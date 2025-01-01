Menu
Date of Birth
3 October 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Producer

Biography of Alicia Vikander

Swedish actress Alicia Vikander has made a reputable name for herself in the 10 years of feature film and television she has been acting for.

Who is Alicia Vikander?

After receiving acclaim for her performance in her first feature film Pure (2009), she began to gain recognition as an actress for her role as ‘Princess Kitty’ in Joe Wright's film adaptation of Anna Karenina (2012), as well as Queen Caroline Mathilde in A Royal Affair (2012). She continued to secure a string of prominent roles in the following years, including The Fifth Estate (2013), Ex Machina (2014), and the Danish Girl (2015). She finally won the lead as Lara Croft in the rebooted film franchise Tomb Raider (2018), after competing for the role against several prominent Hollywood actresses. The film received mixed reviews from critics, but her portrayal of the iconic video game character was praised for her dedication to the part.

How old is Alicia Vikander?

She was born as Alicia Amanda Vikander on October 3rd, 1988 in Gothenburg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden.

Early life and Education

Her parents, who separated soon after she was born, raised her both independently in Gothenburg, Sweden. Her mother, Maria Fahl, is also an actor and may have been the inspiration for Vikander to pursue the career herself. Her father, Svante Vikander, is a psychiatrist, from whom she is related to five half-siblings.

Vikander started acting as a young child, which led to her starring in various stage productions including a production of Kristina från Duvemåla at The Göteborg Opera. She starred in the production for up to three and a half consecutive years, which was written by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson from ABBA. Afterwards, she continued to appear in numerous stage musicals and shows, including a televised singing competition which she won. Later at age nine, she transitioned to training in ballet with the Swedish National Ballet School (Svenska Balettskolan i Göteborg).

She preserved ballet well into her later teen years. Until injuries, including the need for some surgery, meant she made the difficult decision to relinquish the pursuit of acting instead. Fortunately, she enjoyed acting just as much, and it was not long until she launched her career with parts in short films and Swedish televised series.

Relationships and Personal Life

Although there is a rumor of a short-lived relationship with fellow Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård back in 2014. Vikander has been married to actor Micheal Fassbender since October 2017. She announced their relationship during an interview in 2015 after they had worked together on the film The Light Between Oceans the year previously. They have since relocated to Lisbon, Portugal. Where they live together with their first child, born in 2021.

Her continuing career and achievements

Alicia Vikander is clearly a talented actress and individual. And her achievements already have earned her numerous awards and accolades over such a short period. She continues to make prominent appearances in feature series and films. Most recently The Green Knight in 2021. As well as her leading role as fictional movie star Mira Harberg in the HBO series Irma Vep; which has only just recently aired.

Her next upcoming role will see her play Queen Catherine Parr in a psychological thriller, ‘Firebrand’. The film will see her star alongside some other big Hollywood names including Jude Law, Erin Doherty, and Michelle Williams. There is yet to be an announced expected date of release.

Popular Films

Ex Machina 8.0
Ex Machina (2015)
A Royal Affair 7.6
A Royal Affair (2012)
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. 7.5
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 33 Films 32 TV Shows 1 Actress 33 Producer 1
6
The Wizard of the Kremlin
Thriller, Drama 2025, France
Eden 7.3
Eden
Thriller 2024, Australia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Rumours 6.2
Rumours
Comedy 2024, Canada / Germany / Hungary
Watch trailer
The Assessment 6.9
The Assessment
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
Firebrand 6.5
Firebrand
Drama, History, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Irma Vep
Irma Vep
Comedy 2022, USA
The Green Knight 5.8
The Green Knight
Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2021, USA / Ireland
Watch trailer
Beckett 6.1
Beckett
Drama, Thriller 2021, Italy / Brazil / Greece
Watch trailer
Blue Bayou 6.7
Blue Bayou
Drama 2021, USA
The Glorias 5.7
The Glorias: A Life On The Road
Drama, Biography 2019, USA
Earthquake Bird 5.9
Earthquake Bird
Crime, Drama, Mystery 2019, Japan / USA
Tomb Raider 6.9
Tomb Raider
Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Freak Shift
Action, Thriller 2018, USA / Great Britain
Anthropocene: The Human Epoch 7.2
ANTHROPOCENE: The Human Epoch
Documentary 2018, Canada
Submergence 5.6
Submergence
Thriller, Drama, Romantic 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Euphoria 6
Euphoria
Drama 2017, Germany
Watch trailer
Muumien joulu / Moomins and the Winter Wonderland 5.7
Muumien joulu / Moomins and the Winter Wonderland
Animation, Family 2017, Finland / Poland
Watch trailer
Birds Like Us 4.8
Birds Like Us
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2017, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Turkey / Great Britain / Qatar
Watch trailer
Jason Bourne 6.9
Jason Bourne
Thriller, Action 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Tulip Fever 6.8
Tulip Fever
History, Romantic 2016, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
The Light Between Oceans 7.4
The Light Between Oceans
Drama 2016, USA / New Zealand
Watch trailer
Seventh Son 6
The Seventh Son
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2015, Great Britain / USA / Canada / China
Watch trailer
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. 7.5
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Comedy, Adventure, Action 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Ex Machina 8
Ex Machina
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2015, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Alicia Vikander’s private life
Still from 'The Assessment'
After 'Black Mirror', We Thought Nothing could Shock Us — But This Film did the Impossible
Global Look Press — stills from the movie 'The Assessment' (2024)
Elizabeth Olsen on Life After Marvel: 'It’s Really Important for Me to Make Choices That Reflect My Own Taste'
Still from the movie 'Testament of Youth' (2014)
This 2014 Drama with a Game of Thrones Star Still Holds Over 80% Freshness — Don’t Miss It!

