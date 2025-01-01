Menu
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 1988
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1988
Site
Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
11 April 1988
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
7.2
The Last Emperor
Dzheremi Tomas
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Fatal Attraction
Sherry Lansing, Stanley R. Jaffe
7.3
Hope and Glory
John Boorman
7.2
Broadcast News
James L. Brooks
7.1
Moonstruck
Norman Jewison, Patrick J. Palmer
7.1
Moonstruck
Norman Jewison, Patrick J. Palmer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Michael Douglas
Wall Street
Winner
All nominees
Jack Nicholson
Ironweed
Marcello Mastroianni
Dark Eyes
Robin Williams
Good Morning, Vietnam
William Hurt
Broadcast News
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Cher
Moonstruck
Winner
All nominees
Sally Kirkland
Anna
Holly Hunter
Broadcast News
Meryl Streep
Ironweed
Glenn Close
Fatal Attraction
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Sean Connery
The Untouchables
Winner
All nominees
Vincent Gardenia
Moonstruck
Albert Brooks
Broadcast News
Denzel Washington
Cry Freedom
Morgan Freeman
Street Smart
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Olympia Dukakis
Moonstruck
Winner
All nominees
Anne Ramsey
Throw Momma from the Train
Ann Sothern
The Whales of August
Norma Aleandro
Gaby: A True Story
Anne Archer
Fatal Attraction
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Bernardo Bertolucci
The Last Emperor
Winner
All nominees
Norman Jewison
Moonstruck
John Boorman
Hope and Glory
Adrian Lyne
Fatal Attraction
Lasse Hallström
Mitt liv som hund
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
7.2
The Last Emperor
Vittorio Storaro
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Empire of the Sun
Empire Of The Sun
Allen Daviau
7.2
Broadcast News
Mihael Ballhaus
Matewan
Matewan
Haskell Wexler
7.3
Hope and Glory
Filip Russelo
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
7.2
The Last Emperor
James Acheson
Winner
All nominees
7.2
The Dead
Dorothy Jeakins
7.6
Maurice
Jenny Beavan, John Bright
7.7
Empire of the Sun
Empire Of The Sun
Bob Ringwood
8.0
The Untouchables
Marilyn Vance
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
7.2
The Last Emperor
Gabriella Cristiani
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Fatal Attraction
Peter E. Berger, Michael Kahn
7.7
Empire of the Sun
Empire Of The Sun
Michael Kahn
7.2
Broadcast News
Richard Marks
7.9
RoboCop
Frank J. Urioste
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
6.4
Harry and the Hendersons
Rick Baker
Winner
All nominees
Happy New Year
Happy New Year
Robert Laden
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
7.2
The Last Emperor
David Byrne, Ryuiti Sakamoto, Cong Su
Winner
7.2
The Last Emperor
David Byrne, Ryuiti Sakamoto, Cong Su
Winner
All nominees
8.0
The Untouchables
Ennio Morricone
Cry Freedom
Cry Freedom
George Fenton, Jonas Gwangwa
6.9
The Witches of Eastwick
The Witches Of Eastwick
John Williams
7.7
Empire of the Sun
Empire Of The Sun
John Williams
Cry Freedom
Cry Freedom
George Fenton, Jonas Gwangwa
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
7.5
Dirty Dancing
John DeNicola, Donald Markowitz, Franke Previte
For the song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life".
Winner
7.5
Dirty Dancing
John DeNicola, Donald Markowitz, Franke Previte
For the song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life".
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Beverly Hills Cop II
Harold Faltermeyer, Keith Forsey, Bob Seger
For the song "Shakedown".
Mannequin
Mannequin
Diane Warren, Albert Hammond
For the song "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now".
Cry Freedom
Cry Freedom
George Fenton, Jonas Gwangwa
For the song "Cry Freedom".
Mannequin
Mannequin
Diane Warren, Albert Hammond
For the song "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now".
7.3
Beverly Hills Cop II
Harold Faltermeyer, Keith Forsey, Bob Seger
For the song "Shakedown".
The Princess Bride
The Princess Bride
Willy DeVille
For the song "Storybook Love".
Cry Freedom
Cry Freedom
George Fenton, Jonas Gwangwa
For the song "Cry Freedom".
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
7.2
The Last Emperor
Bruno Cesari, Osvaldo Desideri, Ferdinando Scarfiotti
Winner
7.2
The Last Emperor
Bruno Cesari, Osvaldo Desideri, Ferdinando Scarfiotti
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Hope and Glory
Anthony Pratt, Joanne Woollard
7.3
Hope and Glory
Anthony Pratt, Joanne Woollard
8.0
The Untouchables
William A. Elliott, Hal Gausman, Patrizia von Brandenstein
7.7
Empire of the Sun
Empire Of The Sun
Harry Cordwell, Norman Reynolds
7.5
Radio Days
Leslie Bloom, George DeTitta Jr., Carol Joffe, Santo Loquasto
7.5
Radio Days
Leslie Bloom, George DeTitta Jr., Carol Joffe, Santo Loquasto
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
7.0
Innerspace
Bill George, Harley Jessup, Dennis Muren, Kenneth Smith
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Predator
Joel Hynek, Richard Greenberg, Robert M. Greenberg, Sten Uinston
Watch trailer
7.8
Predator
Joel Hynek, Richard Greenberg, Robert M. Greenberg, Sten Uinston
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
7.2
The Last Emperor
Bernardo Bertolucci, Mark Peploe
Winner
All nominees
8.4
Full Metal Jacket
Stanley Kubrick, Gustav Hasford, Michael Herr
Watch trailer
7.6
Mitt liv som hund
Lasse Hallström, Pelle Berglund, Brasse Brännström, Reidar Jönsson
7.2
The Dead
Tony Huston
8.4
Full Metal Jacket
Stanley Kubrick, Gustav Hasford, Michael Herr
Watch trailer
6.8
Fatal Attraction
James Dearden
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
8.5
The Man Who Planted Trees
L'homme qui plantait des arbres
Frédéric Back
Winner
All nominees
Your Face
Your Face
Bill Plympton
George and Rosemary
George and Rosemary
Eunice Macaulay
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Algonquin Round Table: The Ten Year Lunch
The Algonquin Round Table: The Ten Year Lunch
Aviva Slesin
Winner
All nominees
Eyes on the Prize
Eyes on the Prize
Callie Crossley, James A. DeVinney
For episode Bridge to Freedom: 1965 (1987)
Eyes on the Prize
Eyes on the Prize
Callie Crossley, James A. DeVinney
For episode Bridge to Freedom: 1965 (1987)
A Stitch for Time
A Stitch for Time
Cyril Christo, Barbara Herbich
Radio Bikini
Radio Bikini
Robert Stone
For episode "Radio Bikini".
Hellfire: A Journey from Hiroshima
Hellfire: A Journey from Hiroshima
John W. Dower, John Junkerman
Hellfire: A Journey from Hiroshima
Hellfire: A Journey from Hiroshima
John W. Dower, John Junkerman
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Young at Heart
Young at Heart
Pamela Conn, Sue Marx
Winner
All nominees
Silver Into Gold
Silver Into Gold
Lynn Mueller
Language Says It All
Language Says It All
Megan Williams
In the Wee Wee Hours...
In the Wee Wee Hours...
Izak Ben-Meir, Frantisek Daniel
In the Wee Wee Hours...
In the Wee Wee Hours...
Izak Ben-Meir, Frantisek Daniel
Frances Steloff: Memoirs of a Bookseller
Frances Steloff: Memoirs of a Bookseller
Deborah Dickson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
7.8
Babette's Feast
Babettes gæstebud
Denmark
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Pathfinder
Ofelas
Norway
7.4
The Family
La famiglia
Italy
7.7
Au revoir les enfants
Au revoir, les enfants / Goodbye, Children / Auf Wiedersehen, Kinder
France
Course Completed
Asignatura aprobada
Spain
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Ray's Male Heterosexual Dance Hall
Ray's Male Heterosexual Dance Hall
Jana Sue Memel, Jonathan Sanger
Winner
Ray's Male Heterosexual Dance Hall
Ray's Male Heterosexual Dance Hall
Jana Sue Memel, Jonathan Sanger
Winner
All nominees
Shoeshine
Shoeshine
Robert Katz
Making Waves
Making Waves
Ann Wingate
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
7.1
Moonstruck
John Patrick Shanley
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Au revoir les enfants
Au revoir, les enfants / Goodbye, Children / Auf Wiedersehen, Kinder
Louis Malle
7.2
Broadcast News
James L. Brooks
7.3
Hope and Glory
John Boorman
7.5
Radio Days
Woody Allen
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
7.2
The Last Emperor
Bill Rowe, Ivan Sharrock
Winner
7.2
The Last Emperor
Bill Rowe, Ivan Sharrock
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Empire of the Sun
Empire Of The Sun
Tony Dawe, John Boyd, Don Digirolamo, Robert Knudson
6.9
The Witches of Eastwick
The Witches Of Eastwick
Wayne Artman, Tom Beckert, Tom E. Dahl, Art Rochester
7.9
RoboCop
Carlos Delarios, Michael J. Kohut, Aaron Rochin, Robert Wald
7.6
Lethal Weapon
Les Fresholtz, Bill Nelson, Vern Poore, Rick Alexander
7.6
Lethal Weapon
Les Fresholtz, Bill Nelson, Vern Poore, Rick Alexander
7.9
RoboCop
Carlos Delarios, Michael J. Kohut, Aaron Rochin, Robert Wald
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Zoran Perisic
For the Zoptic dual-zoom front projection system for visual effects photography.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Billy Wilder
Winner
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Fred Hynes
Winner
Special Achievement Award
7.9
RoboCop
Stephen Hunter Flick, John Pospisil
For sound effects editing.
Winner
