Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1939

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1939

Site Biltmore Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 23 February 1939
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
You Can't Take It With You 8.1
You Can't Take It With You
Winner
All nominees
Boys Town 7.7
Boys Town
The Adventures of Robin Hood 8.0
The Adventures of Robin Hood The Adventures Of Robin Hood
Four Daughters Four Daughters
Alexander's Ragtime Band 6.9
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Test Pilot Test Pilot
Pygmalion 7.9
Pygmalion
The Citadel 7.0
The Citadel
La Grande Illusion 8.3
La Grande Illusion Illusion grande, La
Jezebel 7.0
Jezebel
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy
Boys Town Spencer Tracy was not present at the awards ceremony. His wife Louise Treadwell accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Charles Boyer
Charles Boyer
Algiers
James Cagney
James Cagney
Angels with Dirty Faces
Robert Donat
The Citadel
Leslie Howard
Pygmalion
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Bette Davis
Bette Davis
Jezebel On 19 July 2001 Steven Spielberg purchased Davis' Oscar statuette at a Christie's auction and returned it to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This was the second time in five years Spielberg did so to protect an Oscar from further commercial exploitation.
Winner
All nominees
Wendy Hiller
Pygmalion
Fay Bainter
White Banners
Margaret Sullivan
Three Comrades
Norma Shearer
Norma Shearer
Marie Antoinette
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Walter Brennan
Kentucky
Winner
All nominees
Basil Rathbone
If I Were King
Robert Morley
Robert Morley
Marie Antoinette
John Garfield
Four Daughters
Gene Lockhart
Algiers
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Fay Bainter
Jezebel
Winner
All nominees
Miliza Korjus
The Great Waltz
Billie Burke
Merrily We Live
Beulah Bondi
Of Human Hearts
Spring Byington
You Can't Take It With You
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Frank Capra
You Can't Take It With You
Winner
All nominees
Norman Taurog
Boys Town
Michael Curtiz
Michael Curtiz
Four Daughters
Michael Curtiz
Michael Curtiz
Angels with Dirty Faces
King Vidor
The Citadel
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
The Great Waltz 6.7
The Great Waltz
Joseph Ruttenberg
Winner
All nominees
Army Girl Army Girl
Ernest Miller, Harry J. Wild
Mad About Music 7.1
Mad About Music
Joseph A. Valentine
Algiers 6.6
Algiers
James Wong Howe
The Buccaneer 6.6
The Buccaneer
Victor Milner
You Can't Take It With You 8.1
You Can't Take It With You
Joseph Walker
Merrily We Live Merrily We Live
Norbert Brodine
Jezebel 7.0
Jezebel
Ernest Haller
Suez 6.6
Suez
J. Peverell Marley
The Young in Heart The Young in Heart
Leon Shamroy
Vivacious Lady Vivacious Lady
Robert De Grasse
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
The Adventures of Robin Hood 8.0
The Adventures of Robin Hood The Adventures Of Robin Hood
Ralph Dawson
Winner
All nominees
You Can't Take It With You 8.1
You Can't Take It With You
Gene Havlick
Test Pilot Test Pilot
Tom Held
The Great Waltz 6.7
The Great Waltz
Tom Held
Alexander's Ragtime Band 6.9
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Barbara McLean
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
The Adventures of Robin Hood 8.0
The Adventures of Robin Hood The Adventures Of Robin Hood
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Winner
Alexander's Ragtime Band 6.9
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Alfred Newman
Winner
All nominees
Girls' School Girls' School
Morris Stoloff, Gregory Stone
Mad About Music 7.1
Mad About Music
Charles Previn, Frank Skinner
The Young in Heart The Young in Heart
Franz Waxman
Suez 6.6
Suez
Louis Silvers
Girls' School Girls' School
Morris Stoloff, Gregory Stone
Tropic Holiday Tropic Holiday
Boris Morros
The Cowboy and the Lady The Cowboy and the Lady
Alfred Newman
There Goes My Heart There Goes My Heart
Marvin Hatley
Marie Antoinette 7.4
Marie Antoinette
Herbert Stothart
Breaking the Ice Breaking the Ice
Victor Young
Jezebel 7.0
Jezebel
Max Steiner
The Goldwyn Follies The Goldwyn Follies
Alfred Newman
Carefree Carefree
Victor Baravalle
Pacific Liner Pacific Liner
Robert Russell Bennett
If I Were King If I Were King
Richard Hageman
Storm Over Bengal Storm Over Bengal
Cy Feuer
The Young in Heart The Young in Heart
Franz Waxman
Blockade Blockade
Werner Janssen
Block-Heads Block-Heads
Marvin Hatley
Mad About Music 7.1
Mad About Music
Charles Previn, Frank Skinner
Sweethearts Sweethearts
Herbert Stothart
Army Girl Army Girl
Victor Young
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
The Big Broadcast of 1938 The Big Broadcast of 1938
Ralph Rainger, Leo Robin For the song "Thanks for the Memory".
Winner
The Big Broadcast of 1938 The Big Broadcast of 1938
Ralph Rainger, Leo Robin For the song "Thanks for the Memory".
Winner
All nominees
Merrily We Live Merrily We Live
Phil Charig, Arthur Quenzer For the song "Merrily We Live".
That Certain Age 6.6
That Certain Age
Jimmy McHugh, Harold Adamson For the song "My Own".
Mannequin Mannequin
Chet Forrest, Edward Ward, Bob Wright For the song "Always and Always".
The Lady Objects The Lady Objects
Oscar Hammerstein II, Ben Oakland For the song "A Mist Over the Moon".
Carefree Carefree
Irving Berlin For the song "Change Partners and Dance with Me".
Alexander's Ragtime Band 6.9
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Irving Berlin For the song "Now It Can Be Told".
That Certain Age 6.6
That Certain Age
Jimmy McHugh, Harold Adamson For the song "My Own".
The Cowboy and the Lady The Cowboy and the Lady
Lionel Newman, Arthur Quenzer For the song "The Cowboy and the Lady".
Under Western Stars Under Western Stars
Johnny Marvin For the song "Dust".
The Lady Objects The Lady Objects
Oscar Hammerstein II, Ben Oakland For the song "A Mist Over the Moon".
Mannequin Mannequin
Chet Forrest, Edward Ward, Bob Wright For the song "Always and Always".
Going Places Going Places
Johnny Mercer, Harry Warren For the song "Jeepers Creepers".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
The Adventures of Robin Hood 8.0
The Adventures of Robin Hood The Adventures Of Robin Hood
Carl Jules Weyl
Winner
All nominees
Algiers 6.6
Algiers
Alexander Toluboff
Marie Antoinette 7.4
Marie Antoinette
Cedric Gibbons
Mad About Music 7.1
Mad About Music
Jack Otterson
Alexander's Ragtime Band 6.9
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Bernard Herzbrun, Boris Leven
If I Were King If I Were King
Hans Dreier, John B. Goodman
The Adventures of Tom Sawyer The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
Lyle R. Wheeler
Carefree Carefree
Van Nest Polglase
Alexander's Ragtime Band 6.9
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Bernard Herzbrun, Boris Leven
If I Were King If I Were King
Hans Dreier, John B. Goodman
Holiday 7.8
Holiday
Lionel Banks, Stephen Goosson
Holiday 7.8
Holiday
Lionel Banks, Stephen Goosson
Merrily We Live Merrily We Live
Charles D. Hall
The Goldwyn Follies The Goldwyn Follies
Richard Day
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Pygmalion 7.9
Pygmalion
Ian Dalrymple, Cecil Lewis, W.P. Lipscomb, George Bernard Shaw George Bernard Shaw was not present at the ceremony. When presenter Lloyd C. Douglas announced that Pygmalion has won the Oscar he joked "Mr. Shaw's story now is as original as it was three thousand years ago". Shaw's reaction to the award was not enthusiastic as he is quoted as saying "It's an insult for them to offer me any honour, as if they had never heard of me before - and it's very likely they never have. They might as well send some honour to George for being King of England". Although popular legend says Shaw never received the Oscar, when Mary Pickford visited him she reported that he was on his mantle. When Shaw died in 1950 his home at Ayot St Lawrence became a museum. By this time his Oscar statuette was so tarnished, the curator believed it had no value and used it as a door stop. It has since been repaired and is now on displayed at the museum.
Winner
Pygmalion 7.9
Pygmalion
Ian Dalrymple, Cecil Lewis, W.P. Lipscomb, George Bernard Shaw George Bernard Shaw was not present at the ceremony. When presenter Lloyd C. Douglas announced that Pygmalion has won the Oscar he joked "Mr. Shaw's story now is as original as it was three thousand years ago". Shaw's reaction to the award was not enthusiastic as he is quoted as saying "It's an insult for them to offer me any honour, as if they had never heard of me before - and it's very likely they never have. They might as well send some honour to George for being King of England". Although popular legend says Shaw never received the Oscar, when Mary Pickford visited him she reported that he was on his mantle. When Shaw died in 1950 his home at Ayot St Lawrence became a museum. By this time his Oscar statuette was so tarnished, the curator believed it had no value and used it as a door stop. It has since been repaired and is now on displayed at the museum.
Winner
All nominees
Boys Town 7.7
Boys Town
John Meehan, Dore Schary
Boys Town 7.7
Boys Town
John Meehan, Dore Schary
The Citadel 7.0
The Citadel
Ian Dalrymple, Elizabeth Hill, Frank Wead
Four Daughters Four Daughters
Lenore J. Coffee, Julius J. Epstein
You Can't Take It With You 8.1
You Can't Take It With You
Robert Riskin
The Citadel 7.0
The Citadel
Ian Dalrymple, Elizabeth Hill, Frank Wead
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Ferdinand the Bull Ferdinand the Bull
Walt Disney
Winner
All nominees
Hunky and Spunky Hunky and Spunky
Mother Goose Goes Hollywood Mother Goose Goes Hollywood
Walt Disney
Good Scouts Good Scouts
Walt Disney
Brave Little Tailor Brave Little Tailor
Walt Disney
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
That Mothers Might Live That Mothers Might Live
Winner
The Declaration of Independence The Declaration of Independence
Winner
All nominees
The Great Heart The Great Heart
Timber Toppers Timber Toppers
They're Always Caught They're Always Caught
Swingtime in the Movies Swingtime in the Movies
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Boys Town 7.7
Boys Town
Eleanore Griffin, Dore Schary
Winner
All nominees
Test Pilot Test Pilot
Frank Wead
Mad About Music 7.1
Mad About Music
Marcella Burke, Frederick Kohner
Angels with Dirty Faces 7.9
Angels with Dirty Faces
Rowland Brown
Blockade Blockade
John Howard Lawson
Alexander's Ragtime Band 6.9
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Irving Berlin
Oscar / Best Sound
The Cowboy and the Lady The Cowboy and the Lady
Thomas T. Moulton
Winner
All nominees
That Certain Age 6.6
That Certain Age
Bernard B. Brown
Suez 6.6
Suez
Edmund H. Hansen
Sweethearts Sweethearts
Douglas Shearer
Army Girl Army Girl
Charles L. Lootens
Merrily We Live Merrily We Live
Elmer Raguse
If I Were King If I Were King
Loren L. Ryder
Four Daughters Four Daughters
Nathan Levinson
You Can't Take It With You 8.1
You Can't Take It With You
John P. Livadary
Vivacious Lady Vivacious Lady
James Wilkinson
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Hal B. Wallis
Winner
All nominees
Walter Wanger
Derril F. Zanuk
Joe Pasternak
David O. Selznick
Hunt Stromberg
Samuel Goldwyn
Honorary Award
Sweethearts Sweethearts
Oliver T. Marsh, Allen M. Davey For the color cinematography of the M-G-M production Sweethearts.
Winner
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 7.7
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Walt Disney For Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, recognized as a significant screen innovation which has charmed millions and pioneered a great new entertainment field (one statuette - seven miniature statuettes).
Winner
Spawn of the North 6.7
Spawn of the North
Loyal Griggs, Devereaux Jennings, Jan Domela, Farciot Edouart, Gordon Jennings, Louis Mesenkop, Harry D. Mills, Walter Oberst, Irmin Roberts, Loren L. Ryder, Art Smith For outstanding achievements in creating special photographic and sound effects in the Paramount production Spawn of the North (plaque).
Winner
Spawn of the North 6.7
Spawn of the North
Loyal Griggs, Devereaux Jennings, Jan Domela, Farciot Edouart, Gordon Jennings, Louis Mesenkop, Harry D. Mills, Walter Oberst, Irmin Roberts, Loren L. Ryder, Art Smith For outstanding achievements in creating special photographic and sound effects in the Paramount production Spawn of the North (plaque).
Winner
Sweethearts Sweethearts
Oliver T. Marsh, Allen M. Davey For the color cinematography of the M-G-M production Sweethearts.
Winner
Juvenile Award
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more