Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1952

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1952

Site Pantages Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA
Date 20 March 1952
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
An American in Paris 7.4
An American in Paris American In Paris, An
Arthur Freed
Winner
All nominees
Quo Vadis 7.2
Quo Vadis
Sam Zimbalist
Decision Before Dawn Decision Before Dawn
Anatole Litvak, Frank McCarthy
A Streetcar Named Desire 7.9
A Streetcar Named Desire
Charles K. Feldman
Decision Before Dawn Decision Before Dawn
Anatole Litvak, Frank McCarthy
A Place in the Sun 7.1
A Place in the Sun
George Stevens
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Humphrey Bogart
Humphrey Bogart
The African Queen
Winner
All nominees
Arthur Kennedy
Bright Victory
Fredric March
Fredric March
Death of a Salesman
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
A Streetcar Named Desire
Montgomery Clift
A Place in the Sun
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Vivien Leigh
Vivien Leigh
A Streetcar Named Desire Vivien Leigh was not present at the awards ceremony. Greer Garson accepted on her behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Shelley Winters
A Place in the Sun
Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
The African Queen
Jane Wyman
The Blue Veil
Eleanor Parker
Detective Story
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Karl Malden
A Streetcar Named Desire
Winner
All nominees
Kevin McCarthy
Death of a Salesman
Gig Young
Come Fill the Cup
Leo Genn
Quo Vadis
Peter Ustinov
Peter Ustinov
Quo Vadis
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Kim Hunter
A Streetcar Named Desire Kim Hunter was not present at the awards ceremony. Bette Davis accepted on her behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Joan Blondell
The Blue Veil
Lee Grant
Detective Story
Thelma Ritter
The Mating Season
Mildred Dunnock
Death of a Salesman
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
George Stevens
A Place in the Sun
Winner
All nominees
William Wyler
William Wyler
Detective Story
Elia Kazan
Elia Kazan
A Streetcar Named Desire
John Huston
The African Queen
Vincente Minnelli
Vincente Minnelli
An American in Paris
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
A Place in the Sun 7.1
A Place in the Sun
William C. Mellor
Winner
An American in Paris 7.4
An American in Paris American In Paris, An
Alfred Gilks, John Alton
Winner
An American in Paris 7.4
An American in Paris American In Paris, An
Alfred Gilks, John Alton
Winner
All nominees
Death of a Salesman Death of a Salesman
Franz Planer
When Worlds Collide When Worlds Collide
John F. Seitz, W. Howard Greene
Quo Vadis 7.2
Quo Vadis
William V. Skall, Robert Surtees
Quo Vadis 7.2
Quo Vadis
William V. Skall, Robert Surtees
Show Boat Show Boat
Charles Rosher
Strangers on a Train 8.1
Strangers on a Train
Robert Burks
Watch trailer
The Frogmen The Frogmen
Norbert Brodine
David and Bathsheba David and Bathsheba
Leon Shamroy
A Streetcar Named Desire 7.9
A Streetcar Named Desire
Harry Stradling Sr.
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
An American in Paris 7.4
An American in Paris American In Paris, An
Orry-Kelly, Walter Plunkett, Irene Sharaff
Winner
A Place in the Sun 7.1
A Place in the Sun
Edith Head
Winner
All nominees
David and Bathsheba David and Bathsheba
Charles Le Maire, Edward Stevenson
The Model and the Marriage Broker The Model and the Marriage Broker
Renié, Charles Le Maire
The Tales of Hoffmann 7.1
The Tales of Hoffmann
Hein Heckroth
The Mudlark The Mudlark
Margaret Furse, Edward Stevenson
Kind Lady Kind Lady
Walter Plunkett, Gile Steele
Quo Vadis 7.2
Quo Vadis
Herschel McCoy
David and Bathsheba David and Bathsheba
Charles Le Maire, Edward Stevenson
The Great Caruso 6.5
The Great Caruso
Helen Rose, Gile Steele
A Streetcar Named Desire 7.9
A Streetcar Named Desire
Lucinda Ballard
The Great Caruso 6.5
The Great Caruso
Helen Rose, Gile Steele
Kind Lady Kind Lady
Walter Plunkett, Gile Steele
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
A Place in the Sun 7.1
A Place in the Sun
William Hornbeck
Winner
All nominees
An American in Paris 7.4
An American in Paris American In Paris, An
Adrienne Fazan
The Well The Well
Chester W. Schaeffer
Quo Vadis 7.2
Quo Vadis
Ralph E. Winters
Decision Before Dawn Decision Before Dawn
Dorothy Spencer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
An American in Paris 7.4
An American in Paris American In Paris, An
Saul Chaplin, Johnny Green
Winner
An American in Paris 7.4
An American in Paris American In Paris, An
Saul Chaplin, Johnny Green
Winner
A Place in the Sun 7.1
A Place in the Sun
Franz Waxman
Winner
All nominees
Death of a Salesman Death of a Salesman
Alex North
On the Riviera On the Riviera
Alfred Newman
The Great Caruso 6.5
The Great Caruso
Peter Herman Adler, Johnny Green
Show Boat Show Boat
Adolph Deutsch, Conrad Salinger
Quo Vadis 7.2
Quo Vadis
Miklós Rózsa
Alice in Wonderland 7.4
Alice in Wonderland
Oliver Wallace
A Streetcar Named Desire 7.9
A Streetcar Named Desire
Alex North
David and Bathsheba David and Bathsheba
Alfred Newman
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Here Comes the Groom Here Comes the Groom
Hougi Karmaykl, Johnny Mercer For the song "In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening"
Winner
Here Comes the Groom Here Comes the Groom
Hougi Karmaykl, Johnny Mercer For the song "In the Cool, Cool, Cool of the Evening"
Winner
All nominees
Golden Girl Golden Girl
Lionel Newman, Eliot Daniel For the song "Never"
Rich, Young and Pretty Rich, Young and Pretty
Sammy Cahn, Nicholas Brodszky For the song "Wonder Why"
Golden Girl Golden Girl
Lionel Newman, Eliot Daniel For the song "Never"
Rich, Young and Pretty Rich, Young and Pretty
Sammy Cahn, Nicholas Brodszky For the song "Wonder Why"
The Strip The Strip
Oscar Hammerstein II, Bert Kalmar, Harry Ruby For the song "A Kiss to Build a Dream On". The nomination for Bert Kalmar was posthumous.
Royal Wedding 6.7
Royal Wedding
Burton Lane, Alan Jay Lerner For the song "Too Late Now"
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
An American in Paris 7.4
An American in Paris American In Paris, An
E. Preston Ames, Cedric Gibbons, F. Keogh Gleason, Edwin B. Willis
Winner
An American in Paris 7.4
An American in Paris American In Paris, An
E. Preston Ames, Cedric Gibbons, F. Keogh Gleason, Edwin B. Willis
Winner
A Streetcar Named Desire 7.9
A Streetcar Named Desire
Richard Day, George James Hopkins
Winner
All nominees
Quo Vadis 7.2
Quo Vadis
Edward C. Carfagno, Cedric Gibbons, William A. Horning, Hugh Hunt
The House on Telegraph Hill The House on Telegraph Hill
John DeCuir, Paul S. Fox, Thomas Little, Lyle R. Wheeler
David and Bathsheba David and Bathsheba
George W. Davis, Paul S. Fox, Thomas Little, Lyle R. Wheeler
The Tales of Hoffmann 7.1
The Tales of Hoffmann
Hein Heckroth
Too Young to Kiss Too Young to Kiss
Cedric Gibbons, Paul Groesse, Jack D. Moore, Edwin B. Willis
David and Bathsheba David and Bathsheba
George W. Davis, Paul S. Fox, Thomas Little, Lyle R. Wheeler
La Ronde La ronde
Jean d'Eaubonne
On the Riviera On the Riviera
Leland Fuller, Thomas Little, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler, Joseph C. Wright
Fourteen Hours 7.1
Fourteen Hours
Leland Fuller, Thomas Little, Fred J. Rode, Lyle R. Wheeler
The House on Telegraph Hill The House on Telegraph Hill
John DeCuir, Paul S. Fox, Thomas Little, Lyle R. Wheeler
On the Riviera On the Riviera
Leland Fuller, Thomas Little, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler, Joseph C. Wright
Quo Vadis 7.2
Quo Vadis
Edward C. Carfagno, Cedric Gibbons, William A. Horning, Hugh Hunt
Fourteen Hours 7.1
Fourteen Hours
Leland Fuller, Thomas Little, Fred J. Rode, Lyle R. Wheeler
Too Young to Kiss Too Young to Kiss
Cedric Gibbons, Paul Groesse, Jack D. Moore, Edwin B. Willis
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
When Worlds Collide When Worlds Collide
Winner
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
A Place in the Sun 7.1
A Place in the Sun
Harry Brown, Michael Wilson
Winner
All nominees
La Ronde La ronde
Jacques Natanson, Max Ophüls
A Streetcar Named Desire 7.9
A Streetcar Named Desire
Tennessee Williams
Detective Story 7.5
Detective Story
Robert Wyler, Philip Yordan
The African Queen 7.8
The African Queen
John Huston, James Agee
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Two Mouseketeers The Two Mouseketeers
Fred Quimby
Winner
All nominees
Rooty Toot Toot Rooty Toot Toot
Stephen Bosustow
Lambert the Sheepish Lion Lambert the Sheepish Lion
Walt Disney
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Kon-Tiki Kon-Tiki
Olle Nordemar
Winner
All nominees
I Was a Communist for the F.B.I. I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.
Bryan Foy
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Benjy Benjy
Fred Cinneman
Winner
All nominees
The Seeing Eye The Seeing Eye
Gordon Hollingshead
One Who Came Back One Who Came Back
Owen Crump
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Nature's Half Acre Nature's Half Acre
Walt Disney Paul J. Smith accepting the award.
Winner
World of Kids World of Kids
Robert Youngson
Winner
All nominees
Balzac Balzac
Ridin' the Rails Ridin' the Rails
Jack Eaton
The Story of Time The Story of Time
Robert G. Leffingwell
Danger Under the Sea Danger Under the Sea
Tom Mead
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
An American in Paris 7.4
An American in Paris American In Paris, An
Alan Jay Lerner
Winner
All nominees
Ace in the Hole 8.0
Ace in the Hole
Billy Wilder, Walter Newman, Lesser Samuels
Ace in the Hole 8.0
Ace in the Hole
Billy Wilder, Walter Newman, Lesser Samuels
Go for Broke! Go for Broke!
Robert Pirosh
David and Bathsheba David and Bathsheba
Philip Dunne
The Well The Well
Clarence Greene, Russell Rouse
Oscar / Best Sound
The Great Caruso 6.5
The Great Caruso
Douglas Shearer
Winner
All nominees
Bright Victory Bright Victory
Leslie I. Carey
Two Tickets to Broadway Two Tickets to Broadway
John Aalberg
I Want You I Want You
Gordon Sawyer
A Streetcar Named Desire 7.9
A Streetcar Named Desire
Nathan Levinson
Oscar / Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
Seven Days to Noon Seven Days to Noon
James Bernard, Paul Dehn
Winner
All nominees
Here Comes the Groom Here Comes the Groom
Liam O'Brien, Robert Riskin
Here Comes the Groom Here Comes the Groom
Liam O'Brien, Robert Riskin
The Frogmen The Frogmen
Oscar Millard
Teresa Teresa
Alfred Hayes, Stewart Stern
Bullfighter and the Lady Bullfighter and the Lady
Budd Boetticher, Ray Nazarro
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Gordon Jennings
For the design, construction and application of a servo-operated recording and repeating device.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Arthur Freed
Winner
Honorary Award
Rashomon 7.9
Rashomon
Japan. Voted by the Board of Governors as the most outstanding foreign language film released in the United States during 1951.
Winner
