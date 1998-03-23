Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1998

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1998

Site Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 23 March 1998
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
James Cameron, Jon Landau
Winner
Watch trailer
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
James Cameron, Jon Landau
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
L.A. Confidential 8.6
L.A. Confidential
Kertis Henson, Arnon Milchan, Michael G. Nathanson
Watch trailer
Good Will Hunting 7.9
Good Will Hunting
Lawrence Bender
Watch trailer
As Good as It Gets 7.2
As Good as It Gets As Good As It Gets
James L. Brooks, Bridget Johnson, Kristi Zea
The Full Monty 7.2
The Full Monty
Uberto Pasolini
As Good as It Gets 7.2
As Good as It Gets As Good As It Gets
James L. Brooks, Bridget Johnson, Kristi Zea
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
As Good as It Gets
Winner
All nominees
Peter Fonda
Peter Fonda
Ulee's Gold
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
The Apostle
Good Will Hunting
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Wag the Dog
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Helen Hunt
Helen Hunt
As Good as It Gets
Winner
All nominees
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Mrs Brown
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Titanic
Julie Christie
Julie Christie
Afterglow
The Wings of the Dove
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Good Will Hunting
Winner
All nominees
Greg Kinnear
Greg Kinnear
As Good as It Gets
Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds
Boogie Nights
Amistad
Robert Forster
Robert Forster
Jackie Brown
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Kim Basinger
Kim Basinger
L.A. Confidential
Winner
All nominees
Joan Cusack
Joan Cusack
In & Out
Minnie Driver
Minnie Driver
Good Will Hunting
Gloria Stuart
Gloria Stuart
Titanic
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
Boogie Nights
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
James Cameron
James Cameron
Titanic
Winner
All nominees
Peter Cattaneo
The Full Monty
Kertis Henson
L.A. Confidential
Gus Van Sant
Gus Van Sant
Good Will Hunting
Atom Egoyan
Atom Egoyan
The Sweet Hereafter
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
Russell Carpenter
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
L.A. Confidential 8.6
L.A. Confidential
Dante Spinotti
Watch trailer
The Wings of the Dove 7.2
The Wings of the Dove The Wings Of The Dove
Eduardo Serra
Kundun 7.2
Kundun
Roger Deakins
Amistad 7.2
Amistad
Janusz Kamiński
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
Deborah L. Scott
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Amistad 7.2
Amistad
Ruth E. Carter
The Wings of the Dove 7.2
The Wings of the Dove The Wings Of The Dove
Sandy Powell
Oscar and Lucinda Oscar and Lucinda
Janet Patterson
Kundun 7.2
Kundun
Dante Ferretti
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
James Cameron, Conrad Buff IV, Richard A. Harris
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
As Good as It Gets 7.2
As Good as It Gets As Good As It Gets
Richard Marks
Good Will Hunting 7.9
Good Will Hunting
Pietro Scalia
Watch trailer
L.A. Confidential 8.6
L.A. Confidential
Peter Honess
Watch trailer
Air Force One 6.5
Air Force One
Richard Francis-Bruce
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Men in Black 7.9
Men in Black
Rick Baker, David LeRoy Anderson
Winner
Men in Black 7.9
Men in Black
Rick Baker, David LeRoy Anderson
Winner
All nominees
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
Greg Cannom, Tina Earnshaw, Simon Thompson
Watch trailer
Mrs Brown 6.5
Mrs Brown
Beverley Binda, Veronica McAleer, Lisa Westcott
Mrs Brown 6.5
Mrs Brown
Beverley Binda, Veronica McAleer, Lisa Westcott
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
James Horner
Winner
Watch trailer
The Full Monty 7.2
The Full Monty
Anne Dudley
Winner
All nominees
As Good as It Gets 7.2
As Good as It Gets As Good As It Gets
Hans Zimmer
Anastasia 7.8
Anastasia
Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, David Newman
Good Will Hunting 7.9
Good Will Hunting
Danny Elfman
Watch trailer
Kundun 7.2
Kundun
Philip Glass
L.A. Confidential 8.6
L.A. Confidential
Jerry Goldsmith
Watch trailer
Anastasia 7.8
Anastasia
Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, David Newman
My Best Friend's Wedding 6.7
My Best Friend's Wedding
James Newton Howard
Men in Black 7.9
Men in Black
Danny Elfman
Amistad 7.2
Amistad
John Williams
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
James Horner, Will Jennings For the song "My Heart Will Go On", performed by Céline Dion.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Hercules 7.1
Hercules
Alan Menken, David Zippel For the song "Go The Distance".
Anastasia 7.8
Anastasia
Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty For the song "Journey To The Past".
Anastasia 7.8
Anastasia
Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty For the song "Journey To The Past".
Hercules 7.1
Hercules
Alan Menken, David Zippel For the song "Go The Distance".
Good Will Hunting 7.9
Good Will Hunting
Elliott Smith For the song "Miss Misery".
Watch trailer
Con Air 7.4
Con Air
Diane Warren For the song "How Do I Live".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
Michael Ford, Peter Lamont
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Kundun 7.2
Kundun
Dante Ferretti, Francesca Lo Schiavo
L.A. Confidential 8.6
L.A. Confidential
Jay Hart, Jeannine Oppewall
Watch trailer
Men in Black 7.9
Men in Black
Cheryl Carasik, Bo Uelch
Gattaca 7.3
Gattaca
Nancy Nye, Jan Roelfs
Men in Black 7.9
Men in Black
Cheryl Carasik, Bo Uelch
Kundun 7.2
Kundun
Dante Ferretti, Francesca Lo Schiavo
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
Thomas L. Fisher, Michael Kanfer, Mark A. Lasoff, Robert Legato
Winner
Watch trailer
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
Thomas L. Fisher, Michael Kanfer, Mark A. Lasoff, Robert Legato
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Starship Troopers 7.6
Starship Troopers
Scott E. Anderson, Alec Gillis, John Richardson, Phil Tippett
Starship Troopers 7.6
Starship Troopers
Scott E. Anderson, Alec Gillis, John Richardson, Phil Tippett
The Lost World: Jurassic Park 6.9
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Randal M. Dutra, Michael Lantieri, Dennis Muren, Sten Uinston
Watch trailer
The Lost World: Jurassic Park 6.9
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Randal M. Dutra, Michael Lantieri, Dennis Muren, Sten Uinston
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
L.A. Confidential 8.6
L.A. Confidential
Kertis Henson, Brian Helgeland
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Sweet Hereafter 7.2
The Sweet Hereafter
Atom Egoyan
Wag the Dog 7.2
Wag the Dog
David Mamet, Hilary Henkin
The Wings of the Dove 7.2
The Wings of the Dove The Wings Of The Dove
Hossein Amini
Donnie Brasco 7.6
Donnie Brasco
Paul Attanasio
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Geri's Game Geri's Game
Jan Pinkava
Winner
All nominees
The Old Lady and the Pigeons La vieille dame et les pigeons
Sylvain Chomet
Rusalka 6.4
Rusalka
Aleksandr Petrov
Famous Fred Famous Fred
Joanna Quinn
Redux Riding Hood Redux Riding Hood
Steve Moore, Dan O'Shannon
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Long Way Home The Long Way Home
Marvin Hier, Richard Trank
Winner
The Long Way Home The Long Way Home
Marvin Hier, Richard Trank
Winner
All nominees
4 Little Girls 4 Little Girls
Spike Lee, Sam Pollard
4 Little Girls 4 Little Girls
Spike Lee, Sam Pollard
Waco: The Rules of Engagement Waco: The Rules of Engagement
William Gazecki, Dan Gifford
Waco: The Rules of Engagement Waco: The Rules of Engagement
William Gazecki, Dan Gifford
Ayn Rand: A Sense of Life Ayn Rand: A Sense of Life
Michael Paxton
Colors Straight Up Colors Straight Up
Michèle Ohayon, Julia Schachter
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
A Story of Healing A Story of Healing
Donna Dewey, Carol Pasternak
Winner
All nominees
Still Kicking: The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies Still Kicking: The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies
Andrea Blaugrund Nevins, Mel Damski
Alaska: Spirit of the Wild Alaska: Spirit of the Wild
George Casey, Paul Novros
Still Kicking: The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies Still Kicking: The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies
Andrea Blaugrund Nevins, Mel Damski
Alaska: Spirit of the Wild Alaska: Spirit of the Wild
George Casey, Paul Novros
Family Video Diaries: Daughter of the Bride Family Video Diaries: Daughter of the Bride
Terri Randall
Amazon Amazon
Kieth Merrill, Jonathan Stern
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
Tom Bellfort, Christopher Boyes
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Face/Off 7.3
Face/Off
Per Hallberg, Mark P. Stoeckinger
The Fifth Element 8.1
The Fifth Element
Mark A. Mangini
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Character 7.7
Character Karakter
The Netherlands.
Winner
All nominees
Beyond Silence 7.4
Beyond Silence Jenseits der Stille / Beyond silence
Germany.
The Thief 7.3
The Thief Vor
Russia.
Four Days in September 7.4
Four Days in September O Que é Isso, Companheiro?
Brazil.
Secrets of the Heart Secretos del corazón
Spain.
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Visas and Virtue Visas and Virtue
Chris Donahue, Chris Tashima
Winner
All nominees
Dance Lexie Dance Dance Lexie Dance
Tim Loane, Pearse Moore
Dance Lexie Dance Dance Lexie Dance
Tim Loane, Pearse Moore
Wolfgang Wolfgang
Anders Thomas Jensen, Kim Magnusson
It's Good to Talk It's Good to Talk
Roger Goldby, Barney Reisz
Wolfgang Wolfgang
Anders Thomas Jensen, Kim Magnusson
Skal vi være kærester? Skal vi være kærester?
Birger Larsen, Thomas Lydholm
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Good Will Hunting 7.9
Good Will Hunting
Ben Affleck,
Winner
Watch trailer
Good Will Hunting 7.9
Good Will Hunting
Ben Affleck,
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Deconstructing Harry 7.4
Deconstructing Harry
Woody Allen
Boogie Nights 7.7
Boogie Nights
Paul Thomas Anderson
The Full Monty 7.2
The Full Monty
Simon Beaufoy
As Good as It Gets 7.2
As Good as It Gets As Good As It Gets
James L. Brooks, Mark Andrus
Oscar / Best Sound
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
Gari Ridstrom, Tom Johnson, Gary Summers, Mark Ulano
Winner
Watch trailer
Titanic 8.3
Titanic
Gari Ridstrom, Tom Johnson, Gary Summers, Mark Ulano
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Air Force One 6.5
Air Force One
Keith A. Wester, Doug Hemphill, Rick Kline, Paul Massey
Air Force One 6.5
Air Force One
Keith A. Wester, Doug Hemphill, Rick Kline, Paul Massey
Con Air 7.4
Con Air
Kevin O'Connell, Art Rochester, Greg P. Russell
Contact 8.1
Contact
Tom Johnson, William B. Kaplan, Dennis S. Sands, Randy Thom
Contact 8.1
Contact
Tom Johnson, William B. Kaplan, Dennis S. Sands, Randy Thom
Con Air 7.4
Con Air
Kevin O'Connell, Art Rochester, Greg P. Russell
L.A. Confidential 8.6
L.A. Confidential
Anna Behlmer, Kirk Francis, Andy Nelson
Watch trailer
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Tom Duff
For the development of the Marionette Three-Dimensional Computer Animation System.
Winner
Sam Leffler
For the development of the Marionette Three-Dimensional Computer Animation System.
Winner
Eben Ostby
For the development of the Marionette Three-Dimensional Computer Animation System.
Winner
William Reeves
For the development of the Marionette Three-Dimensional Computer Animation System.
Winner
Thomas Porter
For their pioneering efforts in the development of digital paint systems used in motion picture production.
Winner
Alvy Ray Smith
For their pioneering efforts in the development of digital paint systems used in motion picture production.
Winner
Richard Shoup
For their pioneering efforts in the development of digital paint systems used in motion picture production.
Winner
Tom Duff
For the development of the Marionette Three-Dimensional Computer Animation System.
Winner
Sam Leffler
For the development of the Marionette Three-Dimensional Computer Animation System.
Winner
Eben Ostby
For the development of the Marionette Three-Dimensional Computer Animation System.
Winner
William Reeves
For the development of the Marionette Three-Dimensional Computer Animation System.
Winner
Scott Robinson
For the design, development and implementation of the Dolby CP500 Digital Cinema Processor.
Winner
Craig Reynolds
For his pioneering contributions to the development of three-dimensional computer animation for motion picture production.
Winner
Bill Kovacs
For the creative leadership (Kovacs) and the principal engineering (Hall) efforts that led to the Wavefront Advanced Visualizer computer graphics system.
Winner
Daniel Langlois
For the development of the "Actor" animation component of the Softimage computer animation system.
Winner
John Gibson
For the development of the geometric modeling component of the Alias PowerAnimator system.
Winner
Thomas Porter
For their pioneering efforts in the development of digital paint systems used in motion picture production.
Winner
Alvy Ray Smith
For their pioneering efforts in the development of digital paint systems used in motion picture production.
Winner
Richard Shoup
For their pioneering efforts in the development of digital paint systems used in motion picture production.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
Honorary Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Don Iwerks
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

