Kinoafisha Film festivals Academy Awards, USA Events Academy Awards, USA 1991

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1991

Site Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 25 March 1991
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Dances with Wolves 7.8
Dances with Wolves Dances With Wolves
Kevin Costner, Jim Wilson
Winner
All nominees
The Godfather: Part III 7.7
The Godfather: Part III
Francis Ford Coppola
Goodfellas 8.7
Goodfellas
Irwin Winkler
Ghost 7.9
Ghost
Lisa Weinstein
Awakenings 8.1
Awakenings
Lawrence Lasker, Walter F. Parkes
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons
Reversal of Fortune
Winner
All nominees
Richard Harris
Richard Harris
The Field
Cyrano de Bergerac
Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner
Dances with Wolves
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Awakenings
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates
Misery
Winner
All nominees
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts
Pretty Woman
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Postcards from the Edge
Anjelica Huston
Anjelica Huston
The Grifters
Joanne Woodward
Joanne Woodward
Mr. & Mrs. Bridge
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Joe Pesci
Joe Pesci
Goodfellas
Winner
All nominees
Bruce Davison
Bruce Davison
Longtime Companion
Graham Greene
Graham Greene
Dances with Wolves
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Dick Tracy
Andy Garcia
Andy Garcia
The Godfather: Part III
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg
Ghost
Winner
All nominees
Diane Ladd
Wild at Heart
Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco
Goodfellas
Mary McDonnell
Mary McDonnell
Dances with Wolves
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
The Grifters
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner
Dances with Wolves
Winner
All nominees
Stephen Frears
Stephen Frears
The Grifters
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Goodfellas
Francis Ford Coppola
Francis Ford Coppola
The Godfather: Part III
Barbet Schroeder
Barbet Schroeder
Reversal of Fortune
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
Dances with Wolves 7.8
Dances with Wolves Dances With Wolves
Dean Semler
Winner
All nominees
Avalon 7.2
Avalon
Allen Daviau
Dick Tracy 6.6
Dick Tracy
Vittorio Storaro
The Godfather: Part III 7.7
The Godfather: Part III
Gordon Willis
Henry & June 5.3
Henry & June Henry and June
Filip Russelo
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Cyrano de Bergerac 7.5
Cyrano de Bergerac
Franca Squarciapino
Winner
All nominees
Avalon 7.2
Avalon
Gloria Gresham
Dances with Wolves 7.8
Dances with Wolves Dances With Wolves
Elsa Zamparelli
Dick Tracy 6.6
Dick Tracy
Milena Canonero
Hamlet 7.0
Hamlet
Maurizio Millenotti
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
Dances with Wolves 7.8
Dances with Wolves Dances With Wolves
Neil Travis
Winner
All nominees
The Godfather: Part III 7.7
The Godfather: Part III
Valter Myorch, Lisa Fruchtman, Barry Malkin
The Hunt for Red October 6.6
The Hunt for Red October The Hunt For Red October
Dennis Virkler, John Wright
Goodfellas 8.7
Goodfellas
Thelma Schoonmaker
Ghost 7.9
Ghost
Valter Myorch
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Dick Tracy 6.6
Dick Tracy
John Caglione Jr., Doug Drexler
Winner
All nominees
Cyrano de Bergerac 7.5
Cyrano de Bergerac
Michèle Burke, Jean-Pierre Eychenne
Edward Scissorhands 7.8
Edward Scissorhands
Ve Neill, Sten Uinston
Cyrano de Bergerac 7.5
Cyrano de Bergerac
Michèle Burke, Jean-Pierre Eychenne
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Dances with Wolves 7.8
Dances with Wolves Dances With Wolves
John Barry
Winner
All nominees
Ghost 7.9
Ghost
Maurice Jarre
Havana 6.1
Havana
Dave Grusin
Avalon 7.2
Avalon
Randy Newman
Home Alone 8.0
Home Alone
John Williams
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Dick Tracy 6.6
Dick Tracy
Stephen Sondheim For the song "Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)".
Winner
All nominees
Home Alone 8.0
Home Alone
John Williams, Leslie Bricusse For the song "Somewhere in My Memory".
The Godfather: Part III 7.7
The Godfather: Part III
John Bettis, Carmine Coppola For the song "Promise Me You'll Remember".
Young Guns II Young Guns II
Jon Bon Jovi For the song "Blaze of Glory".
Postcards from the Edge 6.8
Postcards from the Edge
Shel Silverstein For the song "I'm Checkin' Out".
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Dick Tracy 6.6
Dick Tracy
Rick Simpson, Richard Sylbert
Winner
All nominees
Cyrano de Bergerac 7.5
Cyrano de Bergerac
Ezio Frigerio, Jacques Rouxel
The Godfather: Part III 7.7
The Godfather: Part III
Gary Fettis, Dean Tavoularis
Hamlet 7.0
Hamlet
Dante Ferretti, Francesca Lo Schiavo
Dances with Wolves 7.8
Dances with Wolves Dances With Wolves
Jeffrey Beecroft, Lisa Dean
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Dances with Wolves 7.8
Dances with Wolves Dances With Wolves
Michael Blake
Winner
All nominees
Reversal of Fortune 7.2
Reversal of Fortune
Nicholas Kazan
Goodfellas 8.7
Goodfellas
Martin Scorsese, Nicholas Pileggi
Awakenings 8.1
Awakenings
Stiven Zeyllyan
The Grifters 6.9
The Grifters
Donald E. Westlake
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Creature Comforts Creature Comforts
Nick Park
Winner
All nominees
Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Day Out A Grand Day Out
Nick Park
Grasshoppers Cavallette
Bruno Bozzetto
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
American Dream American Dream
Arthur Cohn, Barbara Kopple
Winner
All nominees
Waldo Salt: A Screenwriter's Journey Waldo Salt: A Screenwriter's Journey
Robert Hillmann, Eugene X
Building Bombs Building Bombs
Mark Mori, Susan J. Robinson
Forever Activists: Stories from the Veterans of the Abraham Lincoln Brigade Forever Activists: Stories from the Veterans of the Abraham Lincoln Brigade
Judith Montell
Berkeley in the Sixties Berkeley in the Sixties
Mark Kitchell
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
Days of Waiting Days of Waiting
Steven Okazaki
Winner
All nominees
Chimps: So Like Us Chimps: So Like Us
Karen Goodman, Kirk Simon
Journey Into Life: The World of the Unborn Journey Into Life: The World of the Unborn
Derek Bromhall
Rose Kennedy: A Life to Remember Rose Kennedy: A Life to Remember
Freida Lee Mock, Terry Sanders
Burning Down Tomorrow Burning Down Tomorrow
Kit Thomas
Oscar / Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
The Hunt for Red October 6.6
The Hunt for Red October The Hunt For Red October
Cecelia Hall, George Watters II
Winner
All nominees
Total Recall 7.7
Total Recall
Stephen Hunter Flick
Flatliners 7.1
Flatliners
Charles L. Campbell, Richard C. Franklin
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Journey of Hope Reise der Hoffnung
Switzerland.
Winner
All nominees
Ju Dou 7.6
Ju Dou
China.
The Nasty Girl 7.3
The Nasty Girl Das schreckliche Mädchen
Germany.
Cyrano de Bergerac 7.5
Cyrano de Bergerac
France.
Open Doors 7.1
Open Doors Porte aperte
Italy.
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
The Lunch Date The Lunch Date
Adam Davidson
Winner
All nominees
Dear Rosie Dear Rosie
Peter Cattaneo, Barnaby Thompson
Bronx Cheers Bronx Cheers
Raymond De Felitta, Matthew Gross
Senzeni Na? Senzeni Na?
Bernard Joffa, Anthony E. Nicholas
12:01 PM 12:01 PM
Jonathan Heap, Hillary Anne Ripps
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Ghost 7.9
Ghost
Bruce Joel Rubin
Winner
All nominees
Green Card 6.3
Green Card
Peter Weir
Metropolitan 7.4
Metropolitan
Whit Stillman
Alice 6.6
Alice
Woody Allen
Avalon 7.2
Avalon
Barry Levinson
Oscar / Best Sound
Dances with Wolves 7.8
Dances with Wolves Dances With Wolves
Russell Williams II, Bill W. Benton, Jeffrey Perkins, Gregory H. Watkins
Winner
All nominees
Dick Tracy 6.6
Dick Tracy
David E. Campbell, Thomas Causey, Doug Hemphill, Chris Jenkins
Total Recall 7.7
Total Recall
Carlos Delarios, Michael J. Kohut, Aaron Rochin, Nelson Stoll
Days of Thunder 6.1
Days of Thunder Days Of Thunder
Rick Kline, Donald O. Mitchell, Kevin O'Connell, Charles M. Wilborn
The Hunt for Red October 6.6
The Hunt for Red October The Hunt For Red October
Don J. Bassman, Kevin F. Cleary, Richard Bryce Goodman, Richard Overton
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
Technical Achievement Award
Medal of Commendation
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
David Brown
Winner
Richard D. Zanuck
Winner
Honorary Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Special Achievement Award
Total Recall 7.7
Total Recall
Rob Bottin, Eric Brevig, Alex Funke, Tim McGovern For visual effects. Runners up, not nominees: Back to the Future Part III (1990), Dick Tracy (1990), Ghost (1990).
Winner
Year
Nominations

