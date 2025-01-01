Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1961

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1961

Site Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date 17 April 1961
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
The Apartment 8.0
The Apartment
Billy Wilder
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Elmer Gantry Elmer Gantry
Bernard Smith
Sons and Lovers 7.1
Sons and Lovers
Jerry Wald
The Sundowners The Sundowners
Fred Cinneman
The Alamo 6.9
The Alamo
John Wayne
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Burt Lancaster
Burt Lancaster
Elmer Gantry
Winner
All nominees
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
The Apartment
Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy
Inherit the Wind
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
The Entertainer
Trevor Howard
Sons and Lovers
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
BUtterfield 8
Winner
All nominees
Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr
The Sundowners
Melina Mercouri
Never on Sunday
Greer Garson
Sunrise at Campobello
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
The Apartment
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Peter Ustinov
Peter Ustinov
Spartacus
Winner
All nominees
Jack Kruschen
The Apartment
Sel Mineo
Exodus
Chill Wills
The Alamo
Peter Falk
Peter Falk
Murder, Inc.
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Shirley Jones
Shirley Jones
Elmer Gantry
Winner
All nominees
Mary Ure
Sons and Lovers
Janet Leigh
Janet Leigh
Psycho
Shirley Knight
Shirley Knight
The Dark at the Top of the Stairs
Glynis Johns
The Sundowners
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Billy Wilder
The Apartment
Winner
All nominees
Fred Cinneman
The Sundowners
Jules Dassin
Never on Sunday
Jack Cardiff
Sons and Lovers
Alfred Hitchcock
Alfred Hitchcock
Psycho
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Spartacus 6.6
Spartacus
Russell Metty
Winner
Sons and Lovers 7.1
Sons and Lovers
Freddie Francis
Winner
All nominees
The Facts of Life The Facts of Life
Charles Lang
Exodus 6.7
Exodus
Sam Leavitt
The Apartment 8.0
The Apartment
Joseph LaShelle
Watch trailer
Psycho 8.0
Psycho
John L. Russell
BUtterfield 8 6.4
BUtterfield 8 Butterfield 8
Joseph Ruttenberg, Charles Harten
The Alamo 6.9
The Alamo
William H. Clothier
Pepe 5.5
Pepe
Joseph MacDonald
Inherit the Wind 8.2
Inherit the Wind
Ernest Laszlo
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
The Facts of Life The Facts of Life
Edith Head, Edward Stevenson
Winner
The Facts of Life The Facts of Life
Edith Head, Edward Stevenson
Winner
Spartacus 6.6
Spartacus
Bill Thomas, Valles
Winner
All nominees
Can-Can 6.4
Can-Can
Irene Sharaff
Midnight Lace Midnight Lace
Irene
Seven Thieves Seven Thieves
Bill Thomas
Never on Sunday 7.3
Never on Sunday Pote tin Kyriaki
Deni Vachlioti
Pepe 5.5
Pepe
Edith Head
The Virgin Spring 8.1
The Virgin Spring Jungfrukällan
Marik Vos-Lundh
The Rise and Fall of Legs Diamond The Rise and Fall of Legs Diamond
Howard Shoup
Sunrise at Campobello Sunrise at Campobello
Marjorie Best
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
The Apartment 8.0
The Apartment
Daniel Mandell
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Inherit the Wind 8.2
Inherit the Wind
Frederic Knudtson
Pepe 5.5
Pepe
Al Clark, Viola Lawrence
The Alamo 6.9
The Alamo
Stuart Gilmore
Spartacus 6.6
Spartacus
Robert Lawrence
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Song Without End 6.4
Song Without End
Morris Stoloff, Harry Sukman
Winner
Exodus 6.7
Exodus
Ernest Gold
Winner
All nominees
Spartacus 6.6
Spartacus
Alex North
Elmer Gantry Elmer Gantry
André Previn
Pepe 5.5
Pepe
Johnny Green
Can-Can 6.4
Can-Can
Nelson Riddle
Let's Make Love 6.5
Let's Make Love
Earle Hagen, Lionel Newman
Bells Are Ringing Bells Are Ringing
André Previn
The Alamo 6.9
The Alamo
Dimitri Tiomkin
Let's Make Love 6.5
Let's Make Love
Earle Hagen, Lionel Newman
The Magnificent Seven 6.9
The Magnificent Seven
Elmer Bernstein
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Never on Sunday 7.3
Never on Sunday Pote tin Kyriaki
Manos Hatzidakis For "Ta paidia tou Peiraia" ("Never on Sunday"). Manos Hatzidakis was not present. The Academy accepted the Oscar on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Pepe 5.5
Pepe
André Previn, Dory Previn For the song "Faraway Part of Town"
The Alamo 6.9
The Alamo
Dimitri Tiomkin, Paul Francis Webster For the song "The Green Leaves of Summer"
High Time High Time
Sammy Cahn, Jimmy Van Heusen For the song "The Second Time Around"
Pepe 5.5
Pepe
André Previn, Dory Previn For the song "Faraway Part of Town"
High Time High Time
Sammy Cahn, Jimmy Van Heusen For the song "The Second Time Around"
The Facts of Life The Facts of Life
Johnny Mercer For the song "The Facts of Life"
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Spartacus 6.6
Spartacus
Russell A. Gausman, Alexander Golitzen, Julia Heron, Eric Orbom
Winner
The Apartment 8.0
The Apartment
Edward G. Boyle, Alexandre Trauner
Winner
Watch trailer
Spartacus 6.6
Spartacus
Russell A. Gausman, Alexander Golitzen, Julia Heron, Eric Orbom
Winner
The Apartment 8.0
The Apartment
Edward G. Boyle, Alexandre Trauner
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Cimarron 6.4
Cimarron
George W. Davis, Henry Grace, Addison Hehr, Hugh Hunt, Otto Siegel
Sons and Lovers 7.1
Sons and Lovers
Lionel Couch, Thomas N. Morahan
Pepe 5.5
Pepe
Ted Haworth, William Kiernan
The Facts of Life The Facts of Life
Ross Dowd, J. McMillan Johnson, Kenneth A. Reid
Visit to a Small Planet Visit to a Small Planet
Sam Comer, Arthur Krams, Hal Pereira, Walter H. Tyler
Psycho 8.0
Psycho
Robert Clatworthy, Joseph Hurley, George Milo
Visit to a Small Planet Visit to a Small Planet
Sam Comer, Arthur Krams, Hal Pereira, Walter H. Tyler
It Started in Naples 6.3
It Started in Naples
Roland Anderson, Arrigo Breschi, Sam Comer, Hal Pereira
It Started in Naples 6.3
It Started in Naples
Roland Anderson, Arrigo Breschi, Sam Comer, Hal Pereira
Psycho 8.0
Psycho
Robert Clatworthy, Joseph Hurley, George Milo
The Facts of Life The Facts of Life
Ross Dowd, J. McMillan Johnson, Kenneth A. Reid
Sunrise at Campobello Sunrise at Campobello
Edward Carrere, George James Hopkins
Cimarron 6.4
Cimarron
George W. Davis, Henry Grace, Addison Hehr, Hugh Hunt, Otto Siegel
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
The Time Machine 7.6
The Time Machine
Tim Baar, Gene Warren
Winner
All nominees
The Last Voyage The Last Voyage
Augie Lohman
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Elmer Gantry Elmer Gantry
Richard Brooks
Winner
All nominees
Tunes of Glory Tunes of Glory
James Kennaway
Sons and Lovers 7.1
Sons and Lovers
T.E.B. Clarke, Gavin Lambert
Inherit the Wind 8.2
Inherit the Wind
Harold Jacob Smith, Nedrick Young
Inherit the Wind 8.2
Inherit the Wind
Harold Jacob Smith, Nedrick Young
The Sundowners The Sundowners
Isobel Lennart
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Munro Munro
William L. Snyder
Winner
All nominees
O místo na slunci O místo na slunci
Frantisek Vystrcil
Goliath II Goliath II
Walt Disney
High Note High Note
Mouse and Garden Mouse and Garden
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Horse with the Flying Tail The Horse with the Flying Tail
Larry Lansburgh
Winner
All nominees
Rebel in Paradise Rebel in Paradise
Robert D. Fraser
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Giuseppina Giuseppina
James Hill
Winner
All nominees
Universe Universe
Colin Low
En by ved navn København En by ved navn København
Beyond Silence Beyond Silence
George Grosz' Interregnum George Grosz' Interregnum
Altina Carey, Charles Carey
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
The Virgin Spring 8.1
The Virgin Spring Jungfrukällan
Sweden.
Winner
All nominees
The Ninth Circle Deveti krug
Yugoslavia.
The Truth 8.1
The Truth La vérité
France.
Kapo Kapò
Italy.
Macario Macario
Mexico.
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Day of the Painter Day of the Painter
Robert P. Davis
Winner
All nominees
The Creation of Woman The Creation of Woman
Ismail Merchant, Charles F. Schwep
A Sport Is Born A Sport Is Born
Leslie Winik
Islands of the Sea Islands of the Sea
Walt Disney
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
The Apartment 8.0
The Apartment
Billy Wilder, I.A.L. Diamond
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Angry Silence The Angry Silence
Michael Craig, Bryan Forbes, Richard Gregson
Hiroshima mon amour 7.6
Hiroshima mon amour
Marguerite Duras
The Angry Silence The Angry Silence
Michael Craig, Bryan Forbes, Richard Gregson
The Facts of Life The Facts of Life
Melvin Frenk, Norman Panama
Never on Sunday 7.3
Never on Sunday Pote tin Kyriaki
Jules Dassin
Oscar / Best Sound
The Alamo 6.9
The Alamo
Fred Hynes, Gordon Sawyer
Winner
All nominees
Pepe 5.5
Pepe
Charles J. Rice
Sunrise at Campobello Sunrise at Campobello
George Groves
Cimarron 6.4
Cimarron
Franklin Milton
The Apartment 8.0
The Apartment
Gordon Sawyer
Watch trailer
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Sol Lesser
Winner
Juvenile Award
Pollyanna 7.4
Pollyanna
Hayley Mills For Pollyanna, the most outstanding juvenile performance during 1960.
Winner
