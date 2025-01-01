Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1973

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1973

Site Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 27 March 1973
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
The Godfather 8.8
The Godfather
Albert S. Ruddy
Winner
All nominees
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Cy Feuer
The Emigrants 8.0
The Emigrants Utvandrarna
Bengt Forslund
Sounder Sounder
Robert B. Radnitz
Deliverance 7.6
Deliverance
John Boorman
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
The Godfather Brando did not attend the ceremony, choosing instead to have himself represented by Sacheen Littlefeather (a.k.a. Maria Cruz), a Native American Californian actress. She clarified that Brando respectfully refused the award due to the poor treatment of American Indians in entertainment, as well as the recent Wounded Knee Incident. After several jeers were drowned out by applause, Littlefeather further stated that she hoped she had not intruded and that "our hearts and understandings will meet with love and generosity".
Winner
All nominees
Peter O'Brien
The Ruling Class
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Sleuth
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
Sleuth
Paul Winfield
Paul Winfield
Sounder
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli
Cabaret
Winner
All nominees
Diana Ross
Lady Sings the Blues
Liv Ullmann
Liv Ullmann
The Emigrants
Cicely Tyson
Sounder
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
Travels with My Aunt
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Joel Grey
Cabaret
Winner
All nominees
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
The Godfather
James Caan
James Caan
The Godfather
Eddie Albert
The Heartbreak Kid
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
The Godfather Pacino did not attend the ceremony in protest of perceived category fraud. As his performance reflected greater screen time than that of his co-star Marlon Brando, Pacino believed he should have received a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Eileen Heckart
Butterflies Are Free
Winner
All nominees
Susan Tyrrell
Fat City
Jeannie Berlin
Jeannie Berlin
The Heartbreak Kid
Shelley Winters
The Poseidon Adventure
Geraldine Page
Geraldine Page
Pete 'n' Tillie
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Bob Fossi
Cabaret
Winner
All nominees
John Boorman
Deliverance
Francis Ford Coppola
Francis Ford Coppola
The Godfather
Jan Troell
The Emigrants
Joseph L. Mankiewicz
Sleuth
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Geoffrey Unsworth
Winner
All nominees
The Poseidon Adventure 7.1
The Poseidon Adventure
Harold E. Stine
Travels with My Aunt Travels with My Aunt
Douglas Slocombe
1776 1776
Harry Stradling Jr.
Butterflies Are Free 7.2
Butterflies Are Free
Charles Lang
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Travels with My Aunt Travels with My Aunt
Anthony Powell Anthony Powell couldn't attend the awards ceremony, as he was working on Papillon (1973) in London, England. George Cukor, the film's director, accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
The Poseidon Adventure 7.1
The Poseidon Adventure
Paul Zastupnevich
The Godfather 8.8
The Godfather
Anna Hill Johnstone
Lady Sings the Blues 7.0
Lady Sings the Blues
Ray Aghayan, Norma Koch, Bob Mackie
Young Winston Young Winston
Anthony Mendleson
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
David Bretherton
Winner
All nominees
Deliverance 7.6
Deliverance
Tom Priestley
The Godfather 8.8
The Godfather
William Reynolds, Peter Zinner
The Poseidon Adventure 7.1
The Poseidon Adventure
Harold F. Kress
The Hot Rock 6.8
The Hot Rock
Fred W. Berger, Frank P. Keller
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Ralph Burns
Winner
Limelight 8.0
Limelight
All nominees
Napoleon and Samantha Napoleon and Samantha
Buddy Baker
The Godfather 8.8
The Godfather
Nino Rota Withdrawn, ineligible: reused Fortunella score; replaced by a nomination for "Sleuth"
The Poseidon Adventure 7.1
The Poseidon Adventure
John Williams
Lady Sings the Blues 7.0
Lady Sings the Blues
Gil Askey
Images 7.0
Images
John Williams
Man of La Mancha Man of La Mancha
Laurence Rosenthal
Sleuth 7.9
Sleuth
John Addison
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
The Poseidon Adventure 7.1
The Poseidon Adventure
Joel Hirschhorn, Al Kasha For the song "The Morning After".
Winner
All nominees
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean 6.9
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean
Maurice Jarre, Marilyn Bergman, Alan Bergman For the song "Marmalade, Molasses & Honey".
The Stepmother The Stepmother
Sammy Fain, Paul Francis Webster For the song "Strange Are the Ways of Love".
The Little Ark The Little Ark
Fred Karlin, Meg Karlin For the song "Come Follow, Follow Me".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Hans Jürgen Kiebach, Herbert Strabel, Rolf Zehetbauer
Winner
All nominees
Young Winston Young Winston
Donald M. Ashton, Geoffrey Drake, John Graysmark, William Hutchinson, Peter James
Lady Sings the Blues 7.0
Lady Sings the Blues
Reg Allen, Carl Anderson
Young Winston Young Winston
Donald M. Ashton, Geoffrey Drake, John Graysmark, William Hutchinson, Peter James
The Poseidon Adventure 7.1
The Poseidon Adventure
Raphael Bretton, William J. Creber
Travels with My Aunt Travels with My Aunt
John Box, Robert W. Laing, Gil Parrondo
Lady Sings the Blues 7.0
Lady Sings the Blues
Reg Allen, Carl Anderson
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
The Godfather 8.8
The Godfather
Francis Ford Coppola, Mario Puzo Mario Puzo was not present at the awards ceremony. His daughter Dorothy Ann Puzo accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Jay Presson Allen
Sounder Sounder
Lonne Elder III
Pete 'n' Tillie Pete 'n' Tillie
Julius J. Epstein
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
A Christmas Carol A Christmas Carol
Richard Williams
Winner
All nominees
Kama Sutra Rides Again Kama Sutra Rides Again
Bob Godfrey
Tup Tup Tup Tup
Nedeljko Dragic
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
All nominees
Instinct for Survival Bij de beesten af
Bert Haanstra
Manson Manson
Robert Hendrickson, Laurence Merrick
The Silent Revolution The Silent Revolution
Eckehard Munck
Malcolm X Malcolm X
Arnold Perl, Marvin Worth The nomination for Arnold Perl was posthumous.
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
All nominees
Selling Out Selling Out
Tadeusz Jaworski
K-Z K-Z
Giorgio Treves
Hundertwassers Regentag Hundertwassers Regentag
Piter Shamoni
The Tide of Traffic The Tide of Traffic
Humphrey Swingler
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie 7.7
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
France
Winner
All nominees
I Love You Rosa Ani Ohev Otach Rosa
Israel
My Dearest Senorita Mi querida señorita
Spain
The New Land 8.0
The New Land Nybyggarna
Sweden
The Dawns Here Are Quiet 8.3
The Dawns Here Are Quiet ...A zori zdes tikhie
Soviet Union
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Norman Rockwell's World... An American Dream Norman Rockwell's World... An American Dream
Richard Barclay
Winner
All nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
The Candidate 7.0
The Candidate
Jeremy Larner
Winner
All nominees
Lady Sings the Blues 7.0
Lady Sings the Blues
Chris Clark, Suzanne De Passe, Terence McCloy
Oscar / Best Sound
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
David Hildyard, Robert Knudson
Winner
All nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Joseph E. Bluth
For research and development in the field of electronic photography and transfer of video tape to motion picture film.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Rosalind Russell
Winner
Special Achievement Award
