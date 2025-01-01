Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 1948
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1948
Site
Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
20 March 1948
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
7.2
Gentleman's Agreement
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Great Expectations
7.6
The Bishop's Wife
Crossfire
Crossfire
7.7
Miracle on 34th Street
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Ronald Colman
A Double Life
Winner
All nominees
William Powell
Life with Father
Michael Redgrave
Mourning Becomes Electra
Gregory Peck
Gentleman's Agreement
John Garfield
Body and Soul
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Loretta Yang
The Farmer's Daughter
Winner
All nominees
Joan Crawford
Possessed
Susan Hayward
Smash-Up: The Story of a Woman
Dorothy McGuire
Gentleman's Agreement
Rosalind Russell
Mourning Becomes Electra
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Edmund Gwenn
Miracle on 34th Street
Winner
All nominees
Tomas Gomez
Ride the Pink Horse
Richard Widmark
Kiss of Death
Robert Ryan
Crossfire
Charles Bickford
The Farmer's Daughter
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Celeste Holm
Gentleman's Agreement
Winner
All nominees
Marjorie Main
The Egg and I
Anne Revere
Gentleman's Agreement
Gloria Grahame
Crossfire
Ethel Barrymore
The Paradine Case
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Elia Kazan
Gentleman's Agreement
Winner
All nominees
Henry Koster
The Bishop's Wife
Edvard Dmitrik
Crossfire
George Cukor
A Double Life
David Lean
Great Expectations
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
8.0
Great Expectations
Guy Green
Winner
8.0
Black Narcissus
Jack Cardiff
Winner
All nominees
7.9
The Ghost and Mrs. Muir
Charles Lang
7.4
Life with Father
William V. Skall, J. Peverell Marley
Green Dolphin Street
Green Dolphin Street
George J. Folsey
7.4
Life with Father
William V. Skall, J. Peverell Marley
Mother Wore Tights
Mother Wore Tights
Harry Jackson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Body and Soul
Body and Soul
Francis D. Lyon, Robert Parrish
Winner
All nominees
Green Dolphin Street
Green Dolphin Street
George White
7.6
Odd Man Out
Fergus McDonell
7.2
Gentleman's Agreement
Harmon Jones
7.6
The Bishop's Wife
Monica Collingwood
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Mother Wore Tights
Mother Wore Tights
Alfred Newman
Winner
A Double Life
A Double Life
Miklós Rózsa
Winner
All nominees
7.6
The Bishop's Wife
Hugo Friedhofer
Captain from Castile
Captain from Castile
Alfred Newman
7.4
Life with Father
Max Steiner
My Wild Irish Rose
My Wild Irish Rose
Max Steiner, Ray Heindorf
My Wild Irish Rose
My Wild Irish Rose
Max Steiner, Ray Heindorf
6.9
Song of the South
Daniele Amfitheatrof, Charles Wolcott, Paul J. Smith
Road to Rio
Road to Rio
Robert Emmett Dolan
Fiesta
Fiesta
Johnny Green
Forever Amber
Forever Amber
David Raksin
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
6.9
Song of the South
Ray Gilbert, Allie Wrubel
For the song "Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah".
Winner
6.9
Song of the South
Ray Gilbert, Allie Wrubel
For the song "Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah".
Winner
All nominees
The Time, the Place and the Girl
The Time, the Place and the Girl
Leo Robin, Arthur Schwartz
For the song "A Gal in Calico".
Mother Wore Tights
Mother Wore Tights
Mack Gordon, Josef Myrow
For the song "You Do".
6.4
The Perils of Pauline
Frank Loesser
For the song "I Wish I Didn't Love You So".
Mother Wore Tights
Mother Wore Tights
Mack Gordon, Josef Myrow
For the song "You Do".
The Time, the Place and the Girl
The Time, the Place and the Girl
Leo Robin, Arthur Schwartz
For the song "A Gal in Calico".
Good News
Good News
Ralph Blane, Roger Edens, Hugh Martin
for the song "Pass That Peace Pipe"
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
8.0
Great Expectations
John Bryan, Wilfred Shingleton
Winner
8.0
Black Narcissus
Alfred Junge
Winner
All nominees
The Foxes of Harrow
The Foxes of Harrow
Paul S. Fox, Thomas Little, Maurice Ransford, Lyle R. Wheeler
7.4
Life with Father
Robert M. Haas, George James Hopkins
The Foxes of Harrow
The Foxes of Harrow
Paul S. Fox, Thomas Little, Maurice Ransford, Lyle R. Wheeler
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Green Dolphin Street
Green Dolphin Street
A. Arnold Gillespie, Warren Newcombe, Douglas Shearer, Michael Steinore
Winner
Green Dolphin Street
Green Dolphin Street
A. Arnold Gillespie, Warren Newcombe, Douglas Shearer, Michael Steinore
Winner
All nominees
Unconquered
Unconquered
Devereaux Jennings, George Dutton, Farciot Edouart, Gordon Jennings, W. Wallace Kelley, Paul K. Lerpae
Unconquered
Unconquered
Devereaux Jennings, George Dutton, Farciot Edouart, Gordon Jennings, W. Wallace Kelley, Paul K. Lerpae
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
7.7
Miracle on 34th Street
George Seaton
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Gentleman's Agreement
Moss Hart
Crossfire
Crossfire
John Paxton
Boomerang!
Boomerang!
Richard Murphy
8.0
Great Expectations
David Lean, Anthony Havelock-Allan, Ronald Nim
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Tweetie Pie
Tweetie Pie
Edward Selzer
Winner
All nominees
Tubby the Tuba
Tubby the Tuba
Dzhordzh Pel
Pluto's Blue Note
Pluto's Blue Note
Walt Disney
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Mouse
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Mouse
Fred Quimby
Chip an' Dale
Chip an' Dale
Walt Disney
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Design for Death
Design for Death
Richard Fleischer, Sid Rogell, Theron Warth
Winner
All nominees
Journey Into Medicine
Journey Into Medicine
The World Is Rich
The World Is Rich
Paul Rotha
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
First Steps
First Steps
Winner
All nominees
Passport to Nowhere
Passport to Nowhere
Frederic Ullman Jr.
School in the Mailbox
School in the Mailbox
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Climbing the Matterhorn
Climbing the Matterhorn
Irving Allen
Winner
Goodbye, Miss Turlock
Goodbye, Miss Turlock
Herbert Moulton
Winner
All nominees
Brooklyn, U.S.A.
Brooklyn, U.S.A.
Thomas Mead
Fight of the Wild Stallions
Fight of the Wild Stallions
Thomas Mead
So You Want to Be in Pictures
So You Want to Be in Pictures
Gordon Hollingshead
A Voice Is Born
A Voice Is Born
Ben K. Blake
Now You See It
Now You See It
Pete Smith
Moon Rockets
Moon Rockets
Jerry Fairbanks
Champagne for Two
Champagne for Two
Harry Grey
Give Us the Earth!
Give Us the Earth!
Herbert Morgan
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
7.7
Bachelor Knight
The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer
Sidney Sheldon
Winner
7.7
Miracle on 34th Street
Valentine Davies
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Shoeshine
Sciuscià
Sergio Amidei, Adolfo Franci, Cesare Giulio Viola, Cesare Zavattini
7.5
Monsieur Verdoux
Charles Chaplin
Body and Soul
Body and Soul
Abraham Polonsky
Smash-Up: The Story of a Woman
Smash-Up: The Story of a Woman
Frank Cavett, Dorothy Parker
7.6
It Happened on Fifth Avenue
Herbert Clyde Lewis, Frederick Stephani
A Cage of Nightingales
La cage aux rossignols
Georges Chaperot, René Wheeler
7.7
Kiss of Death
Eleazar Lipsky
A Double Life
A Double Life
Ruth Gordon, Garson Kanin
7.6
It Happened on Fifth Avenue
Herbert Clyde Lewis, Frederick Stephani
Smash-Up: The Story of a Woman
Smash-Up: The Story of a Woman
Frank Cavett, Dorothy Parker
A Cage of Nightingales
La cage aux rossignols
Georges Chaperot, René Wheeler
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
7.6
The Bishop's Wife
Gordon Sawyer
Winner
All nominees
Green Dolphin Street
Green Dolphin Street
Douglas Shearer
T-Men
T-Men
Jack Whitney
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
Bill and Coo
Bill and Coo
In which artistry and patience blended in a novel and entertaining use of the medium of motion pictures (plaque).
Winner
6.9
Song of the South
Dzheyms Beskett
For his able and heart-warming characterization of Uncle Remus, friend and story teller to the children of the world, in Walt Disney's Song of the South.
Winner
8.0
Shoeshine
Sciuscià
Italy. The high quality of this Italian-made motion picture, brought to eloquent life in a country scarred by war, is proof to the world that the creative spirit can triumph over adversity.
Winner
Year
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Show all
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Academy Awards, USA 1969
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Academy Awards, USA 1967
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Academy Awards, USA 1964
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Academy Awards, USA 1960
Academy Awards, USA 1959
Academy Awards, USA 1958
Academy Awards, USA 1957
Academy Awards, USA 1956
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Academy Awards, USA 1954
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Academy Awards, USA 1952
Academy Awards, USA 1951
Academy Awards, USA 1950
Academy Awards, USA 1949
Academy Awards, USA 1948
Academy Awards, USA 1947
Academy Awards, USA 1946
Academy Awards, USA 1945
Academy Awards, USA 1944
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Academy Awards, USA 1942
Academy Awards, USA 1941
Academy Awards, USA 1940
Academy Awards, USA 1939
Academy Awards, USA 1938
Academy Awards, USA 1937
Academy Awards, USA 1936
Academy Awards, USA 1935
Academy Awards, USA 1934
Academy Awards, USA 1932
Academy Awards, USA 1931
Academy Awards, USA 1930 - 2
Academy Awards, USA 1930
Academy Awards, USA 1929
Nominations
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Achievement in Directing
Show all
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Best Achievement in Production Design
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Best Writing, Title Writing
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Animated Short Film
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Best Documentary Short Film
Best Documentary Feature
Best Sound
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Best Live Action Short Film
Best Writing, Motion Picture Story
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Best Original Screenplay
Best Assistant Director
Best International Feature Film
Best Dance Direction
Best Picture, Unique and Artistic Production
Oscars Fan Favorite
Oscars Cheer Moment
John A. Bonner Award
Special Commendation
Juvenile Award
Special Achievement Award
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Honorary Award
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Medal of Commendation
Award of Commendation
Technical Achievement Award
Scientific and Engineering Award
Academy Award of Merit
Other awards and film festivals
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree