Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 2009
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 2009
Site
Kodak Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA
Date
22 February 2009
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Christian Colson
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Frost/Nixon
Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Eric Fellner
8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Kathleen Kennedy, Ceán Chaffin, Frank Marshall
6.5
Milk
Bruce Cohen, Dan Jinks
7.3
Frost/Nixon
Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Eric Fellner
7.8
The Reader
Sydney Pollack, Anthony Minghella, Donna Gigliotti, Redmond Morris
The nominations for Anthony Minghella and Sydney Pollack were posthumously.
8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Kathleen Kennedy, Ceán Chaffin, Frank Marshall
6.5
Milk
Bruce Cohen, Dan Jinks
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Milk
Winner
All nominees
Mickey Rourke
The Wrestler
Richard Jenkins
The Visitor
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Frank Langella
Frost/Nixon
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Kate Winslet
The Reader
Winner
All nominees
Meryl Streep
Doubt
Anne Hathaway
Rachel Getting Married
Melissa Leo
Frozen River
Changeling
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Heath Ledger
The Dark Knight
Posthumously. The award was accepted by his father, mother and sister. Ledger is the only actor to have won an award in this category after death.
Winner
All nominees
Josh Brolin
Milk
Robert Downey Jr.
Tropic Thunder
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Doubt
Michael Shannon
Revolutionary Road
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Penelope Cruz
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Winner
All nominees
Amy Adams
Doubt
Marisa Tomei
The Wrestler
Viola Davis
Doubt
Taraji P. Henson
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Danny Boyle
Slumdog Millionaire
Winner
All nominees
David Fincher
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Stephen Daldry
The Reader
Ron Howard
Frost/Nixon
Gus Van Sant
Milk
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Anthony Dod Mantle
Winner
All nominees
8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Claudio Miranda
7.8
The Reader
Roger Deakins, Chris Menges
7.6
Changeling
The Changeling
Tom Stern
7.8
The Reader
Roger Deakins, Chris Menges
8.8
The Dark Knight
Wally Pfister
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
7.2
The Duchess
Michael O'Connor
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Revolutionary Road
Albert Wolsky
6.9
Australia
Catherine Martin
8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Jacqueline West
6.5
Milk
Danny Glicker
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Chris Dickens
Winner
All nominees
8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Kirk Baxter, Angus Wall
6.5
Milk
Elliot Graham
7.3
Frost/Nixon
Daniel P. Hanley, Mike Hill
8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Kirk Baxter, Angus Wall
8.8
The Dark Knight
Lee Smith
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Greg Cannom
Winner
All nominees
8.8
The Dark Knight
John Caglione Jr., Conor O'Sullivan
8.8
The Dark Knight
John Caglione Jr., Conor O'Sullivan
7.7
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army
Mike Elizalde, Thomas Floutz
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
A.R. Rahman
Winner
All nominees
8.5
WALL·E
Thomas Newman
8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Alexandre Desplat
7.6
Defiance
James Newton Howard
6.5
Milk
Danny Elfman
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
A.R. Rahman, Gulzar
For the song "Jai Ho".
Winner
All nominees
8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
A.R. Rahman, M.I.A.
For the song "O Saya".
8.5
WALL·E
Thomas Newman, Piter Gabriel
For the song "Down to Earth".
8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
A.R. Rahman, M.I.A.
For the song "O Saya".
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Donald Graham Burt, Victor J. Zolfo
Winner
All nominees
7.2
The Duchess
Rebecca Alleway, Michael Carlin
7.3
Revolutionary Road
Debra Schutt, Kristi Zea
8.8
The Dark Knight
Nathan Crowley, Peter Lando
7.2
The Duchess
Rebecca Alleway, Michael Carlin
7.6
Changeling
The Changeling
Gary Fettis, James J. Murakami
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Eric Barba, Craig Barron, Burt Dalton, Steve Preeg
Winner
8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Eric Barba, Craig Barron, Burt Dalton, Steve Preeg
Winner
All nominees
8.3
Iron Man
Shane Mahan, John Nelson, Ben Snow, Daniel Sudick
8.8
The Dark Knight
Nick Davis, Chris Corbould, Paul J. Franklin, Tim Webber
8.3
Iron Man
Shane Mahan, John Nelson, Ben Snow, Daniel Sudick
8.8
The Dark Knight
Nick Davis, Chris Corbould, Paul J. Franklin, Tim Webber
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Simon Beaufoy
Winner
All nominees
8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Eric Roth, Robin Swicord
8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Eric Roth, Robin Swicord
7.3
Frost/Nixon
Peter Morgan
7.5
Doubt
John Patrick Shanley
7.8
The Reader
Devid Hea
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Feature Film
8.5
WALL·E
Andrew Stanton
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Kung Fu Panda
Mark Osborne, John Stevenson
7.5
Bolt
Byron Howard, Kris Williams
7.5
Bolt
Byron Howard, Kris Williams
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
8.2
The House of Small Cubes
Tsumiki no ie / The House of Small Cubes
Kunio Kato
Winner
All nominees
Oktapodi
Oktapodi
Thierry Marchand, Emud Mokhberi
This Way Up
This Way Up
Adam Foulkes, Alan Smith
8.3
Presto
Doug Sweetland
7.1
Lavatory - Lovestory
Konstantin Bronzit
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
7.7
Man on Wire
James Marsh, Simon Chinn
Winner
7.7
Man on Wire
James Marsh, Simon Chinn
Winner
All nominees
The Garden
The Garden
Scott Hamilton Kennedy
7.3
Trouble the Water
Tia Lessin, Carl Deal
7.7
Encounters at the End of the World
Werner Herzog, Henry Kaiser
7.3
Trouble the Water
Tia Lessin, Carl Deal
The Betrayal
The Betrayal - Nerakhoon
Ellen Kuras, Thavisouk Phrasavath
7.7
Encounters at the End of the World
Werner Herzog, Henry Kaiser
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Smile Pinki
Smile Pinki
Megan Mylan
Winner
All nominees
The Final Inch
The Final Inch
Tom Grant, Iren Teylor Brodski
The Final Inch
The Final Inch
Tom Grant, Iren Teylor Brodski
The Witness from the Balcony of Room 306
The Witness from the Balcony of Room 306
Adam Pertofsky, Margaret Hyde
The Witness from the Balcony of Room 306
The Witness from the Balcony of Room 306
Adam Pertofsky, Margaret Hyde
The Conscience of Nhem En
The Conscience of Nhem En
Steven Okazaki
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
8.8
The Dark Knight
Richard King
Winner
All nominees
8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Glenn Freemantle, Tom Sayers
8.5
WALL·E
Matthew Wood, Ben Burtt
8.3
Iron Man
Christopher Boyes, Frank E. Eulner
8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Glenn Freemantle, Tom Sayers
7.1
Wanted
Wylie Stateman
8.3
Iron Man
Christopher Boyes, Frank E. Eulner
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
7.7
Departures
Okuribito / Departures
Japan.
Winner
All nominees
7.4
The Class
Entre les murs
France.
7.2
Revanche
Austria.
7.6
Waltz with Bashir
Israel.
8.0
The Baader Meinhof Complex
Der Baader Meinhof Komplex
Germany.
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Toyland
Spielzeugland
Jochen Alexander Freydank
Winner
All nominees
The Pig
Grisen
Tivi Magnusson, Dorte Warnøe Høgh
Manon on the Asphalt
Manon sur le bitume
Elizabeth Marre, Olivier Pont
The Pig
Grisen
Tivi Magnusson, Dorte Warnøe Høgh
7.1
New Boy
Tamara Anghie, Steph Green
On the Line
Auf der Strecke
Reto Caffi
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
6.5
Milk
Dustin Lance Black
Winner
All nominees
6.7
Happy-Go-Lucky
Mike Leigh
8.5
WALL·E
Andrew Stanton, Pete Docter, Jim Reardon
6.7
Frozen River
Courtney Hunt
7.7
In Bruges
Martin McDonagh
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Richard Pryke, Ian Tapp, Resul Pookutty
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Wanted
Petr Forejt, Chris Jenkins, Frank A. Montaño
8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Mark Weingarten
8.8
The Dark Knight
Lora Hirschberg, Ed Novick, Gary A. Rizzo
7.1
Wanted
Petr Forejt, Chris Jenkins, Frank A. Montaño
8.5
WALL·E
Ben Burtt, Tom Myers, Michael Semanick
8.8
The Dark Knight
Lora Hirschberg, Ed Novick, Gary A. Rizzo
8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Mark Weingarten
8.5
WALL·E
Ben Burtt, Tom Myers, Michael Semanick
Show all nominees
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
Mark Kimball
Winner
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Ed Catmull
Winner
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Dzherri Lyuis
Winner
Year
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Show all
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Academy Awards, USA 1969
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Academy Awards, USA 1967
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Academy Awards, USA 1964
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Academy Awards, USA 1960
Academy Awards, USA 1959
Academy Awards, USA 1958
Academy Awards, USA 1957
Academy Awards, USA 1956
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Academy Awards, USA 1954
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Academy Awards, USA 1952
Academy Awards, USA 1951
Academy Awards, USA 1950
Academy Awards, USA 1949
Academy Awards, USA 1948
Academy Awards, USA 1947
Academy Awards, USA 1946
Academy Awards, USA 1945
Academy Awards, USA 1944
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Academy Awards, USA 1942
Academy Awards, USA 1941
Academy Awards, USA 1940
Academy Awards, USA 1939
Academy Awards, USA 1938
Academy Awards, USA 1937
Academy Awards, USA 1936
Academy Awards, USA 1935
Academy Awards, USA 1934
Academy Awards, USA 1932
Academy Awards, USA 1931
Academy Awards, USA 1930 - 2
Academy Awards, USA 1930
Academy Awards, USA 1929
Nominations
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Achievement in Directing
Show all
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Best Achievement in Production Design
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Best Writing, Title Writing
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Animated Short Film
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Best Documentary Short Film
Best Documentary Feature
Best Sound
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Best Live Action Short Film
Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Best Original Screenplay
Best Assistant Director
Best International Feature Film
Best Dance Direction
Best Picture, Unique and Artistic Production
Oscars Fan Favorite
Oscars Cheer Moment
John A. Bonner Award
Special Commendation
Juvenile Award
Special Achievement Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Honorary Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Medal of Commendation
Award of Commendation
Technical Achievement Award
Scientific and Engineering Award
Academy Award of Merit
Other awards and film festivals
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree