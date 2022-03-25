Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 2022

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 2022

Site Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA
Date 27 March 2022
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
All nominees
The Power of the Dog 7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning
Watch trailer
Licorice Pizza 7.6
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner, Sara Murphy
Watch trailer
Drive My Car 7.2
Drive My Car Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Teruhisa Yamamoto
Watch trailer
Dune 8.0
Dune
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, Cale Boyter
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
King Richard
Winner
All nominees
Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem
Being the Ricardos
The Power of the Dog
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield
Tick, Tick... Boom!
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Winner
All nominees
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart
Spencer
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Being the Ricardos
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Parallel Mothers
Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman
The Lost Daughter
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Troy Kotsur
Troy Kotsur
CODA Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win an Oscar
Winner
All nominees
Jesse Plemons
Jesse Plemons
The Power of the Dog
Ciarán Hinds
Ciarán Hinds
Belfast
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Kodi Smit-McPhee
The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons
J.K. Simmons
Being the Ricardos
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose
West Side Story
Winner
All nominees
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
The Power of the Dog
Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley
The Lost Daughter
Aunjanue Ellis
Aunjanue Ellis
King Richard
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Belfast
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Jane Campion
Jane Campion
The Power of the Dog
Winner
All nominees
Paul Thomas Anderson
Paul Thomas Anderson
Licorice Pizza
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Drive My Car
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
Belfast
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg
West Side Story
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
All nominees
The Power of the Dog 7.0
The Power of the Dog
Ari Wegner
Watch trailer
West Side Story 7.4
West Side Story
Janusz Kamiński
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
All nominees
Dune 8.0
Dune
Bob Morgan, Jacqueline West
Watch trailer
West Side Story 7.4
West Side Story
Paul Tazewell
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Dune 8.0
Dune
Joe Walker
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
King Richard 7.4
King Richard
Pamela Martin
Watch trailer
Don't Look Up 7.2
Don't Look Up
Hank Corwin
Watch trailer
The Power of the Dog 7.0
The Power of the Dog
Peter Sciberras
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
All nominees
Dune 8.0
Dune
Donald Mowat, Eva Von Bahr, Love Larson
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Dune 8.0
Dune
Hans Zimmer Hans Zimmer was not presented at the awards ceremony. Presenter Jason Momoa accepted the award on Zimmer's behalf.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Encanto 7.8
Encanto
Germaine Franco
Don't Look Up 7.2
Don't Look Up
Nicholas Britell
Watch trailer
Parallel Mothers 6.8
Parallel Mothers Madres paralelas
Alberto Iglesias
Watch trailer
The Power of the Dog 7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
All nominees
Four Good Days 6.3
Four Good Days
Diane Warren For song "Somehow You Do"
Watch trailer
Belfast 6.8
Belfast
Van Morrison For song "Down to Joy"
Watch trailer
Encanto 7.8
Encanto
Lin-Manuel Miranda For song "Dos Oruguitas"
King Richard 7.4
King Richard
Beyonce Knowles, Dixson For song "Be Alive"
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
All nominees
The Power of the Dog 7.0
The Power of the Dog
Grant Major, Amber Richards
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Dune 8.0
Dune
Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Free Guy 7.8
Free Guy
Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick, Swen Gillberg
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA 8.0
CODA Coda
Sian Heder
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Lost Daughter 6.0
The Lost Daughter
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Watch trailer
Drive My Car 7.2
Drive My Car Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Oe Takamasa
Watch trailer
The Power of the Dog 7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Animated Feature Film
All nominees
Raya and the Last Dragon 7.9
Raya and the Last Dragon
Peter Del Vecho, Osnat Shurer, Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada
Luca 7.9
Luca
Andrea Warren, Enrico Casarosa
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
All nominees
Robin Robin 7.1
Robin Robin
Michael Please, Daniel Ojari
Watch trailer
Beast Bestia
Tevo Díaz, Hugo Covarrubias
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
All nominees
Attica Attica
Stanley Nelson Jr., Traci Curry
Writing with Fire Writing with Fire
Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
The Queen of Basketball The Queen of Basketball
Ben Proudfoot
Winner
All nominees
Audible Audible
Matthew Ogens, Geoff McLean
Lead Me Home Lead Me Home
Jon Shenk, Pedro Kos
When We Were Bullies When We Were Bullies
Jay Rosenblatt
Three Songs for Benazir Three Songs for Benazir
Elizabeth Mirzaei, Gulistan Mirzaei
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car 7.2
Drive My Car Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Japan
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Hand of God 6.8
The Hand of God È stata la mano di Dio
Italy
Watch trailer
Flee 8.0
Flee Flugt
Denmark
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom 7.4
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Bhutan
The Worst Person in the World 7.7
The Worst Person in the World Verdens verste menneske
Norway
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
The Long Goodbye The Long Goodbye
Riz Ahmed, Aneil Karia
Winner
All nominees
Please Hold Please Hold
K.D. Dávila, Omer Levin Menekse
Take and Run Ala kachuu
Maria Brendle, Nadine Lüchinger
The Dress Sukienka
Maciej Slesicki, Tadeusz Lysiak
Take and Run Ala kachuu
Maria Brendle, Nadine Lüchinger
On My Mind On My Mind
Kim Magnusson, Martin Strange-Hansen
The Dress Sukienka
Maciej Slesicki, Tadeusz Lysiak
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Belfast 6.8
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Worst Person in the World 7.7
The Worst Person in the World Verdens verste menneske
Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt
Watch trailer
Don't Look Up 7.2
Don't Look Up
Adam McKay, David Sirota
Watch trailer
King Richard 7.4
King Richard
Zach Baylin
Watch trailer
Licorice Pizza 7.6
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Sound
All nominees
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Danny Glover
Danny Glover
Ceremony date: March 25th, 2022
Winner
Oscars Cheer Moment
Zack Snyder's Justice League 8.6
Zack Snyder's Justice League
The Flash Enters the Speed Force
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Avengers: Endgame 8.5
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers Assemble to Fight Thanos
Spider-Man: No Way Home 8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Three Spider-Men Team Up
Watch trailer
Dreamgirls 7.1
Dreamgirls
Effie White Singing "I'm Telling You"
The Matrix 8.7
The Matrix
Neo's Bullet Dodging Backbend
Watch trailer
Oscars Fan Favorite
Army of the Dead 6.5
Army of the Dead
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Spider-Man: No Way Home 8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Watch trailer
Minamata 7.4
Minamata
Watch trailer
Cinderella 4.5
Cinderella
Watch trailer
Tick, Tick... Boom! 7.8
Tick, Tick... Boom! tick, tick...BOOM!
Watch trailer
