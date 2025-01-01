Uruguay. [Note: This is not an official nomination. After nominations were announced, information came to light that showed that this film was wholly produced in Argentina, and had insufficient Uruguayan artistic control. The film was declared ineligible and removed from the final ballot.]
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Winner
Loren Carpenter
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Winner
Ed Catmull
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Winner
Rob Cook
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Winner
Pat Hanrahan
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Winner
Darwyn Peachey
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Winner
Thomas Porter
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Winner
Anthony A. Apodaca
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Winner
Loren Carpenter
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Winner
Ed Catmull
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Winner
Rob Cook
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Winner
Pat Hanrahan
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Winner
Darwyn Peachey
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Winner
Thomas Porter
For development of "RenderMan" software providing the means to digitally create scenes or elements that may be composited with other footage.
Winner
Kenny Bates
For the design and development of the Bates Decelerator System, which provides a means for significantly increasing the safety of very high stunt falls.
Winner
Douglas Trumbull
For concept, (Trumball), the movement design (Williamson), the electronic design (Auguste) and the camera system (DiGuilio) of the CP-65 Showscan Camera System for 65mm motion picture photography (first modern 65mm camera developed in 25 years).
Winner
Robert Auguste
For concept, (Trumball), the movement design (Williamson), the electronic design (Auguste) and the camera system (DiGuilio) of the CP-65 Showscan Camera System for 65mm motion picture photography (first modern 65mm camera developed in 25 years).
Winner
Don Earl
For camera design (Mayer), the optical design (Kraemer/Spirawski), the opto-mechanical design (Eslick) and the technical support (Earl) in developing the Panavision System 65 Studio Sync Sound Reflex Camera for 65mm motion picture photography.