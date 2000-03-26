Menu
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 2000
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 2000
Site
Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
26 March 2000
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
7.9
American Beauty
Bruce Cohen, Dan Jinks
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.9
The Green Mile
Frank Darabont, David Valdes
Watch trailer
7.8
The Cider House Rules
Richard N. Gladstein
8.9
The Green Mile
Frank Darabont, David Valdes
Watch trailer
8.0
The Sixth Sense
Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Barry Mendel
8.0
The Insider
Michael Mann, Pieter Jan Brugge
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
American Beauty
Winner
All nominees
Richard Farnsworth
The Straight Story
Sweet and Lowdown
Denzel Washington
The Hurricane
Russell Crowe
The Insider
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Hilary Swank
Boys Don't Cry
Winner
All nominees
Julianne Moore
The End of the Affair
Meryl Streep
Music of the Heart
Annette Bening
American Beauty
Janet McTeer
Tumbleweeds
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Michael Caine
The Cider House Rules
Winner
All nominees
Tom Cruise
Magnolia
Jude Law
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Haley Joel Osment
The Sixth Sense
Michael Clarke Duncan
The Green Mile
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Girl, Interrupted
Winner
All nominees
Toni Collette
The Sixth Sense
Chloe Sevigny
Boys Don't Cry
Samantha Morton
Sweet and Lowdown
Catherine Keener
Being John Malkovich
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Sam Mendes
American Beauty
Winner
All nominees
M. Night Shyamalan
The Sixth Sense
Michael Mann
The Insider
Lasse Hallström
The Cider House Rules
Spike Jonze
Being John Malkovich
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
7.9
American Beauty
Conrad L. Hall
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.0
The Insider
Dante Spinotti
6.7
Snow Falling on Cedars
Robert Richardson
7.8
Sleepy Hollow
Sleepy hollow
Emmanuel Lubezki
6.3
The End of the Affair
The End Of The Affair
Roger Pratt
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
7.3
Topsy-Turvy
Lindy Hemming
Winner
All nominees
7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Gary Jones, Ann Roth
7.1
Titus
Milena Canonero
7.8
Sleepy Hollow
Sleepy hollow
Colleen Atwood
7.6
Anna and the King
Anna And The King
Jenny Beavan
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
8.7
The Matrix
Zach Staenberg
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.9
American Beauty
Tariq Anwar, Christopher Greenbury
Watch trailer
8.0
The Sixth Sense
Andrew Mondshein
7.9
American Beauty
Tariq Anwar, Christopher Greenbury
Watch trailer
7.8
The Cider House Rules
Lisa Zeno Churgin
8.0
The Insider
William Goldenberg, David Rosenbloom, Paul Rubell
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
7.3
Topsy-Turvy
Christine Blundell, Trefor Proud
Winner
7.3
Topsy-Turvy
Christine Blundell, Trefor Proud
Winner
All nominees
6.9
Bicentennial Man
Greg Cannom
6.8
Life
Rick Baker
7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Michèle Burke, Mike Smithson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
7.6
The Red Violin
The Red Violin / Le violon rouge
John Corigliano
Winner
All nominees
7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Gabriel Yared
8.1
Angela's Ashes
John Williams
7.8
The Cider House Rules
Rachel Portman
7.9
American Beauty
Thomas Newman
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
7.8
Tarzan
Phil Collins
For the song "You'll Be In My Heart".
Winner
All nominees
7.7
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut
Marc Shaiman, Trey Parker
For the song "Blame Canada".
7.8
Magnolia
Aimee Mann
For the song "Save Me".
6.8
Music of the Heart
Diane Warren
For the song "Music Of My Heart".
7.6
Toy Story 2
Randy Newman
For the song "When She Loved Me".
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
7.8
Sleepy Hollow
Sleepy hollow
Rick Heinrichs, Peter Young
Winner
All nominees
7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Bruno Cesari, Roy Walker
7.8
The Cider House Rules
David Gropman, Beth A. Rubino
7.3
Topsy-Turvy
John Bush, Eve Stewart
7.6
Anna and the King
Anna And The King
Luciana Arrighi, Ian Whittaker
7.3
Topsy-Turvy
John Bush, Eve Stewart
7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Bruno Cesari, Roy Walker
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
8.7
The Matrix
Steve Courtley, John Gaeta, Janek Sirrs, Jon Thum
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Rob Coleman, John Knoll, Dennis Muren, Scott Squires
6.0
Stuart Little
John Dykstra, Eric Allard, Henry F. Anderson III, Jerome Chen
7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Rob Coleman, John Knoll, Dennis Muren, Scott Squires
6.0
Stuart Little
John Dykstra, Eric Allard, Henry F. Anderson III, Jerome Chen
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
7.8
The Cider House Rules
John Irving
Winner
All nominees
8.0
The Insider
Michael Mann, Eric Roth
7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Anthony Minghella
7.4
Election
Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor
8.9
The Green Mile
Frank Darabont
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
7.7
The Old Man And The Sea
Aleksandr Petrov
Winner
All nominees
When the Day Breaks
When the Day Breaks
Amanda Forbis, Wendy Tilby
When the Day Breaks
When the Day Breaks
Amanda Forbis, Wendy Tilby
My Grandmother Ironed the King's Shirts
My Grandmother Ironed the King's Shirts
Torill Kove
Humdrum
Humdrum
Peter Peake
3 Misses
3 Misses
Paul Driessen
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
7.8
One Day in September
Arthur Cohn, Kevin Macdonald
Winner
All nominees
Speaking in Strings
Speaking in Strings
Paola di Florio, Lilibet Foster
On the Ropes
On the Ropes
Nanette Burstein, Brett Morgen
7.7
Buena Vista Social Club
Wim Wenders, Ulrich Felsberg
Genghis Blues
Genghis Blues
Adrian Belic, Roko Belic
7.7
Buena Vista Social Club
Wim Wenders, Ulrich Felsberg
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
King Gimp
King Gimp
Susan Hannah Hadary, William A. Whiteford
Winner
King Gimp
King Gimp
Susan Hannah Hadary, William A. Whiteford
Winner
All nominees
Eyewitness
Eyewitness
Bert Van Bork
The Wildest Show in the South: The Angola Prison Rodeo
The Wildest Show in the South: The Angola Prison Rodeo
Simeon Soffer, Jonathan Stack
The Wildest Show in the South: The Angola Prison Rodeo
The Wildest Show in the South: The Angola Prison Rodeo
Simeon Soffer, Jonathan Stack
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
8.7
The Matrix
Dane A. Davis
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.6
Fight Club
Richard Hymns, Ren Klyce
Watch trailer
7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Tom Bellfort, Ben Burtt
8.6
Fight Club
Richard Hymns, Ren Klyce
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
7.6
All About My Mother
Todo sobre mi madre
Spain.
Winner
All nominees
7.4
East/West
East-west
France.
6.2
Himalaya
Nepal.
6.8
Solomon & Gaenor
Solomon and Gaenor
United Kingdom.
6.8
Under the Sun
Under solen
Sweden.
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
My Mother Dreams the Satan's Disciples in New York
My Mother Dreams the Satan's Disciples in New York
Barbara Schock, Tammy Tiehel
Winner
My Mother Dreams the Satan's Disciples in New York
My Mother Dreams the Satan's Disciples in New York
Barbara Schock, Tammy Tiehel
Winner
All nominees
Theis and Nico
Bror, min bror
Henrik Ruben Genz, Michael W. Horsten
Killing Joe
Killing Joe
Mehdi Norowzian, Steve Wax
Stora & små mirakel
Stora & små mirakel
Marcus Olsson
Killing Joe
Killing Joe
Mehdi Norowzian, Steve Wax
Kleingeld
Kleingeld
Marc-Andreas Bochert, Gabriele Lins
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
7.9
American Beauty
Alan Ball Jr.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.0
The Sixth Sense
M. Night Shyamalan
7.8
Being John Malkovich
Charlie Kaufman
7.3
Topsy-Turvy
Mike Leigh
7.8
Magnolia
Paul Thomas Anderson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
8.7
The Matrix
David E. Campbell, John T. Reitz, Gregg Rudloff, David Lee
Winner
Watch trailer
8.7
The Matrix
David E. Campbell, John T. Reitz, Gregg Rudloff, David Lee
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.0
The Insider
Doug Hemphill, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff
7.7
The Mummy
Chris Carpenter, Rick Kline, Chris Munro, Leslie Shatz
8.9
The Green Mile
Elliot Tyson, Willie D. Burton, Michael Herbick, Robert J. Litt
Watch trailer
7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Gari Ridstrom, Shawn Murphy, Tom Johnson, John Midgley
7.7
The Mummy
Chris Carpenter, Rick Kline, Chris Munro, Leslie Shatz
8.9
The Green Mile
Elliot Tyson, Willie D. Burton, Michael Herbick, Robert J. Litt
Watch trailer
7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Gari Ridstrom, Shawn Murphy, Tom Johnson, John Midgley
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Huw Gwyllyn
For the design and development of the AMS/Neve-Logic Digital Film Console for motion picture sound mixing.
Winner
Nick Phillips
For the design and development of the three-axis Libra III remote control camera head.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Warren Beatty
Winner
Honorary Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
