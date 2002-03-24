Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 2002
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 2002
Site
Kodak Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA
Date
24 March 2002
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
8.4
A Beautiful Mind
Ron Howard, Brian Grazer
Winner
Watch trailer
8.4
A Beautiful Mind
Ron Howard, Brian Grazer
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.4
In the Bedroom
Todd Field, Ross Katz, Graham Leader
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Peter Jackson, Barrie M. Osborne, Fran Walsh
Watch trailer
7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Fred Baron, Martin Brown, Baz Luhrmann
Watch trailer
7.6
Gosford Park
Robert Altman, Bob Balaban, David Levy
7.6
Gosford Park
Robert Altman, Bob Balaban, David Levy
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Peter Jackson, Barrie M. Osborne, Fran Walsh
Watch trailer
7.4
In the Bedroom
Todd Field, Ross Katz, Graham Leader
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Denzel Washington
Training Day
Winner
All nominees
Ali
Tom Wilkinson
In the Bedroom
Russell Crowe
A Beautiful Mind
I Am Sam
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Monster's Ball
Halle Berry became the first woman of color to win the Academy Award for Best Actress.
Winner
All nominees
Renée Zellweger
Bridget Jones's Diary
Sissy Spacek
In the Bedroom
Judi Dench
Iris
Nicole Kidman
Moulin Rouge!
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Jim Broadbent
Iris
Winner
All nominees
Ian McKellen
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Ben Kingsley
Sexy Beast
Training Day
Jon Voight
Ali
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Jennifer Connelly
A Beautiful Mind
Winner
All nominees
Maggie Smith
Gosford Park
Kate Winslet
Iris
Marisa Tomei
In the Bedroom
Helen Mirren
Gosford Park
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Ron Howard
A Beautiful Mind
Winner
All nominees
Peter Jackson
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Robert Altman
Gosford Park
Ridley Scott
Black Hawk Down
David Lynch
Mulholland Dr.
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Andrew Lesnie
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.7
Black Hawk Down
Slawomir Idziak
7.9
Amélie
Le Fabuleux destin d Amelie Poulain
Bruno Delbonnel
Watch trailer
7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Donald McAlpine
Watch trailer
8.0
The Man Who Wasn't There
Roger Deakins
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Catherine Martin, Angus Strathie
Winner
Watch trailer
7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Catherine Martin, Angus Strathie
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.3
The Affair of the Necklace
Milena Canonero
7.6
Gosford Park
Jenny Beavan
8.1
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Judianna Makovsky
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Ngila Dickson, Richard Taylor
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
7.7
Black Hawk Down
Pietro Scalia
Winner
All nominees
8.4
A Beautiful Mind
Daniel P. Hanley, Mike Hill
Watch trailer
7.9
Memento
Dody Dorn
Watch trailer
7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Jill Bilcock
Watch trailer
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
John Gilbert
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Peter Owen, Richard Taylor
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.4
A Beautiful Mind
Colleen Callaghan, Greg Cannom
Watch trailer
7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Aldo Signoretti, Maurizio Silvi
Watch trailer
8.4
A Beautiful Mind
Colleen Callaghan, Greg Cannom
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Howard Shore
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.3
Monsters, Inc.
Randy Newman
8.1
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
John Williams
7.3
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence: AI
John Williams
8.4
A Beautiful Mind
James Horner
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
8.3
Monsters, Inc.
Randy Newman
For the song "If I Didn't Have You".
Winner
All nominees
6.4
Pearl Harbor
Diane Warren
For the song "There You'll Be".
7.3
Vanilla Sky
Paul McCartney
For the song "Vanilla Sky".
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Enya, Roma Ryan, Nicky Ryan
For the song "May It Be".
Watch trailer
7.2
Kate & Leopold
Sting
For the song "Until".
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Brigitte Broch, Catherine Martin
Winner
Watch trailer
7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Brigitte Broch, Catherine Martin
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.6
Gosford Park
Anna Pinnock, Stephen Altman
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Dan Hennah, Grant Major
Watch trailer
7.9
Amélie
Le Fabuleux destin d Amelie Poulain
Aline Bonetto, Marie-Laure Valla
Watch trailer
8.1
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Stuart Craig, Stephenie McMillan
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Randall William Cook, Jim Rygiel, Mark Stetson, Richard Taylor
Winner
Watch trailer
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Randall William Cook, Jim Rygiel, Mark Stetson, Richard Taylor
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.4
Pearl Harbor
Eric Brevig, John Frazier, Edward Hirsh, Ben Snow
7.3
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence: AI
Scott Farrar, Michael Lantieri, Dennis Muren, Sten Uinston
7.3
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence: AI
Scott Farrar, Michael Lantieri, Dennis Muren, Sten Uinston
6.4
Pearl Harbor
Eric Brevig, John Frazier, Edward Hirsh, Ben Snow
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
8.4
A Beautiful Mind
Akiva Goldsman
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.1
Ghost World
Daniel Clowes, Terry Zwigoff
8.3
Shrek
Ted Elliott, Terry Rossio, Roger S.H. Schulman, Joe Stillman
Watch trailer
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Peter Jackson, Philippa Boyens, Fran Walsh
Watch trailer
7.4
In the Bedroom
Robert Festinger, Todd Field
7.1
Ghost World
Daniel Clowes, Terry Zwigoff
8.3
Shrek
Ted Elliott, Terry Rossio, Roger S.H. Schulman, Joe Stillman
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Feature Film
8.3
Shrek
Aron Warner
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.3
Monsters, Inc.
John Lasseter, Pete Docter
7.0
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
John E. Davis, Steve Oedekerk
8.3
Monsters, Inc.
John Lasseter, Pete Docter
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
7.9
For the Birds
Ralph Eggleston
Winner
All nominees
Fifty Percent Grey
Fifty Percent Grey
Seamus Byrne, Rori Robinson
Give Up Yer Aul Sins
Give Up Yer Aul Sins
Cathal Gaffney, Darragh O'Connell
Stubble Trouble
Stubble Trouble
Joseph E. Merideth
Strange Invaders
Strange Invaders
Cordell Barker
Give Up Yer Aul Sins
Give Up Yer Aul Sins
Cathal Gaffney, Darragh O'Connell
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Murder on a Sunday Morning
Un coupable idéal
Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, Denis Poncet
Winner
All nominees
Children Underground
Children Underground
Edet Belzberg
Promises
Promises
Justine Shapiro, B.Z. Goldberg
Promises
Promises
Justine Shapiro, B.Z. Goldberg
LaLee's Kin: The Legacy of Cotton
LaLee's Kin: The Legacy of Cotton
Deborah Dickson, Syuzan Fremke
7.9
War Photographer
Christian Frei
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Thoth
Thoth
Lynn Appelle, Sarah Kernochan
Winner
All nominees
Artists and Orphans: A True Drama
Artists and Orphans: A True Drama
Lianne Klapper-McNally
Sing!
Sing!
Freida Lee Mock, Jessica Sanders
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
6.4
Pearl Harbor
Christopher Boyes, George Watters II
Winner
All nominees
8.3
Monsters, Inc.
Gari Ridstrom, Michael Silvers
8.3
Monsters, Inc.
Gari Ridstrom, Michael Silvers
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
7.9
No Man's Land
Bosnia.
Winner
All nominees
8.1
Lagaan
Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India
India.
7.8
Son of the Bride
El hijo de la novia
Argentina.
7.9
Amélie
Le Fabuleux destin d Amelie Poulain
France.
Watch trailer
7.5
Elling
Norway.
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
The Accountant
The Accountant
Lisa Blount, Ray McKinnon
Winner
The Accountant
The Accountant
Lisa Blount, Ray McKinnon
Winner
All nominees
A Man Thing
Meska sprawa
Slawomir Fabicki, Bogumil Godfrejów
Gregor's Greatest Invention
Gregors größte Erfindung
Johannes Kiefer
Speed for Thespians
Speed for Thespians
Kalman Apple, Shameela Bakhsh
Copy Shop
Copy Shop
Virdzhil Vidrich
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
7.6
Gosford Park
Julian Fellowes
Winner
All nominees
7.9
Amélie
Le Fabuleux destin d Amelie Poulain
Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Guillaume Laurant
Watch trailer
7.0
Monster's Ball
Will Rokos, Milo Addica
7.9
Amélie
Le Fabuleux destin d Amelie Poulain
Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Guillaume Laurant
Watch trailer
7.9
Memento
Christopher Nolan, Jonathan Nolan
Watch trailer
7.6
The Royal Tenenbaums
Owen Wilson, Wes Anderson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
7.7
Black Hawk Down
Myron Nettinga, Michael Minkler, Chris Munro
Winner
7.7
Black Hawk Down
Myron Nettinga, Michael Minkler, Chris Munro
Winner
All nominees
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Hammond Peek, Christopher Boyes, Gethin Creagh, Michael Semanick
Watch trailer
6.4
Pearl Harbor
Peter J. Devlin, Kevin O'Connell, Greg P. Russell
7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Anna Behlmer, Andy Nelson, Roger Savage, Guntis Sics
Watch trailer
7.9
Amélie
Le Fabuleux destin d Amelie Poulain
Vincent Arnardi, Jean Umansky, Guillaume Leriche
Watch trailer
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Hammond Peek, Christopher Boyes, Gethin Creagh, Michael Semanick
Watch trailer
7.9
Amélie
Le Fabuleux destin d Amelie Poulain
Vincent Arnardi, Jean Umansky, Guillaume Leriche
Watch trailer
6.4
Pearl Harbor
Peter J. Devlin, Kevin O'Connell, Greg P. Russell
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
William S. Conner
For the invention (Kuran) and the engineering and development (Coughlin/Olivier/Conner) of the RCI-Color Film Restoration Process.
Winner
Peter Kuran
For the invention (Kuran) and the engineering and development (Coughlin/Olivier/Conner) of the RCI-Color Film Restoration Process.
Winner
Sean Coughlin
For the invention (Kuran) and the engineering and development (Coughlin/Olivier/Conner) of the RCI-Color Film Restoration Process.
Winner
William S. Conner
For the invention (Kuran) and the engineering and development (Coughlin/Olivier/Conner) of the RCI-Color Film Restoration Process.
Winner
Peter Kuran
For the invention (Kuran) and the engineering and development (Coughlin/Olivier/Conner) of the RCI-Color Film Restoration Process.
Winner
Sean Coughlin
For the invention (Kuran) and the engineering and development (Coughlin/Olivier/Conner) of the RCI-Color Film Restoration Process.
Winner
Franz Kraus
For the design and development of the ARRILASER Film Recorder.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Award of Commendation
Rune Ericson
For his ground-breaking efforts on and dedication to the development of the Kodak Super 16mm film format for motion pictures. (plaque)
Winner
Medal of Commendation
Ray Feeney
For his pioneering efforts to improve visual effects in the motion picture industry.
Winner
Honorary Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Ed Di Giulio
Winner
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Arthur Hiller
Winner
Year
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Show all
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Academy Awards, USA 1969
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Academy Awards, USA 1967
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Academy Awards, USA 1964
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Academy Awards, USA 1960
Academy Awards, USA 1959
Academy Awards, USA 1958
Academy Awards, USA 1957
Academy Awards, USA 1956
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Academy Awards, USA 1954
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Academy Awards, USA 1952
Academy Awards, USA 1951
Academy Awards, USA 1950
Academy Awards, USA 1949
Academy Awards, USA 1948
Academy Awards, USA 1947
Academy Awards, USA 1946
Academy Awards, USA 1945
Academy Awards, USA 1944
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Academy Awards, USA 1942
Academy Awards, USA 1941
Academy Awards, USA 1940
Academy Awards, USA 1939
Academy Awards, USA 1938
Academy Awards, USA 1937
Academy Awards, USA 1936
Academy Awards, USA 1935
Academy Awards, USA 1934
Academy Awards, USA 1932
Academy Awards, USA 1931
Academy Awards, USA 1930 - 2
Academy Awards, USA 1930
Academy Awards, USA 1929
Nominations
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Achievement in Directing
Show all
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Best Achievement in Production Design
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Best Writing, Title Writing
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Animated Short Film
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Best Documentary Short Film
Best Documentary Feature
Best Sound
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Best Live Action Short Film
Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Best Original Screenplay
Best Assistant Director
Best International Feature Film
Best Dance Direction
Best Picture, Unique and Artistic Production
Oscars Fan Favorite
Oscars Cheer Moment
John A. Bonner Award
Special Commendation
Juvenile Award
Special Achievement Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Honorary Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Medal of Commendation
Award of Commendation
Technical Achievement Award
Scientific and Engineering Award
Academy Award of Merit
Other awards and film festivals
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree