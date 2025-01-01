Menu
Film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
Events
Academy Awards, USA 1985
All nominated films "Academy Awards, USA" in 1985
Site
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
25 March 1985
Oscar / Best Motion Picture of the Year
8.0
Amadeus
Saul Zaentz
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
A Passage to India
A Passage to India
John Brabourne, Richard Goodwin
7.2
A Soldier's Story
Norman Jewison, Patrick J. Palmer, Ronald L. Schwary
7.4
Places in the Heart
Arlene Donovan
The Killing Fields
The Killing Fields
David Puttnam
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
F. Murray Abraham
Amadeus
Winner
All nominees
Tom Hulce
Amadeus
Sam Waterston
The Killing Fields
Albert Finney
Under the Volcano
Jeff Bridges
Starman
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Field
Places in the Heart
Winner
All nominees
Sissy Spacek
The River
Vanessa Redgrave
The Bostonians
Jessica Lange
Country
Judy Davis
A Passage to India
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Haing S. Ngor
The Killing Fields
Winner
All nominees
Ralph Richardson
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
Posthumously.
Adolf Cezar
A Soldier's Story
John Malkovich
Places in the Heart
Pat Morita
The Karate Kid
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Peggy Ashcroft
A Passage to India
Peggy Ashcroft was not present at the awards ceremony, as she was attending the funeral of Sir Michael Redgrave. Angela Lansbury accepted the award on her behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Geraldine Page
The Pope of Greenwich Village
Glenn Close
The Natural
Christine Lahti
Swing Shift
Lindsi Kraus
Places in the Heart
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Directing
Milos Forman
Amadeus
Winner
All nominees
Woody Allen
Broadway Danny Rose
Roland Zhoffe
The Killing Fields
Robert Benton
Places in the Heart
David Lean
A Passage to India
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Cinematography
The Killing Fields
The Killing Fields
Chris Menges
Winner
All nominees
6.3
The River
Vilmos Zsigmond
A Passage to India
A Passage to India
Ernest Day
8.0
Amadeus
Miroslav Ondrícek
Watch trailer
7.8
The Natural
Caleb Deschanel
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Costume Design
8.0
Amadeus
Theodor Pistek
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.2
The Bostonians
Jenny Beavan, John Bright
7.4
Places in the Heart
Ann Roth
2010: The Year We Make Contact
2010
Patricia Norris
A Passage to India
A Passage to India
Judy Moorcroft
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Film Editing
The Killing Fields
The Killing Fields
Jim Clark
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Amadeus
Michael Chandler, Nena Danevic
Watch trailer
A Passage to India
A Passage to India
David Lean
6.6
The Cotton Club
Robert Q. Lovett, Barry Malkin
6.8
Romancing the Stone
Donn Cambern, Frank Morriss
8.0
Amadeus
Michael Chandler, Nena Danevic
Watch trailer
6.8
Romancing the Stone
Donn Cambern, Frank Morriss
6.6
The Cotton Club
Robert Q. Lovett, Barry Malkin
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
8.0
Amadeus
Dick Smith, Paul LeBlanc
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.4
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
Rick Baker, Paul Engelen
2010: The Year We Make Contact
2010
Michael Westmore
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
A Passage to India
A Passage to India
Maurice Jarre
Winner
All nominees
6.3
The River
John Williams
6.9
Under the Volcano
Alex North
7.8
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
John Williams
7.8
The Natural
Randy Newman
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
6.5
Purple Rain
Prince
Winner
The Woman in Red
The Woman in Red
Stevie Wonder
For the song "I Just Called to Say I Love You".
Winner
All nominees
Songwriter
Songwriter
Kris Kristofferson
6.6
Footloose
Dean Pitchford, Tom Snow
For the song "Let's Hear It for the Boy".
6.6
Footloose
Kenny Loggins, Dean Pitchford
For the song "Footloose".
5.9
Against All Odds
Phil Collins
For the song "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)".
8.0
Ghostbusters
Ray Parker Jr.
For the song "Ghostbusters".
6.6
Footloose
Kenny Loggins, Dean Pitchford
For the song "Footloose".
6.9
The Muppets Take Manhattan
Jeff Moss
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Production Design
8.0
Amadeus
Karel Cerný, Patrizia von Brandenstein
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.6
The Cotton Club
George Gaines, Richard Sylbert
A Passage to India
A Passage to India
John Box, Hugh Scaife
2010: The Year We Make Contact
2010
Albert Brenner, Rick Simpson
7.8
The Natural
Mel Bourne, Angelo P. Graham, Bruce Weintraub
2010: The Year We Make Contact
2010
Albert Brenner, Rick Simpson
6.6
The Cotton Club
George Gaines, Richard Sylbert
7.8
The Natural
Mel Bourne, Angelo P. Graham, Bruce Weintraub
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Achievement in Visual Effects
7.8
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
George Gibbs, Michael J. McAlister, Dennis Muren, Lorne Peterson
Winner
7.8
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
George Gibbs, Michael J. McAlister, Dennis Muren, Lorne Peterson
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Ghostbusters
John Bruno, Richard Edlund, Chuck Gaspar, Mark Vargo
2010: The Year We Make Contact
2010
Richard Edlund, George Jenson, Neil Krepela, Mark Stetson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Adapted Screenplay
8.0
Amadeus
Peter Shaffer
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.4
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
Robert Towne, Michael Austin
6.4
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
Robert Towne, Michael Austin
A Passage to India
A Passage to India
David Lean
7.2
A Soldier's Story
Charles Fuller
The Killing Fields
The Killing Fields
Bruce Robinson
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Animated Short Film
Charade
Charade
Jon Minnis
Winner
All nominees
Doctor DeSoto
Doctor DeSoto
Morton Schindel, Michael Sporn
Paradise
Paradise
Ishu Patel
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Feature
The Times of Harvey Milk
The Times of Harvey Milk
Rob Epstein, Richard Schmiechen
Winner
All nominees
In the Name of the People
In the Name of the People
Frank Christopher, Alex W. Drehsler
High Schools
High Schools
Charles Guggenheim, Nancy Sloss
In the Name of the People
In the Name of the People
Frank Christopher, Alex W. Drehsler
Streetwise
Streetwise
Cheryl McCall
Marlene
Marlene
Zev Braun, Karel Dirka
Marlene
Marlene
Zev Braun, Karel Dirka
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Documentary Short Film
The Stone Carvers
The Stone Carvers
Marjorie Hunt, Paul Wagner
Winner
The Stone Carvers
The Stone Carvers
Marjorie Hunt, Paul Wagner
Winner
All nominees
Code Gray: Ethical Dilemmas in Nursing
Code Gray: Ethical Dilemmas in Nursing
Ben Achtenberg, Joan Sawyer
Recollections of Pavlovsk
Vospominaniye o Pavlovske
Irina Kalinina
The Children of Soong Ching Ling
The Children of Soong Ching Ling
Gary Bush, Paul T.K. Lin
The Children of Soong Ching Ling
The Children of Soong Ching Ling
Gary Bush, Paul T.K. Lin
The Garden of Eden
The Garden of Eden
Lawrence R. Hott, Roger Sherman
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best International Feature Film
6.6
Dangerous Moves
La diagonale du fou
Switzerland.
Winner
All nominees
Double Feature
Sesión continua
Spain.
6.7
Beyond the Walls
Me'Ahorei Hasoragim
Israel.
Camila
Camila
Argentina.
7.5
Wartime Romance
Voenno-polevoy roman
Soviet Union.
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Live Action Short Film
Up
Up
Mike Hoover
Winner
All nominees
The Painted Door
The Painted Door
Michael MacMillan, Janice L. Platt
Tales of Meeting and Parting
Tales of Meeting and Parting
Lesli Linka Glatter, Sharon Oreck
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Original Screenplay
7.4
Places in the Heart
Robert Benton
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Beverly Hills Cop
Danilo Bach, Daniel Petrie Jr.
6.6
Splash
Brian Grazer, Bruce Jay Friedman, Lowell Ganz, Babaloo Mandel
7.7
El Norte
El Norte / The North
Gregory Nava, Anna Thomas
6.6
Splash
Brian Grazer, Bruce Jay Friedman, Lowell Ganz, Babaloo Mandel
7.4
Beverly Hills Cop
Danilo Bach, Daniel Petrie Jr.
7.7
El Norte
El Norte / The North
Gregory Nava, Anna Thomas
7.4
Broadway Danny Rose
Woody Allen
Show all nominees
Oscar / Best Sound
8.0
Amadeus
Mark Berger, Todd Boekelheide, Christopher Newman, Thomas Scott
Winner
Watch trailer
8.0
Amadeus
Mark Berger, Todd Boekelheide, Christopher Newman, Thomas Scott
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.3
The River
Nick Alphin, Richard Portman, David M. Ronne, Robert Thirlwell
2010: The Year We Make Contact
2010
Gene S. Cantamessa, Carlos Delarios, Michael J. Kohut, Aaron Rochin
6.3
The River
Nick Alphin, Richard Portman, David M. Ronne, Robert Thirlwell
2010: The Year We Make Contact
2010
Gene S. Cantamessa, Carlos Delarios, Michael J. Kohut, Aaron Rochin
A Passage to India
A Passage to India
Michael Carter, Graham V. Hartstone, Nicolas Le Messurier, John W. Mitchell
A Passage to India
A Passage to India
Michael Carter, Graham V. Hartstone, Nicolas Le Messurier, John W. Mitchell
6.5
Dune
Steve Maslow, Kevin O'Connell, Nelson Stoll, Bill Varney
Show all nominees
Academy Award of Merit
Scientific and Engineering Award
John Whitney Jr.
For the practical simulation of motion picture photography by means of computer-generated images.
Winner
Gary Demos
For the practical simulation of motion picture photography by means of computer-generated images.
Winner
Günther Schaidt
For the development of an improved, non-toxic fluid for creating fog and smoke for motion picture production.
Winner
John Whitney Jr.
For the practical simulation of motion picture photography by means of computer-generated images.
Winner
Gary Demos
For the practical simulation of motion picture photography by means of computer-generated images.
Winner
John Mosely
For the formulation and application of an improved sound track stripe to 70mm motion picture film (Stultz/Avila/Kennedy) and for the engineering research involved therein (Mosely).
Winner
Technical Achievement Award
Honorary Award
Gordon E. Sawyer Award
Linwood G. Dunn
Winner
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
David L. Wolper
Winner
Special Achievement Award
6.3
The River
Kay Rose
For sound effects editing.
Winner
