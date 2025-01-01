Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1934

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1934

Site Ambassador Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 16 March 1934
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Cavalcade Cavalcade
Winner
All nominees
State Fair State Fair
Smilin' Through Smilin' Through
Little Women 7.5
Little Women
She Done Him Wrong 6.3
She Done Him Wrong
The Private Life of Henry VIII The Private Life of Henry VIII
I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
Lady for a Day 7.4
Lady for a Day Lady For A Day
A Farewell to Arms 6.5
A Farewell to Arms
42nd Street 7.4
42nd Street
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Charlz Loton
The Private Life of Henry VIII Charles Laughton was not present at the awards ceremony. Fellow nominee Leslie Howard accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Leslie Howard
Berkeley Square
Paul Mooney
I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
Morning Glory Katharine Hepburn was not present at the awards ceremony.
Winner
All nominees
May Robson
Lady for a Day
Diana Wynyard
Cavalcade
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Frank Lloyd
Frank Lloyd
Cavalcade
Winner
All nominees
George Cukor
Little Women
Frank Capra
Lady for a Day
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
A Farewell to Arms 6.5
A Farewell to Arms
Charles Lang
Winner
All nominees
The Sign of the Cross The Sign of the Cross
Karl Struss
Reunion in Vienna Reunion in Vienna
George J. Folsey
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Cavalcade Cavalcade
William S. Darling
Winner
All nominees
A Farewell to Arms 6.5
A Farewell to Arms
Roland Anderson, Hans Dreier
When Ladies Meet When Ladies Meet
Cedric Gibbons
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Little Women 7.5
Little Women
Victor Heerman, Sarah Y. Mason
Winner
All nominees
State Fair State Fair
Paul Green, Sonya Levien
State Fair State Fair
Paul Green, Sonya Levien
Lady for a Day 7.4
Lady for a Day Lady For A Day
Robert Riskin
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Three Little Pigs Three Little Pigs
Walt Disney
Winner
All nominees
The Merry Old Soul The Merry Old Soul
Walter Lantz
Building a Building Building a Building
Walt Disney
Oscar / Best Assistant Director
Fred Fox
Winner
William Tummel
Winner
Charles Dorian
Winner
Gordon Hollingshead
Winner
Dewey Starkey
Winner
Scott R. Beal
Winner
Charles Barton
Winner
All nominees
John Waters
Al Alleborn
Percy Ikerd
Edward Killy
Frank Shaw
Orville O. Dull
Ben Silvey
Sid Brod
William J. Reiter
Arthur Jacobson
Joseph A. McDonough
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Krakatoa Krakatoa
Joe Rock
Winner
So This Is Harris So This Is Harris
Lou Brock
Winner
All nominees
Mister Mugg Mister Mugg
Warren Doane
A Preferred List A Preferred List
Lou Brock
Pete Smith
The Sea Morze
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
One Way Passage One Way Passage
Robert Lord
Winner
All nominees
The Prizefighter and the Lady The Prizefighter and the Lady
Frances Marion
Rasputin and the Empress Rasputin and the Empress
Charles MacArthur
Oscar / Best Sound
A Farewell to Arms 6.5
A Farewell to Arms
Franklin Hansen
Winner
All nominees
I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
Nathan Levinson
Gold Diggers of 1933 Gold Diggers of 1933
Nathan Levinson
42nd Street 7.4
42nd Street
Nathan Levinson
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Year
Nominations

