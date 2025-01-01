Menu
Academy Awards, USA 1985

All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1985

Site Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 25 March 1985
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
Amadeus 8.0
Amadeus
Saul Zaentz
Winner
All nominees
A Passage to India A Passage to India
John Brabourne, Richard Goodwin
A Soldier's Story 7.2
A Soldier's Story
Norman Jewison, Patrick J. Palmer, Ronald L. Schwary
Places in the Heart 7.4
Places in the Heart
Arlene Donovan
The Killing Fields The Killing Fields
David Puttnam
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
F. Murray Abraham
F. Murray Abraham
Amadeus
Winner
Tom Hulce
Amadeus
Sam Waterston
Sam Waterston
The Killing Fields
Albert Finney
Under the Volcano
Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges
Starman
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Field
Sally Field
Places in the Heart
Winner
Sissy Spacek
Sissy Spacek
The River
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
The Bostonians
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
Country
Judy Davis
Judy Davis
A Passage to India
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Haing S. Ngor
Haing S. Ngor
The Killing Fields
Winner
Ralph Richardson
Ralph Richardson
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes Posthumously.
Adolf Cezar
A Soldier's Story
John Malkovich
John Malkovich
Places in the Heart
Pat Morita
The Karate Kid
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Peggy Ashcroft
Peggy Ashcroft
A Passage to India Peggy Ashcroft was not present at the awards ceremony, as she was attending the funeral of Sir Michael Redgrave. Angela Lansbury accepted the award on her behalf.
Winner
Geraldine Page
Geraldine Page
The Pope of Greenwich Village
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
The Natural
Christine Lahti
Swing Shift
Lindsi Kraus
Places in the Heart
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Milos Forman
Milos Forman
Amadeus
Winner
Woody Allen
Woody Allen
Broadway Danny Rose
Roland Zhoffe
The Killing Fields
Robert Benton
Robert Benton
Places in the Heart
David Lean
A Passage to India
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
The Killing Fields The Killing Fields
Chris Menges
Winner
The River 6.3
The River
Vilmos Zsigmond
A Passage to India A Passage to India
Ernest Day
Amadeus 8.0
Amadeus
Miroslav Ondrícek
The Natural 7.8
The Natural
Caleb Deschanel
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
Amadeus 8.0
Amadeus
Theodor Pistek
Winner
The Bostonians 6.2
The Bostonians
Jenny Beavan, John Bright
Places in the Heart 7.4
Places in the Heart
Ann Roth
2010: The Year We Make Contact 2010
Patricia Norris
A Passage to India A Passage to India
Judy Moorcroft
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
The Killing Fields The Killing Fields
Jim Clark
Winner
Amadeus 8.0
Amadeus
Michael Chandler, Nena Danevic
A Passage to India A Passage to India
David Lean
The Cotton Club 6.6
The Cotton Club
Robert Q. Lovett, Barry Malkin
Romancing the Stone 6.8
Romancing the Stone
Donn Cambern, Frank Morriss
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Amadeus 8.0
Amadeus
Dick Smith, Paul LeBlanc
Winner
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes 6.4
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
Rick Baker, Paul Engelen
2010: The Year We Make Contact 2010
Michael Westmore
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
A Passage to India A Passage to India
Maurice Jarre
Winner
All nominees
The River 6.3
The River
John Williams
Under the Volcano 6.9
Under the Volcano
Alex North
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 7.8
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
John Williams
The Natural 7.8
The Natural
Randy Newman
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Purple Rain 6.5
Purple Rain
Prince
The Woman in Red The Woman in Red
Stevie Wonder For the song "I Just Called to Say I Love You".
Winner
Songwriter Songwriter
Kris Kristofferson
Footloose 6.6
Footloose
Dean Pitchford, Tom Snow For the song "Let's Hear It for the Boy".
Footloose 6.6
Footloose
Kenny Loggins, Dean Pitchford For the song "Footloose".
Against All Odds 5.9
Against All Odds
Phil Collins For the song "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)".
Ghostbusters 8.0
Ghostbusters
Ray Parker Jr. For the song "Ghostbusters".
Footloose 6.6
Footloose
Kenny Loggins, Dean Pitchford For the song "Footloose".
The Muppets Take Manhattan 6.9
The Muppets Take Manhattan
Jeff Moss
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
Amadeus 8.0
Amadeus
Karel Cerný, Patrizia von Brandenstein
Winner
The Cotton Club 6.6
The Cotton Club
George Gaines, Richard Sylbert
A Passage to India A Passage to India
John Box, Hugh Scaife
2010: The Year We Make Contact 2010
Albert Brenner, Rick Simpson
The Natural 7.8
The Natural
Mel Bourne, Angelo P. Graham, Bruce Weintraub
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 7.8
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
George Gibbs, Michael J. McAlister, Dennis Muren, Lorne Peterson
Winner
Ghostbusters 8.0
Ghostbusters
John Bruno, Richard Edlund, Chuck Gaspar, Mark Vargo
2010: The Year We Make Contact 2010
Richard Edlund, George Jenson, Neil Krepela, Mark Stetson
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
Amadeus 8.0
Amadeus
Peter Shaffer
Winner
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes 6.4
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
Robert Towne, Michael Austin
A Passage to India A Passage to India
David Lean
A Soldier's Story 7.2
A Soldier's Story
Charles Fuller
The Killing Fields The Killing Fields
Bruce Robinson
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Charade Charade
Jon Minnis
Doctor DeSoto Doctor DeSoto
Morton Schindel, Michael Sporn
Paradise Paradise
Ishu Patel
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Times of Harvey Milk The Times of Harvey Milk
Rob Epstein, Richard Schmiechen
In the Name of the People In the Name of the People
Frank Christopher, Alex W. Drehsler
High Schools High Schools
Charles Guggenheim, Nancy Sloss
Streetwise Streetwise
Cheryl McCall
Marlene Marlene
Zev Braun, Karel Dirka
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
The Stone Carvers The Stone Carvers
Marjorie Hunt, Paul Wagner
The Stone Carvers The Stone Carvers
Marjorie Hunt, Paul Wagner
Code Gray: Ethical Dilemmas in Nursing Code Gray: Ethical Dilemmas in Nursing
Ben Achtenberg, Joan Sawyer
Recollections of Pavlovsk Vospominaniye o Pavlovske
Irina Kalinina
The Children of Soong Ching Ling The Children of Soong Ching Ling
Gary Bush, Paul T.K. Lin
The Garden of Eden The Garden of Eden
Lawrence R. Hott, Roger Sherman
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
Dangerous Moves 6.6
Dangerous Moves La diagonale du fou
Switzerland.
Winner
All nominees
Double Feature Sesión continua
Spain.
Beyond the Walls 6.7
Beyond the Walls Me'Ahorei Hasoragim
Israel.
Camila Camila
Argentina.
Wartime Romance 7.5
Wartime Romance Voenno-polevoy roman
Soviet Union.
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Up Up
Mike Hoover
The Painted Door The Painted Door
Michael MacMillan, Janice L. Platt
Tales of Meeting and Parting Tales of Meeting and Parting
Lesli Linka Glatter, Sharon Oreck
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
Places in the Heart 7.4
Places in the Heart
Robert Benton
Beverly Hills Cop 7.4
Beverly Hills Cop
Danilo Bach, Daniel Petrie Jr.
Splash 6.6
Splash
Brian Grazer, Bruce Jay Friedman, Lowell Ganz, Babaloo Mandel
El Norte 7.7
El Norte El Norte / The North
Gregory Nava, Anna Thomas
Broadway Danny Rose 7.4
Broadway Danny Rose
Woody Allen
Oscar / Best Sound
Amadeus 8.0
Amadeus
Mark Berger, Todd Boekelheide, Christopher Newman, Thomas Scott
The River 6.3
The River
Nick Alphin, Richard Portman, David M. Ronne, Robert Thirlwell
2010: The Year We Make Contact 2010
Gene S. Cantamessa, Carlos Delarios, Michael J. Kohut, Aaron Rochin
Dune 6.5
Dune
Steve Maslow, Kevin O'Connell, Nelson Stoll, Bill Varney
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
John Whitney Jr.
For the practical simulation of motion picture photography by means of computer-generated images.
Gary Demos
For the practical simulation of motion picture photography by means of computer-generated images.
Günther Schaidt
For the development of an improved, non-toxic fluid for creating fog and smoke for motion picture production.
John Whitney Jr.
For the practical simulation of motion picture photography by means of computer-generated images.
Gary Demos
For the practical simulation of motion picture photography by means of computer-generated images.
John Mosely
For the formulation and application of an improved sound track stripe to 70mm motion picture film (Stultz/Avila/Kennedy) and for the engineering research involved therein (Mosely).
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Linwood G. Dunn
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
David L. Wolper
Special Achievement Award
The River 6.3
The River
Kay Rose For sound effects editing.
