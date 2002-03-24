Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 2002

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 2002

Site Kodak Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA
Date 24 March 2002
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
A Beautiful Mind
Ron Howard, Brian Grazer
Winner
Watch trailer
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
A Beautiful Mind
Ron Howard, Brian Grazer
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
In the Bedroom 7.4
In the Bedroom
Todd Field, Ross Katz, Graham Leader
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Peter Jackson, Barrie M. Osborne, Fran Walsh
Watch trailer
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Fred Baron, Martin Brown, Baz Luhrmann
Watch trailer
Gosford Park 7.6
Gosford Park
Robert Altman, Bob Balaban, David Levy
Gosford Park 7.6
Gosford Park
Robert Altman, Bob Balaban, David Levy
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Peter Jackson, Barrie M. Osborne, Fran Walsh
Watch trailer
In the Bedroom 7.4
In the Bedroom
Todd Field, Ross Katz, Graham Leader
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
Training Day
Winner
All nominees
Ali
Tom Wilkinson
Tom Wilkinson
In the Bedroom
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
A Beautiful Mind
I Am Sam
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Monster's Ball Halle Berry became the first woman of color to win the Academy Award for Best Actress.
Winner
All nominees
Ren&#233;e Zellweger
Renée Zellweger
Bridget Jones's Diary
Sissy Spacek
Sissy Spacek
In the Bedroom
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Iris
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Moulin Rouge!
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Jim Broadbent
Jim Broadbent
Iris
Winner
All nominees
Ian McKellen
Ian McKellen
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
Sexy Beast
Training Day
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Ali
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly
A Beautiful Mind
Winner
All nominees
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
Gosford Park
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Iris
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei
In the Bedroom
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Gosford Park
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Ron Howard
Ron Howard
A Beautiful Mind
Winner
All nominees
Peter Jackson
Peter Jackson
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Robert Altman
Robert Altman
Gosford Park
Ridley Scott
Ridley Scott
Black Hawk Down
David Lynch
David Lynch
Mulholland Dr.
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Andrew Lesnie
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Black Hawk Down 7.7
Black Hawk Down
Slawomir Idziak
Amélie 7.9
Amélie Le Fabuleux destin d Amelie Poulain
Bruno Delbonnel
Watch trailer
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Donald McAlpine
Watch trailer
The Man Who Wasn't There 8.0
The Man Who Wasn't There
Roger Deakins
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Catherine Martin, Angus Strathie
Winner
Watch trailer
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Catherine Martin, Angus Strathie
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Affair of the Necklace 6.3
The Affair of the Necklace
Milena Canonero
Gosford Park 7.6
Gosford Park
Jenny Beavan
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 8.1
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Judianna Makovsky
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Ngila Dickson, Richard Taylor
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Black Hawk Down 7.7
Black Hawk Down
Pietro Scalia
Winner
All nominees
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
A Beautiful Mind
Daniel P. Hanley, Mike Hill
Watch trailer
Memento 7.9
Memento
Dody Dorn
Watch trailer
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Jill Bilcock
Watch trailer
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
John Gilbert
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Peter Owen, Richard Taylor
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
A Beautiful Mind
Colleen Callaghan, Greg Cannom
Watch trailer
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Aldo Signoretti, Maurizio Silvi
Watch trailer
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
A Beautiful Mind
Colleen Callaghan, Greg Cannom
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Howard Shore
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Monsters, Inc. 8.3
Monsters, Inc.
Randy Newman
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 8.1
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
John Williams
A.I. Artificial Intelligence 7.3
A.I. Artificial Intelligence Artificial Intelligence: AI
John Williams
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
A Beautiful Mind
James Horner
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Monsters, Inc. 8.3
Monsters, Inc.
Randy Newman For the song "If I Didn't Have You".
Winner
All nominees
Pearl Harbor 6.4
Pearl Harbor
Diane Warren For the song "There You'll Be".
Vanilla Sky 7.3
Vanilla Sky
Paul McCartney For the song "Vanilla Sky".
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Enya, Roma Ryan, Nicky Ryan For the song "May It Be".
Watch trailer
Kate & Leopold 7.2
Kate & Leopold
Sting For the song "Until".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Brigitte Broch, Catherine Martin
Winner
Watch trailer
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Brigitte Broch, Catherine Martin
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Gosford Park 7.6
Gosford Park
Anna Pinnock, Stephen Altman
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Dan Hennah, Grant Major
Watch trailer
Amélie 7.9
Amélie Le Fabuleux destin d Amelie Poulain
Aline Bonetto, Marie-Laure Valla
Watch trailer
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 8.1
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Stuart Craig, Stephenie McMillan
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Randall William Cook, Jim Rygiel, Mark Stetson, Richard Taylor
Winner
Watch trailer
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Randall William Cook, Jim Rygiel, Mark Stetson, Richard Taylor
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Pearl Harbor 6.4
Pearl Harbor
Eric Brevig, John Frazier, Edward Hirsh, Ben Snow
A.I. Artificial Intelligence 7.3
A.I. Artificial Intelligence Artificial Intelligence: AI
Scott Farrar, Michael Lantieri, Dennis Muren, Sten Uinston
A.I. Artificial Intelligence 7.3
A.I. Artificial Intelligence Artificial Intelligence: AI
Scott Farrar, Michael Lantieri, Dennis Muren, Sten Uinston
Pearl Harbor 6.4
Pearl Harbor
Eric Brevig, John Frazier, Edward Hirsh, Ben Snow
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
A Beautiful Mind
Akiva Goldsman
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Ghost World 7.1
Ghost World
Daniel Clowes, Terry Zwigoff
Shrek 8.3
Shrek
Ted Elliott, Terry Rossio, Roger S.H. Schulman, Joe Stillman
Watch trailer
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Peter Jackson, Philippa Boyens, Fran Walsh
Watch trailer
In the Bedroom 7.4
In the Bedroom
Robert Festinger, Todd Field
Ghost World 7.1
Ghost World
Daniel Clowes, Terry Zwigoff
Shrek 8.3
Shrek
Ted Elliott, Terry Rossio, Roger S.H. Schulman, Joe Stillman
Watch trailer
Oscar / Best Animated Feature Film
Shrek 8.3
Shrek
Aron Warner
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Monsters, Inc. 8.3
Monsters, Inc.
John Lasseter, Pete Docter
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius 7.0
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
John E. Davis, Steve Oedekerk
Monsters, Inc. 8.3
Monsters, Inc.
John Lasseter, Pete Docter
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
For the Birds 7.9
For the Birds
Ralph Eggleston
Winner
All nominees
Fifty Percent Grey Fifty Percent Grey
Seamus Byrne, Rori Robinson
Give Up Yer Aul Sins Give Up Yer Aul Sins
Cathal Gaffney, Darragh O'Connell
Stubble Trouble Stubble Trouble
Joseph E. Merideth
Strange Invaders Strange Invaders
Cordell Barker
Give Up Yer Aul Sins Give Up Yer Aul Sins
Cathal Gaffney, Darragh O'Connell
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Murder on a Sunday Morning Un coupable idéal
Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, Denis Poncet
Winner
All nominees
Children Underground Children Underground
Edet Belzberg
Promises Promises
Justine Shapiro, B.Z. Goldberg
Promises Promises
Justine Shapiro, B.Z. Goldberg
LaLee's Kin: The Legacy of Cotton LaLee's Kin: The Legacy of Cotton
Deborah Dickson, Syuzan Fremke
War Photographer 7.9
War Photographer
Christian Frei
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Thoth Thoth
Lynn Appelle, Sarah Kernochan
Winner
All nominees
Artists and Orphans: A True Drama Artists and Orphans: A True Drama
Lianne Klapper-McNally
Sing! Sing!
Freida Lee Mock, Jessica Sanders
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Pearl Harbor 6.4
Pearl Harbor
Christopher Boyes, George Watters II
Winner
All nominees
Monsters, Inc. 8.3
Monsters, Inc.
Gari Ridstrom, Michael Silvers
Monsters, Inc. 8.3
Monsters, Inc.
Gari Ridstrom, Michael Silvers
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
No Man's Land 7.9
No Man's Land
Bosnia.
Winner
All nominees
Lagaan 8.1
Lagaan Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India
India.
Son of the Bride 7.8
Son of the Bride El hijo de la novia
Argentina.
Amélie 7.9
Amélie Le Fabuleux destin d Amelie Poulain
France.
Watch trailer
Elling 7.5
Elling
Norway.
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
The Accountant The Accountant
Lisa Blount, Ray McKinnon
Winner
The Accountant The Accountant
Lisa Blount, Ray McKinnon
Winner
All nominees
A Man Thing Meska sprawa
Slawomir Fabicki, Bogumil Godfrejów
Gregor's Greatest Invention Gregors größte Erfindung
Johannes Kiefer
Speed for Thespians Speed for Thespians
Kalman Apple, Shameela Bakhsh
Copy Shop Copy Shop
Virdzhil Vidrich
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Gosford Park 7.6
Gosford Park
Julian Fellowes
Winner
All nominees
Amélie 7.9
Amélie Le Fabuleux destin d Amelie Poulain
Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Guillaume Laurant
Watch trailer
Monster's Ball 7.0
Monster's Ball
Will Rokos, Milo Addica
Amélie 7.9
Amélie Le Fabuleux destin d Amelie Poulain
Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Guillaume Laurant
Watch trailer
Memento 7.9
Memento
Christopher Nolan, Jonathan Nolan
Watch trailer
The Royal Tenenbaums 7.6
The Royal Tenenbaums
Owen Wilson, Wes Anderson
Oscar / Best Sound
Black Hawk Down 7.7
Black Hawk Down
Myron Nettinga, Michael Minkler, Chris Munro
Winner
Black Hawk Down 7.7
Black Hawk Down
Myron Nettinga, Michael Minkler, Chris Munro
Winner
All nominees
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Hammond Peek, Christopher Boyes, Gethin Creagh, Michael Semanick
Watch trailer
Pearl Harbor 6.4
Pearl Harbor
Peter J. Devlin, Kevin O'Connell, Greg P. Russell
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Anna Behlmer, Andy Nelson, Roger Savage, Guntis Sics
Watch trailer
Amélie 7.9
Amélie Le Fabuleux destin d Amelie Poulain
Vincent Arnardi, Jean Umansky, Guillaume Leriche
Watch trailer
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Hammond Peek, Christopher Boyes, Gethin Creagh, Michael Semanick
Watch trailer
Amélie 7.9
Amélie Le Fabuleux destin d Amelie Poulain
Vincent Arnardi, Jean Umansky, Guillaume Leriche
Watch trailer
Pearl Harbor 6.4
Pearl Harbor
Peter J. Devlin, Kevin O'Connell, Greg P. Russell
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
William S. Conner
For the invention (Kuran) and the engineering and development (Coughlin/Olivier/Conner) of the RCI-Color Film Restoration Process.
Winner
Peter Kuran
For the invention (Kuran) and the engineering and development (Coughlin/Olivier/Conner) of the RCI-Color Film Restoration Process.
Winner
Sean Coughlin
For the invention (Kuran) and the engineering and development (Coughlin/Olivier/Conner) of the RCI-Color Film Restoration Process.
Winner
William S. Conner
For the invention (Kuran) and the engineering and development (Coughlin/Olivier/Conner) of the RCI-Color Film Restoration Process.
Winner
Peter Kuran
For the invention (Kuran) and the engineering and development (Coughlin/Olivier/Conner) of the RCI-Color Film Restoration Process.
Winner
Sean Coughlin
For the invention (Kuran) and the engineering and development (Coughlin/Olivier/Conner) of the RCI-Color Film Restoration Process.
Winner
Franz Kraus
For the design and development of the ARRILASER Film Recorder.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Award of Commendation
Rune Ericson
For his ground-breaking efforts on and dedication to the development of the Kodak Super 16mm film format for motion pictures. (plaque)
Winner
Medal of Commendation
Ray Feeney
For his pioneering efforts to improve visual effects in the motion picture industry.
Winner
Honorary Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Ed Di Giulio
Winner
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Arthur Hiller
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more