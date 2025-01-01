Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1953

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1953

Site Pantages Theatre / NBC International Theatre
Date 19 March 1953
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
The Greatest Show on Earth The Greatest Show on Earth
Sesil B. DeMill
Winner
All nominees
Ivanhoe 6.8
Ivanhoe
Pandro S. Berman
The Quiet Man The Quiet Man
John Ford, Merian K. Kuper
High Noon 7.9
High Noon
Stanley Kramer
Moulin Rouge 7.4
Moulin Rouge Moulin rouge
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Gary Cooper
Gary Cooper
High Noon Gary Cooper was not present at the awards ceremony. John Wayne accepted on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
The Bad and the Beautiful
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Viva Zapata!
José Ferrer
José Ferrer
Moulin Rouge
Alec Guinness
The Lavender Hill Mob
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Shirley Booth
Come Back, Little Sheba
Winner
All nominees
Bette Davis
Bette Davis
The Star
Susan Hayward
With a Song in My Heart
Joan Crawford
Joan Crawford
Sudden Fear
Julie Harris
The Member of the Wedding
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Anthony Quinn
Anthony Quinn
Viva Zapata! Anthony Quinn was not present at the awards ceremony. His wife Katherine DeMille accepted on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Jack Palance
Jack Palance
Sudden Fear
Victor McLaglen
The Quiet Man
Arthur Hunnicutt
The Big Sky
Richard Burton
Richard Burton
My Cousin Rachel
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Gloria Grahame
The Bad and the Beautiful
Winner
All nominees
Colette Marchand
Moulin Rouge
Thelma Ritter
With a Song in My Heart
Jean Hagen
Singin' in the Rain
Terry Moore
Come Back, Little Sheba
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
John Ford
John Ford
The Quiet Man
Winner
All nominees
Joseph L. Mankiewicz
5 Fingers
Sesil B. DeMill
The Greatest Show on Earth
Fred Cinneman
High Noon
John Huston
Moulin Rouge
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
The Bad and the Beautiful 7.8
The Bad and the Beautiful
Robert Surtees
Winner
The Quiet Man The Quiet Man
Winton C. Hoch, Archie Stout
Winner
All nominees
Million Dollar Mermaid Million Dollar Mermaid
George J. Folsey
Ivanhoe 6.8
Ivanhoe
Freddie Young
The Big Sky 6.9
The Big Sky
Russell Harlan
My Cousin Rachel 7.0
My Cousin Rachel
Joseph LaShelle
The Snows of Kilimanjaro 6.6
The Snows of Kilimanjaro The Snows Of Kilimanjaro
Leon Shamroy
Navajo Navajo
Virgil Miller
Hans Christian Andersen Hans Christian Andersen
Harry Stradling Sr.
Sudden Fear Sudden Fear
Charles Lang
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
The Bad and the Beautiful 7.8
The Bad and the Beautiful
Helen Rose
Winner
All nominees
The Greatest Show on Earth The Greatest Show on Earth
Edith Head, Dorothy Jeakins, Miles White
Hans Christian Andersen Hans Christian Andersen
Antoni Clave, Barbara Karinska, Mary Wills
With a Song in My Heart With a Song in My Heart
Charles Le Maire
My Cousin Rachel 7.0
My Cousin Rachel
Dorothy Jeakins, Charles Le Maire
The Merry Widow The Merry Widow
Helen Rose, Gile Steele
Affair in Trinidad 6.7
Affair in Trinidad
Jean Louis
The Greatest Show on Earth The Greatest Show on Earth
Edith Head, Dorothy Jeakins, Miles White
Sudden Fear Sudden Fear
Sheila O'Brien
The Merry Widow The Merry Widow
Helen Rose, Gile Steele
Carrie 7.3
Carrie
Edith Head
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
High Noon 7.9
High Noon
Harry Gerstad, Elmo Williams
Winner
All nominees
Moulin Rouge 7.4
Moulin Rouge Moulin rouge
Ralph Kemplen
Flat Top Flat Top
William Austin
Come Back, Little Sheba Come Back, Little Sheba
Warren Low
The Greatest Show on Earth The Greatest Show on Earth
Anne Bauchens
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
With a Song in My Heart With a Song in My Heart
Alfred Newman
Winner
High Noon 7.9
High Noon
Dimitri Tiomkin
Winner
All nominees
Ivanhoe 6.8
Ivanhoe
Miklós Rózsa
The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima
Max Steiner
The Thief The Thief
Herschel Burke Gilbert
Singin' in the Rain 8.1
Singin' in the Rain
Lennie Hayton
Viva Zapata! 7.3
Viva Zapata!
Alex North
Hans Christian Andersen Hans Christian Andersen
Walter Scharf
The Medium The Medium
Gian Carlo Menotti
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
High Noon 7.9
High Noon
Dimitri Tiomkin, Ned Washington For the song "High Noon (Do Not Forsake Me, Oh My Darlin')"
Winner
All nominees
Son of Paleface Son of Paleface
Jack Brooks For the song "Am I in Love"
Hans Christian Andersen Hans Christian Andersen
Frank Loesser For the song "Thumbelina"
Just for You 6.1
Just for You
Leo Robin, Harry Warren For the song "Zing a Little Zong"
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
The Bad and the Beautiful 7.8
The Bad and the Beautiful
Edward C. Carfagno, Cedric Gibbons, F. Keogh Gleason, Edwin B. Willis
Winner
Moulin Rouge 7.4
Moulin Rouge Moulin rouge
Paul Sheriff, Marcel Vertès
Winner
All nominees
My Cousin Rachel 7.0
My Cousin Rachel
John DeCuir, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler
Carrie 7.3
Carrie
Roland Anderson, Emile Kuri, Hal Pereira
The Merry Widow The Merry Widow
Cedric Gibbons, Paul Groesse, Arthur Krams, Edwin B. Willis
The Snows of Kilimanjaro 6.6
The Snows of Kilimanjaro The Snows Of Kilimanjaro
John DeCuir, Paul S. Fox, Thomas Little, Lyle R. Wheeler
Rashomon 7.9
Rashomon
Takashi Matsuyama, H. Motsumoto
Viva Zapata! 7.3
Viva Zapata!
Claude E. Carpenter, Leland Fuller, Thomas Little, Lyle R. Wheeler
The Quiet Man The Quiet Man
Frank Hotaling, John McCarthy Jr., Charles S. Thompson
Carrie 7.3
Carrie
Roland Anderson, Emile Kuri, Hal Pereira
Hans Christian Andersen Hans Christian Andersen
Howard Bristol, Antoni Clave, Richard Day
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Plymouth Adventure Plymouth Adventure
Winner
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
The Bad and the Beautiful 7.8
The Bad and the Beautiful
Charles Schnee
Winner
All nominees
5 Fingers 5 Fingers
Michael Wilson
High Noon 7.9
High Noon
Carl Foreman
The Quiet Man The Quiet Man
Frank S. Nugent
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Johann Mouse Johann Mouse
Fred Quimby
Winner
All nominees
The Romance of Transportation in Canada The Romance of Transportation in Canada
Tom Daly
Little Johnny Jet Little Johnny Jet
Fred Quimby
Madeline Madeline
Stephen Bosustow
Pink and Blue Blues Pink and Blue Blues
Stephen Bosustow
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Sea Around Us The Sea Around Us
Irwin Allen
Winner
All nominees
Navajo Navajo
Holl Bartlett
The Hoaxters The Hoaxters
Dore Schary
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Neighbours Neighbours
Norman McLaren
Winner
All nominees
The Garden Spider The Garden Spider
Alberto Ancilotto
Man Alive! Man Alive!
Stephen Bosustow
Devil Take Us Devil Take Us
Herbert Morgan
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Light in the Window Light in the Window
Boris Vermont
Winner
Water Birds Water Birds
Walt Disney
Winner
All nominees
Devil Take Us Devil Take Us
Herbert Morgan
Thar She Blows! Thar She Blows!
Gordon Hollingshead
Desert Killer Desert Killer
Gordon Hollingshead
Royal Scotland Royal Scotland
Neighbours Neighbours
Norman McLaren
Athletes of the Saddle Athletes of the Saddle
Jack Eaton
Bridge of Time Bridge of Time
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
The Lavender Hill Mob The Lavender Hill Mob
T.E.B. Clarke
Winner
All nominees
Pat and Mike 6.9
Pat and Mike
Ruth Gordon, Garson Kanin
The Sound Barrier The Sound Barrier
Terence Rattigan
Viva Zapata! 7.3
Viva Zapata!
John Steinbeck
The Atomic City The Atomic City
Sydney Boehm
Oscar / Best Sound
The Sound Barrier The Sound Barrier
Winner
All nominees
With a Song in My Heart With a Song in My Heart
Thomas T. Moulton
Hans Christian Andersen Hans Christian Andersen
Gordon Sawyer
The Promoter The Card
The Quiet Man The Quiet Man
Daniel J. Bloomberg
Oscar / Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
The Greatest Show on Earth The Greatest Show on Earth
Frank Cavett, Fredric M. Frank, Theodore St. John
Winner
All nominees
The Narrow Margin The Narrow Margin
Martin Goldsmith, Jack Leonard
The Pride of St. Louis The Pride of St. Louis
Guy Trosper
The Sniper The Sniper
Edna Anhalt, Edward Anhalt
My Son John My Son John
Leo MakKeri
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Sesil B. DeMill
Winner
Honorary Award
Forbidden Games 8.2
Forbidden Games Jeux Interdits
France. Best Foreign Language Film first released in the United States during 1952. Directed by 'René Clément' and Produced by 'Robert Dorfmann'.
Winner
