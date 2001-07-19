Jezebel On 19 July 2001 Steven Spielberg purchased Davis' Oscar statuette at a Christie's auction and returned it to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This was the second time in five years Spielberg did so to protect an Oscar from further commercial exploitation.
Ian Dalrymple, Cecil Lewis, W.P. Lipscomb, George Bernard Shaw George Bernard Shaw was not present at the ceremony. When presenter Lloyd C. Douglas announced that Pygmalion has won the Oscar he joked "Mr. Shaw's story now is as original as it was three thousand years ago". Shaw's reaction to the award was not enthusiastic as he is quoted as saying "It's an insult for them to offer me any honour, as if they had never heard of me before - and it's very likely they never have. They might as well send some honour to George for being King of England". Although popular legend says Shaw never received the Oscar, when Mary Pickford visited him she reported that he was on his mantle. When Shaw died in 1950 his home at Ayot St Lawrence became a museum. By this time his Oscar statuette was so tarnished, the curator believed it had no value and used it as a door stop. It has since been repaired and is now on displayed at the museum.
Walt Disney For Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, recognized as a significant screen innovation which has charmed millions and pioneered a great new entertainment field (one statuette - seven miniature statuettes).
Loyal Griggs, Devereaux Jennings, Jan Domela, Farciot Edouart, Gordon Jennings, Louis Mesenkop, Harry D. Mills, Walter Oberst, Irmin Roberts, Loren L. Ryder, Art Smith For outstanding achievements in creating special photographic and sound effects in the Paramount production Spawn of the North (plaque).
