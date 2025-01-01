Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 1953
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1953
Site
Pantages Theatre / NBC International Theatre
Date
19 March 1953
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
The Greatest Show on Earth
The Greatest Show on Earth
Sesil B. DeMill
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Ivanhoe
Pandro S. Berman
The Quiet Man
The Quiet Man
John Ford, Merian K. Kuper
7.9
High Noon
Stanley Kramer
7.4
Moulin Rouge
Moulin rouge
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Gary Cooper
High Noon
Gary Cooper was not present at the awards ceremony. John Wayne accepted on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Kirk Douglas
The Bad and the Beautiful
Marlon Brando
Viva Zapata!
José Ferrer
Moulin Rouge
Alec Guinness
The Lavender Hill Mob
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Shirley Booth
Come Back, Little Sheba
Winner
All nominees
Bette Davis
The Star
Susan Hayward
With a Song in My Heart
Joan Crawford
Sudden Fear
Julie Harris
The Member of the Wedding
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Anthony Quinn
Viva Zapata!
Anthony Quinn was not present at the awards ceremony. His wife Katherine DeMille accepted on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Jack Palance
Sudden Fear
Victor McLaglen
The Quiet Man
Arthur Hunnicutt
The Big Sky
Richard Burton
My Cousin Rachel
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Gloria Grahame
The Bad and the Beautiful
Winner
All nominees
Colette Marchand
Moulin Rouge
Thelma Ritter
With a Song in My Heart
Jean Hagen
Singin' in the Rain
Terry Moore
Come Back, Little Sheba
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
John Ford
The Quiet Man
Winner
All nominees
Joseph L. Mankiewicz
5 Fingers
Sesil B. DeMill
The Greatest Show on Earth
Fred Cinneman
High Noon
John Huston
Moulin Rouge
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
7.8
The Bad and the Beautiful
Robert Surtees
Winner
The Quiet Man
The Quiet Man
Winton C. Hoch, Archie Stout
Winner
The Quiet Man
The Quiet Man
Winton C. Hoch, Archie Stout
Winner
All nominees
Million Dollar Mermaid
Million Dollar Mermaid
George J. Folsey
6.8
Ivanhoe
Freddie Young
6.9
The Big Sky
Russell Harlan
7.0
My Cousin Rachel
Joseph LaShelle
6.6
The Snows of Kilimanjaro
The Snows Of Kilimanjaro
Leon Shamroy
Navajo
Navajo
Virgil Miller
Hans Christian Andersen
Hans Christian Andersen
Harry Stradling Sr.
Sudden Fear
Sudden Fear
Charles Lang
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
7.8
The Bad and the Beautiful
Helen Rose
Winner
7.4
Moulin Rouge
Moulin rouge
Marcel Vertès
Winner
All nominees
The Greatest Show on Earth
The Greatest Show on Earth
Edith Head, Dorothy Jeakins, Miles White
Hans Christian Andersen
Hans Christian Andersen
Antoni Clave, Barbara Karinska, Mary Wills
With a Song in My Heart
With a Song in My Heart
Charles Le Maire
7.0
My Cousin Rachel
Dorothy Jeakins, Charles Le Maire
The Merry Widow
The Merry Widow
Helen Rose, Gile Steele
6.7
Affair in Trinidad
Jean Louis
The Greatest Show on Earth
The Greatest Show on Earth
Edith Head, Dorothy Jeakins, Miles White
Sudden Fear
Sudden Fear
Sheila O'Brien
The Merry Widow
The Merry Widow
Helen Rose, Gile Steele
7.3
Carrie
Edith Head
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
7.9
High Noon
Harry Gerstad, Elmo Williams
Winner
7.9
High Noon
Harry Gerstad, Elmo Williams
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Moulin Rouge
Moulin rouge
Ralph Kemplen
Flat Top
Flat Top
William Austin
Come Back, Little Sheba
Come Back, Little Sheba
Warren Low
The Greatest Show on Earth
The Greatest Show on Earth
Anne Bauchens
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
With a Song in My Heart
With a Song in My Heart
Alfred Newman
Winner
7.9
High Noon
Dimitri Tiomkin
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Ivanhoe
Miklós Rózsa
The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima
The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima
Max Steiner
The Thief
The Thief
Herschel Burke Gilbert
8.1
Singin' in the Rain
Lennie Hayton
The Jazz Singer
The Jazz Singer
Max Steiner, Ray Heindorf
The Jazz Singer
The Jazz Singer
Max Steiner, Ray Heindorf
7.3
Viva Zapata!
Alex North
Hans Christian Andersen
Hans Christian Andersen
Walter Scharf
The Medium
The Medium
Gian Carlo Menotti
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
7.9
High Noon
Dimitri Tiomkin, Ned Washington
For the song "High Noon (Do Not Forsake Me, Oh My Darlin')"
Winner
All nominees
Son of Paleface
Son of Paleface
Jack Brooks
For the song "Am I in Love"
Hans Christian Andersen
Hans Christian Andersen
Frank Loesser
For the song "Thumbelina"
6.1
Just for You
Leo Robin, Harry Warren
For the song "Zing a Little Zong"
5.9
Because You're Mine
Sammy Cahn, Nicholas Brodszky
For the song "Because You're Mine"
5.9
Because You're Mine
Sammy Cahn, Nicholas Brodszky
For the song "Because You're Mine"
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
7.8
The Bad and the Beautiful
Edward C. Carfagno, Cedric Gibbons, F. Keogh Gleason, Edwin B. Willis
Winner
7.8
The Bad and the Beautiful
Edward C. Carfagno, Cedric Gibbons, F. Keogh Gleason, Edwin B. Willis
Winner
7.4
Moulin Rouge
Moulin rouge
Paul Sheriff, Marcel Vertès
Winner
All nominees
7.0
My Cousin Rachel
John DeCuir, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler
7.3
Carrie
Roland Anderson, Emile Kuri, Hal Pereira
The Merry Widow
The Merry Widow
Cedric Gibbons, Paul Groesse, Arthur Krams, Edwin B. Willis
6.6
The Snows of Kilimanjaro
The Snows Of Kilimanjaro
John DeCuir, Paul S. Fox, Thomas Little, Lyle R. Wheeler
The Merry Widow
The Merry Widow
Cedric Gibbons, Paul Groesse, Arthur Krams, Edwin B. Willis
7.9
Rashomon
Takashi Matsuyama, H. Motsumoto
7.3
Viva Zapata!
Claude E. Carpenter, Leland Fuller, Thomas Little, Lyle R. Wheeler
7.0
My Cousin Rachel
John DeCuir, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler
The Quiet Man
The Quiet Man
Frank Hotaling, John McCarthy Jr., Charles S. Thompson
7.3
Carrie
Roland Anderson, Emile Kuri, Hal Pereira
7.3
Viva Zapata!
Claude E. Carpenter, Leland Fuller, Thomas Little, Lyle R. Wheeler
6.6
The Snows of Kilimanjaro
The Snows Of Kilimanjaro
John DeCuir, Paul S. Fox, Thomas Little, Lyle R. Wheeler
Hans Christian Andersen
Hans Christian Andersen
Howard Bristol, Antoni Clave, Richard Day
The Quiet Man
The Quiet Man
Frank Hotaling, John McCarthy Jr., Charles S. Thompson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Plymouth Adventure
Plymouth Adventure
Winner
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
7.8
The Bad and the Beautiful
Charles Schnee
Winner
All nominees
5 Fingers
5 Fingers
Michael Wilson
7.9
High Noon
Carl Foreman
The Man in the White Suit
The Man in the White Suit
John Dighton, Roger MacDougall, Alexander Mackendrick
The Man in the White Suit
The Man in the White Suit
John Dighton, Roger MacDougall, Alexander Mackendrick
The Quiet Man
The Quiet Man
Frank S. Nugent
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Johann Mouse
Johann Mouse
Fred Quimby
Winner
All nominees
The Romance of Transportation in Canada
The Romance of Transportation in Canada
Tom Daly
Little Johnny Jet
Little Johnny Jet
Fred Quimby
Madeline
Madeline
Stephen Bosustow
Pink and Blue Blues
Pink and Blue Blues
Stephen Bosustow
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Sea Around Us
The Sea Around Us
Irwin Allen
Winner
All nominees
Navajo
Navajo
Holl Bartlett
The Hoaxters
The Hoaxters
Dore Schary
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Neighbours
Neighbours
Norman McLaren
Winner
All nominees
The Garden Spider
The Garden Spider
Alberto Ancilotto
Man Alive!
Man Alive!
Stephen Bosustow
Devil Take Us
Devil Take Us
Herbert Morgan
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Light in the Window
Light in the Window
Boris Vermont
Winner
Water Birds
Water Birds
Walt Disney
Winner
All nominees
Devil Take Us
Devil Take Us
Herbert Morgan
Thar She Blows!
Thar She Blows!
Gordon Hollingshead
Desert Killer
Desert Killer
Gordon Hollingshead
Royal Scotland
Royal Scotland
Neighbours
Neighbours
Norman McLaren
Athletes of the Saddle
Athletes of the Saddle
Jack Eaton
Bridge of Time
Bridge of Time
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
The Lavender Hill Mob
The Lavender Hill Mob
T.E.B. Clarke
Winner
All nominees
6.9
Pat and Mike
Ruth Gordon, Garson Kanin
The Sound Barrier
The Sound Barrier
Terence Rattigan
7.3
Viva Zapata!
John Steinbeck
The Atomic City
The Atomic City
Sydney Boehm
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
The Sound Barrier
The Sound Barrier
Winner
All nominees
With a Song in My Heart
With a Song in My Heart
Thomas T. Moulton
Hans Christian Andersen
Hans Christian Andersen
Gordon Sawyer
The Promoter
The Card
The Quiet Man
The Quiet Man
Daniel J. Bloomberg
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
The Greatest Show on Earth
The Greatest Show on Earth
Frank Cavett, Fredric M. Frank, Theodore St. John
Winner
The Greatest Show on Earth
The Greatest Show on Earth
Frank Cavett, Fredric M. Frank, Theodore St. John
Winner
All nominees
The Narrow Margin
The Narrow Margin
Martin Goldsmith, Jack Leonard
The Pride of St. Louis
The Pride of St. Louis
Guy Trosper
The Sniper
The Sniper
Edna Anhalt, Edward Anhalt
My Son John
My Son John
Leo MakKeri
The Sniper
The Sniper
Edna Anhalt, Edward Anhalt
The Narrow Margin
The Narrow Margin
Martin Goldsmith, Jack Leonard
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Sesil B. DeMill
Winner
Honorary Award
8.2
Forbidden Games
Jeux Interdits
France. Best Foreign Language Film first released in the United States during 1952. Directed by 'René Clément' and Produced by 'Robert Dorfmann'.
Winner
Year
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Show all
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Academy Awards, USA 1969
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Academy Awards, USA 1967
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Academy Awards, USA 1964
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Academy Awards, USA 1960
Academy Awards, USA 1959
Academy Awards, USA 1958
Academy Awards, USA 1957
Academy Awards, USA 1956
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Academy Awards, USA 1954
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Academy Awards, USA 1952
Academy Awards, USA 1951
Academy Awards, USA 1950
Academy Awards, USA 1949
Academy Awards, USA 1948
Academy Awards, USA 1947
Academy Awards, USA 1946
Academy Awards, USA 1945
Academy Awards, USA 1944
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Academy Awards, USA 1942
Academy Awards, USA 1941
Academy Awards, USA 1940
Academy Awards, USA 1939
Academy Awards, USA 1938
Academy Awards, USA 1937
Academy Awards, USA 1936
Academy Awards, USA 1935
Academy Awards, USA 1934
Academy Awards, USA 1932
Academy Awards, USA 1931
Academy Awards, USA 1930 - 2
Academy Awards, USA 1930
Academy Awards, USA 1929
Nominations
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Achievement in Directing
Show all
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Best Achievement in Production Design
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Best Writing, Title Writing
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Animated Short Film
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Best Documentary Short Film
Best Documentary Feature
Best Sound
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Best Live Action Short Film
Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Best Original Screenplay
Best Assistant Director
Best International Feature Film
Best Dance Direction
Best Picture, Unique and Artistic Production
Oscars Fan Favorite
Oscars Cheer Moment
John A. Bonner Award
Special Commendation
Juvenile Award
Special Achievement Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Honorary Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Medal of Commendation
Award of Commendation
Technical Achievement Award
Scientific and Engineering Award
Academy Award of Merit
Other awards and film festivals
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree