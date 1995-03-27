Menu
Academy Awards, USA 1995
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1995
Site
Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
27 March 1995
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
8.7
Forrest Gump
Steve Tisch, Wendy Finerman, Steve Starkey
Winner
Watch trailer
7.4
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Four weddings and a funeral
Duncan Kenworthy
7.8
Quiz Show
Robert Redford, Michael Jacobs, Julian Krainin, Michael Nozik
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
Niki Marvin
Watch trailer
8.6
Pulp Fiction
Lawrence Bender
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Tom Hanks
Forrest Gump
Winner
Nigel Hawthorne
The Madness of King George
Paul Newman
Nobody's Fool
Morgan Freeman
The Shawshank Redemption
John Travolta
Pulp Fiction
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Lange
Blue Sky
Winner
Little Women
Miranda Richardson
Tom & Viv
Susan Sarandon
The Client
Jodie Foster
Nell
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Martin Landau
Ed Wood
Winner
Chazz Palminteri
Bullets Over Broadway
Samuel L. Jackson
Pulp Fiction
Gary Sinise
Forrest Gump
Paul Scofield
Quiz Show
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Dianne Wiest
Bullets Over Broadway
Winner
Jennifer Tilly
Bullets Over Broadway
Helen Mirren
The Madness of King George
Uma Thurman
Pulp Fiction
Rosemary Harris
Tom & Viv
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Robert Zemeckis
Forrest Gump
Winner
Krzysztof Kieslowski
Three Colors: Red
Pulp Fiction
Woody Allen
Bullets Over Broadway
Robert Redford
Quiz Show
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
7.7
Legends of the Fall
Legends Of The Fall
John Toll
Winner
6.8
Wyatt Earp
Owen Roizman
8.3
Three Colors: Red
Trois couleurs: Rouge
Piotr Sobocinski
Watch trailer
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
Roger Deakins
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
7.4
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert
Tim Chappel, Lizzy Gardiner
Winner
7.4
Maverick
April Ferry
7.3
Little Women
Colleen Atwood
8.0
Queen Margot
La reine Margot / Queen Margot
Moidele Bickel
7.0
Bullets Over Broadway
Jeffrey Kurland
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
8.3
Hoop Dreams
William Haugse, Steve James, Frederick Marx
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
7.8
Ed Wood
Rick Baker, Ve Neill, Yolanda Toussieng
Winner
6.4
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Frankenstein
Paul Engelen, Carol Hemming, Daniel Parker
8.7
Forrest Gump
Judith A. Cory, Hallie D'Amore, Daniel C. Striepeke
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
8.7
The Lion King
Hans Zimmer
Winner
8.7
Forrest Gump
Alan Silvestri
Watch trailer
7.3
Little Women
Thomas Newman
7.5
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles
Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles
Elliot Goldenthal
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
Thomas Newman
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
8.7
The Lion King
Elton John, Tim Rice
For the song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight".
Winner
8.7
The Lion King
Elton John, Tim Rice
For the song "Circle of Life".
6.7
The Paper
Randy Newman
For the song "Make Up Your Mind".
8.7
8.7
The Lion King
Elton John, Tim Rice
For the song "Hakuna Matata".
5.9
Junior
Carole Bayer Sager, James Newton Howard, James Ingram, Patty Smyth
For the song "Look What Love Has Done".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
7.2
The Madness of King George
Ken Adam, Carolyn Scott
Winner
8.7
Forrest Gump
Rick Carter, Nancy Haigh
Watch trailer
7.0
Bullets Over Broadway
Susan Bode, Santo Loquasto
7.5
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles
Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles
Dante Ferretti, Francesca Lo Schiavo
7.7
Legends of the Fall
Legends Of The Fall
Dorree Cooper, Lilly Kilvert
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
8.7
Forrest Gump
Allen Hall, George Murphy, Ken Ralston, Stephen Rosenbaum
Winner
Watch trailer
7.9
The Mask
Tom Bertino, Jon Farhat, Scott Squires, Stiv "Spez" Uilyams
Watch trailer
7.7
True Lies
John Bruno, Thomas L. Fisher, Pat McClung, Jacques Stroweis
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
8.7
Forrest Gump
Eric Roth
Winner
Watch trailer
7.7
Nobody's Fool
Nobody`s Fool
Robert Benton
7.2
The Madness of King George
Alan Bennett
7.8
Quiz Show
Paul Attanasio
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Bob's Birthday
Bob's Birthday
David Fine, Alison Snowden
Winner
The Monk and the Fish
Le moine et le poisson
Michael Dudok de Wit
Triangle
Triangle
Erica Russell
The Big Story
The Big Story
David Stoten, Tim Watts
The Janitor
The Janitor
Vanessa Schwartz
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision
Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision
Freida Lee Mock, Terry Sanders
Winner
Freedom on My Mind
Freedom on My Mind
Connie Field, Marilyn Mulford
American Experience
American Experience
Charles Guggenheim
For episode D-Day Remembered (1994)
Complaints of a Dutiful Daughter
Complaints of a Dutiful Daughter
Deborah Hoffmann
A Great Day in Harlem
A Great Day in Harlem
Jean Bach
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
A Time for Justice
A Time for Justice
Charles Guggenheim
Winner
89 mm od Europy
89 mm od Europy
Marcel Lozinski
School of the Americas Assassins
School of the Americas Assassins
Robert Richter
Blues Highway
Blues Highway
Vince DiPersio, Bill Guttentag
Straight from the Heart
Straight from the Heart
Dee Mosbacher, Frances Reid
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
7.7
Speed
Stephen Hunter Flick
Winner
Watch trailer
8.7
Forrest Gump
Gloria S. Borders, Randy Thom
Watch trailer
6.8
Clear and Present Danger
John Leveque, Bruce Stambler
6.8
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
7.7
Burnt by the Sun
Utomlennye solntsem
Russia.
Winner
7.8
Eat Drink Man Woman
Taiwan.
7.2
Farinelli
Farinelli il costrato / Farinelli
Belgium.
7.9
Before the Rain
Pred dozhdot
Macedonia.
7.4
Strawberry and Chocolate
Fresa e Chocolate
Cuba.
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life
Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life
Peter Capaldi, Ruth Kenley-Letts
Tied with Trevor (1994).
Winner
Trevor
Trevor
Peggy Rajski, Randy Stone
Tied with Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life (1993).
Winner
Syrup
Syrup
Paul Unwin, Nick Vivian
Kangaroo Court
Kangaroo Court
Sean Astin, Christine Astin
On Hope
On Hope
JoBeth Williams, Michele McGuire
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
8.6
Pulp Fiction
, Roger Avary
Winner
7.0
Bullets Over Broadway
Woody Allen, Douglas McGrath
7.3
Heavenly Creatures
Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh
7.4
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Four weddings and a funeral
Richard Curtis
8.3
Three Colors: Red
Trois couleurs: Rouge
Krzysztof Kieslowski, Krzysztof Piesiewicz
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Sound
7.7
Speed
Bob Beemer, Gregg Landaker, David Macmillan, Steve Maslow
Winner
Watch trailer
6.8
Clear and Present Danger
Michael Herbick, Donald O. Mitchell, Frank A. Montaño, Art Rochester
8.7
Forrest Gump
Tom Johnson, William B. Kaplan, Dennis S. Sands, Randy Thom
Watch trailer
7.7
Legends of the Fall
Legends Of The Fall
David E. Campbell, Chris David, Douglas Ganton, Paul Massey
Academy Award of Merit
Paul Vlahos
For the conception and development of the Ultimatte blue screen compositing process for motion pictures.
Winner
Petro Vlahos
For the conception and development of the Ultimatte blue screen compositing process for motion pictures.
Winner
Scientific and Engineering Award
Mike Davis
Lincoln Hu
Mike MacKenzie
Bill Bishop
Les Dittert
Will McCown
Ray Feeney
Mike Davis
Lincoln Hu
Mike MacKenzie
Bill Bishop
Richard Patterson
Ray Feeney
Bill Bishop
Richard Patterson
Ray Feeney
David DiFrancesco
Scott Squires
Gary Demos
Nick Pollack
For the concept (Bamborough), the hardware development (Pollack/Wright and the software development (Harris/MacLean) of the digital Lightworks Editor for motion editing.
Winner
Paul Bamborough
For the concept (Bamborough), the hardware development (Pollack/Wright and the software development (Harris/MacLean) of the digital Lightworks Editor for motion editing.
Winner
Winner
Winner
Bill Bishop
Les Dittert
Will McCown
Ray Feeney
James Ketcham
For the concept and design of the MC211 microprocessor-based motion controller for synchronizing sprocketed film with time-code based machines.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
John A. Bonner
In appreciation for outstanding service and dedication in upholding the high standards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Winner
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Clint Eastwood
Winner
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Quincy Jones
Winner
