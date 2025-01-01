Menu
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 1962
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1962
Site
Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, Santa Monica, California, USA
Date
9 April 1962
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
7.6
West Side Story
Robert Wise
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.5
The Guns of Navarone
Carl Foreman
Fanny
Fanny
Joshua Logan
8.2
Judgment at Nuremberg
Judgement at Nuremberg
Stanley Kramer
Watch trailer
7.9
The Hustler
Robert Rossen
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Maximilian Schell
Judgment at Nuremberg
Winner
All nominees
Stuart Whitman
The Mark
Spencer Tracy
Judgment at Nuremberg
Charles Boyer
Fanny
Paul Newman
The Hustler
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Sophia Loren
Two Women
Sophia Loren is the first actor to win an Academy Award for a foreign language film. Sophia Loren was not present at the awards ceremony. Greer Garson accepted the award on her behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Natalie Wood
Splendor in the Grass
Geraldine Page
Summer and Smoke
Audrey Hepburn
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Piper Laurie
The Hustler
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
George Chakiris
West Side Story
Winner
All nominees
Jackie Gleason
The Hustler
George C. Scott
The Hustler
Refused even to be nominated.
Montgomery Clift
Judgment at Nuremberg
Peter Falk
Pocketful of Miracles
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Rita Moreno
West Side Story
Winner
All nominees
Una Merkel
Summer and Smoke
Fay Bainter
The Children's Hour
Judy Garland
Judgment at Nuremberg
Lotte Lenya
The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Jerome Robbins
West Side Story
For the first time a directing award is being shared.
Winner
Robert Wise
West Side Story
For the first time a directing award is being shared.
Winner
All nominees
Robert Rossen
The Hustler
Federico Fellini
La Dolce Vita
Dzh. Li Tompson
The Guns of Navarone
Stanley Kramer
Judgment at Nuremberg
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
7.6
West Side Story
Daniel L. Fapp
Winner
Watch trailer
7.9
The Hustler
Eugen Schüfftan
Winner
All nominees
7.5
One, Two, Three
Daniel L. Fapp
7.1
One-Eyed Jacks
One Eyed Jacks
Charles Lang
6.7
The Absent Minded Professor
The AbsentMinded Professor
Edward Colman
8.2
Judgment at Nuremberg
Judgement at Nuremberg
Ernest Laszlo
Watch trailer
A Majority of One
A Majority of One
Harry Stradling Sr.
Fanny
Fanny
Jack Cardiff
Flower Drum Song
Flower Drum Song
Russell Metty
7.3
The Children's Hour
Franz Planer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
7.6
West Side Story
Irene Sharaff
Winner
Watch trailer
8.0
La Dolce Vita
La dolce vita
Piero Gherardi
Winner
All nominees
7.3
The Children's Hour
Dorothy Jeakins
Pocketful of Miracles
Pocketful of Miracles
Edith Head, Walter Plunkett
8.2
Judgment at Nuremberg
Judgement at Nuremberg
Jean Louis
Watch trailer
8.1
Yojimbo
Yoshirô Muraki
Pocketful of Miracles
Pocketful of Miracles
Edith Head, Walter Plunkett
Flower Drum Song
Flower Drum Song
Irene Sharaff
Back Street
Back Street
Jean Louis
Babes in Toyland
Babes in Toyland
Bill Thomas
Claudelle Inglish
Claudelle Inglish
Howard Shoup
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
7.6
West Side Story
Thomas Stanford
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Parent Trap
The Parent Trap
Philip W. Anderson
Fanny
Fanny
William Reynolds
8.2
Judgment at Nuremberg
Judgement at Nuremberg
Frederic Knudtson
Watch trailer
7.5
The Guns of Navarone
Alan Osbiston
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
7.1
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Henry Mancini
Winner
Watch trailer
7.6
West Side Story
Saul Chaplin, Johnny Green, Irwin Kostal, Sid Ramin
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Babes in Toyland
Babes in Toyland
George Bruns
6.9
Summer and Smoke
Elmer Bernstein
7.5
The Guns of Navarone
Dimitri Tiomkin
Fanny
Fanny
Morris Stoloff, Harry Sukman
El Cid
El Cid
Miklós Rózsa
Khovanschina
Khovanshchina
Dmitri Shostakovich
Flower Drum Song
Flower Drum Song
Alfred Newman, Ken Darby
6.7
Paris Blues
Duke Ellington
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
7.1
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Henry Mancini, Johnny Mercer
For the song "Moon River"
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.4
Bachelor in Paradise
Henry Mancini, Mack David
For the song "Bachelor in Paradise"
Pocketful of Miracles
Pocketful of Miracles
Sammy Cahn, Jimmy Van Heusen
For the song "Pocketful of Miracles"
El Cid
El Cid
Miklós Rózsa, Paul Francis Webster
For the song "Love Theme from El Cid (The Falcon and the Dove)"
Town Without Pity
Town Without Pity
Dimitri Tiomkin, Ned Washington
For the song "Town Without Pity"
Pocketful of Miracles
Pocketful of Miracles
Sammy Cahn, Jimmy Van Heusen
For the song "Pocketful of Miracles"
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
7.6
West Side Story
Victor A. Gangelin, Boris Leven
Winner
Watch trailer
7.9
The Hustler
Gene Callahan, Harry Horner
Winner
All nominees
Flower Drum Song
Flower Drum Song
Howard Bristol, Alexander Golitzen, Joseph C. Wright
8.2
Judgment at Nuremberg
Judgement at Nuremberg
George Milo, Rudolph Sternad
Watch trailer
7.1
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Roland Anderson, Sam Comer, Ray Moyer, Hal Pereira
Watch trailer
8.2
Judgment at Nuremberg
Judgement at Nuremberg
George Milo, Rudolph Sternad
Watch trailer
6.7
The Absent Minded Professor
The AbsentMinded Professor
Carroll Clark, Hal Gausman, Emile Kuri
6.9
Summer and Smoke
Sam Comer, Arthur Krams, Hal Pereira, Walter H. Tyler
6.7
The Absent Minded Professor
The AbsentMinded Professor
Carroll Clark, Hal Gausman, Emile Kuri
6.9
Summer and Smoke
Sam Comer, Arthur Krams, Hal Pereira, Walter H. Tyler
Flower Drum Song
Flower Drum Song
Howard Bristol, Alexander Golitzen, Joseph C. Wright
7.1
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Roland Anderson, Sam Comer, Ray Moyer, Hal Pereira
Watch trailer
7.3
The Children's Hour
Edward G. Boyle, Fernando Carrere
8.0
La Dolce Vita
La dolce vita
Piero Gherardi
7.3
The Children's Hour
Edward G. Boyle, Fernando Carrere
El Cid
El Cid
Veniero Colasanti, John Moore
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
7.5
The Guns of Navarone
Chris Greenham, Bill Warrington
Winner
All nominees
6.7
The Absent Minded Professor
The AbsentMinded Professor
Eustace Lycett, Robert A. Mattey
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
8.2
Judgment at Nuremberg
Judgement at Nuremberg
Abby Mann
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.9
The Hustler
Sidney Carroll, Robert Rossen
7.9
The Hustler
Sidney Carroll, Robert Rossen
7.6
West Side Story
Ernest Lehman
Watch trailer
7.1
Breakfast at Tiffany's
George Axelrod
Watch trailer
7.5
The Guns of Navarone
Carl Foreman
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
7.2
The Substitute
Surogat
Winner
All nominees
Nelly's Folly
Nelly's Folly
Chuck Jones
Beep Prepared
Beep Prepared
Chuck Jones
The Pied Piper of Guadalupe
The Pied Piper of Guadalupe
Friz Freleng
Aquamania
Aquamania
Walt Disney
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Sky Above, the Mud Below
Le ciel et la boue
Arthur Cohn, René Lafuite
Winner
The Sky Above, the Mud Below
Le ciel et la boue
Arthur Cohn, René Lafuite
Winner
All nominees
The Grand Olympics
La grande olimpiade
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Project Hope
Project Hope
Frank P. Bibas
Winner
All nominees
Kahl
Kahl
L'uomo in grigio
L'uomo in grigio
Benedetto Benedetti
Cradle of Genius
Cradle of Genius
Tom Hayes, Jim O'Connor
Breaking the Language Barrier
Breaking the Language Barrier
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
7.9
Through a Glass Darkly
Såsom i en spegel
Sweden.
Winner
All nominees
The Important Man
Ánimas Trujano (El hombre importante)
Mexico.
Immortal Love
Eien no hito
Japan.
Harry and the Butler
Harry og kammertjeneren
Denmark.
Placido
Plácido
Spain.
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Seawards the Great Ships
Seawards the Great Ships
Winner
All nominees
The Face of Jesus
The Face of Jesus
John D. Jennings
Ballon vole
Ballon vole
Rooftops of New York
Rooftops of New York
Very Nice, Very Nice
Very Nice, Very Nice
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
7.8
Splendor in the Grass
William Inge
Winner
All nominees
8.0
La Dolce Vita
La dolce vita
Federico Fellini, Ennio Flaiano, Tullio Pinelli, Brunello Rondi
8.3
Ballad of a Soldier
Ballada o soldate
Grigoriy Chuhray, Valentin Yezhov
8.0
La Dolce Vita
La dolce vita
Federico Fellini, Ennio Flaiano, Tullio Pinelli, Brunello Rondi
7.7
General Della Rovere
Il generale della Rovere
Sergio Amidei, Diego Fabbri, Indro Montanelli
Lover Come Back
Lover Come Back
Paul Henning, Stanley Shapiro
Lover Come Back
Lover Come Back
Paul Henning, Stanley Shapiro
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
7.6
West Side Story
Fred Hynes, Gordon Sawyer
Winner
Watch trailer
7.6
West Side Story
Fred Hynes, Gordon Sawyer
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Parent Trap
The Parent Trap
Robert O. Cook
7.5
The Guns of Navarone
John Cox
7.3
The Children's Hour
Gordon Sawyer
Flower Drum Song
Flower Drum Song
Waldon O. Watson
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Laurie Atkin
For a process of automatic selective printing.
Winner
James B. Gordon
For a system of decompressing and recomposing CinemaScope pictures for conventional aspect ratios.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Stanley Kramer
Winner
Honorary Award
A Force in Readiness
A Force in Readiness
William L. Hendricks
For his outstanding patriotic service in the conception, writing and production of the Marine Corps film, A Force in Readiness, which has brought honor to the Academy and the motion picture industry.
Winner
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
George Seaton
Winner
