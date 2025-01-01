Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1941

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1941

Site Biltmore Hotel (Biltmore Bowl)
Date 27 February 1941
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Rebecca 8.2
Rebecca
David O. Selznick was the founder and owner of Selznick International Pictures, and therefore won and took home Rebecca's Best Picture Oscar.
Winner
All nominees
Kitty Foyle 6.9
Kitty Foyle
The Grapes of Wrath 8.2
The Grapes of Wrath
The Philadelphia Story 8.1
The Philadelphia Story
The Long Voyage Home The Long Voyage Home
The Letter 7.5
The Letter
Foreign Correspondent 7.5
Foreign Correspondent
All This, and Heaven Too All This, and Heaven Too
The Great Dictator 8.4
The Great Dictator
Watch trailer
Our Town Our Town
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
James Stewart
James Stewart
The Philadelphia Story
Winner
All nominees
Henry Fonda
Henry Fonda
The Grapes of Wrath
Charles Chaplin
The Great Dictator
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
Rebecca
Raymond Massey
Abe Lincoln in Illinois
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Ginger Rogers
Ginger Rogers
Kitty Foyle
Winner
All nominees
Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
The Philadelphia Story
Martha Scott
Our Town
Bette Davis
Bette Davis
The Letter
Joan Fontaine
Joan Fontaine
Rebecca
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Walter Brennan
The Westerner
Winner
All nominees
Albert Bassermann
Foreign Correspondent
William Gargan
They Knew What They Wanted
James Stephenson
The Letter
Jack Oakie
The Great Dictator
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Jane Darwell
The Grapes of Wrath
Winner
All nominees
Marjorie Rambeau
Primrose Path
Barbara O'Neil
All This, and Heaven Too
Judith Anderson
Rebecca
Ruth Hussey
Ruth Hussey
The Philadelphia Story
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
John Ford
John Ford
The Grapes of Wrath
Winner
All nominees
William Wyler
William Wyler
The Letter
George Cukor
The Philadelphia Story
Sam Wood
Sam Wood
Kitty Foyle
Alfred Hitchcock
Alfred Hitchcock
Rebecca
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Rebecca 8.2
Rebecca
George Barnes
Winner
The Thief of Bagdad 6.9
The Thief of Bagdad
Georges Périnal
Winner
All nominees
Down Argentine Way Down Argentine Way
Ray Rennahan, Leon Shamroy
North West Mounted Police North West Mounted Police
Victor Milner, W. Howard Greene
Northwest Passage 'Northwest Passage' (Book I -- Rogers' Rangers)
William V. Skall, Sidney Wagner
Bitter Sweet Bitter Sweet
Oliver T. Marsh, Allen M. Davey
Waterloo Bridge 7.8
Waterloo Bridge
Joseph Ruttenberg
Boom Town Boom Town
Harold Rosson
The Letter 7.5
The Letter
Tony Gaudio
Northwest Passage 'Northwest Passage' (Book I -- Rogers' Rangers)
William V. Skall, Sidney Wagner
The Blue Bird The Blue Bird
Ray Rennahan, Arthur C. Miller
The Blue Bird The Blue Bird
Ray Rennahan, Arthur C. Miller
All This, and Heaven Too All This, and Heaven Too
Ernest Haller
Spring Parade 6.6
Spring Parade
Joseph A. Valentine
Bitter Sweet Bitter Sweet
Oliver T. Marsh, Allen M. Davey
Arise, My Love Arise, My Love
Charles Lang
Abe Lincoln in Illinois Abe Lincoln in Illinois
James Wong Howe
The Long Voyage Home The Long Voyage Home
Gregg Toland
Foreign Correspondent 7.5
Foreign Correspondent
Rudolph Maté
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
North West Mounted Police North West Mounted Police
Anne Bauchens
Winner
All nominees
The Letter 7.5
The Letter
Warren Low
The Grapes of Wrath 8.2
The Grapes of Wrath
Robert L. Simpson
Rebecca 8.2
Rebecca
Hal C. Kern
The Long Voyage Home The Long Voyage Home
Sherman Todd
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Pinocchio 7.7
Pinocchio
Leigh Harline, Ned Washington, Paul J. Smith
Winner
Tin Pan Alley Tin Pan Alley
Alfred Newman
Winner
All nominees
Arise, My Love Arise, My Love
Victor Young
Waterloo Bridge 7.8
Waterloo Bridge
Herbert Stothart
Rebecca 8.2
Rebecca
Franz Waxman
Second Chorus 5.8
Second Chorus
Artie Shaw
One Million B.C. One Million B.C.
Werner R. Heymann
My Favorite Wife My Favorite Wife
Roy Webb
The Sea Hawk / Beggars of the Sea 7.5
The Sea Hawk / Beggars of the Sea
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Strike Up the Band Strike Up the Band
George Stoll, Roger Edens
North West Mounted Police North West Mounted Police
Victor Young
Spring Parade 6.6
Spring Parade
Charles Previn
The Howards of Virginia The Howards of Virginia
Richard Hageman
The Long Voyage Home The Long Voyage Home
Richard Hageman
Arizona Arizona
Victor Young
The Mark of Zorro 7.5
The Mark of Zorro
Alfred Newman
Irene Irene
Anthony Collins
The House of the Seven Gables The House of the Seven Gables
Frank Skinner
Our Town Our Town
Aaron Copland
The Thief of Bagdad 6.9
The Thief of Bagdad
Miklós Rózsa
Our Town Our Town
Aaron Copland
The Great Dictator 8.4
The Great Dictator
Meredith Willson
Watch trailer
Dark Command Dark Command
Victor Young
The Fight for Life The Fight for Life
Louis Gruenberg
The Letter 7.5
The Letter
Max Steiner
Hit Parade of 1941 Hit Parade of 1941
Cy Feuer
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Pinocchio 7.7
Pinocchio
Leigh Harline, Ned Washington For the song "When You Wish Upon a Star"
Winner
All nominees
You'll Find Out You'll Find Out
Jimmy McHugh, Johnny Mercer For the song "I'd Know You Anywhere"
Music in My Heart Music in My Heart
Chet Forrest, Bob Wright For the song "It's a Blue World"
Music in My Heart Music in My Heart
Chet Forrest, Bob Wright For the song "It's a Blue World"
Rhythm on the River Rhythm on the River
Johnny Burke, James V. Monaco For the song "Only Forever"
Spring Parade 6.6
Spring Parade
Gus Kahn, Robert Stolz For the song "Waltzing in the Clouds"
Hit Parade of 1941 Hit Parade of 1941
Jule Styne, Walter Bullock For the song "Who Am I?"
Down Argentine Way Down Argentine Way
Mack Gordon, Harry Warren For the song "Down Argentine Way"
Second Chorus 5.8
Second Chorus
Johnny Mercer, Artie Shaw For the song "Love of My Life"
Spring Parade 6.6
Spring Parade
Gus Kahn, Robert Stolz For the song "Waltzing in the Clouds"
Strike Up the Band Strike Up the Band
George Stoll, Roger Edens For the song "Our Love Affair"
Strike Up the Band Strike Up the Band
George Stoll, Roger Edens For the song "Our Love Affair"
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Pride and Prejudice 7.7
Pride and Prejudice
Cedric Gibbons, Paul Groesse
Winner
Pride and Prejudice 7.7
Pride and Prejudice
Cedric Gibbons, Paul Groesse
Winner
The Thief of Bagdad 6.9
The Thief of Bagdad
Leila Rubin
Winner
All nominees
The Westerner The Westerner
James Basevi
The Sea Hawk / Beggars of the Sea 7.5
The Sea Hawk / Beggars of the Sea
Anton Grot
Bitter Sweet Bitter Sweet
John S. Detlie, Cedric Gibbons
My Favorite Wife My Favorite Wife
Mark-Lee Kirk, Van Nest Polglase
Rebecca 8.2
Rebecca
Lyle R. Wheeler
The Boys from Syracuse The Boys from Syracuse
Jack Otterson
My Son, My Son! My Son, My Son!
John DuCasse Schulze
Lillian Russell Lillian Russell
Richard Day, Joseph C. Wright
Arise, My Love Arise, My Love
Hans Dreier, Robert Usher
My Favorite Wife My Favorite Wife
Mark-Lee Kirk, Van Nest Polglase
Arise, My Love Arise, My Love
Hans Dreier, Robert Usher
Dark Command Dark Command
John Victor Mackay
North West Mounted Police North West Mounted Police
Roland Anderson, Hans Dreier
Down Argentine Way Down Argentine Way
Richard Day, Joseph C. Wright
Foreign Correspondent 7.5
Foreign Correspondent
Alexander Golitzen
Our Town Our Town
Lewis J. Rachmil
Arizona Arizona
Lionel Banks, Robert Peterson
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
The Thief of Bagdad 6.9
The Thief of Bagdad
Lawrence W. Butler, Jack Whitney
Winner
All nominees
Rebecca 8.2
Rebecca
Jack Cosgrove, Arthur Johns
Dr. Cyclops Dr. Cyclops
Farciot Edouart, Gordon Jennings
Typhoon Typhoon
Farciot Edouart, Gordon Jennings, Loren L. Ryder
Women in War Women in War
William Bradford, Howard Lydecker, Herbert Norsch, Bud Thackery
The Sea Hawk / Beggars of the Sea 7.5
The Sea Hawk / Beggars of the Sea
Byron Haskin, Nathan Levinson
Women in War Women in War
William Bradford, Howard Lydecker, Herbert Norsch, Bud Thackery
The Sea Hawk / Beggars of the Sea 7.5
The Sea Hawk / Beggars of the Sea
Byron Haskin, Nathan Levinson
One Million B.C. One Million B.C.
Elmer Raguse, Roy Seawright
The Long Voyage Home The Long Voyage Home
Ray Binger, R.T. Layton, Thomas T. Moulton
Boom Town Boom Town
A. Arnold Gillespie, Douglas Shearer
Foreign Correspondent 7.5
Foreign Correspondent
Paul Eagler, Thomas T. Moulton
The Boys from Syracuse The Boys from Syracuse
Bernard B. Brown, John P. Fulton, Joe Lapis
One Million B.C. One Million B.C.
Elmer Raguse, Roy Seawright
The Invisible Man Returns 6.4
The Invisible Man Returns
Bernard B. Brown, John P. Fulton, William Hedgcock
Swiss Family Robinson Swiss Family Robinson
John Aalberg, Vernon L. Walker
The Blue Bird The Blue Bird
Edmund H. Hansen, Fred Sersen
The Boys from Syracuse The Boys from Syracuse
Bernard B. Brown, John P. Fulton, Joe Lapis
The Blue Bird The Blue Bird
Edmund H. Hansen, Fred Sersen
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
The Philadelphia Story 8.1
The Philadelphia Story
Donald Ogden Stewart
Winner
All nominees
Kitty Foyle 6.9
Kitty Foyle
Dalton Trumbo
The Grapes of Wrath 8.2
The Grapes of Wrath
Nunnally Johnson
Rebecca 8.2
Rebecca
Joan Harrison, Robert E. Sherwood
The Long Voyage Home The Long Voyage Home
Dudley Nichols
Rebecca 8.2
Rebecca
Joan Harrison, Robert E. Sherwood
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Milky Way The Milky Way
Rudolf Ising, Fred Quimby
Winner
The Milky Way The Milky Way
Rudolf Ising, Fred Quimby
Winner
All nominees
Puss Gets the Boot Puss Gets the Boot
Rudolf Ising
A Wild Hare A Wild Hare
Leon Schlesinger
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Teddy the Rough Rider Teddy the Rough Rider
Winner
Quicker'n a Wink Quicker'n a Wink
Pete Smith
Winner
All nominees
London Can Take It! London Can Take It!
Vitaphone Varieties
Siege Siege
Julien Bryan
Service with the Colors Service with the Colors
From the National Defense Series
More About Nostradamus More About Nostradamus
Eyes of the Navy Eyes of the Navy
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Arise, My Love Arise, My Love
Benjamin Glazer, Hans Székely
Winner
The Great McGinty The Great McGinty
Preston Sturges
Winner
All nominees
Angels Over Broadway 6.5
Angels Over Broadway
Ben Hecht
Dr. Ehrlich's Magic Bullet Dr. Ehrlich's Magic Bullet
John Huston, Norman Burnstine, Heinz Herald
The Westerner The Westerner
Stuart N. Lake
Dr. Ehrlich's Magic Bullet Dr. Ehrlich's Magic Bullet
John Huston, Norman Burnstine, Heinz Herald
Foreign Correspondent 7.5
Foreign Correspondent
Charles Bennett, Joan Harrison
The Great Dictator 8.4
The Great Dictator
Charles Chaplin
Watch trailer
My Favorite Wife My Favorite Wife
Leo MakKeri, Bella Spewack, Sam Spewack
Comrade X Comrade X
Walter Reisch
Foreign Correspondent 7.5
Foreign Correspondent
Charles Bennett, Joan Harrison
Edison, the Man Edison, the Man
Hugo Butler, Dore Schary
My Favorite Wife My Favorite Wife
Leo MakKeri, Bella Spewack, Sam Spewack
Oscar / Best Sound
Strike Up the Band Strike Up the Band
Douglas Shearer
Winner
All nominees
The Sea Hawk / Beggars of the Sea 7.5
The Sea Hawk / Beggars of the Sea
Nathan Levinson
Behind the News Behind the News
Charles L. Lootens
The Grapes of Wrath 8.2
The Grapes of Wrath
Edmund H. Hansen
North West Mounted Police North West Mounted Police
Loren L. Ryder
Our Town Our Town
Thomas T. Moulton
Too Many Husbands Too Many Husbands
John P. Livadary
Spring Parade 6.6
Spring Parade
Bernard B. Brown
Kitty Foyle 6.9
Kitty Foyle
John Aalberg
The Howards of Virginia The Howards of Virginia
Jack Whitney
Captain Caution Captain Caution
Elmer Raguse
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more