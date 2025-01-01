Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1948

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1948

Site Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 20 March 1948
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Gentleman's Agreement 7.2
Gentleman's Agreement
Winner
All nominees
Great Expectations 8.0
Great Expectations
The Bishop's Wife 7.6
The Bishop's Wife
Crossfire Crossfire
Miracle on 34th Street 7.7
Miracle on 34th Street
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Ronald Colman
A Double Life
Winner
All nominees
William Powell
William Powell
Life with Father
Michael Redgrave
Michael Redgrave
Mourning Becomes Electra
Gregory Peck
Gregory Peck
Gentleman's Agreement
John Garfield
Body and Soul
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Loretta Yang
The Farmer's Daughter
Winner
All nominees
Joan Crawford
Joan Crawford
Possessed
Susan Hayward
Smash-Up: The Story of a Woman
Dorothy McGuire
Gentleman's Agreement
Rosalind Russell
Mourning Becomes Electra
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Edmund Gwenn
Miracle on 34th Street
Winner
All nominees
Tomas Gomez
Ride the Pink Horse
Richard Widmark
Richard Widmark
Kiss of Death
Robert Ryan
Crossfire
Charles Bickford
The Farmer's Daughter
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Celeste Holm
Gentleman's Agreement
Winner
All nominees
Marjorie Main
The Egg and I
Anne Revere
Gentleman's Agreement
Gloria Grahame
Crossfire
Ethel Barrymore
The Paradine Case
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Elia Kazan
Elia Kazan
Gentleman's Agreement
Winner
All nominees
Henry Koster
The Bishop's Wife
Edvard Dmitrik
Crossfire
George Cukor
A Double Life
David Lean
Great Expectations
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Great Expectations 8.0
Great Expectations
Guy Green
Winner
Black Narcissus 8.0
Black Narcissus
Jack Cardiff
Winner
All nominees
The Ghost and Mrs. Muir 7.9
The Ghost and Mrs. Muir
Charles Lang
Life with Father 7.4
Life with Father
William V. Skall, J. Peverell Marley
Green Dolphin Street Green Dolphin Street
George J. Folsey
Life with Father 7.4
Life with Father
William V. Skall, J. Peverell Marley
Mother Wore Tights Mother Wore Tights
Harry Jackson
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Body and Soul Body and Soul
Francis D. Lyon, Robert Parrish
Winner
All nominees
Green Dolphin Street Green Dolphin Street
George White
Odd Man Out 7.6
Odd Man Out
Fergus McDonell
Gentleman's Agreement 7.2
Gentleman's Agreement
Harmon Jones
The Bishop's Wife 7.6
The Bishop's Wife
Monica Collingwood
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Mother Wore Tights Mother Wore Tights
Alfred Newman
Winner
A Double Life A Double Life
Miklós Rózsa
Winner
All nominees
The Bishop's Wife 7.6
The Bishop's Wife
Hugo Friedhofer
Captain from Castile Captain from Castile
Alfred Newman
Life with Father 7.4
Life with Father
Max Steiner
My Wild Irish Rose My Wild Irish Rose
Max Steiner, Ray Heindorf
My Wild Irish Rose My Wild Irish Rose
Max Steiner, Ray Heindorf
Song of the South 6.9
Song of the South
Daniele Amfitheatrof, Charles Wolcott, Paul J. Smith
Road to Rio Road to Rio
Robert Emmett Dolan
Fiesta Fiesta
Johnny Green
Forever Amber Forever Amber
David Raksin
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Song of the South 6.9
Song of the South
Ray Gilbert, Allie Wrubel For the song "Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah".
Winner
All nominees
The Time, the Place and the Girl The Time, the Place and the Girl
Leo Robin, Arthur Schwartz For the song "A Gal in Calico".
Mother Wore Tights Mother Wore Tights
Mack Gordon, Josef Myrow For the song "You Do".
The Perils of Pauline 6.4
The Perils of Pauline
Frank Loesser For the song "I Wish I Didn't Love You So".
Mother Wore Tights Mother Wore Tights
Mack Gordon, Josef Myrow For the song "You Do".
The Time, the Place and the Girl The Time, the Place and the Girl
Leo Robin, Arthur Schwartz For the song "A Gal in Calico".
Good News Good News
Ralph Blane, Roger Edens, Hugh Martin for the song "Pass That Peace Pipe"
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Great Expectations 8.0
Great Expectations
John Bryan, Wilfred Shingleton
Winner
Black Narcissus 8.0
Black Narcissus
Alfred Junge
Winner
All nominees
The Foxes of Harrow The Foxes of Harrow
Paul S. Fox, Thomas Little, Maurice Ransford, Lyle R. Wheeler
Life with Father 7.4
Life with Father
Robert M. Haas, George James Hopkins
The Foxes of Harrow The Foxes of Harrow
Paul S. Fox, Thomas Little, Maurice Ransford, Lyle R. Wheeler
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Green Dolphin Street Green Dolphin Street
A. Arnold Gillespie, Warren Newcombe, Douglas Shearer, Michael Steinore
Winner
All nominees
Unconquered Unconquered
Devereaux Jennings, George Dutton, Farciot Edouart, Gordon Jennings, W. Wallace Kelley, Paul K. Lerpae
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Miracle on 34th Street 7.7
Miracle on 34th Street
George Seaton
Winner
All nominees
Gentleman's Agreement 7.2
Gentleman's Agreement
Moss Hart
Crossfire Crossfire
John Paxton
Boomerang! Boomerang!
Richard Murphy
Great Expectations 8.0
Great Expectations
David Lean, Anthony Havelock-Allan, Ronald Nim
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Tweetie Pie Tweetie Pie
Edward Selzer
Winner
All nominees
Tubby the Tuba Tubby the Tuba
Dzhordzh Pel
Pluto's Blue Note Pluto's Blue Note
Walt Disney
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Mouse Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Mouse
Fred Quimby
Chip an' Dale Chip an' Dale
Walt Disney
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
Design for Death Design for Death
Richard Fleischer, Sid Rogell, Theron Warth
Winner
All nominees
Journey Into Medicine Journey Into Medicine
The World Is Rich The World Is Rich
Paul Rotha
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
First Steps First Steps
Winner
All nominees
Passport to Nowhere Passport to Nowhere
Frederic Ullman Jr.
School in the Mailbox School in the Mailbox
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Climbing the Matterhorn Climbing the Matterhorn
Irving Allen
Winner
All nominees
Brooklyn, U.S.A. Brooklyn, U.S.A.
Thomas Mead
Fight of the Wild Stallions Fight of the Wild Stallions
Thomas Mead
So You Want to Be in Pictures So You Want to Be in Pictures
Gordon Hollingshead
A Voice Is Born A Voice Is Born
Ben K. Blake
Now You See It Now You See It
Pete Smith
Moon Rockets Moon Rockets
Jerry Fairbanks
Champagne for Two Champagne for Two
Harry Grey
Give Us the Earth! Give Us the Earth!
Herbert Morgan
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Bachelor Knight 7.7
Bachelor Knight The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer
Sidney Sheldon
Winner
All nominees
Shoeshine 8.0
Shoeshine Sciuscià
Sergio Amidei, Adolfo Franci, Cesare Giulio Viola, Cesare Zavattini
Monsieur Verdoux 7.5
Monsieur Verdoux
Charles Chaplin
Body and Soul Body and Soul
Abraham Polonsky
Smash-Up: The Story of a Woman Smash-Up: The Story of a Woman
Frank Cavett, Dorothy Parker
It Happened on Fifth Avenue 7.6
It Happened on Fifth Avenue
Herbert Clyde Lewis, Frederick Stephani
A Cage of Nightingales La cage aux rossignols
Georges Chaperot, René Wheeler
Kiss of Death 7.7
Kiss of Death
Eleazar Lipsky
A Double Life A Double Life
Ruth Gordon, Garson Kanin
Oscar / Best Sound
The Bishop's Wife 7.6
The Bishop's Wife
Gordon Sawyer
Winner
All nominees
Green Dolphin Street Green Dolphin Street
Douglas Shearer
T-Men T-Men
Jack Whitney
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
Bill and Coo Bill and Coo
In which artistry and patience blended in a novel and entertaining use of the medium of motion pictures (plaque).
Winner
Song of the South 6.9
Song of the South
Dzheyms Beskett For his able and heart-warming characterization of Uncle Remus, friend and story teller to the children of the world, in Walt Disney's Song of the South.
Winner
Shoeshine 8.0
Shoeshine Sciuscià
Italy. The high quality of this Italian-made motion picture, brought to eloquent life in a country scarred by war, is proof to the world that the creative spirit can triumph over adversity.
Winner
