Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 1961
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1961
Site
Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date
17 April 1961
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
8.0
The Apartment
Billy Wilder
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Elmer Gantry
Elmer Gantry
Bernard Smith
7.1
Sons and Lovers
Jerry Wald
The Sundowners
The Sundowners
Fred Cinneman
6.9
The Alamo
John Wayne
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Burt Lancaster
Elmer Gantry
Winner
All nominees
Jack Lemmon
The Apartment
Spencer Tracy
Inherit the Wind
Laurence Olivier
The Entertainer
Trevor Howard
Sons and Lovers
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Elizabeth Taylor
BUtterfield 8
Winner
All nominees
Deborah Kerr
The Sundowners
Melina Mercouri
Never on Sunday
Greer Garson
Sunrise at Campobello
Shirley MacLaine
The Apartment
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Peter Ustinov
Spartacus
Winner
All nominees
Jack Kruschen
The Apartment
Sel Mineo
Exodus
Chill Wills
The Alamo
Peter Falk
Murder, Inc.
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Shirley Jones
Elmer Gantry
Winner
All nominees
Mary Ure
Sons and Lovers
Janet Leigh
Psycho
Shirley Knight
The Dark at the Top of the Stairs
Glynis Johns
The Sundowners
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Billy Wilder
The Apartment
Winner
All nominees
Fred Cinneman
The Sundowners
Jules Dassin
Never on Sunday
Jack Cardiff
Sons and Lovers
Alfred Hitchcock
Psycho
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
6.6
Spartacus
Russell Metty
Winner
7.1
Sons and Lovers
Freddie Francis
Winner
All nominees
The Facts of Life
The Facts of Life
Charles Lang
6.7
Exodus
Sam Leavitt
8.0
The Apartment
Joseph LaShelle
Watch trailer
8.0
Psycho
John L. Russell
6.4
BUtterfield 8
Butterfield 8
Joseph Ruttenberg, Charles Harten
6.9
The Alamo
William H. Clothier
5.5
Pepe
Joseph MacDonald
8.2
Inherit the Wind
Ernest Laszlo
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
The Facts of Life
The Facts of Life
Edith Head, Edward Stevenson
Winner
The Facts of Life
The Facts of Life
Edith Head, Edward Stevenson
Winner
6.6
Spartacus
Bill Thomas, Valles
Winner
All nominees
6.4
Can-Can
Irene Sharaff
Midnight Lace
Midnight Lace
Irene
Seven Thieves
Seven Thieves
Bill Thomas
7.3
Never on Sunday
Pote tin Kyriaki
Deni Vachlioti
5.5
Pepe
Edith Head
8.1
The Virgin Spring
Jungfrukällan
Marik Vos-Lundh
The Rise and Fall of Legs Diamond
The Rise and Fall of Legs Diamond
Howard Shoup
Sunrise at Campobello
Sunrise at Campobello
Marjorie Best
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
8.0
The Apartment
Daniel Mandell
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.2
Inherit the Wind
Frederic Knudtson
5.5
Pepe
Al Clark, Viola Lawrence
6.9
The Alamo
Stuart Gilmore
6.6
Spartacus
Robert Lawrence
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
6.4
Song Without End
Morris Stoloff, Harry Sukman
Winner
6.7
Exodus
Ernest Gold
Winner
All nominees
6.6
Spartacus
Alex North
Elmer Gantry
Elmer Gantry
André Previn
5.5
Pepe
Johnny Green
6.4
Can-Can
Nelson Riddle
6.5
Let's Make Love
Earle Hagen, Lionel Newman
Bells Are Ringing
Bells Are Ringing
André Previn
6.9
The Alamo
Dimitri Tiomkin
6.5
Let's Make Love
Earle Hagen, Lionel Newman
6.9
The Magnificent Seven
Elmer Bernstein
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
7.3
Never on Sunday
Pote tin Kyriaki
Manos Hatzidakis
For "Ta paidia tou Peiraia" ("Never on Sunday"). Manos Hatzidakis was not present. The Academy accepted the Oscar on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
5.5
Pepe
André Previn, Dory Previn
For the song "Faraway Part of Town"
6.9
The Alamo
Dimitri Tiomkin, Paul Francis Webster
For the song "The Green Leaves of Summer"
High Time
High Time
Sammy Cahn, Jimmy Van Heusen
For the song "The Second Time Around"
5.5
Pepe
André Previn, Dory Previn
For the song "Faraway Part of Town"
High Time
High Time
Sammy Cahn, Jimmy Van Heusen
For the song "The Second Time Around"
The Facts of Life
The Facts of Life
Johnny Mercer
For the song "The Facts of Life"
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
6.6
Spartacus
Russell A. Gausman, Alexander Golitzen, Julia Heron, Eric Orbom
Winner
8.0
The Apartment
Edward G. Boyle, Alexandre Trauner
Winner
Watch trailer
6.6
Spartacus
Russell A. Gausman, Alexander Golitzen, Julia Heron, Eric Orbom
Winner
8.0
The Apartment
Edward G. Boyle, Alexandre Trauner
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.4
Cimarron
George W. Davis, Henry Grace, Addison Hehr, Hugh Hunt, Otto Siegel
7.1
Sons and Lovers
Lionel Couch, Thomas N. Morahan
5.5
Pepe
Ted Haworth, William Kiernan
The Facts of Life
The Facts of Life
Ross Dowd, J. McMillan Johnson, Kenneth A. Reid
Visit to a Small Planet
Visit to a Small Planet
Sam Comer, Arthur Krams, Hal Pereira, Walter H. Tyler
8.0
Psycho
Robert Clatworthy, Joseph Hurley, George Milo
Visit to a Small Planet
Visit to a Small Planet
Sam Comer, Arthur Krams, Hal Pereira, Walter H. Tyler
6.3
It Started in Naples
Roland Anderson, Arrigo Breschi, Sam Comer, Hal Pereira
6.3
It Started in Naples
Roland Anderson, Arrigo Breschi, Sam Comer, Hal Pereira
8.0
Psycho
Robert Clatworthy, Joseph Hurley, George Milo
The Facts of Life
The Facts of Life
Ross Dowd, J. McMillan Johnson, Kenneth A. Reid
Sunrise at Campobello
Sunrise at Campobello
Edward Carrere, George James Hopkins
6.4
Cimarron
George W. Davis, Henry Grace, Addison Hehr, Hugh Hunt, Otto Siegel
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
7.6
The Time Machine
Tim Baar, Gene Warren
Winner
All nominees
The Last Voyage
The Last Voyage
Augie Lohman
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Elmer Gantry
Elmer Gantry
Richard Brooks
Winner
All nominees
Tunes of Glory
Tunes of Glory
James Kennaway
7.1
Sons and Lovers
T.E.B. Clarke, Gavin Lambert
8.2
Inherit the Wind
Harold Jacob Smith, Nedrick Young
8.2
Inherit the Wind
Harold Jacob Smith, Nedrick Young
The Sundowners
The Sundowners
Isobel Lennart
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Munro
Munro
William L. Snyder
Winner
All nominees
O místo na slunci
O místo na slunci
Frantisek Vystrcil
Goliath II
Goliath II
Walt Disney
High Note
High Note
Mouse and Garden
Mouse and Garden
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Horse with the Flying Tail
The Horse with the Flying Tail
Larry Lansburgh
Winner
All nominees
Rebel in Paradise
Rebel in Paradise
Robert D. Fraser
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Giuseppina
Giuseppina
James Hill
Winner
All nominees
Universe
Universe
Colin Low
En by ved navn København
En by ved navn København
Beyond Silence
Beyond Silence
George Grosz' Interregnum
George Grosz' Interregnum
Altina Carey, Charles Carey
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
8.1
The Virgin Spring
Jungfrukällan
Sweden.
Winner
All nominees
The Ninth Circle
Deveti krug
Yugoslavia.
8.1
The Truth
La vérité
France.
Kapo
Kapò
Italy.
Macario
Macario
Mexico.
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Day of the Painter
Day of the Painter
Robert P. Davis
Winner
All nominees
The Creation of Woman
The Creation of Woman
Ismail Merchant, Charles F. Schwep
A Sport Is Born
A Sport Is Born
Leslie Winik
Islands of the Sea
Islands of the Sea
Walt Disney
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
8.0
The Apartment
Billy Wilder, I.A.L. Diamond
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Angry Silence
The Angry Silence
Michael Craig, Bryan Forbes, Richard Gregson
7.6
Hiroshima mon amour
Marguerite Duras
The Angry Silence
The Angry Silence
Michael Craig, Bryan Forbes, Richard Gregson
The Facts of Life
The Facts of Life
Melvin Frenk, Norman Panama
7.3
Never on Sunday
Pote tin Kyriaki
Jules Dassin
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
6.9
The Alamo
Fred Hynes, Gordon Sawyer
Winner
All nominees
5.5
Pepe
Charles J. Rice
Sunrise at Campobello
Sunrise at Campobello
George Groves
6.4
Cimarron
Franklin Milton
8.0
The Apartment
Gordon Sawyer
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Sol Lesser
Winner
Juvenile Award
7.4
Pollyanna
Hayley Mills
For Pollyanna, the most outstanding juvenile performance during 1960.
Winner
Year
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Show all
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Academy Awards, USA 1969
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Academy Awards, USA 1967
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Academy Awards, USA 1964
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Academy Awards, USA 1960
Academy Awards, USA 1959
Academy Awards, USA 1958
Academy Awards, USA 1957
Academy Awards, USA 1956
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Academy Awards, USA 1954
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Academy Awards, USA 1952
Academy Awards, USA 1951
Academy Awards, USA 1950
Academy Awards, USA 1949
Academy Awards, USA 1948
Academy Awards, USA 1947
Academy Awards, USA 1946
Academy Awards, USA 1945
Academy Awards, USA 1944
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Academy Awards, USA 1942
Academy Awards, USA 1941
Academy Awards, USA 1940
Academy Awards, USA 1939
Academy Awards, USA 1938
Academy Awards, USA 1937
Academy Awards, USA 1936
Academy Awards, USA 1935
Academy Awards, USA 1934
Academy Awards, USA 1932
Academy Awards, USA 1931
Academy Awards, USA 1930 - 2
Academy Awards, USA 1930
Academy Awards, USA 1929
Nominations
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Achievement in Directing
Show all
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Best Achievement in Production Design
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Best Writing, Title Writing
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Animated Short Film
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Best Documentary Short Film
Best Documentary Feature
Best Sound
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Best Live Action Short Film
Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Best Original Screenplay
Best Assistant Director
Best International Feature Film
Best Dance Direction
Best Picture, Unique and Artistic Production
Oscars Fan Favorite
Oscars Cheer Moment
John A. Bonner Award
Special Commendation
Juvenile Award
Special Achievement Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Honorary Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Medal of Commendation
Award of Commendation
Technical Achievement Award
Scientific and Engineering Award
Academy Award of Merit
Other awards and film festivals
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree