Academy Awards, USA 1994
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1994
Site
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
21 March 1994
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
8.6
Schindler's List
Steven Spielberg, Branko Lustig, Gerald R. Molen
Winner
All nominees
7.8
The Remains of the Day
Mike Nichols, John Calley, Ismail Merchant
7.7
The Fugitive
Arnold Kopelson
7.3
The Piano
Jan Chapman
8.1
In the Name of the Father
Jim Sheridan
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Tom Hanks
Philadelphia
Winner
All nominees
Daniel Day-Lewis
In the Name of the Father
Schindler's List
The Remains of the Day
Laurence Fishburne
What's Love Got to Do with It
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Holly Hunter
The Piano
Winner
All nominees
Debra Winger
Shadowlands
Emma Thompson
The Remains of the Day
Stockard Channing
Six Degrees of Separation
Angela Bassett
What's Love Got to Do with It
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Tommy Lee Jones
The Fugitive
Winner
All nominees
John Malkovich
In the Line of Fire
Pete Postlethwaite
In the Name of the Father
Leonardo DiCaprio
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Ralph Fiennes
Schindler's List
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Anna Paquin
The Piano
Winner
All nominees
Rosie Perez
Fearless
Emma Thompson
In the Name of the Father
The Age of Innocence
Holly Hunter
The Firm
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Steven Spielberg
Schindler's List
Winner
All nominees
Robert Altman
Short Cuts
Jim Sheridan
In the Name of the Father
Jane Campion
The Piano
James Ivory
The Remains of the Day
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
8.6
Schindler's List
Janusz Kamiński
Winner
All nominees
7.7
The Fugitive
Michael Chapman
8.1
Farewell My Concubine
Ba wang bie ji / Farewell My Concubine
Gu Changwei
7.4
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Conrad L. Hall
7.3
The Piano
Stuart Dryburgh
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
6.8
The Age of Innocence
The Age Of Innocence
Gabriella Pescucci
Winner
All nominees
7.3
The Piano
Janet Patterson
7.0
Orlando
Sandy Powell
7.8
The Remains of the Day
Jenny Beavan, John Bright
8.6
Schindler's List
Anna B. Sheppard
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
8.6
Schindler's List
Michael Kahn
Winner
All nominees
8.1
In the Name of the Father
Gerry Hambling
7.3
The Piano
Veronika Jenet
6.8
In the Line of Fire
Anne V. Coates
7.7
The Fugitive
Don Brochu, David Finfer, Dean Goodhill, Dov Hoenig, Richard Nord, Dennis Virkler
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
7.4
Mrs. Doubtfire
Greg Cannom, Ve Neill, Yolanda Toussieng
Winner
All nominees
8.6
Schindler's List
Judith A. Cory, Matthew W. Mungle, Christina Smith
7.8
Philadelphia
Alan D'Angerio, Carl Fullerton
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
8.6
Schindler's List
John Williams
Winner
All nominees
7.7
The Fugitive
James Newton Howard
6.8
The Age of Innocence
The Age Of Innocence
Elmer Bernstein
6.9
The Firm
Dave Grusin
7.8
The Remains of the Day
Richard Robbins
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
7.8
Philadelphia
Bruce Springsteen
For the song "Streets of Philadelphia".
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Philadelphia
Neil Young
For the song "Philadelphia".
6.5
Poetic Justice
Janet Jackson, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis
For the song "Again".
6.8
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepless In Seattle
Marc Shaiman, Ramsay McLean
For the song "A Wink and a Smile".
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
8.6
Schindler's List
Ewa Braun, Allan Starski
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.8
The Remains of the Day
Luciana Arrighi, Ian Whittaker
6.8
The Age of Innocence
The Age Of Innocence
Dante Ferretti, Robert J. Franco
6.6
Addams Family Values
Ken Adam, Marvin March
7.8
The Remains of the Day
Luciana Arrighi, Ian Whittaker
7.0
Orlando
Ben van Os, Jan Roelfs
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
8.1
Jurassic Park
Michael Lantieri, Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett, Sten Uinston
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Cliffhanger
John Bruno, Pamela Easley, Neil Krepela, John Richardson
7.1
Cliffhanger
John Bruno, Pamela Easley, Neil Krepela, John Richardson
8.0
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Gordon Baker, Pete Kozachik, Eric Leighton, Ariel Velasco-Shaw
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
8.6
Schindler's List
Stiven Zeyllyan
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.3
Shadowlands
William Nicholson
8.1
In the Name of the Father
Jim Sheridan, Terry George
8.1
In the Name of the Father
Jim Sheridan, Terry George
7.8
The Remains of the Day
Ruth Prawer Jhabvala
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers
The Wrong Trousers
Nick Park
Winner
All nominees
Small Talk
Small Talk
Kevin Baldwin, Bob Godfrey
The Mighty River
Le fleuve aux grandes eaux
Frédéric Back, Hubert Tison
The Village
The Village
Mark Baker
Blindscape
Blindscape
Stephen Palmer
The Mighty River
Le fleuve aux grandes eaux
Frédéric Back, Hubert Tison
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
I Am a Promise: The Children of Stanton Elementary School
I Am a Promise: The Children of Stanton Elementary School
Alan Raymond, Susan Raymond
Winner
All nominees
The War Room
The War Room
Chris Hegedus, D. A. Pennebeyker
The Broadcast Tapes of Dr. Peter
The Broadcast Tapes of Dr. Peter
Arthur Ginsberg, David Paperny
Children of Fate: Life and Death in a Sicilian Family
Children of Fate: Life and Death in a Sicilian Family
Susan Todd, Andrew Young
For Better or for Worse
For Better or for Worse
David Collier, Betsy Thompson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Defending Our Lives
Defending Our Lives
Margaret Lazarus, Renner Wunderlich
Winner
All nominees
Blood Ties: The Life and Work of Sally Mann
Blood Ties: The Life and Work of Sally Mann
Steven Cantor, Peter Spirer
Chicks in White Satin
Chicks in White Satin
Elaine Holliman, Jason Schneider
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
8.1
Jurassic Park
Gari Ridstrom, Richard Hymns
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.1
Cliffhanger
Gregg Baxter, Wylie Stateman
7.7
The Fugitive
John Leveque, Bruce Stambler
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
7.1
Belle Epoque
Spain.
Winner
All nominees
8.1
Farewell My Concubine
Ba wang bie ji / Farewell My Concubine
Hong Kong.
Hedd Wyn
Hedd Wyn
United Kingdom.
7.6
The Wedding Banquet
Xi yan
Taiwan.
6.9
The Scent of Green Papaya
Mùi du du xanh - L'odeur de la papaye verte
Vietnam.
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Black Rider
Schwarzfahrer
Pepe Danquart
Winner
All nominees
Partners
Partners
Peter Weller, Jana Sue Memel
5.5
The Dutch Master
Jonathan Brett, Syuzen Seydelman
The Screw
La vis
Didier Flamand
Down on the Waterfront
Down on the Waterfront
Jonathan Penner, Stacy Title
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
7.3
The Piano
Jane Campion
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Dave
Gary Ross
6.8
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepless In Seattle
Nora Ephron, Jeff Arch, Devid S. Uord
6.8
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepless In Seattle
Nora Ephron, Jeff Arch, Devid S. Uord
7.8
Philadelphia
Ron Nyswaner
6.8
In the Line of Fire
Jeff Maguire
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
8.1
Jurassic Park
Gari Ridstrom, Shawn Murphy, Ron Judkins, Gary Summers
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.6
Schindler's List
Ron Judkins, Scott Millan, Andy Nelson, Steve Pederson
7.1
Cliffhanger
Bob Beemer, Tim Cooney, Michael Minkler
6.6
Geronimo: An American Legend
Bill W. Benton, Chris Carpenter, Doug Hemphill, Lee Orloff
7.7
The Fugitive
Michael Herbick, Donald O. Mitchell, Frank A. Montaño, Scott D. Smith
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Les Dittert
For the concept and development of the Digital Motion Picture Retouching System for removing visible rigging and dirt from original motion picture imagery.
Winner
George H. Joblove
For the concept and development of the Digital Motion Picture Retouching System for removing visible rigging and dirt from original motion picture imagery.
Winner
Mark Leather
For the concept and development of the Digital Motion Picture Retouching System for removing visible rigging and dirt from original motion picture imagery.
Winner
Douglas Smythe
For the concept and development of the Digital Motion Picture Retouching System for removing visible rigging and dirt from original motion picture imagery.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
John A. Bonner
In appreciation for outstanding service and dedication in upholding the high standards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.
Winner
Honorary Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Petro Vlahos
Winner
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Paul Newman
Winner
