Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1994

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1994

Site Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 21 March 1994
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
Steven Spielberg, Branko Lustig, Gerald R. Molen
Winner
All nominees
The Remains of the Day 7.8
The Remains of the Day
Mike Nichols, John Calley, Ismail Merchant
The Fugitive 7.7
The Fugitive
Arnold Kopelson
The Piano 7.3
The Piano
Jan Chapman
In the Name of the Father 8.1
In the Name of the Father
Jim Sheridan
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Philadelphia
Winner
All nominees
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis
In the Name of the Father
Schindler's List
The Remains of the Day
Laurence Fishburne
Laurence Fishburne
What's Love Got to Do with It
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Holly Hunter
Holly Hunter
The Piano
Winner
All nominees
Debra Winger
Debra Winger
Shadowlands
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
The Remains of the Day
Stockard Channing
Stockard Channing
Six Degrees of Separation
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett
What's Love Got to Do with It
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Tommy Lee Jones
Tommy Lee Jones
The Fugitive
Winner
All nominees
John Malkovich
John Malkovich
In the Line of Fire
Pete Postlethwaite
In the Name of the Father
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes
Schindler's List
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Anna Paquin
Anna Paquin
The Piano
Winner
All nominees
Rosie Perez
Rosie Perez
Fearless
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
In the Name of the Father
The Age of Innocence
Holly Hunter
Holly Hunter
The Firm
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg
Schindler's List
Winner
All nominees
Robert Altman
Robert Altman
Short Cuts
Jim Sheridan
Jim Sheridan
In the Name of the Father
Jane Campion
Jane Campion
The Piano
James Ivory
The Remains of the Day
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
Janusz Kamiński
Winner
All nominees
The Fugitive 7.7
The Fugitive
Michael Chapman
Farewell My Concubine 8.1
Farewell My Concubine Ba wang bie ji / Farewell My Concubine
Gu Changwei
Searching for Bobby Fischer 7.4
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Conrad L. Hall
The Piano 7.3
The Piano
Stuart Dryburgh
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
The Age of Innocence 6.8
The Age of Innocence The Age Of Innocence
Gabriella Pescucci
Winner
All nominees
The Piano 7.3
The Piano
Janet Patterson
Orlando 7.0
Orlando
Sandy Powell
The Remains of the Day 7.8
The Remains of the Day
Jenny Beavan, John Bright
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
Anna B. Sheppard
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
Michael Kahn
Winner
All nominees
In the Name of the Father 8.1
In the Name of the Father
Gerry Hambling
The Piano 7.3
The Piano
Veronika Jenet
In the Line of Fire 6.8
In the Line of Fire
Anne V. Coates
The Fugitive 7.7
The Fugitive
Don Brochu, David Finfer, Dean Goodhill, Dov Hoenig, Richard Nord, Dennis Virkler
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Mrs. Doubtfire 7.4
Mrs. Doubtfire
Greg Cannom, Ve Neill, Yolanda Toussieng
Winner
All nominees
Philadelphia 7.8
Philadelphia
Alan D'Angerio, Carl Fullerton
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
John Williams
Winner
All nominees
The Fugitive 7.7
The Fugitive
James Newton Howard
The Age of Innocence 6.8
The Age of Innocence The Age Of Innocence
Elmer Bernstein
The Firm 6.9
The Firm
Dave Grusin
The Remains of the Day 7.8
The Remains of the Day
Richard Robbins
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Philadelphia 7.8
Philadelphia
Bruce Springsteen For the song "Streets of Philadelphia".
Winner
All nominees
Philadelphia 7.8
Philadelphia
Neil Young For the song "Philadelphia".
Sleepless in Seattle 6.8
Sleepless in Seattle Sleepless In Seattle
Marc Shaiman, Ramsay McLean For the song "A Wink and a Smile".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
Ewa Braun, Allan Starski
Winner
All nominees
The Remains of the Day 7.8
The Remains of the Day
Luciana Arrighi, Ian Whittaker
The Age of Innocence 6.8
The Age of Innocence The Age Of Innocence
Dante Ferretti, Robert J. Franco
Addams Family Values 6.6
Addams Family Values
Ken Adam, Marvin March
The Remains of the Day 7.8
The Remains of the Day
Luciana Arrighi, Ian Whittaker
Orlando 7.0
Orlando
Ben van Os, Jan Roelfs
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Jurassic Park 8.1
Jurassic Park
Michael Lantieri, Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett, Sten Uinston
Winner
All nominees
Cliffhanger 7.1
Cliffhanger
John Bruno, Pamela Easley, Neil Krepela, John Richardson
The Nightmare Before Christmas 8.0
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Gordon Baker, Pete Kozachik, Eric Leighton, Ariel Velasco-Shaw
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
Stiven Zeyllyan
Winner
All nominees
Shadowlands 7.3
Shadowlands
William Nicholson
In the Name of the Father 8.1
In the Name of the Father
Jim Sheridan, Terry George
The Remains of the Day 7.8
The Remains of the Day
Ruth Prawer Jhabvala
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers The Wrong Trousers
Nick Park
Winner
All nominees
Small Talk Small Talk
Kevin Baldwin, Bob Godfrey
The Mighty River Le fleuve aux grandes eaux
Frédéric Back, Hubert Tison
The Village The Village
Mark Baker
Blindscape Blindscape
Stephen Palmer
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
I Am a Promise: The Children of Stanton Elementary School I Am a Promise: The Children of Stanton Elementary School
Alan Raymond, Susan Raymond
Winner
All nominees
The War Room The War Room
Chris Hegedus, D. A. Pennebeyker
Children of Fate: Life and Death in a Sicilian Family Children of Fate: Life and Death in a Sicilian Family
Susan Todd, Andrew Young
For Better or for Worse For Better or for Worse
David Collier, Betsy Thompson
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Defending Our Lives Defending Our Lives
Margaret Lazarus, Renner Wunderlich
Winner
All nominees
Blood Ties: The Life and Work of Sally Mann Blood Ties: The Life and Work of Sally Mann
Steven Cantor, Peter Spirer
Chicks in White Satin Chicks in White Satin
Elaine Holliman, Jason Schneider
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Jurassic Park 8.1
Jurassic Park
Gari Ridstrom, Richard Hymns
Winner
All nominees
Cliffhanger 7.1
Cliffhanger
Gregg Baxter, Wylie Stateman
The Fugitive 7.7
The Fugitive
John Leveque, Bruce Stambler
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Belle Epoque 7.1
Belle Epoque
Spain.
Winner
All nominees
Farewell My Concubine 8.1
Farewell My Concubine Ba wang bie ji / Farewell My Concubine
Hong Kong.
Hedd Wyn Hedd Wyn
United Kingdom.
The Wedding Banquet 7.6
The Wedding Banquet Xi yan
Taiwan.
The Scent of Green Papaya 6.9
The Scent of Green Papaya Mùi du du xanh - L'odeur de la papaye verte
Vietnam.
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Black Rider Schwarzfahrer
Pepe Danquart
Winner
All nominees
Partners Partners
Peter Weller, Jana Sue Memel
The Dutch Master 5.5
The Dutch Master
Jonathan Brett, Syuzen Seydelman
The Screw La vis
Didier Flamand
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
The Piano 7.3
The Piano
Jane Campion
Winner
All nominees
Dave 7.2
Dave
Gary Ross
Sleepless in Seattle 6.8
Sleepless in Seattle Sleepless In Seattle
Nora Ephron, Jeff Arch, Devid S. Uord
Philadelphia 7.8
Philadelphia
Ron Nyswaner
In the Line of Fire 6.8
In the Line of Fire
Jeff Maguire
Oscar / Best Sound
Jurassic Park 8.1
Jurassic Park
Gari Ridstrom, Shawn Murphy, Ron Judkins, Gary Summers
Winner
All nominees
Schindler's List 8.6
Schindler's List
Ron Judkins, Scott Millan, Andy Nelson, Steve Pederson
Geronimo: An American Legend 6.6
Geronimo: An American Legend
Bill W. Benton, Chris Carpenter, Doug Hemphill, Lee Orloff
The Fugitive 7.7
The Fugitive
Michael Herbick, Donald O. Mitchell, Frank A. Montaño, Scott D. Smith
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
John A. Bonner
In appreciation for outstanding service and dedication in upholding the high standards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.
Winner
Honorary Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Petro Vlahos
Winner
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Winner
