Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1990

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1990

Site Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 26 March 1990
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Driving Miss Daisy 7.3
Driving Miss Daisy
Lili Fini Zanuck, Richard D. Zanuck
Winner
All nominees
Field of Dreams 7.5
Field of Dreams
Charles Gordon, Lawrence Gordon
My Left Foot 7.8
My Left Foot My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown
Noel Pearson
Born on the Fourth of July 8.0
Born on the Fourth of July Born On The Fourth Of July
Oliver Stone, A. Kitman Ho
Field of Dreams 7.5
Field of Dreams
Charles Gordon, Lawrence Gordon
Dead Poets Society 7.7
Dead Poets Society
Steven Haft, Paul Junger Witt, Tony Thomas
Born on the Fourth of July 8.0
Born on the Fourth of July Born On The Fourth Of July
Oliver Stone, A. Kitman Ho
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis
My Left Foot
Winner
All nominees
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Driving Miss Daisy
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
Born on the Fourth of July
Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Dead Poets Society
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
Henry V
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Tandy
Jessica Tandy
Driving Miss Daisy
Winner
All nominees
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer
The Fabulous Baker Boys
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
Music Box
Pauline Collins
Shirley Valentine
Isabelle Adjani
Isabelle Adjani
Camille Claudel
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
Glory
Winner
All nominees
Denni Ayello
Do the Right Thing
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
A Dry White Season
Martin Landau
Martin Landau
Crimes and Misdemeanors
Dan Aykroyd
Dan Aykroyd
Driving Miss Daisy
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Brenda Fricker
Brenda Fricker
My Left Foot
Winner
All nominees
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts
Steel Magnolias
Anjelica Huston
Anjelica Huston
Enemies: A Love Story
Dianne Wiest
Dianne Wiest
Parenthood
Lena Olin
Lena Olin
Enemies: A Love Story
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Oliver Stone
Oliver Stone
Born on the Fourth of July
Winner
All nominees
Jim Sheridan
Jim Sheridan
My Left Foot
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
Henry V
Woody Allen
Woody Allen
Crimes and Misdemeanors
Peter Weir
Dead Poets Society
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Glory 8.0
Glory
Freddie Francis
Winner
All nominees
Blaze 6.0
Blaze
Haskell Wexler
The Fabulous Baker Boys 6.9
The Fabulous Baker Boys
Mihael Ballhaus
The Abyss 8.1
The Abyss
Mikael Salomon
Born on the Fourth of July 8.0
Born on the Fourth of July Born On The Fourth Of July
Robert Richardson
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Henry V 7.5
Henry V
Phyllis Dalton
Winner
All nominees
Harlem Nights 6.6
Harlem Nights
Joe I. Tompkins
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen 7.0
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen The Adventures of baron Munchausen
Gabriella Pescucci
Valmont 7.0
Valmont
Theodor Pistek
Driving Miss Daisy 7.3
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth McBride
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Born on the Fourth of July 8.0
Born on the Fourth of July Born On The Fourth Of July
David Brenner, Joe Hutshing
Winner
All nominees
The Bear 7.9
The Bear L'ours / The Bear
Noëlle Boisson
Driving Miss Daisy 7.3
Driving Miss Daisy
Mark Warner
Glory 8.0
Glory
Steven Rosenblum
The Fabulous Baker Boys 6.9
The Fabulous Baker Boys
William Steinkamp
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Driving Miss Daisy 7.3
Driving Miss Daisy
Lynn Barber, Kevin Haney, Manlio Rocchetti
Winner
All nominees
Dad 6.3
Dad
Dick Smith, Ken Diaz, Greg Nelson
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen 7.0
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen The Adventures of baron Munchausen
Fabrizio Sforza, Maggie Weston
Dad 6.3
Dad
Dick Smith, Ken Diaz, Greg Nelson
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen 7.0
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen The Adventures of baron Munchausen
Fabrizio Sforza, Maggie Weston
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
The Little Mermaid 7.7
The Little Mermaid
Alan Menken
Winner
All nominees
Born on the Fourth of July 8.0
Born on the Fourth of July Born On The Fourth Of July
John Williams
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade 8.1
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade
John Williams
Watch trailer
Field of Dreams 7.5
Field of Dreams
James Horner
The Fabulous Baker Boys 6.9
The Fabulous Baker Boys
Dave Grusin
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
The Little Mermaid 7.7
The Little Mermaid
Howard Ashman, Alan Menken For the song "Under the Sea"
Winner
The Little Mermaid 7.7
The Little Mermaid
Howard Ashman, Alan Menken For the song "Under the Sea"
Winner
All nominees
The Little Mermaid 7.7
The Little Mermaid
Howard Ashman, Alan Menken For the song "Kiss the Girl"
Parenthood 7.1
Parenthood
Randy Newman For the song "I Love to See You Smile"
The Little Mermaid 7.7
The Little Mermaid
Howard Ashman, Alan Menken For the song "Kiss the Girl"
Shirley Valentine 7.2
Shirley Valentine
Marilyn Bergman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Bergman For the song "The Girl Who Used to Be Me"
Chances Are 7.2
Chances Are
Dean Pitchford, Tom Snow For the song "After All"
Shirley Valentine 7.2
Shirley Valentine
Marilyn Bergman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Bergman For the song "The Girl Who Used to Be Me"
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Batman 7.8
Batman
Anton Furst, Peter Young
Winner
All nominees
Driving Miss Daisy 7.3
Driving Miss Daisy
Bruno Rubeo, Crispian Sallis
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen 7.0
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen The Adventures of baron Munchausen
Dante Ferretti, Francesca Lo Schiavo
The Abyss 8.1
The Abyss
Leslie Dilley, Anne Kuljian
Glory 8.0
Glory
Norman Garwood, Garrett Lewis
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
The Abyss 8.1
The Abyss
John Bruno, Dennis Muren, Dennis Skotak, Hoyt Yetman
Winner
The Abyss 8.1
The Abyss
John Bruno, Dennis Muren, Dennis Skotak, Hoyt Yetman
Winner
All nominees
Back to the Future Part II 7.8
Back to the Future Part II
John Bell, Steve Gawley, Michael Lantieri, Ken Ralston
Back to the Future Part II 7.8
Back to the Future Part II
John Bell, Steve Gawley, Michael Lantieri, Ken Ralston
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen 7.0
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen The Adventures of baron Munchausen
Richard Conway, Kent Houston
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen 7.0
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen The Adventures of baron Munchausen
Richard Conway, Kent Houston
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Driving Miss Daisy 7.3
Driving Miss Daisy
Alfred Uhry
Winner
All nominees
Enemies: A Love Story 6.6
Enemies: A Love Story
Paul Mazursky, Roger L. Simon
Enemies: A Love Story 6.6
Enemies: A Love Story
Paul Mazursky, Roger L. Simon
My Left Foot 7.8
My Left Foot My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown
Jim Sheridan, Shane Connaughton
My Left Foot 7.8
My Left Foot My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown
Jim Sheridan, Shane Connaughton
Born on the Fourth of July 8.0
Born on the Fourth of July Born On The Fourth Of July
Oliver Stone, Ron Kovic
Field of Dreams 7.5
Field of Dreams
Phil Alden Robinson
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Balance Balance
Christoph Lauenstein, Wolfgang Lauenstein
Winner
Balance Balance
Christoph Lauenstein, Wolfgang Lauenstein
Winner
All nominees
The Hill Farm The Hill Farm
Mark Baker
Korova 7.5
Korova
Aleksandr Petrov
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt
Bill Couturié, Rob Epstein
Winner
All nominees
Super Chief: The Life and Legacy of Earl Warren Super Chief: The Life and Legacy of Earl Warren
Bill Jersey, Judith Leonard
Crack USA: County Under Siege Crack USA: County Under Siege
Vince DiPersio, Bill Guttentag
Super Chief: The Life and Legacy of Earl Warren Super Chief: The Life and Legacy of Earl Warren
Bill Jersey, Judith Leonard
Adam Clayton Powell Adam Clayton Powell
Richard Kilberg, Yvonne Smith
Crack USA: County Under Siege Crack USA: County Under Siege
Vince DiPersio, Bill Guttentag
Adam Clayton Powell Adam Clayton Powell
Richard Kilberg, Yvonne Smith
For All Mankind 8.1
For All Mankind
Al Reinert, Betsy Broyles Breier
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
The Johnstown Flood The Johnstown Flood
Charles Guggenheim
Winner
All nominees
Fine Food, Fine Pastries, Open 6 to 9 Fine Food, Fine Pastries, Open 6 to 9
David Petersen
Yad Vashem: Preserving the Past to Ensure the Future Yad Vashem: Preserving the Past to Ensure the Future
Ray Errol Fox
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade 8.1
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade
Ben Burtt, Richard Hymns
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Black Rain 6.6
Black Rain
Milton C. Burrow, William L. Manger
Lethal Weapon 2 7.7
Lethal Weapon 2
Robert G. Henderson, Alan Robert Murray
Lethal Weapon 2 7.7
Lethal Weapon 2
Robert G. Henderson, Alan Robert Murray
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Cinema Paradiso 8.3
Cinema Paradiso Nuovo cinema Paradiso
Italy
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Memories of a Marriage Dansen med Regitze
Denmark
Jesus of Montreal 7.4
Jesus of Montreal Jesus de montreal
Canada
What Happened to Santiago Lo que le pasó a Santiago
Puerto Rico
Camille Claudel 7.3
Camille Claudel
France
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Work Experience Work Experience
James Hendrie
Winner
All nominees
Amazon Diary Amazon Diary
Robert Nixon
The Child Eater The Child Eater
Jonathan Tammuz
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Dead Poets Society 7.7
Dead Poets Society
Tom Schulman
Winner
All nominees
Sex, Lies, and Videotape 7.0
Sex, Lies, and Videotape
Steven Soderbergh
When Harry Met Sally... 7.8
When Harry Met Sally... When Harry Met Sally
Nora Ephron
Crimes and Misdemeanors 7.9
Crimes and Misdemeanors Crimes And Misdemeanors
Woody Allen
Do the Right Thing 8.0
Do the Right Thing
Spike Lee
Oscar / Best Sound
Glory 8.0
Glory
Elliot Tyson, Russell Williams II, Donald O. Mitchell, Gregg Rudloff
Winner
All nominees
Black Rain 6.6
Black Rain
Keith A. Wester, Donald O. Mitchell, Kevin O'Connell, Greg P. Russell
The Abyss 8.1
The Abyss
Don J. Bassman, Kevin F. Cleary, Lee Orloff, Richard Overton
The Abyss 8.1
The Abyss
Don J. Bassman, Kevin F. Cleary, Lee Orloff, Richard Overton
Born on the Fourth of July 8.0
Born on the Fourth of July Born On The Fourth Of July
Tod A. Maitland, Michael Minkler, Wylie Stateman, Gregory H. Watkins
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade 8.1
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade
Tony Dawe, Shawn Murphy, Ben Burtt, Gary Summers
Watch trailer
Born on the Fourth of July 8.0
Born on the Fourth of July Born On The Fourth Of July
Tod A. Maitland, Michael Minkler, Wylie Stateman, Gregory H. Watkins
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
James Ketcham
For excellence in the engineering and adaptability of the SDA521B advance/retard system for magnetic film sound dubbing.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Howard W. Koch
Winner
Special Commendation
