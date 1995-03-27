Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1995

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1995

Site Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 27 March 1995
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Forrest Gump 8.7
Forrest Gump
Steve Tisch, Wendy Finerman, Steve Starkey
Winner
All nominees
Four Weddings and a Funeral 7.4
Four Weddings and a Funeral Four weddings and a funeral
Duncan Kenworthy
Quiz Show 7.8
Quiz Show
Robert Redford, Michael Jacobs, Julian Krainin, Michael Nozik
The Shawshank Redemption 9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
Niki Marvin
Quiz Show 7.8
Quiz Show
Robert Redford, Michael Jacobs, Julian Krainin, Michael Nozik
Pulp Fiction 8.6
Pulp Fiction
Lawrence Bender
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Forrest Gump
Winner
All nominees
Nigel Hawthorne
Nigel Hawthorne
The Madness of King George
Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Nobody's Fool
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
The Shawshank Redemption
John Travolta
John Travolta
Pulp Fiction
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
Blue Sky
Winner
All nominees
Little Women
Miranda Richardson
Miranda Richardson
Tom & Viv
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
The Client
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster
Nell
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Martin Landau
Martin Landau
Ed Wood
Winner
All nominees
Chazz Palminteri
Chazz Palminteri
Bullets Over Broadway
Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
Pulp Fiction
Gary Sinise
Gary Sinise
Forrest Gump
Paul Scofield
Quiz Show
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Dianne Wiest
Dianne Wiest
Bullets Over Broadway
Winner
All nominees
Jennifer Tilly
Jennifer Tilly
Bullets Over Broadway
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
The Madness of King George
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman
Pulp Fiction
Rosemary Harris
Tom & Viv
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Robert Zemeckis
Robert Zemeckis
Forrest Gump
Winner
All nominees
Krzysztof Kieslowski
Krzysztof Kieslowski
Three Colors: Red
Pulp Fiction
Woody Allen
Woody Allen
Bullets Over Broadway
Robert Redford
Robert Redford
Quiz Show
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Legends of the Fall 7.7
Legends of the Fall Legends Of The Fall
John Toll
Winner
All nominees
Wyatt Earp 6.8
Wyatt Earp
Owen Roizman
Three Colors: Red 8.3
Three Colors: Red Trois couleurs: Rouge
Piotr Sobocinski
Forrest Gump 8.7
Forrest Gump
Don Burgess
The Shawshank Redemption 9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
Roger Deakins
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert 7.4
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert
Tim Chappel, Lizzy Gardiner
Winner
All nominees
Maverick 7.4
Maverick
April Ferry
Little Women 7.3
Little Women
Colleen Atwood
Queen Margot 8.0
Queen Margot La reine Margot / Queen Margot
Moidele Bickel
Bullets Over Broadway 7.0
Bullets Over Broadway
Jeffrey Kurland
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Forrest Gump 8.7
Forrest Gump
Arthur Schmidt
Winner
All nominees
Pulp Fiction 8.6
Pulp Fiction
Sally Menke
The Shawshank Redemption 9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
Richard Francis-Bruce
Speed 7.7
Speed
John Wright
Hoop Dreams 8.3
Hoop Dreams
William Haugse, Steve James, Frederick Marx
Hoop Dreams 8.3
Hoop Dreams
William Haugse, Steve James, Frederick Marx
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Ed Wood 7.8
Ed Wood
Rick Baker, Ve Neill, Yolanda Toussieng
Winner
All nominees
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein 6.4
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein Frankenstein
Paul Engelen, Carol Hemming, Daniel Parker
Forrest Gump 8.7
Forrest Gump
Judith A. Cory, Hallie D'Amore, Daniel C. Striepeke
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
The Lion King 8.7
The Lion King
Hans Zimmer
Winner
All nominees
Forrest Gump 8.7
Forrest Gump
Alan Silvestri
Watch trailer
Little Women 7.3
Little Women
Thomas Newman
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles 7.5
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles
Elliot Goldenthal
The Shawshank Redemption 9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
Thomas Newman
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
The Lion King 8.7
The Lion King
Elton John, Tim Rice For the song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight".
Winner
All nominees
The Paper 6.7
The Paper
Randy Newman For the song "Make Up Your Mind".
Junior 5.9
Junior
Carole Bayer Sager, James Newton Howard, James Ingram, Patty Smyth For the song "Look What Love Has Done".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
The Madness of King George 7.2
The Madness of King George
Ken Adam, Carolyn Scott
Winner
All nominees
Forrest Gump 8.7
Forrest Gump
Rick Carter, Nancy Haigh
Watch trailer
Bullets Over Broadway 7.0
Bullets Over Broadway
Susan Bode, Santo Loquasto
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles 7.5
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles
Dante Ferretti, Francesca Lo Schiavo
Legends of the Fall 7.7
Legends of the Fall Legends Of The Fall
Dorree Cooper, Lilly Kilvert
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Forrest Gump 8.7
Forrest Gump
Allen Hall, George Murphy, Ken Ralston, Stephen Rosenbaum
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Mask 7.9
The Mask
Tom Bertino, Jon Farhat, Scott Squires, Stiv "Spez" Uilyams
Watch trailer
True Lies 7.7
True Lies
John Bruno, Thomas L. Fisher, Pat McClung, Jacques Stroweis
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Forrest Gump 8.7
Forrest Gump
Eric Roth
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Nobody's Fool 7.7
Nobody's Fool Nobody`s Fool
Robert Benton
The Shawshank Redemption 9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
Frank Darabont
Watch trailer
The Madness of King George 7.2
The Madness of King George
Alan Bennett
Quiz Show 7.8
Quiz Show
Paul Attanasio
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Bob's Birthday Bob's Birthday
David Fine, Alison Snowden
Winner
All nominees
The Monk and the Fish Le moine et le poisson
Michael Dudok de Wit
Triangle Triangle
Erica Russell
The Big Story The Big Story
David Stoten, Tim Watts
The Janitor The Janitor
Vanessa Schwartz
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision
Freida Lee Mock, Terry Sanders
Winner
All nominees
Freedom on My Mind Freedom on My Mind
Connie Field, Marilyn Mulford
American Experience American Experience
Charles Guggenheim For episode D-Day Remembered (1994)
Complaints of a Dutiful Daughter Complaints of a Dutiful Daughter
Deborah Hoffmann
A Great Day in Harlem A Great Day in Harlem
Jean Bach
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
A Time for Justice A Time for Justice
Charles Guggenheim
Winner
All nominees
89 mm od Europy 89 mm od Europy
Marcel Lozinski
School of the Americas Assassins School of the Americas Assassins
Robert Richter
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Speed 7.7
Speed
Stephen Hunter Flick
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Forrest Gump 8.7
Forrest Gump
Gloria S. Borders, Randy Thom
Watch trailer
Clear and Present Danger 6.8
Clear and Present Danger
John Leveque, Bruce Stambler
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Burnt by the Sun 7.7
Burnt by the Sun Utomlennye solntsem
Russia.
Winner
All nominees
Eat Drink Man Woman 7.8
Eat Drink Man Woman
Taiwan.
Farinelli 7.2
Farinelli Farinelli il costrato / Farinelli
Belgium.
Before the Rain 7.9
Before the Rain Pred dozhdot
Macedonia.
Strawberry and Chocolate 7.4
Strawberry and Chocolate Fresa e Chocolate
Cuba.
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life
Peter Capaldi, Ruth Kenley-Letts Tied with Trevor (1994).
Winner
Trevor Trevor
Peggy Rajski, Randy Stone Tied with Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life (1993).
Winner
All nominees
Syrup Syrup
Paul Unwin, Nick Vivian
Kangaroo Court Kangaroo Court
Sean Astin, Christine Astin
On Hope On Hope
JoBeth Williams, Michele McGuire
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Pulp Fiction 8.6
Pulp Fiction
, Roger Avary
Winner
All nominees
Bullets Over Broadway 7.0
Bullets Over Broadway
Woody Allen, Douglas McGrath
Heavenly Creatures 7.3
Heavenly Creatures
Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh
Four Weddings and a Funeral 7.4
Four Weddings and a Funeral Four weddings and a funeral
Richard Curtis
Three Colors: Red 8.3
Three Colors: Red Trois couleurs: Rouge
Krzysztof Kieslowski, Krzysztof Piesiewicz
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Sound
Speed 7.7
Speed
Bob Beemer, Gregg Landaker, David Macmillan, Steve Maslow
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Clear and Present Danger 6.8
Clear and Present Danger
Michael Herbick, Donald O. Mitchell, Frank A. Montaño, Art Rochester
Forrest Gump 8.7
Forrest Gump
Tom Johnson, William B. Kaplan, Dennis S. Sands, Randy Thom
Watch trailer
The Shawshank Redemption 9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
Elliot Tyson, Willie D. Burton, Michael Herbick, Robert J. Litt
Watch trailer
Legends of the Fall 7.7
Legends of the Fall Legends Of The Fall
David E. Campbell, Chris David, Douglas Ganton, Paul Massey
Academy Award of Merit
Paul Vlahos
For the conception and development of the Ultimatte blue screen compositing process for motion pictures.
Winner
Petro Vlahos
For the conception and development of the Ultimatte blue screen compositing process for motion pictures.
Winner
Scientific and Engineering Award
Mike Davis
For joint development work on a linear array CCD (Charge Coupled Device) film input scanning system.
Winner
Lincoln Hu
For joint development work on a linear array CCD (Charge Coupled Device) film input scanning system.
Winner
Mike MacKenzie
For joint development work on a linear array CCD (Charge Coupled Device) film input scanning system.
Winner
Bill Bishop
For their development work with area array CCD (Charge Coupled Device) film input scanning systems.
Winner
Les Dittert
For their development work with area array CCD (Charge Coupled Device) film input scanning systems.
Winner
Will McCown
For their development work with area array CCD (Charge Coupled Device) film input scanning systems.
Winner
Ray Feeney
For their development work with area array CCD (Charge Coupled Device) film input scanning systems.
Winner
Bill Bishop
For the Cinefusion software implementation of the Ultimatte Blue Screen compositing technology.
Winner
Richard Patterson
For the Cinefusion software implementation of the Ultimatte Blue Screen compositing technology.
Winner
Ray Feeney
For the Cinefusion software implementation of the Ultimatte Blue Screen compositing technology.
Winner
David DiFrancesco
For their pioneering work in the field of film input scanning.
Winner
Scott Squires
For their pioneering work in the field of film input scanning.
Winner
Gary Demos
For their pioneering work in the field of film input scanning.
Winner
Nick Pollack
For the concept (Bamborough), the hardware development (Pollack/Wright and the software development (Harris/MacLean) of the digital Lightworks Editor for motion editing.
Winner
Paul Bamborough
For the concept (Bamborough), the hardware development (Pollack/Wright and the software development (Harris/MacLean) of the digital Lightworks Editor for motion editing.
Winner
James Ketcham
For the concept and design of the MC211 microprocessor-based motion controller for synchronizing sprocketed film with time-code based machines.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
John A. Bonner
In appreciation for outstanding service and dedication in upholding the high standards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Winner
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood
Winner
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Quincy Jones
Winner
