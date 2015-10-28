A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, A Girl in the River: Der Preis der Vergebung, A Girl in the River: O Preço do Perdão, Dziewczyna w rzece: Cena wybaczenia, Egy lány az árral szemben, En kvinna i floden: Priset som du får betala för att förlåta, Uma Garota no Rio: O Preço do Perdão, Una chica en el río: el precio del perdón, Девушка в реке: Цена прощения, دریا میں ایک لڑکی: معافی کی قیمت
Film rating
7.7
Rate10 votes
7.8IMDb
Quotes
SabaEveryone knows I forgave them for society's sake. I listened to my family and forgave them. But in my heart, they are unforgiven.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Similar films for A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness