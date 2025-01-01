Menu
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 1952
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1952
Site
Pantages Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA
Date
20 March 1952
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
7.4
An American in Paris
American In Paris, An
Arthur Freed
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Quo Vadis
Sam Zimbalist
Decision Before Dawn
Decision Before Dawn
Anatole Litvak, Frank McCarthy
7.9
A Streetcar Named Desire
Charles K. Feldman
Decision Before Dawn
Decision Before Dawn
Anatole Litvak, Frank McCarthy
7.1
A Place in the Sun
George Stevens
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Humphrey Bogart
The African Queen
Winner
All nominees
Arthur Kennedy
Bright Victory
Fredric March
Death of a Salesman
Marlon Brando
A Streetcar Named Desire
Montgomery Clift
A Place in the Sun
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Vivien Leigh
A Streetcar Named Desire
Vivien Leigh was not present at the awards ceremony. Greer Garson accepted on her behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Shelley Winters
A Place in the Sun
Katharine Hepburn
The African Queen
Jane Wyman
The Blue Veil
Eleanor Parker
Detective Story
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Karl Malden
A Streetcar Named Desire
Winner
All nominees
Kevin McCarthy
Death of a Salesman
Gig Young
Come Fill the Cup
Leo Genn
Quo Vadis
Peter Ustinov
Quo Vadis
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Kim Hunter
A Streetcar Named Desire
Kim Hunter was not present at the awards ceremony. Bette Davis accepted on her behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Joan Blondell
The Blue Veil
Lee Grant
Detective Story
Thelma Ritter
The Mating Season
Mildred Dunnock
Death of a Salesman
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
George Stevens
A Place in the Sun
Winner
All nominees
William Wyler
Detective Story
Elia Kazan
A Streetcar Named Desire
John Huston
The African Queen
Vincente Minnelli
An American in Paris
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
7.1
A Place in the Sun
William C. Mellor
Winner
7.4
An American in Paris
American In Paris, An
Alfred Gilks, John Alton
Winner
7.4
An American in Paris
American In Paris, An
Alfred Gilks, John Alton
Winner
All nominees
Death of a Salesman
Death of a Salesman
Franz Planer
When Worlds Collide
When Worlds Collide
John F. Seitz, W. Howard Greene
7.2
Quo Vadis
William V. Skall, Robert Surtees
7.2
Quo Vadis
William V. Skall, Robert Surtees
Show Boat
Show Boat
Charles Rosher
8.1
Strangers on a Train
Robert Burks
Watch trailer
The Frogmen
The Frogmen
Norbert Brodine
David and Bathsheba
David and Bathsheba
Leon Shamroy
7.9
A Streetcar Named Desire
Harry Stradling Sr.
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
7.4
An American in Paris
American In Paris, An
Orry-Kelly, Walter Plunkett, Irene Sharaff
Winner
7.1
A Place in the Sun
Edith Head
Winner
All nominees
David and Bathsheba
David and Bathsheba
Charles Le Maire, Edward Stevenson
The Model and the Marriage Broker
The Model and the Marriage Broker
Renié, Charles Le Maire
7.1
The Tales of Hoffmann
Hein Heckroth
The Mudlark
The Mudlark
Margaret Furse, Edward Stevenson
Kind Lady
Kind Lady
Walter Plunkett, Gile Steele
7.2
Quo Vadis
Herschel McCoy
David and Bathsheba
David and Bathsheba
Charles Le Maire, Edward Stevenson
6.5
The Great Caruso
Helen Rose, Gile Steele
7.9
A Streetcar Named Desire
Lucinda Ballard
6.5
The Great Caruso
Helen Rose, Gile Steele
Kind Lady
Kind Lady
Walter Plunkett, Gile Steele
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
7.1
A Place in the Sun
William Hornbeck
Winner
All nominees
7.4
An American in Paris
American In Paris, An
Adrienne Fazan
The Well
The Well
Chester W. Schaeffer
7.2
Quo Vadis
Ralph E. Winters
Decision Before Dawn
Decision Before Dawn
Dorothy Spencer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
7.4
An American in Paris
American In Paris, An
Saul Chaplin, Johnny Green
Winner
7.4
An American in Paris
American In Paris, An
Saul Chaplin, Johnny Green
Winner
7.1
A Place in the Sun
Franz Waxman
Winner
All nominees
Death of a Salesman
Death of a Salesman
Alex North
On the Riviera
On the Riviera
Alfred Newman
6.5
The Great Caruso
Peter Herman Adler, Johnny Green
Show Boat
Show Boat
Adolph Deutsch, Conrad Salinger
7.2
Quo Vadis
Miklós Rózsa
7.4
Alice in Wonderland
Oliver Wallace
7.9
A Streetcar Named Desire
Alex North
David and Bathsheba
David and Bathsheba
Alfred Newman
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Here Comes the Groom
Here Comes the Groom
Hougi Karmaykl, Johnny Mercer
For the song "In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening"
Winner
Here Comes the Groom
Here Comes the Groom
Hougi Karmaykl, Johnny Mercer
For the song "In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening"
Winner
All nominees
Golden Girl
Golden Girl
Lionel Newman, Eliot Daniel
For the song "Never"
Rich, Young and Pretty
Rich, Young and Pretty
Sammy Cahn, Nicholas Brodszky
For the song "Wonder Why"
Golden Girl
Golden Girl
Lionel Newman, Eliot Daniel
For the song "Never"
Rich, Young and Pretty
Rich, Young and Pretty
Sammy Cahn, Nicholas Brodszky
For the song "Wonder Why"
The Strip
The Strip
Oscar Hammerstein II, Bert Kalmar, Harry Ruby
For the song "A Kiss to Build a Dream On". The nomination for Bert Kalmar was posthumous.
6.7
Royal Wedding
Burton Lane, Alan Jay Lerner
For the song "Too Late Now"
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
7.4
An American in Paris
American In Paris, An
E. Preston Ames, Cedric Gibbons, F. Keogh Gleason, Edwin B. Willis
Winner
7.4
An American in Paris
American In Paris, An
E. Preston Ames, Cedric Gibbons, F. Keogh Gleason, Edwin B. Willis
Winner
7.9
A Streetcar Named Desire
Richard Day, George James Hopkins
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Quo Vadis
Edward C. Carfagno, Cedric Gibbons, William A. Horning, Hugh Hunt
The House on Telegraph Hill
The House on Telegraph Hill
John DeCuir, Paul S. Fox, Thomas Little, Lyle R. Wheeler
David and Bathsheba
David and Bathsheba
George W. Davis, Paul S. Fox, Thomas Little, Lyle R. Wheeler
7.1
The Tales of Hoffmann
Hein Heckroth
Too Young to Kiss
Too Young to Kiss
Cedric Gibbons, Paul Groesse, Jack D. Moore, Edwin B. Willis
David and Bathsheba
David and Bathsheba
George W. Davis, Paul S. Fox, Thomas Little, Lyle R. Wheeler
La Ronde
La ronde
Jean d'Eaubonne
On the Riviera
On the Riviera
Leland Fuller, Thomas Little, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler, Joseph C. Wright
7.1
Fourteen Hours
Leland Fuller, Thomas Little, Fred J. Rode, Lyle R. Wheeler
The House on Telegraph Hill
The House on Telegraph Hill
John DeCuir, Paul S. Fox, Thomas Little, Lyle R. Wheeler
On the Riviera
On the Riviera
Leland Fuller, Thomas Little, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler, Joseph C. Wright
7.2
Quo Vadis
Edward C. Carfagno, Cedric Gibbons, William A. Horning, Hugh Hunt
7.1
Fourteen Hours
Leland Fuller, Thomas Little, Fred J. Rode, Lyle R. Wheeler
Too Young to Kiss
Too Young to Kiss
Cedric Gibbons, Paul Groesse, Jack D. Moore, Edwin B. Willis
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
When Worlds Collide
When Worlds Collide
Winner
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
7.1
A Place in the Sun
Harry Brown, Michael Wilson
Winner
All nominees
La Ronde
La ronde
Jacques Natanson, Max Ophüls
7.9
A Streetcar Named Desire
Tennessee Williams
7.5
Detective Story
Robert Wyler, Philip Yordan
7.8
The African Queen
John Huston, James Agee
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Two Mouseketeers
The Two Mouseketeers
Fred Quimby
Winner
All nominees
Rooty Toot Toot
Rooty Toot Toot
Stephen Bosustow
Lambert the Sheepish Lion
Lambert the Sheepish Lion
Walt Disney
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Kon-Tiki
Kon-Tiki
Olle Nordemar
Winner
All nominees
I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.
I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.
Bryan Foy
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Benjy
Benjy
Fred Cinneman
Winner
All nominees
The Seeing Eye
The Seeing Eye
Gordon Hollingshead
One Who Came Back
One Who Came Back
Owen Crump
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Nature's Half Acre
Nature's Half Acre
Walt Disney
Paul J. Smith accepting the award.
Winner
World of Kids
World of Kids
Robert Youngson
Winner
All nominees
Balzac
Balzac
Ridin' the Rails
Ridin' the Rails
Jack Eaton
The Story of Time
The Story of Time
Robert G. Leffingwell
Danger Under the Sea
Danger Under the Sea
Tom Mead
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
7.4
An American in Paris
American In Paris, An
Alan Jay Lerner
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Ace in the Hole
Billy Wilder, Walter Newman, Lesser Samuels
8.0
Ace in the Hole
Billy Wilder, Walter Newman, Lesser Samuels
Go for Broke!
Go for Broke!
Robert Pirosh
David and Bathsheba
David and Bathsheba
Philip Dunne
The Well
The Well
Clarence Greene, Russell Rouse
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
6.5
The Great Caruso
Douglas Shearer
Winner
All nominees
Bright Victory
Bright Victory
Leslie I. Carey
Two Tickets to Broadway
Two Tickets to Broadway
John Aalberg
I Want You
I Want You
Gordon Sawyer
7.9
A Streetcar Named Desire
Nathan Levinson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
Seven Days to Noon
Seven Days to Noon
James Bernard, Paul Dehn
Winner
All nominees
Here Comes the Groom
Here Comes the Groom
Liam O'Brien, Robert Riskin
Here Comes the Groom
Here Comes the Groom
Liam O'Brien, Robert Riskin
The Frogmen
The Frogmen
Oscar Millard
Teresa
Teresa
Alfred Hayes, Stewart Stern
Bullfighter and the Lady
Bullfighter and the Lady
Budd Boetticher, Ray Nazarro
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Gordon Jennings
For the design, construction and application of a servo-operated recording and repeating device.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Arthur Freed
Winner
Honorary Award
7.9
Rashomon
Japan. Voted by the Board of Governors as the most outstanding foreign language film released in the United States during 1951.
Winner
