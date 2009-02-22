Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 2009

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 2009

Site Kodak Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA
Date 22 February 2009
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Christian Colson
Winner
All nominees
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Kathleen Kennedy, Ceán Chaffin, Frank Marshall
Milk 6.5
Milk
Bruce Cohen, Dan Jinks
The Reader 7.8
The Reader
Sydney Pollack, Anthony Minghella, Donna Gigliotti, Redmond Morris The nominations for Anthony Minghella and Sydney Pollack were posthumously.
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Milk
Winner
All nominees
Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke
The Wrestler
Richard Jenkins
Richard Jenkins
The Visitor
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Frank Langella
Frank Langella
Frost/Nixon
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
The Reader
Winner
All nominees
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Doubt
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Rachel Getting Married
Melissa Leo
Melissa Leo
Frozen River
Changeling
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Heath Ledger
Heath Ledger
The Dark Knight Posthumously. The award was accepted by his father, mother and sister. Ledger is the only actor to have won an award in this category after death.
Winner
All nominees
Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin
Milk
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Tropic Thunder
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Doubt
Michael Shannon
Michael Shannon
Revolutionary Road
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Winner
All nominees
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Doubt
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei
The Wrestler
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Doubt
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Danny Boyle
Danny Boyle
Slumdog Millionaire
Winner
All nominees
David Fincher
David Fincher
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Stephen Daldry
Stephen Daldry
The Reader
Ron Howard
Ron Howard
Frost/Nixon
Gus Van Sant
Gus Van Sant
Milk
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Anthony Dod Mantle
Winner
All nominees
The Dark Knight 8.8
The Dark Knight
Wally Pfister
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
The Duchess 7.2
The Duchess
Michael O'Connor
Winner
All nominees
Revolutionary Road 7.3
Revolutionary Road
Albert Wolsky
Australia 6.9
Australia
Catherine Martin
Milk 6.5
Milk
Danny Glicker
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Chris Dickens
Winner
All nominees
Milk 6.5
Milk
Elliot Graham
Frost/Nixon 7.3
Frost/Nixon
Daniel P. Hanley, Mike Hill
The Dark Knight 8.8
The Dark Knight
Lee Smith
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Greg Cannom
Winner
All nominees
Hellboy II: The Golden Army 7.7
Hellboy II: The Golden Army Hellboy 2: The Golden Army
Mike Elizalde, Thomas Floutz
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
A.R. Rahman
Winner
All nominees
WALL·E 8.5
WALL·E
Thomas Newman
Defiance 7.6
Defiance
James Newton Howard
Milk 6.5
Milk
Danny Elfman
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
A.R. Rahman, Gulzar For the song "Jai Ho".
Winner
All nominees
WALL·E 8.5
WALL·E
Thomas Newman, Piter Gabriel For the song "Down to Earth".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Donald Graham Burt, Victor J. Zolfo
Winner
All nominees
Revolutionary Road 7.3
Revolutionary Road
Debra Schutt, Kristi Zea
The Dark Knight 8.8
The Dark Knight
Nathan Crowley, Peter Lando
Changeling 7.6
Changeling The Changeling
Gary Fettis, James J. Murakami
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Eric Barba, Craig Barron, Burt Dalton, Steve Preeg
Winner
All nominees
The Dark Knight 8.8
The Dark Knight
Nick Davis, Chris Corbould, Paul J. Franklin, Tim Webber
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Simon Beaufoy
Winner
All nominees
Frost/Nixon 7.3
Frost/Nixon
Peter Morgan
Doubt 7.5
Doubt
John Patrick Shanley
The Reader 7.8
The Reader
Devid Hea
Oscar / Best Animated Feature Film
WALL·E 8.5
WALL·E
Andrew Stanton
Winner
All nominees
Kung Fu Panda 8.0
Kung Fu Panda
Mark Osborne, John Stevenson
Bolt 7.5
Bolt
Byron Howard, Kris Williams
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The House of Small Cubes 8.2
The House of Small Cubes Tsumiki no ie / The House of Small Cubes
Kunio Kato
Winner
All nominees
Oktapodi Oktapodi
Thierry Marchand, Emud Mokhberi
This Way Up This Way Up
Adam Foulkes, Alan Smith
Presto 8.3
Presto
Doug Sweetland
Lavatory - Lovestory 7.1
Lavatory - Lovestory
Konstantin Bronzit
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Man on Wire 7.7
Man on Wire
James Marsh, Simon Chinn
Winner
All nominees
The Garden The Garden
Scott Hamilton Kennedy
Encounters at the End of the World 7.7
Encounters at the End of the World
Werner Herzog, Henry Kaiser
The Betrayal The Betrayal - Nerakhoon
Ellen Kuras, Thavisouk Phrasavath
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Smile Pinki Smile Pinki
Megan Mylan
Winner
All nominees
The Conscience of Nhem En The Conscience of Nhem En
Steven Okazaki
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
The Dark Knight 8.8
The Dark Knight
Richard King
Winner
All nominees
WALL·E 8.5
WALL·E
Matthew Wood, Ben Burtt
Iron Man 8.3
Iron Man
Christopher Boyes, Frank E. Eulner
Wanted 7.1
Wanted
Wylie Stateman
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Departures 7.7
Departures Okuribito / Departures
Japan.
Winner
All nominees
The Class 7.4
The Class Entre les murs
France.
Revanche 7.2
Revanche
Austria.
Waltz with Bashir 7.6
Waltz with Bashir
Israel.
The Baader Meinhof Complex 8.0
The Baader Meinhof Complex Der Baader Meinhof Komplex
Germany.
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Toyland Spielzeugland
Jochen Alexander Freydank
Winner
All nominees
Manon on the Asphalt Manon sur le bitume
Elizabeth Marre, Olivier Pont
New Boy 7.1
New Boy
Tamara Anghie, Steph Green
On the Line Auf der Strecke
Reto Caffi
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Milk 6.5
Milk
Dustin Lance Black
Winner
All nominees
Happy-Go-Lucky 6.7
Happy-Go-Lucky
Mike Leigh
WALL·E 8.5
WALL·E
Andrew Stanton, Pete Docter, Jim Reardon
Frozen River 6.7
Frozen River
Courtney Hunt
In Bruges 7.7
In Bruges
Martin McDonagh
Oscar / Best Sound
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Richard Pryke, Ian Tapp, Resul Pookutty
Winner
All nominees
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Mark Weingarten
The Dark Knight 8.8
The Dark Knight
Lora Hirschberg, Ed Novick, Gary A. Rizzo
WALL·E 8.5
WALL·E
Ben Burtt, Tom Myers, Michael Semanick
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
Mark Kimball
Winner
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Ed Catmull
Winner
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Dzherri Lyuis
Winner
