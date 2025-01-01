Menu
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 1991
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1991
Site
Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
25 March 1991
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
7.8
Dances with Wolves
Dances With Wolves
Kevin Costner, Jim Wilson
Winner
All nominees
7.7
The Godfather: Part III
Francis Ford Coppola
8.7
Goodfellas
Irwin Winkler
Watch trailer
7.9
Ghost
Lisa Weinstein
8.1
Awakenings
Lawrence Lasker, Walter F. Parkes
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Jeremy Irons
Reversal of Fortune
Winner
All nominees
Richard Harris
The Field
Cyrano de Bergerac
Kevin Costner
Dances with Wolves
Robert De Niro
Awakenings
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Kathy Bates
Misery
Winner
All nominees
Julia Roberts
Pretty Woman
Meryl Streep
Postcards from the Edge
Anjelica Huston
The Grifters
Joanne Woodward
Mr. & Mrs. Bridge
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Joe Pesci
Goodfellas
Winner
All nominees
Bruce Davison
Longtime Companion
Graham Greene
Dances with Wolves
Al Pacino
Dick Tracy
Andy Garcia
The Godfather: Part III
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Whoopi Goldberg
Ghost
Winner
All nominees
Diane Ladd
Wild at Heart
Lorraine Bracco
Goodfellas
Mary McDonnell
Dances with Wolves
Annette Bening
The Grifters
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Kevin Costner
Dances with Wolves
Winner
All nominees
Stephen Frears
The Grifters
Martin Scorsese
Goodfellas
Francis Ford Coppola
The Godfather: Part III
Barbet Schroeder
Reversal of Fortune
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
7.8
Dances with Wolves
Dances With Wolves
Dean Semler
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Avalon
Allen Daviau
6.6
Dick Tracy
Vittorio Storaro
7.7
The Godfather: Part III
Gordon Willis
5.3
Henry & June
Henry and June
Filip Russelo
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
7.5
Cyrano de Bergerac
Franca Squarciapino
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Avalon
Gloria Gresham
7.8
Dances with Wolves
Dances With Wolves
Elsa Zamparelli
6.6
Dick Tracy
Milena Canonero
7.0
Hamlet
Maurizio Millenotti
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
7.8
Dances with Wolves
Dances With Wolves
Neil Travis
Winner
All nominees
7.7
The Godfather: Part III
Valter Myorch, Lisa Fruchtman, Barry Malkin
7.7
The Godfather: Part III
Valter Myorch, Lisa Fruchtman, Barry Malkin
6.6
The Hunt for Red October
The Hunt For Red October
Dennis Virkler, John Wright
8.7
Goodfellas
Thelma Schoonmaker
Watch trailer
7.9
Ghost
Valter Myorch
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
6.6
Dick Tracy
John Caglione Jr., Doug Drexler
Winner
6.6
Dick Tracy
John Caglione Jr., Doug Drexler
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Cyrano de Bergerac
Michèle Burke, Jean-Pierre Eychenne
7.8
Edward Scissorhands
Ve Neill, Sten Uinston
7.8
Edward Scissorhands
Ve Neill, Sten Uinston
7.5
Cyrano de Bergerac
Michèle Burke, Jean-Pierre Eychenne
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
7.8
Dances with Wolves
Dances With Wolves
John Barry
Winner
All nominees
7.9
Ghost
Maurice Jarre
6.1
Havana
Dave Grusin
7.2
Avalon
Randy Newman
8.0
Home Alone
John Williams
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
6.6
Dick Tracy
Stephen Sondheim
For the song "Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)".
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Home Alone
John Williams, Leslie Bricusse
For the song "Somewhere in My Memory".
Watch trailer
7.7
The Godfather: Part III
John Bettis, Carmine Coppola
For the song "Promise Me You'll Remember".
Young Guns II
Young Guns II
Jon Bon Jovi
For the song "Blaze of Glory".
6.8
Postcards from the Edge
Shel Silverstein
For the song "I'm Checkin' Out".
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
6.6
Dick Tracy
Rick Simpson, Richard Sylbert
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Cyrano de Bergerac
Ezio Frigerio, Jacques Rouxel
7.7
The Godfather: Part III
Gary Fettis, Dean Tavoularis
7.0
Hamlet
Dante Ferretti, Francesca Lo Schiavo
7.8
Dances with Wolves
Dances With Wolves
Jeffrey Beecroft, Lisa Dean
7.7
The Godfather: Part III
Gary Fettis, Dean Tavoularis
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
7.8
Dances with Wolves
Dances With Wolves
Michael Blake
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Reversal of Fortune
Nicholas Kazan
8.7
Goodfellas
Martin Scorsese, Nicholas Pileggi
Watch trailer
8.1
Awakenings
Stiven Zeyllyan
8.7
Goodfellas
Martin Scorsese, Nicholas Pileggi
Watch trailer
6.9
The Grifters
Donald E. Westlake
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Creature Comforts
Creature Comforts
Nick Park
Winner
All nominees
Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Day Out
A Grand Day Out
Nick Park
Grasshoppers
Cavallette
Bruno Bozzetto
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
American Dream
American Dream
Arthur Cohn, Barbara Kopple
Winner
American Dream
American Dream
Arthur Cohn, Barbara Kopple
Winner
All nominees
Waldo Salt: A Screenwriter's Journey
Waldo Salt: A Screenwriter's Journey
Robert Hillmann, Eugene X
Building Bombs
Building Bombs
Mark Mori, Susan J. Robinson
Forever Activists: Stories from the Veterans of the Abraham Lincoln Brigade
Forever Activists: Stories from the Veterans of the Abraham Lincoln Brigade
Judith Montell
Berkeley in the Sixties
Berkeley in the Sixties
Mark Kitchell
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Days of Waiting
Days of Waiting
Steven Okazaki
Winner
All nominees
Chimps: So Like Us
Chimps: So Like Us
Karen Goodman, Kirk Simon
Journey Into Life: The World of the Unborn
Journey Into Life: The World of the Unborn
Derek Bromhall
Rose Kennedy: A Life to Remember
Rose Kennedy: A Life to Remember
Freida Lee Mock, Terry Sanders
Chimps: So Like Us
Chimps: So Like Us
Karen Goodman, Kirk Simon
Burning Down Tomorrow
Burning Down Tomorrow
Kit Thomas
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
6.6
The Hunt for Red October
The Hunt For Red October
Cecelia Hall, George Watters II
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Total Recall
Stephen Hunter Flick
7.1
Flatliners
Charles L. Campbell, Richard C. Franklin
7.1
Flatliners
Charles L. Campbell, Richard C. Franklin
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Journey of Hope
Reise der Hoffnung
Switzerland.
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Ju Dou
China.
7.3
The Nasty Girl
Das schreckliche Mädchen
Germany.
7.5
Cyrano de Bergerac
France.
7.1
Open Doors
Porte aperte
Italy.
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
The Lunch Date
The Lunch Date
Adam Davidson
Winner
All nominees
Dear Rosie
Dear Rosie
Peter Cattaneo, Barnaby Thompson
Bronx Cheers
Bronx Cheers
Raymond De Felitta, Matthew Gross
Senzeni Na?
Senzeni Na?
Bernard Joffa, Anthony E. Nicholas
12:01 PM
12:01 PM
Jonathan Heap, Hillary Anne Ripps
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
7.9
Ghost
Bruce Joel Rubin
Winner
All nominees
6.3
Green Card
Peter Weir
7.4
Metropolitan
Whit Stillman
6.6
Alice
Woody Allen
7.2
Avalon
Barry Levinson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
7.8
Dances with Wolves
Dances With Wolves
Russell Williams II, Bill W. Benton, Jeffrey Perkins, Gregory H. Watkins
Winner
7.8
Dances with Wolves
Dances With Wolves
Russell Williams II, Bill W. Benton, Jeffrey Perkins, Gregory H. Watkins
Winner
All nominees
6.6
Dick Tracy
David E. Campbell, Thomas Causey, Doug Hemphill, Chris Jenkins
7.7
Total Recall
Carlos Delarios, Michael J. Kohut, Aaron Rochin, Nelson Stoll
6.1
Days of Thunder
Days Of Thunder
Rick Kline, Donald O. Mitchell, Kevin O'Connell, Charles M. Wilborn
7.7
Total Recall
Carlos Delarios, Michael J. Kohut, Aaron Rochin, Nelson Stoll
6.6
The Hunt for Red October
The Hunt For Red October
Don J. Bassman, Kevin F. Cleary, Richard Bryce Goodman, Richard Overton
6.1
Days of Thunder
Days Of Thunder
Rick Kline, Donald O. Mitchell, Kevin O'Connell, Charles M. Wilborn
6.6
Dick Tracy
David E. Campbell, Thomas Causey, Doug Hemphill, Chris Jenkins
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
David Brown
Winner
Richard D. Zanuck
Winner
Honorary Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Special Achievement Award
7.7
Total Recall
Rob Bottin, Eric Brevig, Alex Funke, Tim McGovern
For visual effects. Runners up, not nominees: Back to the Future Part III (1990), Dick Tracy (1990), Ghost (1990).
Winner
7.7
Total Recall
Rob Bottin, Eric Brevig, Alex Funke, Tim McGovern
For visual effects. Runners up, not nominees: Back to the Future Part III (1990), Dick Tracy (1990), Ghost (1990).
Winner
