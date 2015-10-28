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Poster of A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness
7.7
Kinoafisha Films A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness
7.7

A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness

, 2015
A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness
7.7

Cast

Asad Jamal
Lawyer
Saba
Self
Director Sharmeen Obaid
Composer Wendy Blackstone
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 38 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 8 March 2017
World premiere 28 October 2015
Release date
28 October 2015 Romania 18
28 October 2015 USA
Production HBO Documentary Films, SOC Films
Also known as
A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, A Girl in the River: Der Preis der Vergebung, A Girl in the River: O Preço do Perdão, Dziewczyna w rzece: Cena wybaczenia, Egy lány az árral szemben, En kvinna i floden: Priset som du får betala för att förlåta, Uma Garota no Rio: O Preço do Perdão, Una chica en el río: el precio del perdón, Девушка в реке: Цена прощения, دریا میں ایک لڑکی: معافی کی قیمت

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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