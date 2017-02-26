Menu
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 2017
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 2017
Site
Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA
Date
26 February 2017
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
7.6
Moonlight
Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski
Dede Gardner became the first woman to win Best Picture twice.
Winner
7.6
Moonlight
Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski
Dede Gardner became the first woman to win Best Picture twice.
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Lion
Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Angie Fielder
Watch trailer
7.6
Hidden Figures
Donna Gigliotti, Theodore Melfi, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Peter Chernin
8.3
Hacksaw Ridge
Bill Mechanic, David Permut
7.6
Arrival
Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder, Dan Levine
Watch trailer
7.6
Manchester by the Sea
, Chris Moore, Kevin J. Walsh, Lauren Beck, Kimberly Steward
7.6
Hidden Figures
Donna Gigliotti, Theodore Melfi, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Peter Chernin
7.6
Manchester by the Sea
, Chris Moore, Kevin J. Walsh, Lauren Beck, Kimberly Steward
7.6
Hell or High Water
Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn
Watch trailer
8.3
Hacksaw Ridge
Bill Mechanic, David Permut
7.6
Hell or High Water
Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn
Watch trailer
7.7
La La Land
Marc Platt, Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz
7.2
Fences
Denzel Washington, Todd Black, Scott Rudin
Watch trailer
7.8
Lion
Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Angie Fielder
Watch trailer
7.7
La La Land
Marc Platt, Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz
7.6
Arrival
Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder, Dan Levine
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck
Manchester by the Sea
Winner
All nominees
Andrew Garfield
Hacksaw Ridge
Denzel Washington
Fences
La La Land
Viggo Mortensen
Captain Fantastic
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
La La Land
Winner
All nominees
Ruth Negga
Loving
Natalie Portman
Jackie
Meryl Streep
Florence Foster Jenkins
Isabelle Huppert
Elle
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali
Moonlight
Winner
All nominees
Michael Shannon
Nocturnal Animals
Jeff Bridges
Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges
Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel
Lion
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis
Fences
Winner
All nominees
Naomie Harris
Moonlight
Nicole Kidman
Lion
Octavia Spencer
Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams
Manchester by the Sea
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Damien Chazelle
La La Land
At 32 years and 38 days of age, Damien Chazelle becomes the youngest winner for Best Director.
Winner
All nominees
Denis Villeneuve
Arrival
Barry Jenkins
Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan
Manchester by the Sea
Mel Gibson
Hacksaw Ridge
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
7.7
La La Land
Linus Sandgren
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Moonlight
James Laxton
7.4
Silence
Rodrigo Prieto
7.8
Lion
Greig Fraser
Watch trailer
7.6
Arrival
Bradford Young
Bradford Young becomes the first African American to be nominated in this category.
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
7.6
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Colleen Atwood
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Allied
Joanna Johnston
6.9
Jackie
Madeline Fontaine
7.7
La La Land
Mary Zophres
6.9
Florence Foster Jenkins
Consolata Boyle
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
8.3
Hacksaw Ridge
John Gilbert
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Arrival
Joe Walker
Watch trailer
7.6
Hell or High Water
Jake Roberts
Watch trailer
7.6
Moonlight
Nat Sanders, Joi McMillon
Joi McMillon became the first African American female to be nominated for Best Film Editing.
7.7
La La Land
Tom Cross
7.6
Moonlight
Nat Sanders, Joi McMillon
Joi McMillon became the first African American female to be nominated for Best Film Editing.
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
7.1
Suicide Squad
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini, Christopher Allen Nelson
Winner
7.1
Suicide Squad
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini, Christopher Allen Nelson
Winner
All nominees
7.6
A Man Called Ove
En man som heter Ove
Eva Von Bahr, Love Larson
7.1
Star Trek Beyond
Richard Alonzo, Joel Harlow
Watch trailer
7.6
A Man Called Ove
En man som heter Ove
Eva Von Bahr, Love Larson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
7.7
La La Land
Justin Hurwitz
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Passengers
Thomas Newman
6.9
Jackie
Mica Levi
7.8
Lion
Dustin O'Halloran, Volker Bertelmann
Watch trailer
7.6
Moonlight
Nicholas Britell
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
7.7
La La Land
Justin Paul, Benj Pasek, Justin Hurwitz
Song: "City of Stars"
Winner
7.7
La La Land
Justin Paul, Benj Pasek, Justin Hurwitz
Song: "City of Stars"
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Moana
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Song: "How Far I'll Go"
Watch trailer
7.7
La La Land
Justin Paul, Benj Pasek, Justin Hurwitz
Song: "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)"
7.7
La La Land
Justin Paul, Benj Pasek, Justin Hurwitz
Song: "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)"
7.7
Jim: The James Foley Story
Sting, J. Ralph
Song: "The Empty Chair"
6.8
Trolls
, Max Martin, Shellback
Song: "Can't Stop the Feeling"
Watch trailer
7.7
Jim: The James Foley Story
Sting, J. Ralph
Song: "The Empty Chair"
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
7.7
La La Land
Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco
Winner
All nominees
6.1
Hail, Caesar!
Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
7.6
Arrival
Paul Hotte, Patrice Vermette
Watch trailer
7.6
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Anna Pinnock, Stuart Craig
6.1
Hail, Caesar!
Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
7.7
Passengers
Guy Hendrix Dyas, Gene Serdena
7.6
Arrival
Paul Hotte, Patrice Vermette
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
7.4
The Jungle Book
Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones
Winner
7.4
The Jungle Book
Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Deepwater Horizon
Burt Dalton, Craig Hammack, Jason H. Snell, Jason Billington
Watch trailer
7.6
Rogue One
Star Wars Anthology: Rogue One
Neil Corbould, Hal T. Hickel, John Knoll, Mohen Leo
Watch trailer
7.6
Rogue One
Star Wars Anthology: Rogue One
Neil Corbould, Hal T. Hickel, John Knoll, Mohen Leo
Watch trailer
8.0
Doctor Strange
Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli
Watch trailer
7.7
Kubo and the Two Strings
7.7
7.7
Kubo and the Two Strings
Steve Emerson, Brad Schiff, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean
8.0
Doctor Strange
Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
7.6
Moonlight
Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McCraney
Winner
7.6
Moonlight
Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McCraney
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Hidden Figures
Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
7.8
Lion
Luke Davies
Watch trailer
7.6
Arrival
Eric Heisserer
Watch trailer
7.6
Hidden Figures
Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
7.2
Fences
August Wilson
Posthumously.
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Feature Film
8.3
Zootopia
Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Clark Spencer
Winner
8.3
Zootopia
Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Clark Spencer
Winner
All nominees
7.6
My Life as a Zucchini
Ma vie de Courgette
Max Karli, Claude Barras
Watch trailer
7.7
Kubo and the Two Strings
Travis Knight, Arianne Sutner
8.0
Moana
Ron Clements, John Musker, Osnat Shurer
Watch trailer
7.5
The Red Turtle
La tortue rouge
Michael Dudok de Wit, Toshio Suzuki
Watch trailer
8.0
Moana
Ron Clements, John Musker, Osnat Shurer
Watch trailer
7.6
My Life as a Zucchini
Ma vie de Courgette
Max Karli, Claude Barras
Watch trailer
7.5
The Red Turtle
La tortue rouge
Michael Dudok de Wit, Toshio Suzuki
Watch trailer
7.7
Kubo and the Two Strings
Travis Knight, Arianne Sutner
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Piper
Piper
Alan Barillaro, Marc Sondheimer
Winner
All nominees
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Cara Speller, Robert Valley
Blind Vaysha
Blind Vaysha
Theodore Ushev
Borrowed Time
Borrowed Time
Andrew Coats, Lou Hamou-Lhadj
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Cara Speller, Robert Valley
Pearl
Pearl
Patrick Osborne
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
8.4
O.J.: Made in America
Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow
Winner
8.4
O.J.: Made in America
Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Life, Animated
Julie Goldman, Roger Ross Williams
13th
13th
Howard Barish, Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick
7.9
I Am Not Your Negro
Raoul Peck, Hébert Peck, Rémi Grellety
6.8
Fire at Sea
Fuocoammare
Donatella Palermo, Gianfranco Rosi
Watch trailer
13th
13th
Howard Barish, Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick
6.8
Fire at Sea
Fuocoammare
Donatella Palermo, Gianfranco Rosi
Watch trailer
7.9
I Am Not Your Negro
Raoul Peck, Hébert Peck, Rémi Grellety
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
The White Helmets
The White Helmets
Joanna Natasegara, Orlando von Einsiedel
Winner
All nominees
Joe's Violin
Joe's Violin
Kahane Cooperman, Raphaela Neihausen
4.1 Miles
4.1 Miles
Daphne Matziaraki
Joe's Violin
Joe's Violin
Kahane Cooperman, Raphaela Neihausen
Extremis
Extremis
Dan Krauss
Watani: My Homeland
Watani: My Homeland
Stephen Ellis, Marcel Mettelsiefen
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
7.6
Arrival
Sylvain Bellemare
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.3
Hacksaw Ridge
Robert Mackenzie, Andy Wright
8.3
Hacksaw Ridge
Robert Mackenzie, Andy Wright
7.4
Deepwater Horizon
Wylie Stateman, Renee Tondelli
Watch trailer
7.7
La La Land
Mildred Iatrou, Ai-Ling Lee
7.7
La La Land
Mildred Iatrou, Ai-Ling Lee
7.4
Deepwater Horizon
Wylie Stateman, Renee Tondelli
Watch trailer
7.6
Sully
Bub Asman, Alan Robert Murray
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
7.6
The Salesman
Forushande
Iran
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Toni Erdmann
Germany
7.6
A Man Called Ove
En man som heter Ove
Sweden
7.8
Land of Mine
Under sandet / Land of mine
Denmark
6.9
Tanna
Australia
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
8.1
Mindenki
Kristóf Deák, Anna Udvardy
Winner
All nominees
La femme et le TGV
La femme et le TGV
Giacun Caduff, Timo von Gunten
Silent Nights
Silent Nights
Kim Magnusson, Aske Bang
7.1
Timecode
Huanho Himenes Penya
Silent Nights
Silent Nights
Kim Magnusson, Aske Bang
Enemies Within
Ennemis intérieurs
Selim Azzazi
La femme et le TGV
La femme et le TGV
Giacun Caduff, Timo von Gunten
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
7.6
Manchester by the Sea
Kenneth Lonergan
Winner
All nominees
7.4
20th Century Women
Mike Mills
Watch trailer
7.6
Hell or High Water
Taylor Sheridan
Watch trailer
6.4
The Lobster
Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
6.4
The Lobster
Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou
7.7
La La Land
Damien Chazelle
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
8.3
Hacksaw Ridge
Peter Grace, Kevin O'Connell, Robert Mackenzie, Andy Wright
Winner
8.3
Hacksaw Ridge
Peter Grace, Kevin O'Connell, Robert Mackenzie, Andy Wright
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Rogue One
Star Wars Anthology: Rogue One
David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson
Watch trailer
7.5
13 Hours
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Mac Ruth, Jeffrey J. Haboush, Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers
On February 25, 2017, the name of recipient Greg P. Russell was removed "for violation of Academy campaign regulations."
7.6
Arrival
Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Claude La Haye
Watch trailer
7.7
La La Land
Ai-Ling Lee, Steven Morrow, Andy Nelson
7.5
13 Hours
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Mac Ruth, Jeffrey J. Haboush, Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers
On February 25, 2017, the name of recipient Greg P. Russell was removed "for violation of Academy campaign regulations."
Show all nominees
Scientific and Engineering Award
Steve Rosenbluth
For the engineering and development of the Concept Overdrive motion control system.
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
