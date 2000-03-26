Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 2000

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 2000

Site Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 26 March 2000
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
American Beauty 7.9
American Beauty
Bruce Cohen, Dan Jinks
Winner
The Green Mile 8.9
The Green Mile
Frank Darabont, David Valdes
The Cider House Rules 7.8
The Cider House Rules
Richard N. Gladstein
The Sixth Sense 8.0
The Sixth Sense
Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Barry Mendel
The Insider 8.0
The Insider
Michael Mann, Pieter Jan Brugge
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
American Beauty
Winner
Richard Farnsworth
The Straight Story
Sweet and Lowdown
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
The Hurricane
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
The Insider
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank
Boys Don't Cry
Winner
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
The End of the Affair
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Music of the Heart
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
American Beauty
Janet McTeer
Janet McTeer
Tumbleweeds
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
The Cider House Rules
Winner
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
Magnolia
Jude Law
Jude Law
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Haley Joel Osment
Haley Joel Osment
The Sixth Sense
Michael Clarke Duncan
Michael Clarke Duncan
The Green Mile
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Girl, Interrupted
Winner
Toni Collette
Toni Collette
The Sixth Sense
Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny
Boys Don't Cry
Samantha Morton
Samantha Morton
Sweet and Lowdown
Catherine Keener
Catherine Keener
Being John Malkovich
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Sam Mendes
Sam Mendes
American Beauty
Winner
M. Night Shyamalan
M. Night Shyamalan
The Sixth Sense
Michael Mann
Michael Mann
The Insider
Lasse Hallström
Lasse Hallström
The Cider House Rules
Spike Jonze
Being John Malkovich
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
American Beauty 7.9
American Beauty
Conrad L. Hall
Winner
The Insider 8.0
The Insider
Dante Spinotti
Snow Falling on Cedars 6.7
Snow Falling on Cedars
Robert Richardson
Sleepy Hollow 7.8
Sleepy Hollow Sleepy hollow
Emmanuel Lubezki
The End of the Affair 6.3
The End of the Affair The End Of The Affair
Roger Pratt
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Topsy-Turvy 7.3
Topsy-Turvy
Lindy Hemming
Winner
The Talented Mr. Ripley 7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Gary Jones, Ann Roth
Titus 7.1
Titus
Milena Canonero
Sleepy Hollow 7.8
Sleepy Hollow Sleepy hollow
Colleen Atwood
Anna and the King 7.6
Anna and the King Anna And The King
Jenny Beavan
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
The Matrix 8.7
The Matrix
Zach Staenberg
Winner
American Beauty 7.9
American Beauty
Tariq Anwar, Christopher Greenbury
The Sixth Sense 8.0
The Sixth Sense
Andrew Mondshein
The Cider House Rules 7.8
The Cider House Rules
Lisa Zeno Churgin
The Insider 8.0
The Insider
William Goldenberg, David Rosenbloom, Paul Rubell
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Topsy-Turvy 7.3
Topsy-Turvy
Christine Blundell, Trefor Proud
Winner
Bicentennial Man 6.9
Bicentennial Man
Greg Cannom
Life 6.8
Life
Rick Baker
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Michèle Burke, Mike Smithson
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
The Red Violin 7.6
The Red Violin The Red Violin / Le violon rouge
John Corigliano
Winner
The Talented Mr. Ripley 7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Gabriel Yared
Angela's Ashes 8.1
Angela's Ashes
John Williams
The Cider House Rules 7.8
The Cider House Rules
Rachel Portman
American Beauty 7.9
American Beauty
Thomas Newman
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Tarzan 7.8
Tarzan
Phil Collins For the song "You'll Be In My Heart".
Winner
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut 7.7
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut
Marc Shaiman, Trey Parker For the song "Blame Canada".
Magnolia 7.8
Magnolia
Aimee Mann For the song "Save Me".
Music of the Heart 6.8
Music of the Heart
Diane Warren For the song "Music Of My Heart".
Toy Story 2 7.6
Toy Story 2
Randy Newman For the song "When She Loved Me".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Sleepy Hollow 7.8
Sleepy Hollow Sleepy hollow
Rick Heinrichs, Peter Young
Winner
The Talented Mr. Ripley 7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Bruno Cesari, Roy Walker
The Cider House Rules 7.8
The Cider House Rules
David Gropman, Beth A. Rubino
Topsy-Turvy 7.3
Topsy-Turvy
John Bush, Eve Stewart
Anna and the King 7.6
Anna and the King Anna And The King
Luciana Arrighi, Ian Whittaker
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
The Matrix 8.7
The Matrix
Steve Courtley, John Gaeta, Janek Sirrs, Jon Thum
Winner
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace 7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Rob Coleman, John Knoll, Dennis Muren, Scott Squires
Stuart Little 6.0
Stuart Little
John Dykstra, Eric Allard, Henry F. Anderson III, Jerome Chen
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
The Cider House Rules 7.8
The Cider House Rules
John Irving
Winner
The Insider 8.0
The Insider
Michael Mann, Eric Roth
The Talented Mr. Ripley 7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Anthony Minghella
Election 7.4
Election
Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor
The Green Mile 8.9
The Green Mile
Frank Darabont
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Old Man And The Sea 7.7
The Old Man And The Sea
Aleksandr Petrov
Winner
When the Day Breaks When the Day Breaks
Amanda Forbis, Wendy Tilby
My Grandmother Ironed the King's Shirts My Grandmother Ironed the King's Shirts
Torill Kove
Humdrum Humdrum
Peter Peake
3 Misses 3 Misses
Paul Driessen
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
One Day in September 7.8
One Day in September
Arthur Cohn, Kevin Macdonald
Winner
Speaking in Strings Speaking in Strings
Paola di Florio, Lilibet Foster
On the Ropes On the Ropes
Nanette Burstein, Brett Morgen
Buena Vista Social Club 7.7
Buena Vista Social Club
Wim Wenders, Ulrich Felsberg
Genghis Blues Genghis Blues
Adrian Belic, Roko Belic
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
King Gimp King Gimp
Susan Hannah Hadary, William A. Whiteford
Winner
Eyewitness Eyewitness
Bert Van Bork
The Wildest Show in the South: The Angola Prison Rodeo The Wildest Show in the South: The Angola Prison Rodeo
Simeon Soffer, Jonathan Stack
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
The Matrix 8.7
The Matrix
Dane A. Davis
Winner
Fight Club 8.6
Fight Club
Richard Hymns, Ren Klyce
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace 7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Tom Bellfort, Ben Burtt
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
All About My Mother 7.6
All About My Mother Todo sobre mi madre
Spain.
Winner
East/West 7.4
East/West East-west
France.
Himalaya 6.2
Himalaya
Nepal.
Solomon & Gaenor 6.8
Solomon & Gaenor Solomon and Gaenor
United Kingdom.
Under the Sun 6.8
Under the Sun Under solen
Sweden.
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
My Mother Dreams the Satan's Disciples in New York My Mother Dreams the Satan's Disciples in New York
Barbara Schock, Tammy Tiehel
Winner
Theis and Nico Bror, min bror
Henrik Ruben Genz, Michael W. Horsten
Killing Joe Killing Joe
Mehdi Norowzian, Steve Wax
Stora & små mirakel Stora & små mirakel
Marcus Olsson
Kleingeld Kleingeld
Marc-Andreas Bochert, Gabriele Lins
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
American Beauty 7.9
American Beauty
Alan Ball Jr.
Winner
The Sixth Sense 8.0
The Sixth Sense
M. Night Shyamalan
Being John Malkovich 7.8
Being John Malkovich
Charlie Kaufman
Topsy-Turvy 7.3
Topsy-Turvy
Mike Leigh
Magnolia 7.8
Magnolia
Paul Thomas Anderson
Oscar / Best Sound
The Matrix 8.7
The Matrix
David E. Campbell, John T. Reitz, Gregg Rudloff, David Lee
Winner
The Insider 8.0
The Insider
Doug Hemphill, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff
The Mummy 7.7
The Mummy
Chris Carpenter, Rick Kline, Chris Munro, Leslie Shatz
The Green Mile 8.9
The Green Mile
Elliot Tyson, Willie D. Burton, Michael Herbick, Robert J. Litt
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace 7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Gari Ridstrom, Shawn Murphy, Tom Johnson, John Midgley
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace 7.0
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Gari Ridstrom, Shawn Murphy, Tom Johnson, John Midgley
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Huw Gwyllyn
For the design and development of the AMS/Neve-Logic Digital Film Console for motion picture sound mixing.
Winner
Nick Phillips
For the design and development of the three-axis Libra III remote control camera head.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Warren Beatty
Warren Beatty
Winner
Honorary Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
