Clover
Edith Head, Bill Thomas
Inside Daisy Clover 6.2
Inside Daisy Clover
Edith Head, Bill Thomas
A Rage to Live A Rage to Live
Howard Shoup
The Greatest Story Ever Told 6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Marjorie Best, Vittorio Nino Novarese
The Greatest Story Ever Told 6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Marjorie Best, Vittorio Nino Novarese
Ship of Fools 7.0
Ship of Fools
Jean Louis, Bill Thomas
The Sound of Music 7.9
The Sound of Music
Dorothy Jeakins
Watch trailer
The Agony and the Ecstasy The Agony and the Ecstasy
Vittorio Nino Novarese
Morituri 7.0
Morituri
Moss Mabry
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
The Sound of Music 7.9
The Sound of Music
William Reynolds
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Doctor Zhivago 7.9
Doctor Zhivago
Norman Savage
The Great Race 8.0
The Great Race
Ralph E. Winters
Watch trailer
The Flight of the Phoenix The Flight of the Phoenix
Michael Luciano
Cat Ballou 6.8
Cat Ballou
Charles Nelson
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Doctor Zhivago 7.9
Doctor Zhivago
Maurice Jarre
Winner
The Sound of Music 7.9
The Sound of Music
Irwin Kostal
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Agony and the Ecstasy The Agony and the Ecstasy
Alex North
The Greatest Story Ever Told 6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Alfred Newman
A Patch of Blue A Patch of Blue
Jerry Goldsmith
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg 8.0
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg Les Parapluies de Cherbourg
Michel Legrand, Jacques Demy
A Thousand Clowns A Thousand Clowns
Don Walker
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg 8.0
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg Les Parapluies de Cherbourg
Michel Legrand
The Pleasure Seekers The Pleasure Seekers
Alexander Courage, Lionel Newman
Cat Ballou 6.8
Cat Ballou
Frank De Vol
The Pleasure Seekers The Pleasure Seekers
Alexander Courage, Lionel Newman
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
The Sandpiper 6.3
The Sandpiper
Johnny Mandel, Paul Francis Webster For the song "The Shadow of Your Smile"
Winner
The Sandpiper 6.3
The Sandpiper
Johnny Mandel, Paul Francis Webster For the song "The Shadow of Your Smile"
Winner
All nominees
The Great Race 8.0
The Great Race
Henry Mancini, Johnny Mercer For the song "The Sweetheart Tree"
Watch trailer
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg 8.0
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg Les Parapluies de Cherbourg
Michel Legrand, Jacques Demy For the song "I Will Wait for You"
What's New Pussycat 6.1
What's New Pussycat
Burt Bacharach, Hal David For the song "What's New, Pussycat?"
Cat Ballou 6.8
Cat Ballou
Mack David, Jerry Livingston For the song "The Ballad of Cat Ballou"
What's New Pussycat 6.1
What's New Pussycat
Burt Bacharach, Hal David For the song "What's New, Pussycat?"
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Ship of Fools 7.0
Ship of Fools
Robert Clatworthy, Joseph Kish
Winner
Doctor Zhivago 7.9
Doctor Zhivago
John Box, Terence Marsh, Dario Simoni
Winner
Ship of Fools 7.0
Ship of Fools
Robert Clatworthy, Joseph Kish
Winner
All nominees
The Slender Thread 7.0
The Slender Thread
Robert R. Benton, Joseph Kish, Hal Pereira, Jack Poplin
The Slender Thread 7.0
The Slender Thread
Robert R. Benton, Joseph Kish, Hal Pereira, Jack Poplin
The Sound of Music 7.9
The Sound of Music
Boris Leven, Ruby R. Levitt, Walter M. Scott
Watch trailer
The Agony and the Ecstasy The Agony and the Ecstasy
Jack Martin Smith, John DeCuir, Dario Simoni
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold 7.5
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold The Spy Who Came In from the Cold
Tambi Larsen, Josie MacAvin, Edward Marshall, Hal Pereira
King Rat King Rat
Robert Emmet Smith, Frank Tuttle
The Agony and the Ecstasy The Agony and the Ecstasy
Jack Martin Smith, John DeCuir, Dario Simoni
A Patch of Blue A Patch of Blue
George W. Davis, Henry Grace, Urie McCleary, Charles S. Thompson
Inside Daisy Clover 6.2
Inside Daisy Clover
Robert Clatworthy, George James Hopkins
Inside Daisy Clover 6.2
Inside Daisy Clover
Robert Clatworthy, George James Hopkins
King Rat King Rat
Robert Emmet Smith, Frank Tuttle
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold 7.5
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold The Spy Who Came In from the Cold
Tambi Larsen, Josie MacAvin, Edward Marshall, Hal Pereira
A Patch of Blue A Patch of Blue
George W. Davis, Henry Grace, Urie McCleary, Charles S. Thompson
The Greatest Story Ever Told 6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told
William J. Creber, Richard Day, David S. Hall, Fred M. MacLean, Ray Moyer, Norman Rockett
The Sound of Music 7.9
The Sound of Music
Boris Leven, Ruby R. Levitt, Walter M. Scott
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Thunderball 6.9
Thunderball
John Stears
Winner
All nominees
The Greatest Story Ever Told 6.6
The Greatest Story Ever Told
J. McMillan Johnson
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Doctor Zhivago 7.9
Doctor Zhivago
Robert Bolt
Winner
All nominees
Cat Ballou 6.8
Cat Ballou
Walter Newman, Frank Pierson
The Collector 7.4
The Collector
John Kohn, Stanley Mann
A Thousand Clowns A Thousand Clowns
Herb Gardner
Ship of Fools 7.0
Ship of Fools
Abby Mann
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Dot and the Line: A Romance in Lower Mathematics The Dot and the Line: A Romance in Lower Mathematics
Chuck Jones, Les Goldman
Winner
The Dot and the Line: A Romance in Lower Mathematics The Dot and the Line: A Romance in Lower Mathematics
Chuck Jones, Les Goldman
Winner
All nominees
La gazza ladra La gazza ladra
Emanuele Luzzati
Clay or the Origin of Species Clay or the Origin of Species
Eli Noyes
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Eleanor Roosevelt Story The Eleanor Roosevelt Story
Sidney Glazier
Winner
All nominees
The Battle of the Bulge... The Brave Rifles The Battle of the Bulge... The Brave Rifles
Laurence E. Mascott
To Die in Madrid Mourir à Madrid
Frédéric Rossif
The Forth Road Bridge The Forth Road Bridge
Peter Mills
Let My People Go Let My People Go: The Story of Israel
Marshall Flaum
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
To Be Alive! To Be Alive!
Francis Thompson
Winner
All nominees
Ouverture Nyitány
Point of View Point of View
Mural on Our Street Mural on Our Street
Kirk Smallman
Yeats Country Yeats Country
Patrick Carey, Joe Mendoza
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
The Great Race 8.0
The Great Race
Treg Brown
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Von Ryan's Express 7.1
Von Ryan's Express
Walter Rossi
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
The Shop on Main Street 7.7
The Shop on Main Street Obchod na korze
Czechoslovakia.
Winner
All nominees
Blood on the Land To homa vaftike kokkino
Greece.
Dear John Käre John
Sweden.
Marriage Italian-Style 7.2
Marriage Italian-Style Matrimonio all'italiana
Italy.
Kwaidan 7.9
Kwaidan
Japan.
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Le poulet Le poulet
Claude Berri
Winner
All nominees
Snow Snow
Edgar Anstey
Fortress of Peace Fortress of Peace
Lothar Wolff
Skaterdater Skaterdater
Marshall Backlar, Noel Black
Skaterdater Skaterdater
Marshall Backlar, Noel Black
Time Piece Time Piece
Jim Henson
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Darling 6.6
Darling
Frederic Raphael
Winner
All nominees
Casanova 70 Casanova '70
Suso Cecchi D'Amico, Tonino Guerra, Agenore Incrocci, Mario Monicelli, Giorgio Salvioni, Furio Scarpelli
Casanova 70 Casanova '70
Suso Cecchi D'Amico, Tonino Guerra, Agenore Incrocci, Mario Monicelli, Giorgio Salvioni, Furio Scarpelli
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes 7.0
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes
Ken Annakin, Jack Davies
The Train 7.9
The Train
Franklin Coen, Frank Davis
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg 8.0
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg Les Parapluies de Cherbourg
Jacques Demy
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes 7.0
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes
Ken Annakin, Jack Davies
Oscar / Best Sound
The Sound of Music 7.9
The Sound of Music
James Corcoran, Fred Hynes
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Doctor Zhivago 7.9
Doctor Zhivago
Franklin Milton, A.W. Watkins
The Great Race 8.0
The Great Race
George Groves
Watch trailer
Shenandoah Shenandoah
Waldon O. Watson
The Agony and the Ecstasy The Agony and the Ecstasy
James Corcoran
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
William Wyler
William Wyler
Winner
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Edmond L. DePatie
Winner
Year
Nominations

