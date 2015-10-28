Everyone knows I forgave them for society's sake. I listened to my family and forgave them. But in my heart, they are unforgiven.

Saba Everyone knows I forgave them for society's sake. I listened to my family and forgave them. But in my heart, they are unforgiven.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.