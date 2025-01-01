Menu
Academy Awards, USA 1993

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1993

Site Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 29 March 1993
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Unforgiven 7.8
Unforgiven
Clint Eastwood
Winner
All nominees
The Crying Game 6.7
The Crying Game Crying Game
Stiven Vuli
A Few Good Men 7.9
A Few Good Men
Rob Reiner, David Brown, Andrew Scheinman
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
Ismail Merchant
Scent of a Woman 8.0
Scent of a Woman
Martin Brest
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Scent of a Woman
All nominees
Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood
Unforgiven
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
Malcolm X
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Chaplin
Stephen Rea
Stephen Rea
The Crying Game
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Howards End
All nominees
Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve
Indochine
Mary McDonnell
Mary McDonnell
Passion Fish
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer
Love Field
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Lorenzo's Oil
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Unforgiven
All nominees
The Crying Game
David Paymer
David Paymer
Mr. Saturday Night
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
A Few Good Men
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Glengarry Glen Ross
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei
My Cousin Vinny
All nominees
Miranda Richardson
Miranda Richardson
Damage
Joan Plowright
Joan Plowright
Enchanted April
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Howards End
Judy Davis
Judy Davis
Husbands and Wives
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood
Unforgiven
All nominees
James Ivory
Howards End
Martin Brest
Martin Brest
Scent of a Woman
Neil Jordan
Neil Jordan
The Crying Game
Robert Altman
Robert Altman
The Player
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
A River Runs Through It 7.7
A River Runs Through It River Runs Through It, A
Filip Russelo
All nominees
The Lover 6.9
The Lover L'amant
Robert Fraisse
Hoffa 6.6
Hoffa
Stephen H. Burum
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
Tony Pierce-Roberts
Unforgiven 7.8
Unforgiven
Jack N. Green
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Dracula 7.6
Dracula
Eiko Ishioka
All nominees
Enchanted April 7.4
Enchanted April
Sheena Napier
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
Jenny Beavan, John Bright
Malcolm X 7.6
Malcolm X
Ruth E. Carter
Toys 5.1
Toys
Albert Wolsky
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Unforgiven 7.8
Unforgiven
Joel Cox
All nominees
A Few Good Men 7.9
A Few Good Men
Robert Leighton
Basic Instinct 6.5
Basic Instinct
Frank J. Urioste
The Player 7.2
The Player
Geraldine Peroni
The Crying Game 6.7
The Crying Game Crying Game
Kant Pan
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Dracula 7.6
Dracula
Michèle Burke, Greg Cannom, Matthew W. Mungle
All nominees
Batman Returns 7.2
Batman Returns
Ve Neill, Ronnie Specter, Sten Uinston
Hoffa 6.6
Hoffa
John Blake, Greg Cannom, Ve Neill
Batman Returns 7.2
Batman Returns
Ve Neill, Ronnie Specter, Sten Uinston
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Aladdin 8.1
Aladdin
Alan Menken
All nominees
Basic Instinct 6.5
Basic Instinct
Jerry Goldsmith
A River Runs Through It 7.7
A River Runs Through It River Runs Through It, A
Mark Isham
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
Richard Robbins
Chaplin 7.6
Chaplin
John Barry
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Aladdin 8.1
Aladdin
Tim Rice, Alan Menken For the song "A Whole New World"
All nominees
The Bodyguard 7.2
The Bodyguard
David Foster, Linda Thompson For the song "I Have Nothing"
The Bodyguard 7.2
The Bodyguard
Jud Friedman, Allan Rich For the song "Run to You"
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
Luciana Arrighi, Ian Whittaker
All nominees
Chaplin 7.6
Chaplin
Chris Butler, Stuart Craig
Toys 5.1
Toys
Linda DeScenna, Ferdinando Scarfiotti
Unforgiven 7.8
Unforgiven
Janice Blackie-Goodine, Henry Bumstead
Dracula 7.6
Dracula
Garrett Lewis, Thomas E. Sanders
Chaplin 7.6
Chaplin
Chris Butler, Stuart Craig
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Death Becomes Her 7.0
Death Becomes Her
Doug Chiang, Ken Ralston, Douglas Smythe, Tom Woodruff Jr.
All nominees
Alien³ 7.1
Alien³ Alien 3
Richard Edlund, George Gibbs, Alec Gillis, Tom Woodruff Jr.
Batman Returns 7.2
Batman Returns
Craig Barron, John Bruno, Michael L. Fink, Dennis Skotak
Alien³ 7.1
Alien³ Alien 3
Richard Edlund, George Gibbs, Alec Gillis, Tom Woodruff Jr.
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
Ruth Prawer Jhabvala
All nominees
Enchanted April 7.4
Enchanted April
Peter Barnes
Scent of a Woman 8.0
Scent of a Woman
Bo Goldman
The Player 7.2
The Player
Michael Tolkin
A River Runs Through It 7.7
A River Runs Through It River Runs Through It, A
Richard Friedenberg
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Mona Lisa Descending a Staircase Mona Lisa Descending a Staircase
Joan C. Gratz
All nominees
Adam Adam
Peter Lord
Words, Words, Words Reci, reci, reci...
Michaela Pavlátová
The Sandman The Sandman
Paul Berry
Screen Play Screen Play
Barry Purves
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Panama Deception The Panama Deception
David Kasper, Barbara Trent
All nominees
Changing Our Minds: The Story of Dr. Evelyn Hooker Changing Our Minds: The Story of Dr. Evelyn Hooker
David Haugland
Music for the Movies: Bernard Herrmann Music for the Movies: Bernard Herrmann
Roma Baran, Margaret Smilow
Fires of Kuwait Fires of Kuwait
Sally Dundas
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Educating Peter Educating Peter
Thomas C. Goodwin, Gerardine Wurzburg
All nominees
Beyond Imagining: Margaret Anderson and the 'Little Review' Beyond Imagining: Margaret Anderson and the 'Little Review'
Wendy L. Weinberg
At the Edge of Conquest: The Journey of Chief Wai-Wai At the Edge of Conquest: The Journey of Chief Wai-Wai
Geoffrey O'Connor
The Colours of My Father: A Portrait of Sam Borenstein The Colours of My Father: A Portrait of Sam Borenstein
Sally Bochner, Richard Elson
When Abortion Was Illegal: Untold Stories When Abortion Was Illegal: Untold Stories
Dorothy Fadiman
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Dracula 7.6
Dracula
Tom C. McCarthy, David E. Stone
All nominees
Under Siege 7.1
Under Siege
John Leveque, Bruce Stambler
Aladdin 8.1
Aladdin
Mark A. Mangini
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Indochine 7.3
Indochine
France.
All nominees
A Place in the World 7.7
A Place in the World Un lugar en el mundo
Uruguay.
Schtonk 7.1
Schtonk
Germany.
Priest Daens 7.5
Priest Daens Daens
Belgium.
Close to Eden 8.0
Close to Eden Urga
Russia.
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Omnibus Omnibus
Sam Karmann
All nominees
Contact Contact
Dzhonatan Derbi, Jana Sue Memel
Cruise Control Cruise Control
Matt Palmieri
The Lady in Waiting The Lady in Waiting
Christian Taylor
Swan Song Swan Song
Kenneth Branagh
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
The Crying Game 6.7
The Crying Game Crying Game
Neil Jordan
All nominees
Unforgiven 7.8
Unforgiven
Devid Uebb Piplz
Husbands and Wives 7.7
Husbands and Wives Husbands And Wives
Woody Allen
Passion Fish 7.4
Passion Fish
Dzhon Seylz
Lorenzo's Oil 7.6
Lorenzo's Oil
George Miller, Nick Enright
Oscar / Best Sound
The Last of the Mohicans 8.1
The Last of the Mohicans
Doug Hemphill, Chris Jenkins, Simon Kaye, Mark Smith
All nominees
Under Siege 7.1
Under Siege
Rick Hart, Donald O. Mitchell, Frank A. Montaño, Scott D. Smith
Aladdin 8.1
Aladdin
David J. Hudson, Doc Kane, Mel Metcalfe, Terry Porter
Unforgiven 7.8
Unforgiven
Les Fresholtz, Vern Poore, Rob Young, Rick Alexander
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Anthony A. Apodaca
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Loren Carpenter
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Ed Catmull
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Rob Cook
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Pat Hanrahan
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Darwyn Peachey
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Thomas Porter
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Kenny Bates
For the design and development of the Bates Decelerator System, which provides a means for significantly increasing the safety of very high stunt falls.
Douglas Trumbull
For concept, (Trumball), the movement design (Williamson), the electronic design (Auguste) and the camera system (DiGuilio) of the CP-65 Showscan Camera System for 65mm motion picture photography (first modern 65mm camera developed in 25 years).
Robert Auguste
For concept, (Trumball), the movement design (Williamson), the electronic design (Auguste) and the camera system (DiGuilio) of the CP-65 Showscan Camera System for 65mm motion picture photography (first modern 65mm camera developed in 25 years).
Don Earl
For camera design (Mayer), the optical design (Kraemer/Spirawski), the opto-mechanical design (Eslick) and the technical support (Earl) in developing the Panavision System 65 Studio Sync Sound Reflex Camera for 65mm motion picture photography.
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
Petro Vlahos
In appreciation for outstanding service and dedication in upholding the high standards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.
Honorary Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Erich Kaestner
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Audrey Hepburn
Audrey Hepburn
The award, which was voted prior to her death, was presented posthumously. Her son Sean Hepburn Ferrer accepted the award at the ceremony.
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
