Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1929

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1929

Site The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Hollywood, California, USA
Date 19 May 1929
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Wings 7.6
Wings
Winner
All nominees
The Racket 6.6
The Racket
7th Heaven 7.6
7th Heaven
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Emil Jannings
The Last Command, The Way of All Flesh Emil Jannings received his award early due to the fact that he was going home to Europe before the ceremony.
Winner
Emil Jannings
The Last Command, The Way of All Flesh Emil Jannings received his award early due to the fact that he was going home to Europe before the ceremony.
Winner
All nominees
Richard Barthelmess
The Noose
Richard Barthelmess
The Patent Leather Kid
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Janet Gaynor
7th Heaven, Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans, Street Angel
Winner
All nominees
Louise Dresser
A Ship Comes In
Gloria Swanson
Gloria Swanson
Sadie Thompson
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Lewis Milestone
Two Arabian Knights
Winner
Frenk Borzegi
7th Heaven
Winner
All nominees
Ted Wilde
Speedy
King Vidor
The Crowd
Herbert Brenon
Sorrell and Son
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans 7.9
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans
Charles Rosher, Karl Struss
Winner
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans
Charles Rosher, Karl Struss
Winner
All nominees
The Magic Flame The Magic Flame
George Barnes
Sadie Thompson 7.2
Sadie Thompson
George Barnes
The Devil Dancer The Devil Dancer
George Barnes
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
The Dove The Dove
William Cameron Menzies
Winner
Tempest Tempest
William Cameron Menzies
Winner
All nominees
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans 7.9
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans
Rochus Gliese
7th Heaven 7.6
7th Heaven
Harry Oliver
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Wings 7.6
Wings
Roy Pomeroy
Winner
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
7th Heaven 7.6
7th Heaven
Benjamin Glazer
Winner
All nominees
The Jazz Singer 6.4
The Jazz Singer
Alfred A. Cohn
Glorious Betsy Glorious Betsy
Anthony Coldeway
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Underworld Underworld
Ben Hecht
Winner
All nominees
The Last Command The Last Command
Lajos Biró
Oscar / Best Picture, Unique and Artistic Production
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans 7.9
Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans
Winner
All nominees
Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness Chang: A Drama of the Wilderness
The Crowd The Crowd
Oscar / Best Writing, Title Writing
Joseph Farnham
Winner
All nominees
Gerald C. Duffy
The Private Life of Helen of Troy
Gerald C. Duffy
The Private Life of Helen of Troy
George Marion Jr.
Honorary Award
The Circus 8.2
The Circus
Charles Chaplin For acting, writing, directing and producing The Circus. [NOTE: "The Academy Board of Judges on merit awards for individual achievements in motion picture arts during the year ending August 1, 1928, unanimously decided that your name should be removed from the competitive classes, and that a special first award be conferred upon you for writing, acting, directing and producing The Circus. The collective accomplishments thus displayed place you in a class by yourself." (Letter from the Academy to Mr. Chaplin, dated February 19, 1929.)]
Winner
The Jazz Singer 6.4
The Jazz Singer
To Warner Bros., for producing The Jazz Singer, the pioneer outstanding talking picture, which has revolutionized the industry.
Winner
