Dalton Trumbo The screen credit and award were originally credited to Ian McLellan Hunter who fronted for Dalton Trumbo. In December 1992 the Academy decided to change the records and to credit Mr. Trumbo with the achievement. Ian McLellan Hunter was removed from the Motion Picture Story category and the Oscar was posthumously presented to Trumbo's widow on May 10th, 1993.
The Captain's ParadiseThe Captain's Paradise
Alec Coppel
HondoHondo
Louis L'Amour Although the film had originally been nominated the producer and the nominee questioned its inclusion into the Motion Picture Story category since the film is based on the short story "The Gift of Cochise" published in Collier's magazine in July 1952, a fact not represented in the film's credits. The nomination was withdrawn and only four films were included on the final ballot.