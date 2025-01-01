Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1954

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1954

Site Pantages Theatre / NBC Century Theatre
Date 25 March 1954
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
From Here to Eternity 7.6
From Here to Eternity
Buddy Adler
Winner
All nominees
Julius Caesar 7.2
Julius Caesar
John Houseman
The Robe 6.7
The Robe
Frank Ross
Shane Shane
George Stevens
Roman Holiday 8.2
Roman Holiday
William Wyler
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
William Holden
William Holden
Stalag 17
Winner
All nominees
Burt Lancaster
Burt Lancaster
From Here to Eternity
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Julius Caesar
Montgomery Clift
From Here to Eternity
Richard Burton
Richard Burton
The Robe
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Audrey Hepburn
Audrey Hepburn
Roman Holiday
Winner
All nominees
Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr
From Here to Eternity
Maggie McNamara
The Moon Is Blue
Leslie Caron
Lili
Ava Gardner
Ava Gardner
Mogambo
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra
From Here to Eternity
Winner
All nominees
Jack Palance
Jack Palance
Shane
Brandon deWilde
Shane
Robert Strauss
Stalag 17
Eddie Albert
Roman Holiday
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Donna Rid
From Here to Eternity
Winner
All nominees
Marjorie Rambeau
Torch Song
Thelma Ritter
Pickup on South Street
Grace Kelly
Grace Kelly
Mogambo
Geraldine Page
Geraldine Page
Hondo
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Fred Cinneman
From Here to Eternity
Winner
All nominees
Billy Wilder
Stalag 17
George Stevens
Shane
Charles Walters
Charles Walters
Lili
William Wyler
William Wyler
Roman Holiday
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
From Here to Eternity 7.6
From Here to Eternity
Burnett Guffey
Winner
Shane Shane
Loyal Griggs
Winner
All nominees
The Four Poster The Four Poster
Hal Mohr
Lili Lili
Robert H. Planck
The Robe 6.7
The Robe
Leon Shamroy
Martin Luther Martin Luther
Joseph C. Brun
All the Brothers Were Valiant All the Brothers Were Valiant
George J. Folsey
Beneath the 12-Mile Reef 5.8
Beneath the 12-Mile Reef
Edward Cronjager
Julius Caesar 7.2
Julius Caesar
Joseph Ruttenberg
Roman Holiday 8.2
Roman Holiday
Henri Alekan, Franz Planer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
The Robe 6.7
The Robe
Charles Le Maire, Emile Santiago
Winner
Roman Holiday 8.2
Roman Holiday
Edith Head
Winner
All nominees
Dream Wife 5.9
Dream Wife
Herschel McCoy, Helen Rose
Call Me Madam Call Me Madam
Irene Sharaff
Young Bess Young Bess
Walter Plunkett
How to Marry a Millionaire 7.7
How to Marry a Millionaire
Charles Le Maire, Travilla
Watch trailer
The Actress The Actress
Walter Plunkett
From Here to Eternity 7.6
From Here to Eternity
Jean Louis
The President's Lady The President's Lady
Renié, Charles Le Maire
The Band Wagon The Band Wagon
Mary Ann Nyberg
Dream Wife 5.9
Dream Wife
Herschel McCoy, Helen Rose
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
From Here to Eternity 7.6
From Here to Eternity
William A. Lyon
Winner
All nominees
Crazylegs Crazylegs
Cotton Warburton
The Moon Is Blue The Moon Is Blue
Otto Ludwig
Roman Holiday 8.2
Roman Holiday
Robert Swink
The War of the Worlds 7.0
The War of the Worlds
Everett Douglas
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Call Me Madam Call Me Madam
Alfred Newman
Winner
Lili Lili
Bronislau Kaper
Winner
All nominees
The Band Wagon The Band Wagon
Adolph Deutsch
Above and Beyond Above and Beyond
Hugo Friedhofer
This Is Cinerama This Is Cinerama
Louis Forbes
The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T. The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T.
Friedrich Hollaender, Morris Stoloff
Julius Caesar 7.2
Julius Caesar
Miklós Rózsa
Kiss Me Kate Kiss Me Kate
Saul Chaplin, André Previn
Calamity Jane Calamity Jane
Ray Heindorf
From Here to Eternity 7.6
From Here to Eternity
George Duning, Morris Stoloff
The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T. The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T.
Friedrich Hollaender, Morris Stoloff
Kiss Me Kate Kiss Me Kate
Saul Chaplin, André Previn
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Calamity Jane Calamity Jane
Sammy Fain, Paul Francis Webster For the song "Secret Love".
Winner
All nominees
Small Town Girl Small Town Girl
Nicholas Brodszky, Leo Robin For the song "My Flaming Heart".
The Caddy The Caddy
Jack Brooks, Harry Warren For the song "That's Amore".
Small Town Girl Small Town Girl
Nicholas Brodszky, Leo Robin For the song "My Flaming Heart".
Miss Sadie Thompson 5.9
Miss Sadie Thompson
Lester Lee, Ned Washington For the song "Sadie Thompson's Song (Blue Pacific Blues)".
The Moon Is Blue The Moon Is Blue
Sylvia Fine, Herschel Burke Gilbert For the song "The Moon Is Blue".
Miss Sadie Thompson 5.9
Miss Sadie Thompson
Lester Lee, Ned Washington For the song "Sadie Thompson's Song (Blue Pacific Blues)".
The Moon Is Blue The Moon Is Blue
Sylvia Fine, Herschel Burke Gilbert For the song "The Moon Is Blue".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
The Robe 6.7
The Robe
George W. Davis, Paul S. Fox, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler
Winner
Julius Caesar 7.2
Julius Caesar
Edward C. Carfagno, Cedric Gibbons, Hugh Hunt, Edwin B. Willis
Winner
Julius Caesar 7.2
Julius Caesar
Edward C. Carfagno, Cedric Gibbons, Hugh Hunt, Edwin B. Willis
Winner
The Robe 6.7
The Robe
George W. Davis, Paul S. Fox, Walter M. Scott, Lyle R. Wheeler
Winner
All nominees
Titanic 7.0
Titanic
Maurice Ransford, Stuart A. Reiss, Lyle R. Wheeler
Knights of the Round Table 6.3
Knights of the Round Table
John Jarvis, Alfred Junge, Hans Peters
The Story of Three Loves 6.8
The Story of Three Loves
E. Preston Ames, Edward C. Carfagno, Cedric Gibbons, F. Keogh Gleason, Arthur Krams, Jack D. Moore, Gabriel Scognamillo, Edwin B. Willis
Roman Holiday 8.2
Roman Holiday
Hal Pereira, Walter H. Tyler
The Story of Three Loves 6.8
The Story of Three Loves
E. Preston Ames, Edward C. Carfagno, Cedric Gibbons, F. Keogh Gleason, Arthur Krams, Jack D. Moore, Gabriel Scognamillo, Edwin B. Willis
Knights of the Round Table 6.3
Knights of the Round Table
John Jarvis, Alfred Junge, Hans Peters
Titanic 7.0
Titanic
Maurice Ransford, Stuart A. Reiss, Lyle R. Wheeler
The President's Lady The President's Lady
Paul S. Fox, Leland Fuller, Lyle R. Wheeler
Young Bess Young Bess
Cedric Gibbons, Urie McCleary, Jack D. Moore, Edwin B. Willis
Martin Luther Martin Luther
Paul Markwitz, Fritz Maurischat
Lili Lili
Cedric Gibbons, Paul Groesse, Arthur Krams, Edwin B. Willis
Lili Lili
Cedric Gibbons, Paul Groesse, Arthur Krams, Edwin B. Willis
The President's Lady The President's Lady
Paul S. Fox, Leland Fuller, Lyle R. Wheeler
Young Bess Young Bess
Cedric Gibbons, Urie McCleary, Jack D. Moore, Edwin B. Willis
Roman Holiday 8.2
Roman Holiday
Hal Pereira, Walter H. Tyler
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
The War of the Worlds 7.0
The War of the Worlds
Winner
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
From Here to Eternity 7.6
From Here to Eternity
Daniel Taradash
Winner
All nominees
Roman Holiday 8.2
Roman Holiday
John Dighton, Ian McLellan Hunter
Shane Shane
A.B. Guthrie Jr.
Roman Holiday 8.2
Roman Holiday
John Dighton, Ian McLellan Hunter
The Cruel Sea The Cruel Sea
Eric Ambler
Lili Lili
Helen Deutsch
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Toot, Whistle, Plunk and Boom Toot Whistle Plunk and Boom
Walt Disney
Winner
All nominees
The Tell-Tale Heart The Tell-Tale Heart
Stephen Bosustow
Rugged Bear Rugged Bear
Walt Disney
From A to Z-Z-Z-Z From A to Z-Z-Z-Z
Edward Selzer
Christopher Crumpet Christopher Crumpet
Stephen Bosustow
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Living Desert The Living Desert
Walt Disney
Winner
All nominees
The Conquest of Everest The Conquest of Everest
Leon Clore, John Taylor, Grahame Tharp
A Queen Is Crowned A Queen Is Crowned
Castleton Knight
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
The Alaskan Eskimo The Alaskan Eskimo
Walt Disney
Winner
All nominees
They Planted a Stone They Planted a Stone
James Carr
The Living City The Living City
John Barnes
Operation Blue Jay Operation Blue Jay
The Word The Word
John Adams, John Healy
The Word The Word
John Adams, John Healy
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Overture to the Merry Wives of Windsor Overture to The Merry Wives of Windsor
Johnny Green
Winner
Bear Country Bear Country
Walt Disney
Winner
All nominees
Ben and Me Ben and Me
Walt Disney
Return to Glennascaul Return to Glennascaul
Winter Paradise Winter Paradise
Cedric Francis
Vesuvius Express Vesuvius Express
Otto Lang
Joy of Living Joy of Living
Boris Vermont
Herring Hunt Herring Hunt
Wee Water Wonders Wee Water Wonders
Jack Eaton
Christ Among the Primitives Christ Among the Primitives
Vincenzo Lucci-Chiarissi
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Titanic 7.0
Titanic
Charles Brackett, Richard L. Breen, Walter Reisch
Winner
Titanic 7.0
Titanic
Charles Brackett, Richard L. Breen, Walter Reisch
Winner
All nominees
The Band Wagon The Band Wagon
Betty Comden, Adolph Green
The Desert Rats 6.7
The Desert Rats
Richard Murphy
The Naked Spur The Naked Spur
Harold Jack Bloom, Sam Rolfe
Take the High Ground! Take the High Ground!
Millard Kaufman
The Band Wagon The Band Wagon
Betty Comden, Adolph Green
The Naked Spur The Naked Spur
Harold Jack Bloom, Sam Rolfe
Oscar / Best Sound
From Here to Eternity 7.6
From Here to Eternity
John P. Livadary
Winner
All nominees
The Mississippi Gambler The Mississippi Gambler
Leslie I. Carey
The War of the Worlds 7.0
The War of the Worlds
Loren L. Ryder
Calamity Jane Calamity Jane
William A. Mueller
Knights of the Round Table 6.3
Knights of the Round Table
A.W. Watkins
Oscar / Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
Roman Holiday 8.2
Roman Holiday
Dalton Trumbo The screen credit and award were originally credited to Ian McLellan Hunter who fronted for Dalton Trumbo. In December 1992 the Academy decided to change the records and to credit Mr. Trumbo with the achievement. Ian McLellan Hunter was removed from the Motion Picture Story category and the Oscar was posthumously presented to Trumbo's widow on May 10th, 1993.
Winner
All nominees
The Captain's Paradise The Captain's Paradise
Alec Coppel
Hondo Hondo
Louis L'Amour Although the film had originally been nominated the producer and the nominee questioned its inclusion into the Motion Picture Story category since the film is based on the short story "The Gift of Cochise" published in Collier's magazine in July 1952, a fact not represented in the film's credits. The nomination was withdrawn and only four films were included on the final ballot.
Little Fugitive 7.5
Little Fugitive
Ray Ashley, Morris Engel, Ruth Orkin
Above and Beyond Above and Beyond
Beirne Lay Jr.
Academy Award of Merit
Henri Chretien
For creating, developing and engineering the equipment, processes and techniques known as CinemaScope.
Winner
Carlton W. Faulkner
For creating, developing and engineering the equipment, processes and techniques known as CinemaScope.
Winner
Lorin Grignon
For creating, developing and engineering the equipment, processes and techniques known as CinemaScope.
Winner
Sol Halperin
For creating, developing and engineering the equipment, processes and techniques known as CinemaScope.
Winner
Henri Chretien
For creating, developing and engineering the equipment, processes and techniques known as CinemaScope.
Winner
Carlton W. Faulkner
For creating, developing and engineering the equipment, processes and techniques known as CinemaScope.
Winner
Lorin Grignon
For creating, developing and engineering the equipment, processes and techniques known as CinemaScope.
Winner
Sol Halperin
For creating, developing and engineering the equipment, processes and techniques known as CinemaScope.
Winner
Fred Waller
For designing and developing the multiple photographic and projection systems which culminated in Cinerama.
Winner
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
George Stevens
Winner
Honorary Award
