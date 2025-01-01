Menu
Academy Awards, USA 1990
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1990
Site
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
26 March 1990
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
7.3
Driving Miss Daisy
Lili Fini Zanuck, Richard D. Zanuck
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Field of Dreams
Charles Gordon, Lawrence Gordon
7.8
My Left Foot
My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown
Noel Pearson
8.0
Born on the Fourth of July
Born On The Fourth Of July
Oliver Stone, A. Kitman Ho
7.5
Field of Dreams
Charles Gordon, Lawrence Gordon
7.7
Dead Poets Society
Steven Haft, Paul Junger Witt, Tony Thomas
8.0
Born on the Fourth of July
Born On The Fourth Of July
Oliver Stone, A. Kitman Ho
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Daniel Day-Lewis
My Left Foot
Winner
All nominees
Morgan Freeman
Driving Miss Daisy
Tom Cruise
Born on the Fourth of July
Robin Williams
Dead Poets Society
Kenneth Branagh
Henry V
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Tandy
Driving Miss Daisy
Winner
All nominees
Michelle Pfeiffer
The Fabulous Baker Boys
Jessica Lange
Music Box
Pauline Collins
Shirley Valentine
Isabelle Adjani
Camille Claudel
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Denzel Washington
Glory
Winner
All nominees
Denni Ayello
Do the Right Thing
Marlon Brando
A Dry White Season
Martin Landau
Crimes and Misdemeanors
Dan Aykroyd
Driving Miss Daisy
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Brenda Fricker
My Left Foot
Winner
All nominees
Julia Roberts
Steel Magnolias
Anjelica Huston
Enemies: A Love Story
Dianne Wiest
Parenthood
Lena Olin
Enemies: A Love Story
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Oliver Stone
Born on the Fourth of July
Winner
All nominees
Jim Sheridan
My Left Foot
Kenneth Branagh
Henry V
Woody Allen
Crimes and Misdemeanors
Peter Weir
Dead Poets Society
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
8.0
Glory
Freddie Francis
Winner
All nominees
6.0
Blaze
Haskell Wexler
6.9
The Fabulous Baker Boys
Mihael Ballhaus
8.1
The Abyss
Mikael Salomon
8.0
Born on the Fourth of July
Born On The Fourth Of July
Robert Richardson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
7.5
Henry V
Phyllis Dalton
Winner
All nominees
6.6
Harlem Nights
Joe I. Tompkins
7.0
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen
The Adventures of baron Munchausen
Gabriella Pescucci
7.0
Valmont
Theodor Pistek
7.3
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth McBride
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
8.0
Born on the Fourth of July
Born On The Fourth Of July
David Brenner, Joe Hutshing
Winner
All nominees
7.9
The Bear
L'ours / The Bear
Noëlle Boisson
7.3
Driving Miss Daisy
Mark Warner
8.0
Glory
Steven Rosenblum
6.9
The Fabulous Baker Boys
William Steinkamp
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
7.3
Driving Miss Daisy
Lynn Barber, Kevin Haney, Manlio Rocchetti
Winner
All nominees
6.3
Dad
Dick Smith, Ken Diaz, Greg Nelson
7.0
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen
The Adventures of baron Munchausen
Fabrizio Sforza, Maggie Weston
6.3
Dad
Dick Smith, Ken Diaz, Greg Nelson
7.0
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen
The Adventures of baron Munchausen
Fabrizio Sforza, Maggie Weston
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
7.7
The Little Mermaid
Alan Menken
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Born on the Fourth of July
Born On The Fourth Of July
John Williams
8.1
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade
John Williams
7.5
Field of Dreams
James Horner
6.9
The Fabulous Baker Boys
Dave Grusin
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
7.7
The Little Mermaid
Howard Ashman, Alan Menken
For the song "Under the Sea"
Winner
7.7
The Little Mermaid
Howard Ashman, Alan Menken
For the song "Under the Sea"
Winner
All nominees
7.7
The Little Mermaid
Howard Ashman, Alan Menken
For the song "Kiss the Girl"
7.1
Parenthood
Randy Newman
For the song "I Love to See You Smile"
7.7
The Little Mermaid
Howard Ashman, Alan Menken
For the song "Kiss the Girl"
7.2
Shirley Valentine
Marilyn Bergman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Bergman
For the song "The Girl Who Used to Be Me"
7.2
Chances Are
Dean Pitchford, Tom Snow
For the song "After All"
7.2
Shirley Valentine
Marilyn Bergman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Bergman
For the song "The Girl Who Used to Be Me"
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
7.8
Batman
Anton Furst, Peter Young
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Driving Miss Daisy
Bruno Rubeo, Crispian Sallis
7.0
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen
The Adventures of baron Munchausen
Dante Ferretti, Francesca Lo Schiavo
8.1
The Abyss
Leslie Dilley, Anne Kuljian
8.0
Glory
Norman Garwood, Garrett Lewis
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
8.1
The Abyss
John Bruno, Dennis Muren, Dennis Skotak, Hoyt Yetman
Winner
8.1
The Abyss
John Bruno, Dennis Muren, Dennis Skotak, Hoyt Yetman
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Back to the Future Part II
John Bell, Steve Gawley, Michael Lantieri, Ken Ralston
7.8
Back to the Future Part II
John Bell, Steve Gawley, Michael Lantieri, Ken Ralston
7.0
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen
The Adventures of baron Munchausen
Richard Conway, Kent Houston
7.0
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen
The Adventures of baron Munchausen
Richard Conway, Kent Houston
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
7.3
Driving Miss Daisy
Alfred Uhry
Winner
All nominees
6.6
Enemies: A Love Story
Paul Mazursky, Roger L. Simon
6.6
Enemies: A Love Story
Paul Mazursky, Roger L. Simon
7.8
My Left Foot
My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown
Jim Sheridan, Shane Connaughton
7.8
My Left Foot
My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown
Jim Sheridan, Shane Connaughton
8.0
Born on the Fourth of July
Born On The Fourth Of July
Oliver Stone, Ron Kovic
7.5
Field of Dreams
Phil Alden Robinson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Balance
Balance
Christoph Lauenstein, Wolfgang Lauenstein
Winner
Balance
Balance
Christoph Lauenstein, Wolfgang Lauenstein
Winner
All nominees
The Hill Farm
The Hill Farm
Mark Baker
7.5
Korova
Aleksandr Petrov
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt
Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt
Bill Couturié, Rob Epstein
Winner
All nominees
Super Chief: The Life and Legacy of Earl Warren
Super Chief: The Life and Legacy of Earl Warren
Bill Jersey, Judith Leonard
Crack USA: County Under Siege
Crack USA: County Under Siege
Vince DiPersio, Bill Guttentag
Super Chief: The Life and Legacy of Earl Warren
Super Chief: The Life and Legacy of Earl Warren
Bill Jersey, Judith Leonard
Adam Clayton Powell
Adam Clayton Powell
Richard Kilberg, Yvonne Smith
Crack USA: County Under Siege
Crack USA: County Under Siege
Vince DiPersio, Bill Guttentag
Adam Clayton Powell
Adam Clayton Powell
Richard Kilberg, Yvonne Smith
8.1
For All Mankind
Al Reinert, Betsy Broyles Breier
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
The Johnstown Flood
The Johnstown Flood
Charles Guggenheim
Winner
All nominees
Fine Food, Fine Pastries, Open 6 to 9
Fine Food, Fine Pastries, Open 6 to 9
David Petersen
Yad Vashem: Preserving the Past to Ensure the Future
Yad Vashem: Preserving the Past to Ensure the Future
Ray Errol Fox
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
8.1
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade
Ben Burtt, Richard Hymns
Winner
All nominees
6.6
Black Rain
Milton C. Burrow, William L. Manger
7.7
Lethal Weapon 2
Robert G. Henderson, Alan Robert Murray
7.7
Lethal Weapon 2
Robert G. Henderson, Alan Robert Murray
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
8.3
Cinema Paradiso
Nuovo cinema Paradiso
Italy
Winner
All nominees
Memories of a Marriage
Dansen med Regitze
Denmark
7.4
Jesus of Montreal
Jesus de montreal
Canada
What Happened to Santiago
Lo que le pasó a Santiago
Puerto Rico
7.3
Camille Claudel
France
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Work Experience
Work Experience
James Hendrie
Winner
All nominees
Amazon Diary
Amazon Diary
Robert Nixon
The Child Eater
The Child Eater
Jonathan Tammuz
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
7.7
Dead Poets Society
Tom Schulman
Winner
All nominees
7.0
Sex, Lies, and Videotape
Steven Soderbergh
7.8
When Harry Met Sally...
When Harry Met Sally
Nora Ephron
7.9
Crimes and Misdemeanors
Crimes And Misdemeanors
Woody Allen
8.0
Do the Right Thing
Spike Lee
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
8.0
Glory
Elliot Tyson, Russell Williams II, Donald O. Mitchell, Gregg Rudloff
Winner
All nominees
6.6
Black Rain
Keith A. Wester, Donald O. Mitchell, Kevin O'Connell, Greg P. Russell
8.1
The Abyss
Don J. Bassman, Kevin F. Cleary, Lee Orloff, Richard Overton
8.1
The Abyss
Don J. Bassman, Kevin F. Cleary, Lee Orloff, Richard Overton
8.0
Born on the Fourth of July
Born On The Fourth Of July
Tod A. Maitland, Michael Minkler, Wylie Stateman, Gregory H. Watkins
8.1
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade
Tony Dawe, Shawn Murphy, Ben Burtt, Gary Summers
8.0
Born on the Fourth of July
Born On The Fourth Of July
Tod A. Maitland, Michael Minkler, Wylie Stateman, Gregory H. Watkins
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
James Ketcham
For excellence in the engineering and adaptability of the SDA521B advance/retard system for magnetic film sound dubbing.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Howard W. Koch
Winner
Special Commendation
Year
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Academy Awards, USA 1969
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Academy Awards, USA 1967
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Academy Awards, USA 1964
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Academy Awards, USA 1960
Academy Awards, USA 1959
Academy Awards, USA 1958
Academy Awards, USA 1957
Academy Awards, USA 1956
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Academy Awards, USA 1954
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Academy Awards, USA 1952
Academy Awards, USA 1951
Academy Awards, USA 1950
Academy Awards, USA 1949
Academy Awards, USA 1948
Academy Awards, USA 1947
Academy Awards, USA 1946
Academy Awards, USA 1945
Academy Awards, USA 1944
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Academy Awards, USA 1942
Academy Awards, USA 1941
Academy Awards, USA 1940
Academy Awards, USA 1939
Academy Awards, USA 1938
Academy Awards, USA 1937
Academy Awards, USA 1936
Academy Awards, USA 1935
Academy Awards, USA 1934
Academy Awards, USA 1932
Academy Awards, USA 1931
Academy Awards, USA 1930 - 2
Academy Awards, USA 1930
Academy Awards, USA 1929
Nominations
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Achievement in Directing
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Best Achievement in Production Design
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Best Writing, Title Writing
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Animated Short Film
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Best Documentary Short Film
Best Documentary Feature
Best Sound
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Best Live Action Short Film
Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Best Original Screenplay
Best Assistant Director
Best International Feature Film
Best Dance Direction
Best Picture, Unique and Artistic Production
Oscars Fan Favorite
Oscars Cheer Moment
John A. Bonner Award
Special Commendation
Juvenile Award
Special Achievement Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Honorary Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Medal of Commendation
Award of Commendation
Technical Achievement Award
Scientific and Engineering Award
Academy Award of Merit
