Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 1998
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1998
Site
Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
23 March 1998
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
8.3
Titanic
James Cameron, Jon Landau
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.6
L.A. Confidential
Kertis Henson, Arnon Milchan, Michael G. Nathanson
Watch trailer
7.9
Good Will Hunting
Lawrence Bender
Watch trailer
7.2
As Good as It Gets
As Good As It Gets
James L. Brooks, Bridget Johnson, Kristi Zea
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Jack Nicholson
As Good as It Gets
Winner
All nominees
Peter Fonda
Ulee's Gold
Robert Duvall
The Apostle
Good Will Hunting
Dustin Hoffman
Wag the Dog
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Helen Hunt
As Good as It Gets
Winner
All nominees
Judi Dench
Mrs Brown
Kate Winslet
Titanic
Julie Christie
Afterglow
The Wings of the Dove
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Robin Williams
Good Will Hunting
Winner
All nominees
Greg Kinnear
As Good as It Gets
Burt Reynolds
Boogie Nights
Amistad
Robert Forster
Jackie Brown
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Kim Basinger
L.A. Confidential
Winner
All nominees
Joan Cusack
In & Out
Minnie Driver
Good Will Hunting
Gloria Stuart
Titanic
Julianne Moore
Boogie Nights
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
James Cameron
Titanic
Winner
All nominees
Peter Cattaneo
The Full Monty
Kertis Henson
L.A. Confidential
Gus Van Sant
Good Will Hunting
Atom Egoyan
The Sweet Hereafter
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
All nominees
8.6
L.A. Confidential
Dante Spinotti
Watch trailer
7.2
The Wings of the Dove
The Wings Of The Dove
Eduardo Serra
7.2
Kundun
Roger Deakins
7.2
Amistad
Janusz Kamiński
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
All nominees
7.2
Amistad
Ruth E. Carter
7.2
The Wings of the Dove
The Wings Of The Dove
Sandy Powell
Oscar and Lucinda
Oscar and Lucinda
Janet Patterson
7.2
Kundun
Dante Ferretti
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
All nominees
7.2
As Good as It Gets
As Good As It Gets
Richard Marks
7.9
Good Will Hunting
Pietro Scalia
Watch trailer
8.6
L.A. Confidential
Peter Honess
Watch trailer
6.5
Air Force One
Richard Francis-Bruce
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
All nominees
8.3
Titanic
Greg Cannom, Tina Earnshaw, Simon Thompson
Watch trailer
6.5
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
8.3
Titanic
James Horner
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.2
As Good as It Gets
As Good As It Gets
Hans Zimmer
7.8
7.9
Good Will Hunting
Danny Elfman
Watch trailer
7.2
Kundun
Philip Glass
8.6
L.A. Confidential
Jerry Goldsmith
Watch trailer
7.8
6.7
My Best Friend's Wedding
James Newton Howard
7.9
Men in Black
Danny Elfman
7.2
Amistad
John Williams
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
8.3
Titanic
James Horner, Will Jennings
For the song "My Heart Will Go On", performed by Céline Dion.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.1
Hercules
Alan Menken, David Zippel
7.9
Good Will Hunting
Elliott Smith
For the song "Miss Misery".
Watch trailer
7.4
Con Air
Diane Warren
For the song "How Do I Live".
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
All nominees
7.2
Kundun
Dante Ferretti, Francesca Lo Schiavo
8.6
L.A. Confidential
Jay Hart, Jeannine Oppewall
Watch trailer
7.9
7.3
Gattaca
Nancy Nye, Jan Roelfs
7.9
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
All nominees
7.6
6.9
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
All nominees
7.2
The Sweet Hereafter
Atom Egoyan
7.2
Wag the Dog
David Mamet, Hilary Henkin
7.2
The Wings of the Dove
The Wings Of The Dove
Hossein Amini
7.6
Donnie Brasco
Paul Attanasio
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Geri's Game
All nominees
The Old Lady and the Pigeons
La vieille dame et les pigeons
Sylvain Chomet
6.4
Rusalka
Aleksandr Petrov
Famous Fred
Famous Fred
Joanna Quinn
Redux Riding Hood
Redux Riding Hood
Steve Moore, Dan O'Shannon
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Long Way Home
All nominees
4 Little Girls
Waco: The Rules of Engagement
Ayn Rand: A Sense of Life
Colors Straight Up
Colors Straight Up
Michèle Ohayon, Julia Schachter
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
A Story of Healing
A Story of Healing
Donna Dewey, Carol Pasternak
Winner
All nominees
Still Kicking: The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies
Alaska: Spirit of the Wild
Family Video Diaries: Daughter of the Bride
Family Video Diaries: Daughter of the Bride
Terri Randall
Amazon
Amazon
Kieth Merrill, Jonathan Stern
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
All nominees
7.3
Face/Off
Per Hallberg, Mark P. Stoeckinger
8.1
The Fifth Element
Mark A. Mangini
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
7.7
All nominees
7.4
Beyond Silence
Jenseits der Stille / Beyond silence
Germany.
7.3
The Thief
Vor
Russia.
7.4
Four Days in September
O Que é Isso, Companheiro?
Brazil.
Secrets of the Heart
Secretos del corazón
Spain.
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Visas and Virtue
Visas and Virtue
Chris Donahue, Chris Tashima
Winner
All nominees
Dance Lexie Dance
Dance Lexie Dance
Tim Loane, Pearse Moore
Dance Lexie Dance
Dance Lexie Dance
Tim Loane, Pearse Moore
Wolfgang
Wolfgang
Anders Thomas Jensen, Kim Magnusson
It's Good to Talk
It's Good to Talk
Roger Goldby, Barney Reisz
Wolfgang
Wolfgang
Anders Thomas Jensen, Kim Magnusson
Skal vi være kærester?
Skal vi være kærester?
Birger Larsen, Thomas Lydholm
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
All nominees
7.4
Deconstructing Harry
Woody Allen
7.7
Boogie Nights
Paul Thomas Anderson
7.2
The Full Monty
Simon Beaufoy
7.2
As Good as It Gets
As Good As It Gets
James L. Brooks, Mark Andrus
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
All nominees
6.5
7.4
Con Air
Kevin O'Connell, Art Rochester, Greg P. Russell
8.1
7.4
Con Air
Kevin O'Connell, Art Rochester, Greg P. Russell
8.6
L.A. Confidential
Anna Behlmer, Kirk Francis, Andy Nelson
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Scott Robinson
For the design, development and implementation of the Dolby CP500 Digital Cinema Processor.
Winner
Craig Reynolds
For his pioneering contributions to the development of three-dimensional computer animation for motion picture production.
Winner
Bill Kovacs
For the creative leadership (Kovacs) and the principal engineering (Hall) efforts that led to the Wavefront Advanced Visualizer computer graphics system.
Winner
Daniel Langlois
For the development of the "Actor" animation component of the Softimage computer animation system.
Winner
John Gibson
For the development of the geometric modeling component of the Alias PowerAnimator system.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
Honorary Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Don Iwerks
Winner
Nominations
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Achievement in Directing
Show all
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Best Achievement in Production Design
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Best Writing, Title Writing
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Animated Short Film
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Best Documentary Short Film
Best Documentary Feature
Best Sound
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Best Live Action Short Film
Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Best Original Screenplay
Best Assistant Director
Best International Feature Film
Best Dance Direction
Best Picture, Unique and Artistic Production
Oscars Fan Favorite
Oscars Cheer Moment
John A. Bonner Award
Special Commendation
Juvenile Award
Special Achievement Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Honorary Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Medal of Commendation
Award of Commendation
Technical Achievement Award
Scientific and Engineering Award
Academy Award of Merit
