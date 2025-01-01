Menu
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 1934
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1934
Site
Ambassador Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
16 March 1934
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Cavalcade
Cavalcade
Winner
All nominees
State Fair
State Fair
Smilin' Through
Smilin' Through
7.5
Little Women
6.3
She Done Him Wrong
The Private Life of Henry VIII
The Private Life of Henry VIII
I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
7.4
Lady for a Day
Lady For A Day
6.5
A Farewell to Arms
7.4
42nd Street
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Charlz Loton
The Private Life of Henry VIII
Charles Laughton was not present at the awards ceremony. Fellow nominee Leslie Howard accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Leslie Howard
Berkeley Square
Paul Mooney
I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Katharine Hepburn
Morning Glory
Katharine Hepburn was not present at the awards ceremony.
Winner
All nominees
May Robson
Lady for a Day
Diana Wynyard
Cavalcade
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Frank Lloyd
Cavalcade
Winner
All nominees
George Cukor
Little Women
Frank Capra
Lady for a Day
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
6.5
A Farewell to Arms
Charles Lang
Winner
All nominees
The Sign of the Cross
The Sign of the Cross
Karl Struss
Reunion in Vienna
Reunion in Vienna
George J. Folsey
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Cavalcade
Cavalcade
William S. Darling
Winner
All nominees
6.5
A Farewell to Arms
Roland Anderson, Hans Dreier
When Ladies Meet
When Ladies Meet
Cedric Gibbons
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
7.5
Little Women
Victor Heerman, Sarah Y. Mason
Winner
All nominees
State Fair
State Fair
Paul Green, Sonya Levien
State Fair
State Fair
Paul Green, Sonya Levien
7.4
Lady for a Day
Lady For A Day
Robert Riskin
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Three Little Pigs
Three Little Pigs
Walt Disney
Winner
All nominees
The Merry Old Soul
The Merry Old Soul
Walter Lantz
Building a Building
Building a Building
Walt Disney
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Assistant Director
Fred Fox
Winner
William Tummel
Winner
Charles Dorian
Winner
Gordon Hollingshead
Winner
Dewey Starkey
Winner
Scott R. Beal
Winner
Charles Barton
Winner
All nominees
John Waters
Al Alleborn
Percy Ikerd
Edward Killy
Frank Shaw
Orville O. Dull
Ben Silvey
Sid Brod
William J. Reiter
Arthur Jacobson
Joseph A. McDonough
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Krakatoa
Krakatoa
Joe Rock
Winner
So This Is Harris
So This Is Harris
Lou Brock
Winner
All nominees
Mister Mugg
Mister Mugg
Warren Doane
A Preferred List
A Preferred List
Lou Brock
Pete Smith
The Sea
Morze
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
One Way Passage
One Way Passage
Robert Lord
Winner
All nominees
The Prizefighter and the Lady
The Prizefighter and the Lady
Frances Marion
Rasputin and the Empress
Rasputin and the Empress
Charles MacArthur
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
6.5
A Farewell to Arms
Franklin Hansen
Winner
All nominees
I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
Nathan Levinson
Gold Diggers of 1933
Gold Diggers of 1933
Nathan Levinson
7.4
42nd Street
Nathan Levinson
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
