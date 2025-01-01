Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1962

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1962

Site Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date 9 April 1962
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
West Side Story 7.6
West Side Story
Robert Wise
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Guns of Navarone 7.5
The Guns of Navarone
Carl Foreman
Fanny Fanny
Joshua Logan
Judgment at Nuremberg 8.2
Judgment at Nuremberg Judgement at Nuremberg
Stanley Kramer
Watch trailer
The Hustler 7.9
The Hustler
Robert Rossen
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Maximilian Schell
Maximilian Schell
Judgment at Nuremberg
Winner
All nominees
Stuart Whitman
The Mark
Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy
Judgment at Nuremberg
Charles Boyer
Charles Boyer
Fanny
Paul Newman
Paul Newman
The Hustler
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Sophia Loren
Sophia Loren
Two Women Sophia Loren is the first actor to win an Academy Award for a foreign language film. Sophia Loren was not present at the awards ceremony. Greer Garson accepted the award on her behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
Splendor in the Grass
Geraldine Page
Geraldine Page
Summer and Smoke
Audrey Hepburn
Audrey Hepburn
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Piper Laurie
Piper Laurie
The Hustler
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
George Chakiris
George Chakiris
West Side Story
Winner
All nominees
Jackie Gleason
The Hustler
George C. Scott
George C. Scott
The Hustler Refused even to be nominated.
Montgomery Clift
Judgment at Nuremberg
Peter Falk
Peter Falk
Pocketful of Miracles
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno
West Side Story
Winner
All nominees
Una Merkel
Summer and Smoke
Fay Bainter
The Children's Hour
Judy Garland
Judy Garland
Judgment at Nuremberg
Lotte Lenya
The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Jerome Robbins
Jerome Robbins
West Side Story For the first time a directing award is being shared.
Winner
Robert Wise
Robert Wise
West Side Story For the first time a directing award is being shared.
Winner
All nominees
Robert Rossen
The Hustler
Federico Fellini
Federico Fellini
La Dolce Vita
Dzh. Li Tompson
The Guns of Navarone
Stanley Kramer
Stanley Kramer
Judgment at Nuremberg
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
West Side Story 7.6
West Side Story
Daniel L. Fapp
Winner
Watch trailer
The Hustler 7.9
The Hustler
Eugen Schüfftan
Winner
All nominees
One, Two, Three 7.5
One, Two, Three
Daniel L. Fapp
One-Eyed Jacks 7.1
One-Eyed Jacks One Eyed Jacks
Charles Lang
The Absent Minded Professor 6.7
The Absent Minded Professor The AbsentMinded Professor
Edward Colman
Judgment at Nuremberg 8.2
Judgment at Nuremberg Judgement at Nuremberg
Ernest Laszlo
Watch trailer
A Majority of One A Majority of One
Harry Stradling Sr.
Fanny Fanny
Jack Cardiff
Flower Drum Song Flower Drum Song
Russell Metty
The Children's Hour 7.3
The Children's Hour
Franz Planer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
West Side Story 7.6
West Side Story
Irene Sharaff
Winner
Watch trailer
La Dolce Vita 8.0
La Dolce Vita La dolce vita
Piero Gherardi
Winner
All nominees
The Children's Hour 7.3
The Children's Hour
Dorothy Jeakins
Pocketful of Miracles Pocketful of Miracles
Edith Head, Walter Plunkett
Judgment at Nuremberg 8.2
Judgment at Nuremberg Judgement at Nuremberg
Jean Louis
Watch trailer
Yojimbo 8.1
Yojimbo
Yoshirô Muraki
Pocketful of Miracles Pocketful of Miracles
Edith Head, Walter Plunkett
Flower Drum Song Flower Drum Song
Irene Sharaff
Back Street Back Street
Jean Louis
Babes in Toyland Babes in Toyland
Bill Thomas
Claudelle Inglish Claudelle Inglish
Howard Shoup
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
West Side Story 7.6
West Side Story
Thomas Stanford
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Parent Trap The Parent Trap
Philip W. Anderson
Fanny Fanny
William Reynolds
Judgment at Nuremberg 8.2
Judgment at Nuremberg Judgement at Nuremberg
Frederic Knudtson
Watch trailer
The Guns of Navarone 7.5
The Guns of Navarone
Alan Osbiston
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Breakfast at Tiffany's 7.1
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Henry Mancini
Winner
Watch trailer
West Side Story 7.6
West Side Story
Saul Chaplin, Johnny Green, Irwin Kostal, Sid Ramin
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Babes in Toyland Babes in Toyland
George Bruns
Summer and Smoke 6.9
Summer and Smoke
Elmer Bernstein
The Guns of Navarone 7.5
The Guns of Navarone
Dimitri Tiomkin
Fanny Fanny
Morris Stoloff, Harry Sukman
El Cid El Cid
Miklós Rózsa
Khovanschina Khovanshchina
Dmitri Shostakovich
Flower Drum Song Flower Drum Song
Alfred Newman, Ken Darby
Paris Blues 6.7
Paris Blues
Duke Ellington
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Breakfast at Tiffany's 7.1
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Henry Mancini, Johnny Mercer For the song "Moon River"
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Bachelor in Paradise 6.4
Bachelor in Paradise
Henry Mancini, Mack David For the song "Bachelor in Paradise"
Pocketful of Miracles Pocketful of Miracles
Sammy Cahn, Jimmy Van Heusen For the song "Pocketful of Miracles"
El Cid El Cid
Miklós Rózsa, Paul Francis Webster For the song "Love Theme from El Cid (The Falcon and the Dove)"
Town Without Pity Town Without Pity
Dimitri Tiomkin, Ned Washington For the song "Town Without Pity"
Pocketful of Miracles Pocketful of Miracles
Sammy Cahn, Jimmy Van Heusen For the song "Pocketful of Miracles"
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
West Side Story 7.6
West Side Story
Victor A. Gangelin, Boris Leven
Winner
Watch trailer
The Hustler 7.9
The Hustler
Gene Callahan, Harry Horner
Winner
All nominees
Flower Drum Song Flower Drum Song
Howard Bristol, Alexander Golitzen, Joseph C. Wright
Judgment at Nuremberg 8.2
Judgment at Nuremberg Judgement at Nuremberg
George Milo, Rudolph Sternad
Watch trailer
Breakfast at Tiffany's 7.1
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Roland Anderson, Sam Comer, Ray Moyer, Hal Pereira
Watch trailer
Judgment at Nuremberg 8.2
Judgment at Nuremberg Judgement at Nuremberg
George Milo, Rudolph Sternad
Watch trailer
The Absent Minded Professor 6.7
The Absent Minded Professor The AbsentMinded Professor
Carroll Clark, Hal Gausman, Emile Kuri
Summer and Smoke 6.9
Summer and Smoke
Sam Comer, Arthur Krams, Hal Pereira, Walter H. Tyler
The Absent Minded Professor 6.7
The Absent Minded Professor The AbsentMinded Professor
Carroll Clark, Hal Gausman, Emile Kuri
Summer and Smoke 6.9
Summer and Smoke
Sam Comer, Arthur Krams, Hal Pereira, Walter H. Tyler
Flower Drum Song Flower Drum Song
Howard Bristol, Alexander Golitzen, Joseph C. Wright
Breakfast at Tiffany's 7.1
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Roland Anderson, Sam Comer, Ray Moyer, Hal Pereira
Watch trailer
The Children's Hour 7.3
The Children's Hour
Edward G. Boyle, Fernando Carrere
La Dolce Vita 8.0
La Dolce Vita La dolce vita
Piero Gherardi
The Children's Hour 7.3
The Children's Hour
Edward G. Boyle, Fernando Carrere
El Cid El Cid
Veniero Colasanti, John Moore
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
The Guns of Navarone 7.5
The Guns of Navarone
Chris Greenham, Bill Warrington
Winner
All nominees
The Absent Minded Professor 6.7
The Absent Minded Professor The AbsentMinded Professor
Eustace Lycett, Robert A. Mattey
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Judgment at Nuremberg 8.2
Judgment at Nuremberg Judgement at Nuremberg
Abby Mann
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Hustler 7.9
The Hustler
Sidney Carroll, Robert Rossen
The Hustler 7.9
The Hustler
Sidney Carroll, Robert Rossen
West Side Story 7.6
West Side Story
Ernest Lehman
Watch trailer
Breakfast at Tiffany's 7.1
Breakfast at Tiffany's
George Axelrod
Watch trailer
The Guns of Navarone 7.5
The Guns of Navarone
Carl Foreman
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
7.2
The Substitute Surogat
Winner
All nominees
Nelly's Folly Nelly's Folly
Chuck Jones
Beep Prepared Beep Prepared
Chuck Jones
The Pied Piper of Guadalupe The Pied Piper of Guadalupe
Friz Freleng
Aquamania Aquamania
Walt Disney
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Sky Above, the Mud Below Le ciel et la boue
Arthur Cohn, René Lafuite
Winner
The Sky Above, the Mud Below Le ciel et la boue
Arthur Cohn, René Lafuite
Winner
All nominees
The Grand Olympics La grande olimpiade
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Project Hope Project Hope
Frank P. Bibas
Winner
All nominees
Kahl Kahl
L'uomo in grigio L'uomo in grigio
Benedetto Benedetti
Cradle of Genius Cradle of Genius
Tom Hayes, Jim O'Connor
Breaking the Language Barrier Breaking the Language Barrier
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Through a Glass Darkly 7.9
Through a Glass Darkly Såsom i en spegel
Sweden.
Winner
All nominees
The Important Man Ánimas Trujano (El hombre importante)
Mexico.
Immortal Love Eien no hito
Japan.
Harry and the Butler Harry og kammertjeneren
Denmark.
Placido Plácido
Spain.
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Seawards the Great Ships Seawards the Great Ships
Winner
All nominees
The Face of Jesus The Face of Jesus
John D. Jennings
Ballon vole Ballon vole
Rooftops of New York Rooftops of New York
Very Nice, Very Nice Very Nice, Very Nice
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Splendor in the Grass 7.8
Splendor in the Grass
William Inge
Winner
All nominees
La Dolce Vita 8.0
La Dolce Vita La dolce vita
Federico Fellini, Ennio Flaiano, Tullio Pinelli, Brunello Rondi
Ballad of a Soldier 8.3
Ballad of a Soldier Ballada o soldate
Grigoriy Chuhray, Valentin Yezhov
La Dolce Vita 8.0
La Dolce Vita La dolce vita
Federico Fellini, Ennio Flaiano, Tullio Pinelli, Brunello Rondi
General Della Rovere 7.7
General Della Rovere Il generale della Rovere
Sergio Amidei, Diego Fabbri, Indro Montanelli
Lover Come Back Lover Come Back
Paul Henning, Stanley Shapiro
Lover Come Back Lover Come Back
Paul Henning, Stanley Shapiro
Oscar / Best Sound
West Side Story 7.6
West Side Story
Fred Hynes, Gordon Sawyer
Winner
Watch trailer
West Side Story 7.6
West Side Story
Fred Hynes, Gordon Sawyer
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Parent Trap The Parent Trap
Robert O. Cook
The Guns of Navarone 7.5
The Guns of Navarone
John Cox
The Children's Hour 7.3
The Children's Hour
Gordon Sawyer
Flower Drum Song Flower Drum Song
Waldon O. Watson
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Laurie Atkin
For a process of automatic selective printing.
Winner
James B. Gordon
For a system of decompressing and recomposing CinemaScope pictures for conventional aspect ratios.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Stanley Kramer
Stanley Kramer
Winner
Honorary Award
A Force in Readiness A Force in Readiness
William L. Hendricks For his outstanding patriotic service in the conception, writing and production of the Marine Corps film, A Force in Readiness, which has brought honor to the Academy and the motion picture industry.
Winner
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
George Seaton
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more