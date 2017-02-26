Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 2017

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 2017

Site Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA
Date 26 February 2017
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Moonlight 7.6
Moonlight
Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski Dede Gardner became the first woman to win Best Picture twice.
Winner
All nominees
Lion 7.8
Lion
Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Angie Fielder
Hidden Figures 7.6
Hidden Figures
Donna Gigliotti, Theodore Melfi, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Peter Chernin
Hacksaw Ridge 8.3
Hacksaw Ridge
Bill Mechanic, David Permut
Arrival 7.6
Arrival
Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder, Dan Levine
Manchester by the Sea 7.6
Manchester by the Sea
, Chris Moore, Kevin J. Walsh, Lauren Beck, Kimberly Steward
Hell or High Water 7.6
Hell or High Water
Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn
La La Land 7.7
La La Land
Marc Platt, Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz
Fences 7.2
Fences
Denzel Washington, Todd Black, Scott Rudin
La La Land 7.7
La La Land
Marc Platt, Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz
Arrival 7.6
Arrival
Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder, Dan Levine
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck
Casey Affleck
Manchester by the Sea
Winner
All nominees
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield
Hacksaw Ridge
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
Fences
La La Land
Viggo Mortensen
Viggo Mortensen
Captain Fantastic
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
La La Land
Winner
All nominees
Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga
Loving
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Jackie
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Florence Foster Jenkins
Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert
Elle
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali
Mahershala Ali
Moonlight
Winner
All nominees
Michael Shannon
Michael Shannon
Nocturnal Animals
Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges
Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges
Lucas Hedges
Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel
Dev Patel
Lion
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Fences
Winner
All nominees
Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris
Moonlight
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Lion
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer
Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
Manchester by the Sea
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Damien Chazelle
Damien Chazelle
La La Land At 32 years and 38 days of age, Damien Chazelle becomes the youngest winner for Best Director.
Winner
All nominees
Denis Villeneuve
Denis Villeneuve
Arrival
Barry Jenkins
Barry Jenkins
Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan
Kenneth Lonergan
Manchester by the Sea
Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson
Hacksaw Ridge
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
La La Land 7.7
La La Land
Linus Sandgren
Winner
All nominees
Silence 7.4
Silence
Rodrigo Prieto
Lion 7.8
Lion
Greig Fraser
Arrival 7.6
Arrival
Bradford Young Bradford Young becomes the first African American to be nominated in this category.
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 7.6
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Colleen Atwood
Winner
All nominees
Allied 7.4
Allied
Joanna Johnston
Jackie 6.9
Jackie
Madeline Fontaine
La La Land 7.7
La La Land
Mary Zophres
Florence Foster Jenkins 6.9
Florence Foster Jenkins
Consolata Boyle
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Hacksaw Ridge 8.3
Hacksaw Ridge
John Gilbert
Winner
All nominees
Arrival 7.6
Arrival
Joe Walker
Hell or High Water 7.6
Hell or High Water
Jake Roberts
Moonlight 7.6
Moonlight
Nat Sanders, Joi McMillon Joi McMillon became the first African American female to be nominated for Best Film Editing.
La La Land 7.7
La La Land
Tom Cross
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Suicide Squad 7.1
Suicide Squad
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini, Christopher Allen Nelson
Winner
All nominees
A Man Called Ove 7.6
A Man Called Ove En man som heter Ove
Eva Von Bahr, Love Larson
Star Trek Beyond 7.1
Star Trek Beyond
Richard Alonzo, Joel Harlow
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
La La Land 7.7
La La Land
Justin Hurwitz
Winner
All nominees
Passengers 7.7
Passengers
Thomas Newman
Jackie 6.9
Jackie
Mica Levi
Lion 7.8
Lion
Dustin O'Halloran, Volker Bertelmann
Moonlight 7.6
Moonlight
Nicholas Britell
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
La La Land 7.7
La La Land
Justin Paul, Benj Pasek, Justin Hurwitz Song: "City of Stars"
Winner
All nominees
Moana 8.0
Moana
Lin-Manuel Miranda Song: "How Far I'll Go"
La La Land 7.7
La La Land
Justin Paul, Benj Pasek, Justin Hurwitz Song: "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)"
Jim: The James Foley Story 7.7
Jim: The James Foley Story
Sting, J. Ralph Song: "The Empty Chair"
Trolls 6.8
Trolls
, Max Martin, Shellback Song: "Can't Stop the Feeling"
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
La La Land 7.7
La La Land
Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco
Winner
All nominees
Hail, Caesar! 6.1
Hail, Caesar!
Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
Arrival 7.6
Arrival
Paul Hotte, Patrice Vermette
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 7.6
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Anna Pinnock, Stuart Craig
Passengers 7.7
Passengers
Guy Hendrix Dyas, Gene Serdena
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
The Jungle Book 7.4
The Jungle Book
Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones
Winner
All nominees
Deepwater Horizon 7.4
Deepwater Horizon
Burt Dalton, Craig Hammack, Jason H. Snell, Jason Billington
Doctor Strange 8.0
Doctor Strange
Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli
Kubo and the Two Strings 7.7
Kubo and the Two Strings
Steve Emerson, Brad Schiff, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean
Doctor Strange 8.0
Doctor Strange
Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Moonlight 7.6
Moonlight
Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McCraney
Winner
All nominees
Hidden Figures 7.6
Hidden Figures
Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
Lion 7.8
Lion
Luke Davies
Arrival 7.6
Arrival
Eric Heisserer
Fences 7.2
Fences
August Wilson Posthumously.
Oscar / Best Animated Feature Film
Zootopia 8.3
Zootopia
Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Clark Spencer
Winner
All nominees
My Life as a Zucchini 7.6
My Life as a Zucchini Ma vie de Courgette
Max Karli, Claude Barras
Kubo and the Two Strings 7.7
Kubo and the Two Strings
Travis Knight, Arianne Sutner
Moana 8.0
Moana
Ron Clements, John Musker, Osnat Shurer
The Red Turtle 7.5
The Red Turtle La tortue rouge
Michael Dudok de Wit, Toshio Suzuki
Moana 8.0
Moana
Ron Clements, John Musker, Osnat Shurer
The Red Turtle 7.5
The Red Turtle La tortue rouge
Michael Dudok de Wit, Toshio Suzuki
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Piper Piper
Alan Barillaro, Marc Sondheimer
Winner
All nominees
Pear Cider and Cigarettes Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Cara Speller, Robert Valley
Blind Vaysha Blind Vaysha
Theodore Ushev
Borrowed Time Borrowed Time
Andrew Coats, Lou Hamou-Lhadj
Pearl Pearl
Patrick Osborne
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
O.J.: Made in America 8.4
O.J.: Made in America
Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow
Winner
All nominees
Life, Animated 7.3
Life, Animated
Julie Goldman, Roger Ross Williams
13th 13th
Howard Barish, Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick
I Am Not Your Negro 7.9
I Am Not Your Negro
Raoul Peck, Hébert Peck, Rémi Grellety
Fire at Sea 6.8
Fire at Sea Fuocoammare
Donatella Palermo, Gianfranco Rosi
I Am Not Your Negro 7.9
I Am Not Your Negro
Raoul Peck, Hébert Peck, Rémi Grellety
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
The White Helmets The White Helmets
Joanna Natasegara, Orlando von Einsiedel
Winner
All nominees
Joe's Violin Joe's Violin
Kahane Cooperman, Raphaela Neihausen
4.1 Miles 4.1 Miles
Daphne Matziaraki
Extremis Extremis
Dan Krauss
Watani: My Homeland Watani: My Homeland
Stephen Ellis, Marcel Mettelsiefen
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Arrival 7.6
Arrival
Sylvain Bellemare
Winner
All nominees
Hacksaw Ridge 8.3
Hacksaw Ridge
Robert Mackenzie, Andy Wright
Deepwater Horizon 7.4
Deepwater Horizon
Wylie Stateman, Renee Tondelli
La La Land 7.7
La La Land
Mildred Iatrou, Ai-Ling Lee
Sully 7.6
Sully
Bub Asman, Alan Robert Murray
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
The Salesman 7.6
The Salesman Forushande
Iran
Winner
All nominees
Toni Erdmann 7.3
Toni Erdmann
Germany
A Man Called Ove 7.6
A Man Called Ove En man som heter Ove
Sweden
Land of Mine 7.8
Land of Mine Under sandet / Land of mine
Denmark
Tanna 6.9
Tanna
Australia
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Mindenki 8.1
Mindenki
Kristóf Deák, Anna Udvardy
Winner
All nominees
La femme et le TGV La femme et le TGV
Giacun Caduff, Timo von Gunten
Silent Nights Silent Nights
Kim Magnusson, Aske Bang
Timecode 7.1
Timecode
Huanho Himenes Penya
Silent Nights Silent Nights
Kim Magnusson, Aske Bang
Enemies Within Ennemis intérieurs
Selim Azzazi
La femme et le TGV La femme et le TGV
Giacun Caduff, Timo von Gunten
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Manchester by the Sea 7.6
Manchester by the Sea
Kenneth Lonergan
Winner
All nominees
20th Century Women 7.4
20th Century Women
Mike Mills
Hell or High Water 7.6
Hell or High Water
Taylor Sheridan
The Lobster 6.4
The Lobster
Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
La La Land 7.7
La La Land
Damien Chazelle
Oscar / Best Sound
Hacksaw Ridge 8.3
Hacksaw Ridge
Peter Grace, Kevin O'Connell, Robert Mackenzie, Andy Wright
Winner
All nominees
Rogue One 7.6
Rogue One Star Wars Anthology: Rogue One
David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson
13 Hours 7.5
13 Hours 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Mac Ruth, Jeffrey J. Haboush, Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers On February 25, 2017, the name of recipient Greg P. Russell was removed "for violation of Academy campaign regulations."
Arrival 7.6
Arrival
Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Claude La Haye
La La Land 7.7
La La Land
Ai-Ling Lee, Steven Morrow, Andy Nelson
Scientific and Engineering Award
Steve Rosenbluth
For the engineering and development of the Concept Overdrive motion control system.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
Year
Nominations

