Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1988

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1988

Site Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 11 April 1988
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
The Last Emperor 7.2
The Last Emperor
Dzheremi Tomas
Winner
All nominees
Fatal Attraction 6.8
Fatal Attraction
Sherry Lansing, Stanley R. Jaffe
Hope and Glory 7.3
Hope and Glory
John Boorman
Broadcast News 7.2
Broadcast News
James L. Brooks
Moonstruck 7.1
Moonstruck
Norman Jewison, Patrick J. Palmer
Moonstruck 7.1
Moonstruck
Norman Jewison, Patrick J. Palmer
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
Wall Street
Winner
All nominees
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Ironweed
Marcello Mastroianni
Marcello Mastroianni
Dark Eyes
Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Good Morning, Vietnam
William Hurt
William Hurt
Broadcast News
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Cher
Cher
Moonstruck
Winner
All nominees
Sally Kirkland
Sally Kirkland
Anna
Holly Hunter
Holly Hunter
Broadcast News
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Ironweed
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Fatal Attraction
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Sean Connery
Sean Connery
The Untouchables
Winner
All nominees
Vincent Gardenia
Moonstruck
Albert Brooks
Albert Brooks
Broadcast News
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
Cry Freedom
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Street Smart
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Olympia Dukakis
Olympia Dukakis
Moonstruck
Winner
All nominees
Anne Ramsey
Throw Momma from the Train
Ann Sothern
The Whales of August
Norma Aleandro
Gaby: A True Story
Anne Archer
Anne Archer
Fatal Attraction
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Bernardo Bertolucci
Bernardo Bertolucci
The Last Emperor
Winner
All nominees
Norman Jewison
Moonstruck
John Boorman
Hope and Glory
Adrian Lyne
Adrian Lyne
Fatal Attraction
Lasse Hallström
Lasse Hallström
Mitt liv som hund
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
The Last Emperor 7.2
The Last Emperor
Vittorio Storaro
Winner
All nominees
Empire of the Sun 7.7
Empire of the Sun Empire Of The Sun
Allen Daviau
Broadcast News 7.2
Broadcast News
Mihael Ballhaus
Matewan Matewan
Haskell Wexler
Hope and Glory 7.3
Hope and Glory
Filip Russelo
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
The Last Emperor 7.2
The Last Emperor
James Acheson
Winner
All nominees
The Dead 7.2
The Dead
Dorothy Jeakins
Maurice 7.6
Maurice
Jenny Beavan, John Bright
Empire of the Sun 7.7
Empire of the Sun Empire Of The Sun
Bob Ringwood
The Untouchables 8.0
The Untouchables
Marilyn Vance
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
The Last Emperor 7.2
The Last Emperor
Gabriella Cristiani
Winner
All nominees
Fatal Attraction 6.8
Fatal Attraction
Peter E. Berger, Michael Kahn
Empire of the Sun 7.7
Empire of the Sun Empire Of The Sun
Michael Kahn
Broadcast News 7.2
Broadcast News
Richard Marks
RoboCop 7.9
RoboCop
Frank J. Urioste
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Harry and the Hendersons 6.4
Harry and the Hendersons
Rick Baker
Winner
All nominees
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Robert Laden
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
The Last Emperor 7.2
The Last Emperor
David Byrne, Ryuiti Sakamoto, Cong Su
Winner
All nominees
The Untouchables 8.0
The Untouchables
Ennio Morricone
Cry Freedom Cry Freedom
George Fenton, Jonas Gwangwa
The Witches of Eastwick 6.9
The Witches of Eastwick The Witches Of Eastwick
John Williams
Empire of the Sun 7.7
Empire of the Sun Empire Of The Sun
John Williams
Cry Freedom Cry Freedom
George Fenton, Jonas Gwangwa
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Dirty Dancing 7.5
Dirty Dancing
John DeNicola, Donald Markowitz, Franke Previte For the song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life".
Winner
All nominees
Beverly Hills Cop II 7.3
Beverly Hills Cop II
Harold Faltermeyer, Keith Forsey, Bob Seger For the song "Shakedown".
Mannequin Mannequin
Diane Warren, Albert Hammond For the song "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now".
Cry Freedom Cry Freedom
George Fenton, Jonas Gwangwa For the song "Cry Freedom".
Mannequin Mannequin
Diane Warren, Albert Hammond For the song "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now".
Beverly Hills Cop II 7.3
Beverly Hills Cop II
Harold Faltermeyer, Keith Forsey, Bob Seger For the song "Shakedown".
The Princess Bride The Princess Bride
Willy DeVille For the song "Storybook Love".
Cry Freedom Cry Freedom
George Fenton, Jonas Gwangwa For the song "Cry Freedom".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
The Last Emperor 7.2
The Last Emperor
Bruno Cesari, Osvaldo Desideri, Ferdinando Scarfiotti
Winner
All nominees
Hope and Glory 7.3
Hope and Glory
Anthony Pratt, Joanne Woollard
The Untouchables 8.0
The Untouchables
William A. Elliott, Hal Gausman, Patrizia von Brandenstein
Empire of the Sun 7.7
Empire of the Sun Empire Of The Sun
Harry Cordwell, Norman Reynolds
Radio Days 7.5
Radio Days
Leslie Bloom, George DeTitta Jr., Carol Joffe, Santo Loquasto
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Innerspace 7.0
Innerspace
Bill George, Harley Jessup, Dennis Muren, Kenneth Smith
Winner
All nominees
Predator 7.8
Predator
Joel Hynek, Richard Greenberg, Robert M. Greenberg, Sten Uinston
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
The Last Emperor 7.2
The Last Emperor
Bernardo Bertolucci, Mark Peploe
Winner
All nominees
Full Metal Jacket 8.4
Full Metal Jacket
Stanley Kubrick, Gustav Hasford, Michael Herr
Watch trailer
Mitt liv som hund 7.6
Mitt liv som hund
Lasse Hallström, Pelle Berglund, Brasse Brännström, Reidar Jönsson
The Dead 7.2
The Dead
Tony Huston
Full Metal Jacket 8.4
Full Metal Jacket
Stanley Kubrick, Gustav Hasford, Michael Herr
Watch trailer
Fatal Attraction 6.8
Fatal Attraction
James Dearden
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Man Who Planted Trees 8.5
The Man Who Planted Trees L'homme qui plantait des arbres
Frédéric Back
Winner
All nominees
Your Face Your Face
Bill Plympton
George and Rosemary George and Rosemary
Eunice Macaulay
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Algonquin Round Table: The Ten Year Lunch The Algonquin Round Table: The Ten Year Lunch
Aviva Slesin
Winner
All nominees
Eyes on the Prize Eyes on the Prize
Callie Crossley, James A. DeVinney For episode Bridge to Freedom: 1965 (1987)
A Stitch for Time A Stitch for Time
Cyril Christo, Barbara Herbich
Radio Bikini Radio Bikini
Robert Stone For episode "Radio Bikini".
Hellfire: A Journey from Hiroshima Hellfire: A Journey from Hiroshima
John W. Dower, John Junkerman
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Young at Heart Young at Heart
Pamela Conn, Sue Marx
Winner
All nominees
Silver Into Gold Silver Into Gold
Lynn Mueller
Language Says It All Language Says It All
Megan Williams
In the Wee Wee Hours... In the Wee Wee Hours...
Izak Ben-Meir, Frantisek Daniel
Frances Steloff: Memoirs of a Bookseller Frances Steloff: Memoirs of a Bookseller
Deborah Dickson
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Babette's Feast 7.8
Babette's Feast Babettes gæstebud
Denmark
Winner
All nominees
Pathfinder 7.1
Pathfinder Ofelas
Norway
The Family 7.4
The Family La famiglia
Italy
Au revoir les enfants 7.7
Au revoir les enfants Au revoir, les enfants / Goodbye, Children / Auf Wiedersehen, Kinder
France
Course Completed Asignatura aprobada
Spain
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Ray's Male Heterosexual Dance Hall Ray's Male Heterosexual Dance Hall
Jana Sue Memel, Jonathan Sanger
Winner
All nominees
Shoeshine Shoeshine
Robert Katz
Making Waves Making Waves
Ann Wingate
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Moonstruck 7.1
Moonstruck
John Patrick Shanley
Winner
All nominees
Au revoir les enfants 7.7
Au revoir les enfants Au revoir, les enfants / Goodbye, Children / Auf Wiedersehen, Kinder
Louis Malle
Broadcast News 7.2
Broadcast News
James L. Brooks
Hope and Glory 7.3
Hope and Glory
John Boorman
Radio Days 7.5
Radio Days
Woody Allen
Oscar / Best Sound
The Last Emperor 7.2
The Last Emperor
Bill Rowe, Ivan Sharrock
Winner
All nominees
Empire of the Sun 7.7
Empire of the Sun Empire Of The Sun
Tony Dawe, John Boyd, Don Digirolamo, Robert Knudson
The Witches of Eastwick 6.9
The Witches of Eastwick The Witches Of Eastwick
Wayne Artman, Tom Beckert, Tom E. Dahl, Art Rochester
RoboCop 7.9
RoboCop
Carlos Delarios, Michael J. Kohut, Aaron Rochin, Robert Wald
Lethal Weapon 7.6
Lethal Weapon
Les Fresholtz, Bill Nelson, Vern Poore, Rick Alexander
RoboCop 7.9
RoboCop
Carlos Delarios, Michael J. Kohut, Aaron Rochin, Robert Wald
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Zoran Perisic
For the Zoptic dual-zoom front projection system for visual effects photography.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Billy Wilder
Winner
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Fred Hynes
Winner
Special Achievement Award
RoboCop 7.9
RoboCop
Stephen Hunter Flick, John Pospisil For sound effects editing.
Winner
