Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1951

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1951

Site Pantages Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA
Date 29 March 1951
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
All About Eve 7.8
All About Eve
Derril F. Zanuk
Winner
All nominees
Father of the Bride 7.4
Father of the Bride
Pandro S. Berman
Sunset Blvd. 7.3
Sunset Blvd. Sunset Blvd
Charles Brackett
Born Yesterday 7.6
Born Yesterday
S. Sylvan Simon
King Solomon's Mines 6.8
King Solomon's Mines
Sam Zimbalist
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
José Ferrer
José Ferrer
Cyrano de Bergerac
Winner
All nominees
William Holden
William Holden
Sunset Blvd.
Louis Calhern
The Magnificent Yankee
Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy
Father of the Bride
James Stewart
James Stewart
Harvey
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Judy Holliday
Born Yesterday Judy Holliday was not present at the awards ceremony but watched it with several nominees in New York including fellow-best actress candidate Gloria Swanson. In Hollywood, Ethel Barrymore accepted on her behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Bette Davis
Bette Davis
All About Eve
Gloria Swanson
Gloria Swanson
Sunset Blvd.
Anne Baxter
All About Eve
Eleanor Parker
Caged
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Doug Sanders
All About Eve
Winner
All nominees
Erich von Stroheim
Sunset Blvd.
Edmund Gwenn
Mister 880
Jeff Chandler
Broken Arrow
Sam Jaffe
The Asphalt Jungle
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Josephine Hull
Harvey
Winner
All nominees
Thelma Ritter
All About Eve
Hope Emerson
Caged
Nancy Olson
Sunset Blvd.
Celeste Holm
All About Eve
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Joseph L. Mankiewicz
All About Eve
Winner
All nominees
Billy Wilder
Sunset Blvd.
George Cukor
Born Yesterday
Carol Reed
The Third Man
John Huston
The Asphalt Jungle
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
The Third Man 7.7
The Third Man
Robert Krasker
Winner
King Solomon's Mines 6.8
King Solomon's Mines
Robert Surtees
Winner
All nominees
The Asphalt Jungle 7.4
The Asphalt Jungle
Harold Rosson
All About Eve 7.8
All About Eve
Milton R. Krasner
Broken Arrow Broken Arrow
Ernest Palmer
The Furies The Furies
Victor Milner
The Flame and the Arrow The Flame and the Arrow
Ernest Haller
Annie Get Your Gun Annie Get Your Gun
Charles Rosher
Samson and Delilah 6.8
Samson and Delilah
George Barnes
Sunset Blvd. 7.3
Sunset Blvd. Sunset Blvd
John F. Seitz
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Samson and Delilah 6.8
Samson and Delilah
Edith Head, Dorothy Jeakins, Elois Jenssen, Gile Steele, Gwen Wakeling
Winner
All About Eve 7.8
All About Eve
Edith Head, Charles Le Maire
Winner
All About Eve 7.8
All About Eve
Edith Head, Charles Le Maire
Winner
Samson and Delilah 6.8
Samson and Delilah
Edith Head, Dorothy Jeakins, Elois Jenssen, Gile Steele, Gwen Wakeling
Winner
All nominees
The Black Rose The Black Rose
Michael Whittaker
That Forsyte Woman That Forsyte Woman
Walter Plunkett, Valles
The Magnificent Yankee The Magnificent Yankee
Walter Plunkett
Born Yesterday 7.6
Born Yesterday
Jean Louis
That Forsyte Woman That Forsyte Woman
Walter Plunkett, Valles
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
King Solomon's Mines 6.8
King Solomon's Mines
Conrad A. Nervig, Ralph E. Winters
Winner
All nominees
Sunset Blvd. 7.3
Sunset Blvd. Sunset Blvd
Doane Harrison, Arthur P. Schmidt
Annie Get Your Gun Annie Get Your Gun
James E. Newcom
The Third Man 7.7
The Third Man
Oswald Hafenrichter
Sunset Blvd. 7.3
Sunset Blvd. Sunset Blvd
Doane Harrison, Arthur P. Schmidt
All About Eve 7.8
All About Eve
Barbara McLean
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Annie Get Your Gun Annie Get Your Gun
Adolph Deutsch, Roger Edens
Winner
Sunset Blvd. 7.3
Sunset Blvd. Sunset Blvd
Franz Waxman
Winner
All nominees
The Flame and the Arrow The Flame and the Arrow
Max Steiner
All About Eve 7.8
All About Eve
Alfred Newman
I'll Get By I'll Get By
Lionel Newman
Three Little Words 6.9
Three Little Words
André Previn
Cinderella 7.3
Cinderella
Oliver Wallace, Paul J. Smith
Samson and Delilah 6.8
Samson and Delilah
Victor Young
The West Point Story The West Point Story
Ray Heindorf
No Sad Songs for Me 6.6
No Sad Songs for Me
George Duning
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Captain Carey, U.S.A. Captain Carey, U.S.A.
Ray Evans, Jay Livingston For the song "Mona Lisa"
Winner
All nominees
Singing Guns Singing Guns
Fred Glickman, Hy Heath, Johnny Lange For the song "Mule Train"
The Toast of New Orleans 6.4
The Toast of New Orleans
Sammy Cahn, Nicholas Brodszky For the song "Be My Love"
Wabash Avenue Wabash Avenue
Mack Gordon, Josef Myrow For the song "Wilhelmina"
Cinderella 7.3
Cinderella
Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston For the song "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo"
Singing Guns Singing Guns
Fred Glickman, Hy Heath, Johnny Lange For the song "Mule Train"
Wabash Avenue Wabash Avenue
Mack Gordon, Josef Myrow For the song "Wilhelmina"
Cinderella 7.3
Cinderella
Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston For the song "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo"
The Toast of New Orleans 6.4
The Toast of New Orleans
Sammy Cahn, Nicholas Brodszky For the song "Be My Love"
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Sunset Blvd. 7.3
Sunset Blvd. Sunset Blvd
Sam Comer, Hans Dreier, John Meehan, Ray Moyer
Winner
Samson and Delilah 6.8
Samson and Delilah
Sam Comer, Hans Dreier, Ray Moyer, Walter H. Tyler
Winner
Samson and Delilah 6.8
Samson and Delilah
Sam Comer, Hans Dreier, Ray Moyer, Walter H. Tyler
Winner
Sunset Blvd. 7.3
Sunset Blvd. Sunset Blvd
Sam Comer, Hans Dreier, John Meehan, Ray Moyer
Winner
All nominees
Destination Moon Destination Moon
Ernst Fegté, George Sawley
All About Eve 7.8
All About Eve
George W. Davis, Thomas Little, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler
The Red Danube The Red Danube
Cedric Gibbons, Hugh Hunt, Hans Peters, Edwin B. Willis
Annie Get Your Gun Annie Get Your Gun
Cedric Gibbons, Paul Groesse, Richard Pefferle, Edwin B. Willis
Annie Get Your Gun Annie Get Your Gun
Cedric Gibbons, Paul Groesse, Richard Pefferle, Edwin B. Willis
Destination Moon Destination Moon
Ernst Fegté, George Sawley
The Red Danube The Red Danube
Cedric Gibbons, Hugh Hunt, Hans Peters, Edwin B. Willis
All About Eve 7.8
All About Eve
George W. Davis, Thomas Little, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Destination Moon Destination Moon
Winner
All nominees
Samson and Delilah 6.8
Samson and Delilah
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
All About Eve 7.8
All About Eve
Joseph L. Mankiewicz
Winner
All nominees
Broken Arrow Broken Arrow
Albert Maltz Originally Michael Blankfort had been listed for this nomination. Blankfort fronted for Maltz, who was a blacklisted writer at the time. Following research by the Writers Guild of America West in July 1991, the Academy officially attributed the nomination to Maltz and removed Blankford.
Born Yesterday 7.6
Born Yesterday
Albert Mannheimer
The Asphalt Jungle 7.4
The Asphalt Jungle
John Huston, Ben Maddow
Father of the Bride 7.4
Father of the Bride
Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett
Father of the Bride 7.4
Father of the Bride
Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Gerald McBoing-Boing Gerald McBoing-Boing
Stephen Bosustow
Winner
All nominees
Trouble Indemnity Trouble Indemnity
Stephen Bosustow
Jerry's Cousin Jerry's Cousin
Fred Quimby
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Titan: Story of Michelangelo The Titan: Story of Michelangelo
Robert Snyder
Winner
All nominees
With These Hands With These Hands
Jack Arnold, Lee Goodman
With These Hands With These Hands
Jack Arnold, Lee Goodman
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Why Korea? Why Korea?
Edmund Reek
Winner
All nominees
The Fight: Science Against Cancer The Fight: Science Against Cancer
Steps of Age The Stairs
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Beaver Valley Beaver Valley
Walt Disney
Winner
Grandad of Races Grandad of Races
Gordon Hollingshead
Winner
All nominees
My Country 'Tis of Thee My Country 'Tis of Thee
Gordon Hollingshead
Grandma Moses Grandma Moses
Blaze Busters Blaze Busters
Robert Youngson
Wrong Way Butch Wrong Way Butch
Pete Smith
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Sunset Blvd. 7.3
Sunset Blvd. Sunset Blvd
Billy Wilder, Charles Brackett, D.M. Marshman Jr.
Winner
All nominees
Caged Caged
Virginia Kellogg, Bernard C. Schoenfeld
Caged Caged
Virginia Kellogg, Bernard C. Schoenfeld
Adam's Rib 7.5
Adam's Rib
Ruth Gordon, Garson Kanin
No Way Out No Way Out
Joseph L. Mankiewicz, Lesser Samuels
The Men 7.1
The Men
Carl Foreman
Oscar / Best Sound
All About Eve 7.8
All About Eve
Thomas T. Moulton
Winner
All nominees
Trio Trio
Cyril Crowhurst
Our Very Own 6.7
Our Very Own
Gordon Sawyer
Cinderella 7.3
Cinderella
C.O. Slyfield
Louisa Louisa
Leslie I. Carey
Oscar / Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
Panic in the Streets Panic in the Streets
Edna Anhalt, Edward Anhalt
Winner
Panic in the Streets Panic in the Streets
Edna Anhalt, Edward Anhalt
Winner
All nominees
Bitter Rice 7.6
Bitter Rice Riso amaro
Giuseppe De Santis, Carlo Lizzani
The Gunfighter The Gunfighter
William Bowers, André De Toth
When Willie Comes Marching Home When Willie Comes Marching Home
Sy Gomberg
Mystery Street Mystery Street
Leonard Spigelgass
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
John P. Livadary
For the development of a multi-track magnetic re-recording system.
Winner
Loren L. Ryder
For the first studio-wide application of magnetic sound recording to motion picture production.
Winner
James B. Gordon
For the design and development of a multiple-image film viewer.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Derril F. Zanuk
Winner
Honorary Award
The Walls of Malapaga 6.8
The Walls of Malapaga Mura di Malapaga, Le
France/Italy. Voted by the Board of Governors as the most outstanding foreign language film released in the United States in 1950.
Winner
