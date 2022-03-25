Menu
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 2022
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 2022
Site
Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA
Date
27 March 2022
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
8.0
CODA
Coda
Philippe Rousselet, Patrick Wachsberger, Fabrice Gianfermi
CODA became the first movie produced by a streaming service to win Best Picture
Winner
Watch trailer
8.0
CODA
Coda
Philippe Rousselet, Patrick Wachsberger, Fabrice Gianfermi
CODA became the first movie produced by a streaming service to win Best Picture
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning
Watch trailer
7.6
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner, Sara Murphy
Watch trailer
7.4
West Side Story
Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger
Watch trailer
7.2
Don't Look Up
Adam McKay, Kevin J. Messick
Watch trailer
6.8
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh, Tamar Thomas, Becca Kovacik, Laura Berwick
Watch trailer
7.4
West Side Story
Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger
Watch trailer
7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning
Watch trailer
7.6
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner, Sara Murphy
Watch trailer
7.2
Drive My Car
Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Teruhisa Yamamoto
Watch trailer
7.2
Don't Look Up
Adam McKay, Kevin J. Messick
Watch trailer
7.4
King Richard
, Tim White, Trevor White
Watch trailer
8.0
Dune
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, Cale Boyter
Watch trailer
7.2
Nightmare Alley
, J. Miles Dale, Guillermo del Toro
6.8
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh, Tamar Thomas, Becca Kovacik, Laura Berwick
Watch trailer
7.4
King Richard
, Tim White, Trevor White
Watch trailer
8.0
Dune
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, Cale Boyter
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
King Richard
Winner
All nominees
Javier Bardem
Being the Ricardos
The Power of the Dog
Denzel Washington
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Andrew Garfield
Tick, Tick... Boom!
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Winner
All nominees
Kristen Stewart
Spencer
Nicole Kidman
Being the Ricardos
Penelope Cruz
Parallel Mothers
Olivia Colman
The Lost Daughter
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Troy Kotsur
CODA
Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win an Oscar
Winner
All nominees
Jesse Plemons
The Power of the Dog
Ciarán Hinds
Belfast
Kodi Smit-McPhee
The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons
Being the Ricardos
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Ariana DeBose
West Side Story
Winner
All nominees
Kirsten Dunst
The Power of the Dog
Jessie Buckley
The Lost Daughter
Aunjanue Ellis
King Richard
Judi Dench
Belfast
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Jane Campion
The Power of the Dog
Winner
All nominees
Paul Thomas Anderson
Licorice Pizza
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Drive My Car
Kenneth Branagh
Belfast
Steven Spielberg
West Side Story
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
8.0
Dune
Greig Fraser
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.0
The Power of the Dog
Ari Wegner
Watch trailer
7.2
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Bruno Delbonnel
Watch trailer
7.2
Nightmare Alley
Dan Laustsen
7.4
West Side Story
Janusz Kamiński
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
7.9
Cruella
Jenny Beavan
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.0
Dune
Bob Morgan, Jacqueline West
Watch trailer
7.4
West Side Story
Paul Tazewell
Watch trailer
6.4
Cyrano
Jacqueline Durran, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Watch trailer
7.2
Nightmare Alley
Luis Sequeira
6.4
Cyrano
Jacqueline Durran, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Watch trailer
8.0
Dune
Bob Morgan, Jacqueline West
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
8.0
Dune
Joe Walker
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.4
King Richard
Pamela Martin
Watch trailer
7.2
Don't Look Up
Hank Corwin
Watch trailer
7.8
Tick, Tick... Boom!
tick, tick...BOOM!
Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum
Watch trailer
7.8
Tick, Tick... Boom!
tick, tick...BOOM!
Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum
Watch trailer
7.0
The Power of the Dog
Peter Sciberras
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
7.4
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
Winner
Watch trailer
7.4
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.0
Dune
Donald Mowat, Eva Von Bahr, Love Larson
Watch trailer
7.4
House of Gucci
Göran Lundström, AnnaCarin Lock, Frederic Aspiras
Watch trailer
5.3
Coming 2 America
Michael Marino, Carla Farmer, Stacey Morris
7.4
House of Gucci
Göran Lundström, AnnaCarin Lock, Frederic Aspiras
Watch trailer
7.9
Cruella
Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon, Nadia Stacey
Watch trailer
5.3
Coming 2 America
Michael Marino, Carla Farmer, Stacey Morris
7.9
Cruella
Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon, Nadia Stacey
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
8.0
Dune
Hans Zimmer
Hans Zimmer was not presented at the awards ceremony. Presenter Jason Momoa accepted the award on Zimmer's behalf.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.8
Encanto
Germaine Franco
7.2
Don't Look Up
Nicholas Britell
Watch trailer
6.8
Parallel Mothers
Madres paralelas
Alberto Iglesias
Watch trailer
7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
7.9
No Time to Die
007: No Time to Die
Finneas O'Connell, Billie Eilish
For song "No Time to Die"
Winner
Watch trailer
7.9
No Time to Die
007: No Time to Die
Finneas O'Connell, Billie Eilish
For song "No Time to Die"
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.3
Four Good Days
Diane Warren
For song "Somehow You Do"
Watch trailer
6.8
Belfast
Van Morrison
For song "Down to Joy"
Watch trailer
7.8
Encanto
Lin-Manuel Miranda
For song "Dos Oruguitas"
7.4
King Richard
Beyonce Knowles, Dixson
For song "Be Alive"
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
8.0
Dune
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
Winner
Watch trailer
8.0
Dune
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.2
Nightmare Alley
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
7.0
The Power of the Dog
Grant Major, Amber Richards
Watch trailer
7.4
West Side Story
Rena DeAngelo, Adam Stockhausen
Watch trailer
7.2
Nightmare Alley
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
7.4
West Side Story
Rena DeAngelo, Adam Stockhausen
Watch trailer
7.2
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Stefan Dechant, Nancy Haigh
Watch trailer
7.2
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Stefan Dechant, Nancy Haigh
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
8.0
Dune
Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.8
Free Guy
Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick, Swen Gillberg
7.9
No Time to Die
007: No Time to Die
Chris Corbould, Charlie Noble, Jonathan Fawkner, Joel Green
Watch trailer
7.9
No Time to Die
007: No Time to Die
Chris Corbould, Charlie Noble, Jonathan Fawkner, Joel Green
Watch trailer
8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Kelly Port, Daniel Sudick, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein
Watch trailer
8.0
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Dan Oliver, Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker
Watch trailer
8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Kelly Port, Daniel Sudick, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein
Watch trailer
7.8
Free Guy
Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick, Swen Gillberg
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
8.0
CODA
Coda
Sian Heder
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.0
The Lost Daughter
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Watch trailer
7.2
Drive My Car
Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Oe Takamasa
Watch trailer
7.0
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion
Watch trailer
8.0
Dune
Eric Roth, Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts
Watch trailer
8.0
Dune
Eric Roth, Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Feature Film
7.8
Encanto
Byron Howard, Jared Bush, Clark Spencer, Yvett Merino
Winner
7.8
Encanto
Byron Howard, Jared Bush, Clark Spencer, Yvett Merino
Winner
All nominees
8.0
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Kurt Albrecht, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Michael Rianda
Watch trailer
7.9
Raya and the Last Dragon
Peter Del Vecho, Osnat Shurer, Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada
8.0
Flee
Flugt
Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Charlotte de La Gournerie
8.0
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Kurt Albrecht, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Michael Rianda
Watch trailer
7.9
Luca
Andrea Warren, Enrico Casarosa
Watch trailer
8.0
Flee
Flugt
Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Charlotte de La Gournerie
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Windshield Wiper
The Windshield Wiper
Leo Sanchez Barbosa, Alberto Mielgo
Winner
The Windshield Wiper
The Windshield Wiper
Leo Sanchez Barbosa, Alberto Mielgo
Winner
All nominees
Affairs of the Art
Affairs of the Art
Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
6.7
BoksBalet
Anton Dyakov
Watch trailer
Affairs of the Art
Affairs of the Art
Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
7.1
Robin Robin
Michael Please, Daniel Ojari
Watch trailer
Beast
Bestia
Tevo Díaz, Hugo Covarrubias
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
8.1
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Questlove, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel, David Dinerstein
Winner
8.1
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Questlove, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel, David Dinerstein
Winner
All nominees
Ascension
Ascension
Nathan Truesdell, Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy
Attica
Attica
Stanley Nelson Jr., Traci Curry
8.0
Flee
Flugt
Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Charlotte de La Gournerie
8.0
Flee
Flugt
Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Charlotte de La Gournerie
Ascension
Ascension
Nathan Truesdell, Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy
Writing with Fire
Writing with Fire
Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh
Attica
Attica
Stanley Nelson Jr., Traci Curry
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
The Queen of Basketball
The Queen of Basketball
Ben Proudfoot
Winner
All nominees
Audible
Audible
Matthew Ogens, Geoff McLean
Lead Me Home
Lead Me Home
Jon Shenk, Pedro Kos
When We Were Bullies
When We Were Bullies
Jay Rosenblatt
Three Songs for Benazir
Three Songs for Benazir
Elizabeth Mirzaei, Gulistan Mirzaei
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
7.2
Drive My Car
Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Japan
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.8
The Hand of God
È stata la mano di Dio
Italy
Watch trailer
8.0
Flee
Flugt
Denmark
7.4
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Bhutan
7.7
The Worst Person in the World
Verdens verste menneske
Norway
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
The Long Goodbye
The Long Goodbye
Riz Ahmed, Aneil Karia
Winner
All nominees
Please Hold
Please Hold
K.D. Dávila, Omer Levin Menekse
Take and Run
Ala kachuu
Maria Brendle, Nadine Lüchinger
The Dress
Sukienka
Maciej Slesicki, Tadeusz Lysiak
Take and Run
Ala kachuu
Maria Brendle, Nadine Lüchinger
On My Mind
On My Mind
Kim Magnusson, Martin Strange-Hansen
The Dress
Sukienka
Maciej Slesicki, Tadeusz Lysiak
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
6.8
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.7
The Worst Person in the World
Verdens verste menneske
Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt
Watch trailer
7.2
Don't Look Up
Adam McKay, David Sirota
Watch trailer
7.4
King Richard
Zach Baylin
Watch trailer
7.6
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
8.0
Dune
Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green
Winner
Watch trailer
8.0
Dune
Mac Ruth, Mark A. Mangini, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.9
No Time to Die
007: No Time to Die
James Harrison, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor, Simon Hayes
Watch trailer
7.4
West Side Story
Gari Ridstrom, Shawn Murphy, Tod A. Maitland, Andy Nelson, Brian Chumney
Watch trailer
6.8
Belfast
James Mather, Simon Chase, Denise Yarde, Niv Adiri
Watch trailer
7.0
The Power of the Dog
Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb
Watch trailer
7.9
No Time to Die
007: No Time to Die
James Harrison, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor, Simon Hayes
Watch trailer
7.4
West Side Story
Gari Ridstrom, Shawn Murphy, Tod A. Maitland, Andy Nelson, Brian Chumney
Watch trailer
7.0
The Power of the Dog
Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb
Watch trailer
6.8
Belfast
James Mather, Simon Chase, Denise Yarde, Niv Adiri
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Danny Glover
Ceremony date: March 25th, 2022
Winner
Oscars Cheer Moment
8.6
Zack Snyder's Justice League
The Flash Enters the Speed Force
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.5
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers Assemble to Fight Thanos
8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Three Spider-Men Team Up
Watch trailer
7.1
Dreamgirls
Effie White Singing "I'm Telling You"
8.7
The Matrix
Neo's Bullet Dodging Backbend
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscars Fan Favorite
6.5
Army of the Dead
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.6
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Watch trailer
7.4
Minamata
Watch trailer
4.5
Cinderella
Watch trailer
7.8
Tick, Tick... Boom!
tick, tick...BOOM!
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
