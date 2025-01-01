Menu
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 1941
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1941
Site
Biltmore Hotel (Biltmore Bowl)
Date
27 February 1941
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
8.2
Rebecca
David O. Selznick was the founder and owner of Selznick International Pictures, and therefore won and took home Rebecca's Best Picture Oscar.
Winner
All nominees
6.9
Kitty Foyle
8.2
The Grapes of Wrath
8.1
The Philadelphia Story
The Long Voyage Home
The Long Voyage Home
7.5
The Letter
7.5
Foreign Correspondent
All This, and Heaven Too
All This, and Heaven Too
8.4
The Great Dictator
Watch trailer
Our Town
Our Town
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
James Stewart
The Philadelphia Story
Winner
All nominees
Henry Fonda
The Grapes of Wrath
Charles Chaplin
The Great Dictator
Laurence Olivier
Rebecca
Raymond Massey
Abe Lincoln in Illinois
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Ginger Rogers
Kitty Foyle
Winner
All nominees
Katharine Hepburn
The Philadelphia Story
Martha Scott
Our Town
Bette Davis
The Letter
Joan Fontaine
Rebecca
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Walter Brennan
The Westerner
Winner
All nominees
Albert Bassermann
Foreign Correspondent
William Gargan
They Knew What They Wanted
James Stephenson
The Letter
Jack Oakie
The Great Dictator
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Jane Darwell
The Grapes of Wrath
Winner
All nominees
Marjorie Rambeau
Primrose Path
Barbara O'Neil
All This, and Heaven Too
Judith Anderson
Rebecca
Ruth Hussey
The Philadelphia Story
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
John Ford
The Grapes of Wrath
Winner
All nominees
William Wyler
The Letter
George Cukor
The Philadelphia Story
Sam Wood
Kitty Foyle
Alfred Hitchcock
Rebecca
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
8.2
Rebecca
George Barnes
Winner
6.9
The Thief of Bagdad
Georges Périnal
Winner
All nominees
Down Argentine Way
Down Argentine Way
Ray Rennahan, Leon Shamroy
North West Mounted Police
North West Mounted Police
Victor Milner, W. Howard Greene
Northwest Passage
'Northwest Passage' (Book I -- Rogers' Rangers)
William V. Skall, Sidney Wagner
Bitter Sweet
Bitter Sweet
Oliver T. Marsh, Allen M. Davey
7.8
Waterloo Bridge
Joseph Ruttenberg
Boom Town
Boom Town
Harold Rosson
7.5
The Letter
Tony Gaudio
Northwest Passage
'Northwest Passage' (Book I -- Rogers' Rangers)
William V. Skall, Sidney Wagner
The Blue Bird
The Blue Bird
Ray Rennahan, Arthur C. Miller
The Blue Bird
The Blue Bird
Ray Rennahan, Arthur C. Miller
All This, and Heaven Too
All This, and Heaven Too
Ernest Haller
6.6
Spring Parade
Joseph A. Valentine
Bitter Sweet
Bitter Sweet
Oliver T. Marsh, Allen M. Davey
Arise, My Love
Arise, My Love
Charles Lang
Abe Lincoln in Illinois
Abe Lincoln in Illinois
James Wong Howe
The Long Voyage Home
The Long Voyage Home
Gregg Toland
7.5
Foreign Correspondent
Rudolph Maté
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
North West Mounted Police
North West Mounted Police
Anne Bauchens
Winner
All nominees
7.5
The Letter
Warren Low
8.2
The Grapes of Wrath
Robert L. Simpson
8.2
Rebecca
Hal C. Kern
The Long Voyage Home
The Long Voyage Home
Sherman Todd
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
7.7
Pinocchio
Leigh Harline, Ned Washington, Paul J. Smith
Winner
Tin Pan Alley
Tin Pan Alley
Alfred Newman
Winner
All nominees
Arise, My Love
Arise, My Love
Victor Young
7.8
Waterloo Bridge
Herbert Stothart
8.2
Rebecca
Franz Waxman
5.8
Second Chorus
Artie Shaw
One Million B.C.
One Million B.C.
Werner R. Heymann
My Favorite Wife
My Favorite Wife
Roy Webb
7.5
The Sea Hawk / Beggars of the Sea
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Strike Up the Band
Strike Up the Band
George Stoll, Roger Edens
North West Mounted Police
North West Mounted Police
Victor Young
6.6
Spring Parade
Charles Previn
The Howards of Virginia
The Howards of Virginia
Richard Hageman
The Long Voyage Home
The Long Voyage Home
Richard Hageman
Arizona
Arizona
Victor Young
7.5
The Mark of Zorro
Alfred Newman
Irene
Irene
Anthony Collins
The House of the Seven Gables
The House of the Seven Gables
Frank Skinner
Our Town
Our Town
Aaron Copland
6.9
The Thief of Bagdad
Miklós Rózsa
Our Town
Our Town
Aaron Copland
8.4
The Great Dictator
Meredith Willson
Watch trailer
Dark Command
Dark Command
Victor Young
The Fight for Life
The Fight for Life
Louis Gruenberg
7.5
The Letter
Max Steiner
Hit Parade of 1941
Hit Parade of 1941
Cy Feuer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
7.7
Pinocchio
Leigh Harline, Ned Washington
For the song "When You Wish Upon a Star"
Winner
All nominees
You'll Find Out
You'll Find Out
Jimmy McHugh, Johnny Mercer
For the song "I'd Know You Anywhere"
Music in My Heart
Music in My Heart
Chet Forrest, Bob Wright
For the song "It's a Blue World"
Music in My Heart
Music in My Heart
Chet Forrest, Bob Wright
For the song "It's a Blue World"
Rhythm on the River
Rhythm on the River
Johnny Burke, James V. Monaco
For the song "Only Forever"
6.6
Spring Parade
Gus Kahn, Robert Stolz
For the song "Waltzing in the Clouds"
Hit Parade of 1941
Hit Parade of 1941
Jule Styne, Walter Bullock
For the song "Who Am I?"
Down Argentine Way
Down Argentine Way
Mack Gordon, Harry Warren
For the song "Down Argentine Way"
5.8
Second Chorus
Johnny Mercer, Artie Shaw
For the song "Love of My Life"
6.6
Spring Parade
Gus Kahn, Robert Stolz
For the song "Waltzing in the Clouds"
Strike Up the Band
Strike Up the Band
George Stoll, Roger Edens
For the song "Our Love Affair"
Strike Up the Band
Strike Up the Band
George Stoll, Roger Edens
For the song "Our Love Affair"
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
7.7
Pride and Prejudice
Cedric Gibbons, Paul Groesse
Winner
7.7
Pride and Prejudice
Cedric Gibbons, Paul Groesse
Winner
6.9
The Thief of Bagdad
Leila Rubin
Winner
All nominees
The Westerner
The Westerner
James Basevi
7.5
The Sea Hawk / Beggars of the Sea
Anton Grot
Bitter Sweet
Bitter Sweet
John S. Detlie, Cedric Gibbons
My Favorite Wife
My Favorite Wife
Mark-Lee Kirk, Van Nest Polglase
8.2
Rebecca
Lyle R. Wheeler
The Boys from Syracuse
The Boys from Syracuse
Jack Otterson
My Son, My Son!
My Son, My Son!
John DuCasse Schulze
Lillian Russell
Lillian Russell
Richard Day, Joseph C. Wright
Arise, My Love
Arise, My Love
Hans Dreier, Robert Usher
My Favorite Wife
My Favorite Wife
Mark-Lee Kirk, Van Nest Polglase
Arise, My Love
Arise, My Love
Hans Dreier, Robert Usher
Dark Command
Dark Command
John Victor Mackay
North West Mounted Police
North West Mounted Police
Roland Anderson, Hans Dreier
Down Argentine Way
Down Argentine Way
Richard Day, Joseph C. Wright
7.5
Foreign Correspondent
Alexander Golitzen
Our Town
Our Town
Lewis J. Rachmil
Arizona
Arizona
Lionel Banks, Robert Peterson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
6.9
The Thief of Bagdad
Lawrence W. Butler, Jack Whitney
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Rebecca
Jack Cosgrove, Arthur Johns
Dr. Cyclops
Dr. Cyclops
Farciot Edouart, Gordon Jennings
Typhoon
Typhoon
Farciot Edouart, Gordon Jennings, Loren L. Ryder
Women in War
Women in War
William Bradford, Howard Lydecker, Herbert Norsch, Bud Thackery
7.5
The Sea Hawk / Beggars of the Sea
Byron Haskin, Nathan Levinson
Women in War
Women in War
William Bradford, Howard Lydecker, Herbert Norsch, Bud Thackery
7.5
The Sea Hawk / Beggars of the Sea
Byron Haskin, Nathan Levinson
One Million B.C.
One Million B.C.
Elmer Raguse, Roy Seawright
The Long Voyage Home
The Long Voyage Home
Ray Binger, R.T. Layton, Thomas T. Moulton
Boom Town
Boom Town
A. Arnold Gillespie, Douglas Shearer
7.5
Foreign Correspondent
Paul Eagler, Thomas T. Moulton
The Boys from Syracuse
The Boys from Syracuse
Bernard B. Brown, John P. Fulton, Joe Lapis
One Million B.C.
One Million B.C.
Elmer Raguse, Roy Seawright
6.4
The Invisible Man Returns
Bernard B. Brown, John P. Fulton, William Hedgcock
Swiss Family Robinson
Swiss Family Robinson
John Aalberg, Vernon L. Walker
The Blue Bird
The Blue Bird
Edmund H. Hansen, Fred Sersen
The Boys from Syracuse
The Boys from Syracuse
Bernard B. Brown, John P. Fulton, Joe Lapis
The Blue Bird
The Blue Bird
Edmund H. Hansen, Fred Sersen
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
8.1
The Philadelphia Story
Donald Ogden Stewart
Winner
All nominees
6.9
Kitty Foyle
Dalton Trumbo
8.2
The Grapes of Wrath
Nunnally Johnson
8.2
Rebecca
Joan Harrison, Robert E. Sherwood
The Long Voyage Home
The Long Voyage Home
Dudley Nichols
8.2
Rebecca
Joan Harrison, Robert E. Sherwood
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
The Milky Way
The Milky Way
Rudolf Ising, Fred Quimby
Winner
The Milky Way
The Milky Way
Rudolf Ising, Fred Quimby
Winner
All nominees
Puss Gets the Boot
Puss Gets the Boot
Rudolf Ising
A Wild Hare
A Wild Hare
Leon Schlesinger
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Teddy the Rough Rider
Teddy the Rough Rider
Winner
Quicker'n a Wink
Quicker'n a Wink
Pete Smith
Winner
All nominees
London Can Take It!
London Can Take It!
Vitaphone Varieties
Siege
Siege
Julien Bryan
Service with the Colors
Service with the Colors
From the National Defense Series
More About Nostradamus
More About Nostradamus
Eyes of the Navy
Eyes of the Navy
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Arise, My Love
Arise, My Love
Benjamin Glazer, Hans Székely
Winner
The Great McGinty
The Great McGinty
Preston Sturges
Winner
All nominees
6.5
Angels Over Broadway
Ben Hecht
Dr. Ehrlich's Magic Bullet
Dr. Ehrlich's Magic Bullet
John Huston, Norman Burnstine, Heinz Herald
The Westerner
The Westerner
Stuart N. Lake
Dr. Ehrlich's Magic Bullet
Dr. Ehrlich's Magic Bullet
John Huston, Norman Burnstine, Heinz Herald
7.5
Foreign Correspondent
Charles Bennett, Joan Harrison
8.4
The Great Dictator
Charles Chaplin
Watch trailer
My Favorite Wife
My Favorite Wife
Leo MakKeri, Bella Spewack, Sam Spewack
Comrade X
Comrade X
Walter Reisch
7.5
Foreign Correspondent
Charles Bennett, Joan Harrison
Edison, the Man
Edison, the Man
Hugo Butler, Dore Schary
My Favorite Wife
My Favorite Wife
Leo MakKeri, Bella Spewack, Sam Spewack
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
Strike Up the Band
Strike Up the Band
Douglas Shearer
Winner
All nominees
7.5
The Sea Hawk / Beggars of the Sea
Nathan Levinson
Behind the News
Behind the News
Charles L. Lootens
8.2
The Grapes of Wrath
Edmund H. Hansen
North West Mounted Police
North West Mounted Police
Loren L. Ryder
Our Town
Our Town
Thomas T. Moulton
Too Many Husbands
Too Many Husbands
John P. Livadary
6.6
Spring Parade
Bernard B. Brown
6.9
Kitty Foyle
John Aalberg
The Howards of Virginia
The Howards of Virginia
Jack Whitney
Captain Caution
Captain Caution
Elmer Raguse
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
